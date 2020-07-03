Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (PG-13) (2) [Crude sexual material, including full nude sculptures, some comic violent images, and language.] [Netflix Only] — A wacky, over-the-top, entertaining, intermittently funny, satirical, pratfall, star-dotted (Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato, Graham Morton, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), romantic, predictable, 123-minute comedy in which two mediocre, Icelandic singers (Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) aspire to compete in the popular European singing contest in Edinburgh, Scotland, but things get off to a rough start when groan-inducing accidents ensue and jealousy rears its ugly head.
“Fifty Dead Men Walking” (R) (2.5) [Strong brutal violence and torture, language, and some sexuality.] [DVD only] — Heavy Irish brogues detract from the enjoyment of this choppy, violent, tension-filled, gritty, factually based political thriller about a gutsy IRA member Martin McGartland (Jim Sturgess) with seemingly nine lives who becomes an informer for a British intelligence agent (Ben Kingsley) in an attempt to save his fellow countrymen during the religious-fueled turmoil and unrest in Belfast in 1988.
“Gamer” (R) (1.5) [Frenetic sequences of strong brutal violence throughout, sexual content, nudity, and language]. — Body parts fly in this extremely violent, action-packed, fast-paced, cameo-dotted (Kyra Sedgwick, John Leguizamo, Milo Ventimiglia, Amber Valletta, Alison Lohman, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, John de Lancie, Keith David, Zoe Bell, and Logan Lerman) thriller in which a death-row inmate (Gerard Butler) becomes a money-making pawn for a duplicitous, psychotic billionaire software developer (Michael C. Hall) when he joins other killers (Keith Jardine, et al.) in a brutal, sadistic game of society vs. slayers in the hopes of securing his freedom from incarceration after surviving thirty sessions in hellish combat.
“Lost in Austen” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — When a diehard romantic, despite her slouch of a boyfriend (Daniel Percival), and Jane Austen aficionado unexpectedly finds herself talking to Elizabeth Bennet (Gemma Artherton), a character in “Pride and Prejudice,” in her London bathroom in this creative, well-acted, 3-hour, 2008 television miniseries, the modern-day Londoner woman (Jemima Rooper) finds herself in 19th century England playing matchmaker for the four daughters (Morven Christie, Perdita Weeks, Florence Hoath, and Ruby Bentall) of an English couple (Alex Kingston and Hugh Bonneville) while fighting off the flirtations of three smitten Englishmen (Tom Mison, Elliot Cowan, and Guy Henry).
“My One and Only” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual content and language.] [DVD only] — Witty dialogue highlights this relatively slow-paced, factually inspired, semiautobiographical film that chronicles the cross-country adventures of a young George Hamilton (Logan Lerman), his effeminate brother (Mark Rendall), and their adage-spouting mother (Renée Zellweger) after she leaves her philandering bandleader husband (Kevin Bacon) in New York City in search of a meal ticket in the guise of a bankrupt businessman (Steve Webber) and an abusive military officer (Chris Noth) in Boston, a wealthy skirt-chaser (Eric McCormack) in Pittsburgh, and a deceptively normal paint salesman (David Koechner) in St. Louis in 1953.
“My Spy” (PG-13) (3.5) [Action/violence and language.] [Plays on Amazon Prime.] — When a burly, tattooed, kindhearted CIA agent (Dave Bautista) and his flirty, tech-savvy partner (Kristen Schaal) are assigned a surveillance mission in Chicago to keep watch over a widowed ER nurse (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and her precocious, smart, manipulative, 9-year-old daughter (Chloe Coleman) in this highly entertaining, funny, well-written, action-packed, star-dotted (Ken Jeong, Devere Rogers, Olivia Dépatie, Keller Viaene, Nicola Correia-Damude, Darrin Baker, and Ali Hassan), 99-minute comedy, the reluctant operative ends up being blackmailed by the bullied student to coerce him into teaching her about spying while she plays matchmaker for her mother and the CIA agents wait to take down a terrorist (Greg Bryk) trying to locate a destructive nuclear device
“The September Issue” (PG-13) (2.5) [Brief strong language.] [DVD only] — An insightful, fascinating, behind-the-scenes, 90-minute documentary that chronicles feared, famous, infamous, sunglass-wearing editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as she influences the world of high fashion and works with her creative, sycophant staff, including Grace Coddington, André Leon Tally, Candy Pratts Pryce, and Tonne Goodman, and fashion designers, photographers, business owners, and models in 2007 to complete the 650+-page September issue of “Vogue” magazine, which has been published for more than 114 years
“Women in Blue” (NR) (3.5) [Plays on VOD platforms.] — A timely, insightful, eye-opening, prophetic, educational, 85-minute, 2020 documentary that stresses changes that must be made in the male-dominated Minneapolis Police Department against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and high-profile, questionable killings of Jamar Clark and Justine Damond; focuses on African-American police officer Alice White who was successfully promoted to sergeant, medical crimes commander Melissa Chiodio who strived for equality and diversity in the department and eventually became captain of the Inver Grove Heights PD, and inspector Catherine ‘CJ’ Johnson who is the head of the 3rd precinct; and consists of news clips and commentary snippets with Assistant Police Chief Medaria ‘Rondo’ Arradondo who was promoted to chief after the firing of Police Chief Janeé L. Harteau, Mayor Betsy Hodges, police officers Erin Grabosky and Patrick Tinsley, and 4th precinct restaurant owner Sammy McDonald.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.