Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“3 Demons” (NR) (1.5) [Available July 5 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — D.M Cunningham’s creepy, strange, suspenseful, incomprehensible, gruesome, unpredictable, 97-minute supernatural horror film in which a stressed-out, widowed deputy sheriff (Peter Tell), who lost his wife and daughter nine years earlier, watches over the corpse of a recently deceased woman (Zoë Cunningham) until his partner (Haley Heslip) returns and the family can claim the body but when he accidentally completes a diabolical conjuring ritual, he begins to lose touch with reality as three sinister demons (Laura Golinski, Jovonnah Nicholson, and Zoë Cunningham) terrorize him and force him to face his inner demons.
“Anamorph” (R) (2.5) [Disturbing grisly images, some violence, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A dark, unnerving, star-dotted (James Rebhorn, Clea Duvall, and Peter Storemare), 2007 film in which a longtime detective (Willem Dafoe) in New York City reluctantly teams up with a partner (Scott Speedman) to investigate grisly murders in which the victims (Yul Vazquez, et al.) were dismembered and their body parts arranged in bloody, disturbing, artistic poses.
“Fair Game” (R) (2.5) [Opens July 8 in theaters and available July 12 on various VOD platforms.] — When three ruthless, bullying, money-hungry kangaroo hunters (Peter Ford, David Sandford, and Garry Who) senselessly kill kangaroos and other animals at an Australian wildlife sanctuary and then terrorize the nature reserve’s feisty, sexy owner (Cassandra Delaney) in the Outback in Mario Andreacchio’s engaging, gritty, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, 85-minute, 1986 thriller, the anger-fueled, artistic, tenacious Aussie activist takes matters into her own capable hands after local authorities refuse to help and doles out the well-deserved comeuppance to the poachers.
“Final Caller” (NR) (.5) [Available July 5 on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — Todd Sheets' creepy, wacky, bloody, gruesome, poorly acted, violent, low-budget, unpredictable, 91-minute, 2020 slasher thriller in which an over-the-top, obnoxious, foul-mouthed, ranting, late-night “On Through the Night” radio host (Douglas Epps) who finds himself at odds with his talk show producer (Rachel Lagen), his sound engineer (Alexander Brotherton), and his divorce-carrying-papers ex-wife (Jane Plumberg) when a sadistic, blood-drench, psychotic “The Outsider” serial killer (Jack McCord) calls in and wants to kill his victims while on the air; only for diehard slasher fans.
“H. P. Lovecraft’s Witch House” (NR) (3) [Available July 5 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — Bobby Easley’s gripping, award-winning, risqué, intense, well-paced, gory, violent, unpredictable, 82-minute horror film adapted from the H.P. Lovecraft’s 1932 short story “The Dreams in the Witch House” in which a lesbian graduate student (Michelle Morris), trying to escape an abusive boyfriend (Andrew Hutchinson), rents a room in the attic from an unsocialable landlady (Shonda Laverty) of an infamous, notoriously evil house in Indiana, where the landlady’s zealous brother (Joe Padgett) and niece (Julie Anne Prescott) also live, with the intent of proving alternate dimensions exist and ends up opening a portal to a 4th dimension where horrific nightmares merge with reality.
“Munich: The Edge of War” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language, thematic elements, smoking, and brief violence.] [Netflix Only] — Christian Schwochow’s takes poetic license in this powerful, riveting, factually inspired, well-acted, suspenseful, 130-minute, 2021 thriller based on Robert Harris' 2017 novel “Munich” that focuses on the naïve negotiation strategy of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) in 1938 during a Munich conference, which was attended by Chancellor Adolf Hitler (Ulrich Matthes), Italian dictator Benito Mussolini (Domenico Fortunato), and French President Édouard Daladier (Stéphane Boucher), where he willingly sacrifices the fate of the Sudetenland in western Czechoslovakia—then an ally of Britain—by signing the Munich Agreement on Sept. 30, 1938, in an attempt to prevent a war and to secure the much desired “peace in our time” with Germany and follows his nervous-prone secretary (George MacKay), who has a wife (Brown Findlay) and young son (Aidan Hennessey), whose Oxford friend, German translator, and diplomat (Jannis Niewöhner) has been secretly collaborating with a Wehrmacht general in Berlin to stop the Nazi madman and, at great risk to himself, tries to warn Britain of Hitler’s true intentions.
“Priest” (PG-13) (1) [Intense sequences of violence and action, disturbing images, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a blood-thirsty, renegade priest (Karl Urban) turned vampire turns on his own kind and kidnaps a young girl (Lily Collins) to lure her father in this lackluster, violent, 3D, post-apocalyptic, cameo-dotted (Christopher Plummer, Brad Dourig, Alan Dale, and Mädchen Amick) sci-fi thriller, two priests (Paul Bettany and Maggie Q) and a smitten sheriff (Cam Gigandet) try to stop an army of vampires from reaching the unsuspecting, human-filled city.
“Riki the Rhino” (NR) (2.5) [Available July 5 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a kindhearted Sumatran rhinoceros (voiceover by Jennifer Castle) becomes despondent when a ruthless hunter (voiceover by Zack Lee) steals his horn in Erwin Budiono’s colorful, family-oriented, wit-dotted, well-paced, 88-minute, 2020 animated film that promotes wildlife conservation, he heads out into the rainforest with his duck best friend (voiceover by Paul Reynold) to retrieve it and along the way gain new skills as they meet and help other animals, including an elephant calf (voiceover by Jivok Jivok), a turtle, proboscis monkeys, mice, a bear, a lion, and a pigeon.
“The Road to Galena” (R) (3) [Language.] [Opens July 8 in theaters and on various VOD platforms.] — After an ambitious Georgetown-educated attorney (Ben Winchell), who grew up in Maryland with his banker father (Jay O. Sanders) and cancer-afflicted mother (Jill Hennessy), takes a job at a high-powered law firm run by a no-nonsene managing partner (Margaret Colin) in Washington, D.C., marries a trial lawyer (Alisa Allapach), and becomes highly successful in Joe Hall’s moving, realistic, down-to-earth, well-written, bittersweet, predictable, 113-minute film, he becomes disillusioned and wonders about what it really means to be fulfilled and what small-town life would have been like when he sees his best friend (Will Brittain) marry his girlfriend (Aimee Teegarden) and eventually struggle with vicissitudes of life and unending challenges while running a large farming operation and raising two daughters.
“Stay Prayed Up” (NR) (3) [Played June 30 part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — D. L. Anderson and Matthew Durning’s compelling, award-winning, entertaining, moving, inspirational, uplifting, joyful, 73-minute, 2021 documentary that focuses on the life of powerful, feisty, stylish, spiritual, 82-year-old gospel singer Sister Lena Mae Perry, who once owned Mae’s Country Kitchen in North Carolina, who travels around the country connecting with people through faith and music with her amazing, legendary African-American gospel group The Branchettes, which was cofounded by Ethel Elliott and Mary Ellen Bennett and includes guitarist Phil Cook, organist James Wallace, drummer Brevan Hampden, bass player Michael Libramento, and tambourine player Angela Kent, showcases the group recording their first live album produced by ultimate Wisconsin-raised fan Phil Cook, and consists of archival photographs and film clips, performance snippets, and commentary by Evangelist Dr. Hattie Lofton, music producer Phil Cook, Rev. Barbara Davis, gospel singer/songwriter and pianist Wilbur Tharpe, and Lena Mae’s daughters Lena C. Perry Williams and Regina Perry and sons Cedric and Conley Perry.
“The Summoned” (NR) (3) [Available July 7 on various VOD platforms.] — When talented, aspiring musician (J. Quinton Johnson), who owns a mechanic shop, and his successful, award-winning singer girlfriend (Emma Fitzpatrick) of two years, who refuses to acknowledge their relationship publicly, are invited by a mysterious, eccentric doctor (Frederick Stuart) to his relationship, self-improvement retreat for three days and joins an egocentric actress (Angela Gulner) and a divorced business mogul (Salvador Chacon) in Mark Meir’s intense, creepy, dark, wit-dotted, well-paced, bloody, twist-filled, unpredictable, 87-minute Faustian thriller, he begins to experience disturbing dreams and prophetic visions and then discovers that he owes a soul-giving debt promised by his ancestors many years earlier.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense sci-fi violence, action, language, partial nudity, and some suggestive material.] [Opens July 8 in theaters.] — When the grieving, disillusioned, powerful sword-wielding Gor the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins killing low-level gods after the death of his daughter in Taika Waititi’s entertaining, wacky, humorous, action-packed, fast-paced, cameo-dotted (Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Elsa Pataky, Jenny Morris, Sean Gunn, Stephen Curry, Simon Russell Beale, and Jaimie Alexander), 119-minute film dominated by crazy dialogue and awesome special effects, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) joins forces with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his astrophysicist, hammer-swinging, cancer-stricken ex-girlfriend (Natalie Portman), who is suffering from stage 4 cancer, to stop the murders and to save the children he kidnapped from New Asgard.
“Which Way Home” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — An educational, gut-wrenching, Oscar-nominated, 2007 HBO documentary in which filmmaker Rebecca Cammisa uses interviews with immigration officer Gabriella Coutino, border patrol officer Andrew Adamse, Salvadoran counsel Lucas Asdrubal Agular, and House of Migrants owner Memo Ramirez Garduza to chronicle the arduous and dangerous journeys of several Central American emigrants (such as Hondurans Kevin [age 14] and Fito [age 13], Salvadoran Jose [age 10], Guatemalan Juan Carlo [age 13], and Mexicans Jairo [age 17] and Yurico [age 17]) as they travel across Latin America on top of trains to reach family members and their dreams in the United States.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
