“Amulet” (R) (2) [Some strong violence, bloody images, a sexual assault, and brief language and nudity.] [Opens July 24 in VOD and in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — When a former, PTSD-afflicted soldier (Alec Secareanu) living in a homeless shelter in London accepts a handyman job offered by a nun (Imelda Staunton) to care for a divorced woman (Carla Juri) and her mysterious, mentally unstable, terminally ill mother (Anah Ruddin) who is locked in the upstairs of an isolated, dilapidated house in the woods in this creepy, dark, convoluted, intense, violent, slow paced, 99-minute horror film, he starts to sense an evil presence and believes something sinister is going on in the strange house.
“And She Could Be Next” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Plays on PBS.org/POV and Amazon Prime.] — A compelling, engaging, powerful, informative, eye-opening, inspirational, 112-minute two-part documentary: Part 1, “Building the Movement,” follows the grassroots endeavors of smart, progressive, minority women in 2018 campaigning for government offices, including Detroit’s Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib running for Congress in Michigan, Atlanta’s African-American Stacey Abrams running for governor in Georgia, Lucy McBath running for Congress in Georgia, Los Angeles Latino lawyer and activist Maria Elena Durazo running for California Senate, El Paso’s Veronica Escobar running for Congress in Texas, and 19-year-old Muslim student Bushra Amiwala running for Cook County Board of Commissioners in Illinois, and consists of news clips and commentary by assistant campaign managers Michael Contreras and Veronica Casarez, union organizer Martha Santamaria, senior advisor Steve Tobocman, field organizers Carla Underwood and Oscar Arbulu, church coordinator Jean West, Muente political director Tania Unzueta, Asians for Abrams Raymond Partolan and Veronica Castro, and communications director James Orvis; the 81-minute part 2, “Claiming Power,” details the 2018 election outcomes of the courageous Black and Latino women running for various government offices in part 1, examines the horrific election SNAFUs and shenanigans and voter suppression tactics in Georgia, showcases the hard work of Executive Director Nse Ufot and other tenacious members of the New Georgia Project to encourage minority citizens in Georgia to vote, and consists of commentary by Abrams Campaign Chief of Staff Stacey Hopkins, Georgia senator Nikema Williams, Muente member Kathy Diaz, Georgia Advancing Progress PAC Cam Ashling, Georgia ALCU Executive Director Andrea Young, Parkland father and anti-gun activist Fred Guttenberg, NAACP member Rev. Ezekiel Holley, Black Lives Matter activist Latosha Brown, Brian Kemp running for Georgia governor, and campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo.
“Big Fan” (R) (2.5) [Language and some sexuality.] [DVD only] — After a fanatical, 35-year-old football fan (Patton Oswalt), who works as a parking garage attendant and lives with his controlling mother (Marcia Jean Kurtz) on Staten Island, is brutally attacked by his Giant’s linebacker idol (Jonathan Hamm) while at a strip club with his best friend (Kevin Corrigan) in this dark, unpredictable, 2009 comedy, he is hounded by his ambulance-chasing attorney brother (Gino Cafarelli) to sue and by a detective (Matt Servitto) who wants him to give details of the attack and to file charges against the player.
“The Book of Eli” (R) (1.5) [Some brutal violence and language.] [DVD only] — Violence, dust, and bullets permeate this bleak, futuristic, one-dimensional, sci-fi, star-dotted (Malcolm McDowell, Jennifer Beals, Michael Gambon, and Ray Stevenson) thriller in which a faith-inspired, machete-wielding warrior (Denzel Washington) in post-apocalyptic America tries to save a beautiful woman (Mila Kunis) and the only Bible left on Earth from a power-hungry, bibliophile tyrant (Gary Oldman).
“Extraordinary Measures” (PG) (3) [Thematic material, language, and a mild suggestive moment.] [DVD only] — A heartbreaking, inspirational, heartwarming, factually based, cameo-dotted (Courtney B. Vance, Dee Wallace, and Jared Harris) film, which is based on the book “The Cure,” about a highly motivated, Oregon businessman (Brendan Fraser) and his wife (Keri Russell) who start the POMPE Foundation and move with their three children to Lincoln, Ne., to raise venture capital so that a hardnosed, grumpy, no-nonsense scientist (Harrison Ford) can find a cure for the crippling, life-threatening form of muscular dystrophy that affects two of their children (Meredith Droeger and Diego Velazquez).
“The Lovely Bones” (PG-13) (3) [Mature thematic material involving disturbing violent content and images, and some language.] [DVD only] — Although visually mesmerizing, excessive psychedelic surrealism detracts from Peter Jackson’s morose, disturbing, well-acted, heart-string-tugging film, which is based on Alice Sebold’s bestselling novel, about the experiences of a 14-year-old student (Saoirse Ronan) who is tragically murdered by a creepy, pedophilic, solitary neighbor (Stanley Tucci) in 1973 when she is trapped between Heaven and Earth and the investigation of her disappearance by a Pennsylvania detective (Michael Imperioli) and the subsequent impact her death has on her family (Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz, Rose McIver, and Christian Thomas Ashdale), her alcoholic grandmother (Susan Sarandon), and a few of her school peers (Carolyn Dando and Reece Ritchie).
“Radioactive” (PG-13) (3) [Thematic elements, disturbing images, brief nudity, and a scene of sensuality.] [Opens July 24 on Amazon Prime.] — Striking photography reinforces the somber atmosphere in this engaging, dark, well-acted, unevenly paced, star-studded (Simon Russell Beale, Corey Johnson, Aneurin Barnard, Katherine Parkinson, Tom Woodward, et al.), 111-minute, 2019 biographical film based on Lauren Redniss’s novel “Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout” that chronicles the struggles of complex, tenacious, driven, headstrong, stubborn Polish physicist and chemist Madame Marie Sklodowska-Curie (Rosamund Pike) who arrived in Paris from Warsaw in 1893 and ultimately discovers the radioactive elements Polonium and Radium with her supportive scientist husband Pierre Curie (Sam Riley) with whom she had two daughters (Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Bossom) and later was recognized with the Nobel Prize for chemistry for her scientific achievements that led to cancer treatments, radiography, and the atomic bomb.
“The Truth” (PG) (3) [Thematic and suggestive elements, and smoking and brief language.] [Subtitled] [Plays on VOD platforms.] — When a beautiful, aging, iconic French actress (Catherine Deneuve) writes her memoir and her screenwriter daughter (Juliette Binoche) arrives in Paris from New York with her husband (Ethan Hawke) and young daughter (Clémentine Grenier) for a visit in this Hirokazu Koreeda’s engaging, languid-paced, well-acted, thought-provoking, down-to-Earth, 106-minute, 2019 film, tensions escalate and truths rise to the surface.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
