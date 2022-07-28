Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Art of Getting By” (PG-13) (2.5) [Sexual content, language, teen drinking, and partying.] [DVD and VOD only] — A solemn, touching, predictable, coming-of-age film in which the parents (Rita Wilson and Sam Robards), the principal (Blair Underwood), and teachers (Alicia Silverstone, Jatlath Conroy, et al.) try desperately to motivate a brilliant, morose, rebellious, artistic high school senior (Freddie Highmore) whose loner tendencies are challenged when he is befriended by a cynical Brooklyn painter (Michael Angarano) and a disillusioned, lonely, free-spirited classmate (Emma Stone), who lives with her sexy, irresponsible mother (Elizabeth Reaser).
“Beginners” (R) (1.5) [Language and some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Dreadful pacing mars this dull, monotonous, nonlinear, indie film in which a grieving artist (Ewan McGregor) in Los Angeles falls for a spirited French actress (Mélanie Laurent) and shares with her memories of his childhood growing up with his eccentric mother (Mary Page Keller) and the pain of caring for his terminally-ill, 75-year-old father (Christopher Plummer) who came out of the closet after 44 year of marriage only to fall for a much younger man (Goran Visnjic).
“Blackwood” (NR) (2.5) [Available July 26 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a ruthless, maimed outlaw (Bates Wilder), his menacing gang (Stelio Savante, Casey Birdinground, and George Thomas Mansel), and a guide (Glenn Morshower) in the Old West head to the ominous Black Woods Forest in Montana to dispatch two gold prospectors (Mark Terzani and Richard Wetzel) to receive payment from a no-nonsense businesswoman (Kara Rainer) in Chris Canfield’s engaging, intriguing, violent, 98-minute film based on Indian folklore, they capture a Sioux Indian woman (Tanajsia Slaughter), whose family was earlier slaughtered by the gang, and then find themselves fighting to survive after being attacked by a terrifying and mysterious Wendigo Indian warrior (David ‘Shark’ Fralick/Joseph Brings Plenty Sr.).
“The Gray Man” (PG-13) (3.5) [Strong language and strong violence.] [Netflix Only] — When a skilled, charming, globetrotting CIA mercenary (Ryan Gosling), whose handler (Billy Bob Thornton) has a feisty niece (Julia Butters) with a pacemaker, ends up killing another black ops agent in Bangkok who gives him a necklace with a flash drive that has secretive, incriminating evidence of illicit CIA activity in Anthony and Joe Russo’s entertaining, multilayered, gritty, intense, action-packed, frenetic-paced, bullet-splattered, nonlinear, violent, star-studded (Alfre Woodard, Shea Whigham, and Jessica Henwick), 122-minute thriller based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel and reminiscent of the “John Wick” and “Bourne Identity” films, he finds himself with a bounty on his head and aided by a,career-oriented CIA black ops agent (Ana de Armas) after a ruthless, psychopathic, maniacal former assassin colleague (Chris Pine) leads an army of assassins (Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush, DeObia Oparei, Daz Crawford, Wagner Moura, et al.) on a manhunt across the globe to find him at all costs.
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” (PG-13) (3.5) [Brief strong language and some sexual material.] [Opens July 29 in theaters.] — Nostalgic, memorable music highlights Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller’s entertaining, informative, in-depth, insightful, 117-minute, 2021 documentary that examines the legendary, illustrious career of talented singer and songwriter Leonard Cohen through his unforgettable song “Hallelujah,” five chapters, including 1) The Birth of a Songwriter, 2) The Holy and the Broken, 3) The Secret Chord, 4) The Minor Fall, the Major Lift, and 5) Epilogue, and consists of archival photographs and film clips, concert footage, journal and notebook excerpts, Larry ‘Ratso’ Sloman's interview snippets with Cohen, and commentary by singers and songwriters (such as Judy Collins, Eric Church, Sharon Robinson, Brandi Carlile, John Cale, Glen Hansard, Bob Dylan, Rufus Wainwright, Jeff Scott Buckley, Amanda Palmer, Regina Spektor, and Joan Wasser), producer and Columbia Records Talent Acquisition director John Hammond, journalist and author Adrienne Clarkson, Columbia's Records president Clive Davis, arranger and producer John Lissauer, “Leonard Cohen's Stranger Music” editor and lifelong friend Nancy Bacal, Rabbi Dr. Mordecai Finley, Cohen’s Zen master Kyozan Joshu Sasaki Roshi, artist and Cohen’s mother Suzanne Elrod, photographer Dominique Issermann, former managers Marty Machat and Walter Yetnikoff, “On the Road with Bob Dylan” author Larry ‘Ratso’ Sloman, music producer Hal Willner, “Shrek” co-director Vicky Jenson, Arts at St. Ann’s artistic director Susan Feldman, Arts at St. Ann’s program director Janine Dreyer Nichols, Sin-'e Cafe owner Shane Doyle, singer Myles Kennedy, and Columbia Records A&R executive Steve Berkowitz.
“The Human Contract” (R) (3) [Strong sexual content, language and violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, well-acted, risqué 2008 thriller in which the fast-paced life of a hotheaded brand manager (Jason Clarke), who is separated from his wife and is plagued by troubling childhood memories of his suicidal mother (Joanna Cassidy) and abused half-sister (Jada Pinkett Smith), begins to unravel when he meets a sultry, free-spirited, mysterious woman (Paz Vega) and jeopardizes his job by ignoring the advice of his boss (Ted Danson) and coworkers (Idris Elba, Anne Ramsey, and T.H. Thyne).
“Icon” (NR) (3) [Available Aug. 1 on Blue-ray, DVD, and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a skateboard-loving, senior high school student (Parker Padgett), who lives with his overprotective waitress mother (Julia Denton) in Florida, learns that his teenage girlfriend (Devon Hales) is pregnant in Tony Ahedo’s gripping, factually inspired, coming-of-age, moving, realistic, multilayered, well-acted, down-to-earth, 106-minute, 2021 film based on Ahedo’s 2015 award-winning short story, he struggles to do the right thing to support his girlfriend, strays off the straight and narrow as his relationship implodes, and questions fatherhood as he wonders about his absentee father (Tony DeMil) who is in prison.
“It Snows All the Time” (NR) (3) [Opens July 29 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — After a successful Los Angeles businessman (Erich Hover) returns home to Omaha and learns that his father (Brett Cullen) has memory loss and profound personality changes and then is diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia at age 58 in Jay Giannone’s award-winning, factually based, heartbreaking, well-acted, down-to-earth, 90-minute film, his concerned wife (Lesley Ann Warren) and his other two sons (Sterling Knight and Jay Giannone) come together to support him and each other as best they can during this difficult time.
“Midnight in Paris” (PG-13) (3) [Some sexual references and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Woody Allen’s imaginative, creative, star-studded (Michael Sheen and Carla Bruni) romantic comedy in which a successful Hollywood screenwriter (Owen Wilson) travels to Paris with his fiancée (Rachel McAdams) and his soon-to-be-in-laws and unexpectedly finds inspiration for his new novel when he travels back in time to the 1920s and meets Ernest Hemingway (Corey Stoll), Zelda (Alison Pill) and F. Scott Fitzgerald (Tom Hiddleston), Salvador Dali (Adrien Brody), Cole Porter (Yves Heck), Joséphine Baker (Sonia Rolland), Gertrude Stein (Kathy Bates) and her partner Alice B. Toklas (Thérèse Bourou-Rubinsztein), Pablo Picasso (Marcial Di Fonzo Bo) and his lover (Marion Cotillard), Luis Buñuel (Adrien de Van), T. S. Eliot (David Lowe), Henri Matisse (Yves-Antoine Spoto), Paul Gauguin (Oliver Rabourdin), Edgar Degas (François Rostain), and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (Vincent Menjou Cortes).
“Not Okay” (R) (3) [Language throughout, drug use, and some sexual content.] [Available July 29 on Hulu.] — After an ambitious, frustrated, wannabe writer and influencer (Zoey Deutch) in New York City fakes a trip to Paris as a way to gain social media followers and pretends to survive a City of Lights bombing to the relief of her parents (Embeth Davidtz and Brennan Brown) in Quinn Shephard’s poignant, quirky, well-acted, down-to-earth, 100-minute satirical comedy, the ruse initially generates a new friendship with a traumatized woman (Mia Isaac) who lost a sister during a terrorist attack and a hook up with a hot guy (Dylan O'Brien) to whom she was attracted until the pretense is ultimately discovered.
“Paid in Blood” (R) (3) [Subtitled] [Available June 26 on various digital platforms.] — Bodies drop like flies in Yoon Youngbin’s gripping, action-packed, fast-paced, dark, blood-soaked, violent, 118-minute, 2021 noir crime thriller with awesome fight choreography in which a ruthless, ambitious, power-hungry, former South Korean assassin (Jang Hyuk) from Seoul pits rival gangs against each other when he decides to challenge powerful, knife-wielding members (Yoo Oh Sung, Oh Dae Hwan, et al.) of a crime ring in 2017 after he learns that they are building the largest casino in Asia in Gangneung, and the crime lord (Kim Se Joon) then puts a target on his back while a Korean lieutenant detective (Park Sung Keun) tries to protect his gangster friend and to control the escalating mayhem and murders.
“Paradise Highway” (R) (3) [Language throughout and some violence.] [Available July 29 in select theaters and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a no-nonsense cross-country truck driver (Juliette Binoche) is forced into human trafficking by delivering a 12-year-old girl (Hala Finley) to a sex trafficker (Jim Dougherty) in order to save her incarcerated brother (Frank Grillo) from a dangerous prison gang in Anna Gutto’s powerful, suspenseful, gritty, tension-filled, thought-provoking, 115-minute thriller, they are doggedly pursued by a tenacious veteran FBI agent (Morgan Freeman), his eager newbie partner (Cameron Monaghan), and two determined sex traffickers (Christiane Seidel and Walker Babington).
“Mr. Popper’s Penguins” (PG) (2.5) [Mild rude humor and some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A wacky, smile-inducing, family-oriented, star-dotted (Jeffrey Tambor and James Tupper) comedy with a high cute factor in which a wheeler-dealer businessman (Jim Carrey), who tries to persuade the longtime Tavern on the Green owner (Angela Lansbury) to sell her restaurant so that his coworkers (Philip Baker Hall, William Charles Mitchell, and Dominic Chianese) will make him a full partner in the firm, finds himself the caretaker of six penguins to the delight of his two children (Madeline Carroll and Maxwell Perry Cotton) and his ex-wife (Carla Gugino) but to the surprise of his assistant (Ophelia Lovibond) and the chagrin of his nosy neighbor (David Krumholtz) and a penguin expert (Clark Gregg) at the New York City Zoo.
“Queen Elizabeth II: Her Glorious Reign” (NR) (3) [Available July 26 on various VOD platforms.] — Andrés Williams narrates Alan Byron’s captivating, thorough, respectful, informative, timely, in-depth, 95-minute documentary that chronicles the ups and downs during the astonishing 70-year reign of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who is about to celebrate her platinum jubilee year, through archival film footage and photographs and commentary by former spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II Dicky Arbiter, “The King's Speech” author Peter Conradi, royal biographers Sarah Bradford and Christopher Warwick, journalist Phil Dampier, historian and photographer Robert Lacey, journalist and broadcaster Hugo Vickers, “Majesty Magazine” editor Ingrid Seward, journalist and newsreader Nicholas Owen, royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, author and journalist Tim Heald, first cousin Lady Elizabeth Sharkely, Maltese journalist John Mizzi, royal coin designer Stephen Taylor, actor Matt Smith, and broadcaster, writer, and former Parliament member Gyles Brandreth.
“The Sanctity of Space” (NR) (3.5) [Played July 22 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Breathtaking scenery and cinematography dominate Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson’s captivating, visually stunning, inspirational, thrilling, 101-minute, 2021 documentary, which was researched and filmed over 15 years, that showcases legendary mountaineer, photographer, explorer, scientist, and cartographer Bradford Washburn and follows Washburn-inspired mountaineers Renan Ozturk, Freddie Wilkinson, and Zack Smith as they climb Mount Denali and the perilous, challenging climb of the Tooth Traverse in Alaska in 2009 and consists of archival photographs and insightful commentary by astronaut John Grunsfeld, Brad Washburn’s biographer David Roberts, photographer Kurt Markus, “Bradford Washburn: A Life of Exploration” author Michael Sfraga, Freddie’s wife Janet Wilkinson, mountain climber Jack Tackle, bush pilot Paul Roderick, Alaska Denali Guiding cofounder Brian Okonek, and Denali expedition guide and mountaineer Josh Hoeschen.
“Submarine” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — Quirky characters dominate this somber, dull, slow-spaced, oddball, 2010 film in which an awkward, 15-year-old Welsh student (Craig Roberts) must cope with the ill mother of his bullying girlfriend (Yasmin Page), the troubled marriage of his marine biologist father (Noah Taylor) and office worker mother (Sally Hawkins), and his suspicion that his mother is having an affair with a colorful neighbor (Paddy Considine).
“Super 8” (PG-13) (3.5) [Intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and some drug use.] — After a young budding filmmaker (Riley Griffiths ), the son (Joel Courtney) of the widowed deputy sheriff (Kyle Chandler), and some friends (Elle Fanning, Zach Mills, and Gabriel Basso) witness their desperate, African-American schoolteacher (Gylnn Turman) drive his pickup truck onto the railroad tracks and cause a horrific, fiery, multicar train crash while they were all filming a horror movie after midnight in this intense, action-packed, energetic, family-oriented, entertaining, star-studded (Bruce Greenwood and Ron Eldard) sci-fi thriller, the students find their small Ohio town taken over by close-mouthed Air Force military personnel (Noah Emmerich, Richard T. Jones, et al.) who are hiding a secret as they try to keep the precarious, dangerous situation under control as townsfolk (Brett Rice, Beau Knapp, et al.) and their canine pets begin disappearing in 1979.
“Vengeance” (R) (3.5) [Language and brief violence.] [Opens July 29 in theaters.] — When a cynical, acerbic, egotistical, aspiring Brooklyn journalist/podcaster (B.J. Novak) heads to a funeral in West Texas of an occasional hookup (Lio Tipton), who is a talented guitarist and singer, and then is drawn into helping her eccentric, close-knit family (Louanne Stephens, Isabella Amara, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron, and Elli Abrams Bickel) find her alleged killer after a revenge-fueled brother (Boyd Holbrook) insists she did not die in an oil field of a drug overdose in B.J. Novak’s compelling, multifaceted, dark, well-acted, intense, humor-dotted, thought-provoking, star-studded (John Mayer, Ashton Kutcher, Zach Villa, and Aaron Rogers) 107-minute crime thriller, the writer proposes “The Dead White Girl” story to his podcast producer and editor (Issa Rae) in which he records his candid talks with the family and interviews with the locals during his investigation.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
