“Centurion” (R) (3) [Sequences of strong bloody violence, grisly images, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After blood-thirsty, guerilla-warfare-savvy, barbaric hordes of Pict warriors (Christopher Hale, Dhafer L’Abidine, et al.) decimate the 9th legion of more than 3,000 soldiers in 117 A.D. in northern Britain and take a bruised Roman general (Dominic West) hostage in this violent, blood-splattered, suspenseful film filled with stunning landscapes and savage hand-to-hand combat, a battle-weary, scarred Roman centurion (Michael Fassbender) and a handful of soldiers (David Morrissey, Noel Clarke, J.J. Field, Liam Cunningham, et al.) try to free their leader from the enemy camp and then escape from a tenacious, vicious, mute Pict tracker (Olga Kurylenko) and a revenge-fueled king (Ulrich Thomsen) after his young son (Ryan Atkinson) is killed.
“The City of Your Final Destination” (PG-13) (2) [Brief sexual situation with partial nudity.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous cinematography punctuates this rather dull Merchant Ivory film about a literature professor (Omar Metwally) who is encouraged by his girlfriend (Alexandra Maria Lara) to fly to Uruguay to help persuade the gay brother (Anthony Hopkins), the stubborn widow (Laura Linney), and the mistress (Charlotte Gainsbourg) of a deceased novelist to change their minds about allowing him to pen the writer’s biography.
“Ganja Queen” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — An educational, interesting, 90-minute, 2007 HBO documentary that chronicles the arrest and subsequent trial of 27-year-old Australian Schapelle Corby, who was imprisoned for possessing 4.2 kilos of cannabis in a boogie board bag in Bali, Indonesia, through new clips and interviews with parents Michael and Rosleigh Corby; siblings Mercedes Corby, Michael Corby Jr., and James Kisina; brother in-law Wayan Widyartha; attorneys John Ford, Lily Lubis, Ervin Siregar, and Robin Tampoe; financial supporter Ron Bakir; criminologist Paul Wilson; customs official I. Gusti Nyoman Winata; and Quantas security officer Geoffrey D. Askew.
“Here & There” (R) (2.5) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After a depressed, unhappy, cash-strapped, 52-year-old saxophone player (David Thornton) in New York City agrees to accept $5,000 from a love-struck Serbian moving company employee (Branislav Trifunovic) to fly to Belgrade and fetch his girlfriend (Jelena Mrdja) in this dark, low-key, unpredictable, 2009 film, he surprisingly finds a renewed zest for life when he hooks up with the enchanting Serb’s divorced mother (Mirjana Karanovic).
“The Last Exorcism” (PG-13) (2.5) [Disturbing violent content and terror, some sexual references, and thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a charismatic, magic-loving, evangelical preacher (Patrick Fabian) leaves his wife (Shanna Forrestall), young son (Justin Shafer), and minister father (John Wright, Jr.) in Baton Rouge and heads to an isolated Louisiana farm with a filmmaker (Iris Bahr) and a cameraman in tow to try and help the troubled, possessed, teenage daughter (Ashley Bell), who lives with her fundamentalist widowed father (Louis Herthum) and angry brother (Caleb Landry Jones), by performing a hocus-pocus, pseudo exorcism in this creepy, intense, Eli Roth mock documentary in the vein of “The Blair Witch Project” and “Paranormal Activity,” the reverend gets in over his head and seeks the help of a local pastor (Tony Bentley).
“Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day” (PG-13) (4) [Some partial nudity and innuendo.] [Played July 30 as part of AARP’S Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — When a savvy, down-on-her-luck, prim-and-proper, middle-aged governess (Frances McDormand) in pre-WWII London finagles a job as a social secretary to a frazzled, gorgeous, aspiring American actress (Amy Adams) who splits her affections among a down-to-earth pianist (Lee Pace), the cocky son (Tom Payne) of a theater producer, and an arrogant cabaret lounge owner (Mark Strong) in Bharat Nalluri’s engaging, wonderfully charming, well-acted, witty, 92-minute, 2008 film, she finds herself falling for a charismatic lingerie designer (Ciarán Hinds) already engaged to a two-timing dress salon owner (Shirley Henderson).
“Old” (PG-13) (2.5) [Strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity, and brief strong language.] [Opens July 23 in theaters.] — M. Night Shyamalan’s unusual, imaginative, disappointing, twist-filled, unpredictable, 108-minute thriller loosely based on Frederik Peters and Pierre Oscar Levy’s novel “Sandcastle” in which an insurance actuary (Gael Garcia Bernal), his adulterous museum curator wife (Vicky Krieps) who has a tumor, their son (Nolan River/Luca Faustino/Rodriguez/Alex Wolff/Emun Elliott), and daughter (Kathleen Chalfant/Alex Swinton/Thomasin McKenzie/Embeth Davidtz) join other unsuspecting vacationers, including an Asian nurse (Ken Leung) married to an epilepsy-afflicted psychologist (Nikki Amuka-Bird); a mentally unstable surgeon (Rufus Sewell), his body conscious wife (Abbey Lee), their daughter (Kyle Bailey/Mikaya Fisher/Eliza Scanlen), and his elderly mother (Kathleen Chalfant); and a Black man (Aaron Pierre) suffering from a blood disorder, on a secluded, mysterious tropical beach where they find themselves aging rapidly and unable to escape.
“Snake Eyes: G. I. Joe Origins” (PG-13) (2.5) [Sequences of strong violence and brief strong language.] [Opens July 23 in theaters.] — After saving the life of a sword-wielding Japanese ninja warrior (Andrew Koji) and grandson to leader of the 600-year-old Arashikage clan in Robert Schwentke’s action-packed, fast-paced, entertaining, violent, star-studded (Iko Uwais,Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Peter Menash, Samuel Finzi, and Simon Chin), 121-minute prequel thriller dominated by terrific martial-arts choreography and fight scenes, a vengeance-fueled, drifting loner (Henry Golding) infiltrates the mysterious clan in Tokyo and agrees to find a magical stone for a revengeful, power-hungry ninja warrior (Takehiro Hira), who was previously thrown out of the clan, in exchange for locating the ruthless assassin who murdered his father (Steven Allerick) in front of him when he was a young boy (Max Archibald) in Washington state.
"Stillwater" (R) (3.5) [Language.] [Opens July 30 in theaters.] — Tom McCarthy’s captivating, thought-provoking, well-acted, gritty, twist-filled,140-minute thriller reminiscent of the Amanda Knox case in Italy in which a widowed, tattooed, tenacious, cigarette-smoking, middle-aged unemployed oilrigger (Matt Damon), who works odd jobs in construction and disaster cleanup, leaves his oxygen-dependent mother-in-law (Deanna Dunagan) in Oklahoma to visit his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin) who has been in prison for five years in Marseille for allegedly brutally killing her French-Arab partner and ends up building a relationship with a cause-loving theater actress (Camille Cottin) and her 9-year-old daughter (Lilou Siauvaud) when she befriends him and acts as a French interpreter while he continues to pressure his daughter’s lawyer (Anne Le Ny) to reopen her case and doggedly searches for the Frenchman (Adir Azougli) who may have been responsible for the murder.
“The Switch” (PG-13) (2) [Mature thematic content, sexual material including dialogue, some nudity, drug use, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A slow-paced, uneven, romantic, chick-flick comedy, which is based the Jeffrey Eugenides short story The Baster, in which a drunk, neurotic, sweater-wearing financial analyst (Jason Bateman), who works for an understanding boss (Jeff Goldbulm) in New York City, represses for seven years that he replaced the sperm of a handsome donor (Patrick Wilson) with his own at a “let’s get pregnant” party for his longtime, 40-year-old best friend (Jennifer Aniston) and then finds himself terrified to tell her when he realizes that her adorable, analytical, picture-frame-loving son (Thomas Robinson) is his.
“Vampires Suck” (PG-13) (.5) [Crude sexual content, comic violence, language, and teen partying.] [DVD and VOD only] — A silly, poorly written, unfunny, groan-inducing spoof of the “Twilight Saga” movies in which high school student Rebecca (Jenna Proske) falls in love with vampire Edward (Matt Lanter) and werewolf Jacob (Chris Riggi) when she moves with her sheriff father (Diedrich Bader) to Sporks, Wa.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
