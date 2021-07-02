Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Alien Report” (NR) (4) [Nudity, violence, language, and graphic content.] [This independent film has not yet had an official release, but Earths Dreamland is currently looking for distribution.] — Patrick Donnelly’s thrilling, spectacular, eerie, original, creative, fascinating, realistic, well-written, micro-budget, non-Hollywood type, 78-minute sci-fi film in the vein of the 1999 “The Blair Witch Project” that has awesome makeup, terrific special effects, and intentionally jittery footage in which a traumatized, deaf teenager (Braxton Hale) decides to film his haunting and harrowing experiences as an alien abductee by using several cameras, including a micro cochlear implant camera, and his iPhone to document aliens (Koltyn Watts, et al.) that follow him around Chicago and his mysterious, disturbing, numerous abductions by elusive, telepathic aliens (Whitney Master, et al.) during the course of his life where he encounters other abductees and a human-alien hybrid (Emily Bramer) onboard a UFO spaceship; a must-see for UFO enthusiasts.
“Antarctica” (R) (2) [Strong sexual content, including graphic dialogue, nudity, and language.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — While a lonely, gay, 30-year-old librarian (Tomer Ilan) in Israel finds himself attracted to an unavailable, hunky journalist (Guy Zoaretz) in Tel Aviv who just begun dating his best friend (Yuval Raz) and a handsome dance teacher (Ofer Regirer) continues on a string of one-nightstands trying to get over the love he still feels for his much-younger roommate (Yiftach Mizrahi) in this risqué, lackluster, coming-of-age, 2008 romantic comedy, a gay waitress (Lucy Dubinchik) with a talent for singing dreams of traveling to Antarctica as she struggles to get over her love for a coffeehouse owner (Liat Ekta).
“Earth vs. the Spider” (R) (1) [Language and violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — A hokey, uninspired, nonscary, 2001 horror film in which a detective (Dan Aykroyd) investigates a series of mysterious deaths in which the victims (Theresa Russell, et al.) seemed to be drained of blood and encased in cobwebs after a comic-book-obsessed security officer (Devon Gummersall), who is smitten by his comely neighbor (Amelia Heinle), is accidentally injected with an arachnid serum.
“Here Are the Young Men” (NR) (3) [Available June 29 on Blue-Ray.] — Eoin Macken’s gritty, violent, intense, coming-of-age, well-acted, star-studded (Anya Taylor-Joy, Conleth Hill, Travis Fimmel, Ralph Ineson, Lola Petticrew, Susan Lynch, and Noomi Rapace), 96-minute, 2020 film adapted from Rob Doyle’s 2014 novel in which the lives of three rabble-rousing, mischievous, Irish high school friends (Finn Cole, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), who are eager to experience life after graduation and become grownups, increasingly go off the rails in 2003 in Dublin when they vandalize property, drink too much, experiment with drugs, party to excess, and engage in sex after witnessing a young girl die in a tragic car accident.
“Hydra” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Opens July 2 on Hi-YAH! at www.hiyatv.com.] — Kensuke Sonomura’s compelling, convoluted, confusing, twist-filled, well-choreographed, evenly paced, violent, incomplete, 77-minute, 2019 thriller with an abrupt ending in which a former, secretive, highly skilled, reserved Japanese assassin (Masanori Mimoto) takes an unassuming job as a chef at a small sushi bar in Tokyo in order to protect the free-spirited bartender daughter (Miu) of a former criminal associate (Yōji Tanaka) with whom the waiter (Tasuku Nagase) is smitten and then finds himself reluctantly drawn again into his old world as a vigilante hitman for a clandestine group to rid Tokyo of seedy underworld criminals and target of unsavory types {Tomorowo Taguchi, Naohiro Kawamoto, et al.)
“I Carry You with Me” (R) (3.5) [Language and brief nudity.] [Subtitled] [Opens July 2 at Landmark Theater.] — Heidi Ewing’s compelling, moving, bittersweet, factually inspired, well-acted, 111-minute, 2020 film, which offers insights into the power and personal costs of ambition, the damage to individual lives stemming from some aspects of U.S immigration policy, and the continuing cruelty occurring to those with non-traditional sexual preferences, and is highlighted by wonderful cinematography and told primarily in flashbacks as it follows the struggles of an ambitious, gay Mexican restaurant employee (Armando Espitia) who decides to leave his teaching assistant lover (Christian Vázquez), parents (Ángeles Cruz and Raúl Briones), ex-wife (Michelle González), and young son (Paco Luna) to cross the border with his best friend (Michelle Rodríguez) into the United States to fulfill his dream of being a chef and ends up struggling in New York City to survive and get his big break.
“I Want My MTV” (TV-14) (3.5) [Played June 9 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available June 11 on various VOD platforms.] — Tyler Measom’s and Patrick Waldrop’s educational, nostalgic, fascinating, entertaining, 86-minute, 2019 documentary based on Craig Marks’s and Rob Tannenbaum’s 2011 novel “I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution” that examines the origins, success, and influence of the 24-hour music television cable channel that began in August 1981 and showcased rock’n roll music and consists of archival photographs, television clips, and insightful commentary by MTV cofounders John Lack and Robert E. Pittman, general manager Jarl Mohn, artists Jack Antonoff and Matt Nathanson, singers (such as Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Sting, Annie Lennox, David A. Stewart, Julie Brown, Michael Nesmith, Billy Idol, Timothy Nordwind, Nancy Wilson, Dee Snider, Mark Mothersbaugh, Magne Furuholmen, Fab 5 Freddy, Tyler Glenn, Bret Michaels, Darryl McDaniels, Jeff Ayeroff, Jerry Cantrell, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Tori Amos, Karen Cronin, and Doctor Dré), creative directors Judy McGarth and Candy Kugel, creative team member Mark J. Goodman, producers Norman Lear and Lenny Waronker, MTV VJs (such as Alan Hunter, J. J. Jackson, Nina Blackwood, and Martha Quinn), talent relations Gale Sparrow and Rick Krim, MTV executives Fred Seibert and John Sykes, chief engineer Andy Setos, author Rob Tannenbaum, editor Lyndsey Parker, programming director Les Garland, entertaining executive Thomas Freston, record producer Seymour Stein, photographer Tabitha Soren, musicians (such as Benji Madden, Joel Madden, and Damian Kulash), film director Mark Pellington, executive producer Susanne Daniels, co-creator Jonathan Murray, announcer Adam Curray, production manager Doug Herzog, filmmaker Frank Paul Bacon, commentator Todd Boyd, and comedians Michael Ian Black and Pauly Shore.
“Life during Wartime” (NR) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — An exceedingly unusual, quirky, well-acted, cameo-filled (Charlotte Rampling, Renee Taylor, and Paul Reubens) film, which is sequel to the 1998 film “Happiness,” that focuses on misery, forgiveness, and the lives of three sisters, including a lonely Florida writer (Ally Sheedy) looking for love; a divorced mother (Alison Janney), who has three children (Chris Marquette, Dylan Riley Snyder, and Emma Hinz), looking to remarry a Jewish man (Michael Lerner) after her pedophile husband (Ciarán Hinds) was sent to prison; and a New Jersey correctional employee (Shirley Henderson) who struggles with her inner demons after separating from her husband (Michael K. Williams) on their anniversary.
“My Run: The Terry Hitchcock Story” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — Billy Bob Thornton narrates this inspirational, heartfelt, award-winning 2009 documentary that uses news clips and interviews with his adult children Chris and Jason, support team members E. Marie Fieger and Perry Williams, trainer Scott Meier, and disc jockey John Williams to chronicle the arduous, 2,000-mile, 75-day journey of 56-year-old Twins fans and widower Terry Hitchcock who ran from the Twin Cities to Atlanta to arrive for the opening Olympic ceremonies on July 15, 1996, to honor single parents and to raise and give a voice to single-parent families after tragically losing his wife Teri Sue to breast cancer.
“Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some disturbing images, smoking, and brief drug material.] [Opens July 2 in theaters and on Hulu.] — Ahmir Khalib Thompson’s (aka Questlove) engaging, entertaining, historical, award-winning, 117-minute documentary that celebrates the Harlem Cultural Festival (aka the Black Woodstock) at Mount Morris Park in 1969 attended by more than 300,000 people and showcases never-before-seen African-American blues, jazz, folk, and gospel music performances by Stevie Wonder, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension, the Chamber Brothers, Herbie Mann, the Edwin Hawkins Singers, Pops Staples and the Staple Singers, David Ruffin, Sal and Hugh Masekela, Ray Barretto, Mongo Santamaria, Clara Walker and the Gospel Redeemers, and Ben Branch and insightful commentary by artists Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chris Rock, singers (such as Mavis Staples, Billy Davis, Marilyn McCoo, and Adrienne Kryor), attendees (such as Barbara Bland-Acosta, Darryl Lewis, Musa Jackson, Roger Parris, and Ethel Beatty-Barnes), Rev. Al Sharpton, DJ Jerry B, writer and musician Greg Tate, minister and activist Jesse Jackson, tailor Jim McFarland, civic leader Luis Manuel, former reporter Charlayne Hunter-Gault, professor Denise Oliver-Velez, and musicians Sheila E., Stevie Wonder, and Greg Enrico).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
