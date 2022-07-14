Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Anonymous Club” (NR) (3) [Opens July 15 in L.A. and NYC in theaters.] — Performance and interview snippets highlight Danny Cohen’s candid, revealing, insightful, in-depth, 83-minute documentary shot on 16mm film that chronicles the life, career, and creative process of introspective, introverted, poetic, modest, anxiety-prone, Grammy-nominated, talented, Australian singer and songwriter Courtney Barnett, who lives in Melbourne, through her audio diary over a 3-year period while on tour in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.
“Best Worst Movie” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only]— Filmmaker Michael Paul Stephenson’s witty, historical, tongue-in-cheek, fascinating, 90-minute, 2009 documentary that examines the surprising cult following surrounding the embarrassingly awful 1989 film “Troll 2” that purports to be the “worst movie in history” and consists primarily of film snippets and interviews with its Italian director Claudio Fragasso and staff, including writer Rossella Drudi, composer Carl Cordio, and editor Vanio Amici; “Troll 2” actors (dentist turned star George W. Hardy, Jason Steadman, Connie Young, Darren Ewing, Don Packard, Robert Ormsby, Kristina Reynolds, Margo Prey, Lance Williams, and Paul and Patrick Gibbs); Hardy’s family, including wife Merry, parents Mary Ann and Bill, and sister Mollie Barrett; Hardy’s friends Lila Graves and Laura Gulledge; mayor Barbara H. Young; school superintendant Dr. Tommy Bice; comedians Curtis Gwinn and John Gemberling; amateur film critics Randall Colburn and Tim Marklevitz; movie critic Scott Weinberg; Alamo Drafthouse Cinema founder Tim League; curator Jesse H. Ficks; programmer Zack Carlson; and store owner Wade Jones.
“The Bloody Man” (NR) (3) [Available July 12 on various digital platforms.] — When a grieving, struggling, comic book obsessed 9-year-old boy (David Daniel), who lives with his father (Jeremy Carr), older brother (Sam Hayden), and younger sister (Olivia Sanders), inadvertently summons an ancient evil monster after the tragic death of his mother (Lisa Wilcox) in a car accident in the 1980s in Daniel Benedict’s coming-of-age, nostalgic, tension-filled, blood-splattered, violent, 133-minute, 2020 horror film, he teams up with his two siblings and skeptical stepmother (Tuesday Knight) to defeat the menacing, evil bloody man (Nicholas Redd) who is bent on killing the family.
“Bloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell “(aka “The Japanese Evil Dead”) (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available July 2022 on Blu-ray™ from Visual Vengeance.] — After a Japanese bodybuilder (Shinichi Fukazawa) inherits a house from his father, who murdered his jealous lover, and goes to the property with his photojournalist ex-girlfriend (Asako Nosaka) writing an article about the paranormal and a psychic medium (Masaaki Kai) in Tokyo in 1978 in Shinichi Fukazawa’s campy, over-the-top, blood-splattered, gory, violent, 62-minute, 2014 cult horror film with nonexistent special effects, the vengeful, hard-to-kill spirit traps everyone is the house, possesses the body of the psychic, and begins to try and murder everyone by any means possible.
“Bowen’s Heart” (NR) (3) [Available July 14 on various digital platforms.] — Lexi Read and Zach Read’s touching, factually based, educational, insightful, heart-wrenching, inspirational, 90-minute, 2021 documentary that explores the family dynamics, emotional struggles, and challenges parents Matt and Sarah Hammitt deal with as they work with cardiologist Dr. Jeff Zampi to care for their critically ill son Bowen who went through his third open heart surgery at the University of Michigan Congenital Heart Center at age 8 eight in July 2019 after being born in 2010 with the congenital heart disease hypoplastic left heart syndrome while also raising three other children.
“Carol of the Bells” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Currently screening at film festivals across the country.] — Haunting songs punctuate Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko’s compelling, poignant, multifaceted, well-acted, touching, timely, 122-minute, 2019 film, which was adapted from a popular Ukrainian Christmas folk song “Carol of the Bells” and Ukrainian chant “Shchedryk,” in which a disabled Ukrainian entertainer (Andrey Mostrenko) and his piano teaching wife (Yana Koroliova), who are raising their two daughters (Khrystyna Ushytska and Polina Gromova) and two Jewish sisters (Evgeniya Solodovnik and Daryna Haladiuk), from the neighborhood in Stanislaviv, Poland, beginning in 1939 during WWII while trying to stay under the radar of Nazi soldiers as the occupation progresses and later as the Russian soldiers invade.
“Death Hunt” (NR) (2) [Available July 12 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a land developer (Ray Harper) and his mistress (Brooke Hamilton) are pulled over by a corrupt county sheriff (Greg Johnston) who kidnaps them along with a boat driver (Frank Leraci) and brings them to a remote island in Neil Mackay’s suspenseful, tense, violent, unpredictable, 92-minute, 2021 thriller, the frightened couple must use all their skills and wits to survive when ruthless, vicious, psychopathic killers (Rick Amsbury, Terry McDonald, and Greg Johnston) hunt them for sport.
“Deep Throat” (X) (2) [Due to adult content.] [Available currently in select theaters across the globe in celebration of its 50th anniversary.] — When a frustrated, sexually repressed woman (Linda Lovelace) decides to see an unorthodox, dimwitted, well-endowed psychiatrist (Harry Reems) who specializes in sex therapy on the advice of her horny, cigarette-smoking, divorcée roommate (Dolly Sharp) so that she can experience a mind-blowing orgasm in Gerard Damiano Sr.’s controversial, award-winning, wacky, sexually explicit, humorous, erotic, raunchy, low-budget, 61-minute, 1972 comedy filled with hardcore sex, crazy dialogue, and bizarre soundtrack, the unconventional doctor discovers that her clitoris is in the back of her throat rather than vagina, and after perfecting the art of fellatio, she finally is sexually satisfied and finds the right man (William Love) to marry who has the right physical credentials.
“Don’t Make Me Go” (R) (3) [Teen drinking, graphic nudity, some sexual content, and language.] [Available July 15 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Hannah Marks’ award-winning, touching, poignant, bittersweet, coming-of-age, heartbreaking, unpredictable, 109-minute film punctuated by a surprise ending in which a caring, karaoke-singing father (John Cho), who occasionally secretly hooks up with a French teacher (Kaya Scodelario), in California learns that he has a fatal bone tumor on his brainstem and decides to take his feisty, 15-year-old daughter (Mia Isaac), who is attracted to a hunky high school student (Otis Dhanji), on a cross-country road trip to New Orleans for his 20th high school reunion and then on to Florida to find her estranged mother (Jen Van Epps) who left him for his friend (Jemaine Clement) years earlier and to impart as many of life’s wisdoms and lessons as possible in the time he has left.
“Getting Toasted” (NR) (2.5) [Available July 12 on various VOD platforms.] — After his fiancée (Casey Zilbert) suddenly cancels their vineyard-destination wedding in Casey Zilbert’s poignant, quirky, down-to-earth, intermittently funny, 82-minute, 2019 comedy inspired by Ernest Hemingway's novel “The Sun Also Rises” and dotted with beautiful scenery, the unhappy, devastated, twentysomething, would-be groom (Hayden J. Weal) in New Zealand heads to the wine country with his personal trainer best friend (Nick Davies) for the weekend to drown his troubles with wine, sexual escapades, and camaraderie with a close friend (Gemma Easton-Knight) along with the altar-shy bride’s beard-sporting uncle (Steve Barr) and girlfriend (Katrina George).
“Glasshouse” (NR) (3) [Available July 12 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Kelsey Egan and Anja Taljaard’s eerie, apocalyptic, somber, slow-paced, original, fascinating, twist-filled, 97-minute film in which a protective, strict mother (Adrienne Pearce), her three daughters (Jessica Alexander, Anja Taljaard, and Kitty Harris), and a mentally challenged son (Brent Vermeulen) who was exposed as a child (Morgan James Bosman) to the toxin live a dystopian existence in a Victorian-like glasshouse in an attempt to protect themselves from The Shred memory-stealing toxin that destroys memories of those infected and kill intruders (Robert Haxton and Will Greeff) and use their bodies for garden fertilizer, but when a mysterious stranger (Hilton Pelser) with a leg injury enters the house, it severely disrupts the family dynamics and threatens their very existence.
“Hyde Park” (NR) (3) [Opens July 14 in select theaters.] — While an ambitious Nigerian-American lawyer (David Eguasa) in Chicago defends a closeted gay Ugandan client (Xavier McKnight), who has a boyfriend (Vonzell Scott) his devoted parents (Darren Jones and Diamond Sonpon) are unaware of, to save him from deportation to Uganda where he will be killed after he shot a racist, bat-wielding, Black Uber driver during an altercation in Mark Harris’ compelling, poignant, well-acted, down-to-earth, 89-minute film, he tries to please his strong-willed father (Henry Mamulu) who wants him to be successful at his law firm and his mother (Marie Helen Scott) who wants him to marry a Nigerian woman and please himself by acknowledging his feelings for a spirited, beautiful, smart coworker (Dawn Halfkenny).
“I Saw the Devil” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only]— After an evil, deranged, psychopathic, sadistic serial killer (Choi Min-sik) in Seoul kidnaps, rapes, murders, and dismembers his pregnant fiancée (Oh San-ha), the daughter of the police chief (Jeon Gook-hwan), in Kim Jee-woon’s graphically violent, intense, 147-minute film, an enraged, grieving Korean detective (Lee Byung-hyun) goes off the deep end in a revenge-fueled, murderous rage and then gives the killer a taste of his own torture and his comeuppance.
“Image of Victory” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available July 15 on Netflix.] — While ambitious Egyptian journalist and filmmaker Mohamed Hassanein Heikal (Amir Khoury) tries to make a realistic documentary about the ongoing conflict between the Palestinian Arabs and the Israeli kibbutz settlers who were living among the Palestinians, his political bosses were not satisfied with anything except one-sided, pro-Arab propaganda leading up to the infamous Kibbutz Nitzanim raid on June 7, 1948, in which overwhelming numbers of Egyptian army members (Ala Dakka, et al.) attack out-numbered and out-gunned Jewish defenders (Eliana Tidhar, Tom Avni, Meshi Kleinstein, Netta Roth, Nir Knaan, Itamar Zohar, Joy Rieger, Elisha Banai, et al.) in Avi Nesher’s captivating, factually based, well-acted, convoluted, moving, violent, 128-minute, 2021 war film, filmmaker Mohamed Hassanein Heikal ends up lamenting his naiveté that contributed to the thousands of lives lost on both sides, which unfortunately continues to the present.
“Kamikaze Hearts” (NR) (2.5) [Screening July 19 at Nitehawk Williamsburg.] — Juliet Bashore’s award-winning, fascinating, gritty, multifaceted, risqué, candid, enlightening, 87-minute, 1986 pseudo-documentary that blurs reality and fiction and focuses on greenhorn, lesbian porn actress Tigr who falls in love with charismatic, cynical, exhibitionist veteran porn star Sharon Mitchell in San Francisco while purportedly filming an adult version of “Carmen” in 1980s in an industry where drugs, misogyny, physical and sexual abuse, exploitation, and narcissism run rampant.
“Karmalink” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Opens July 15 in theaters and available on VOD.] — While a free-spirited, 13-year-old Cambodian boy (Leng Heng Prak), who lives with his mother (Sveng Socheata), grandmother (Oum Savem), and sisters in Phnom Penh, seeks the help of a streetwise, orphaned con artist (Srey Leak Chhith) to find a relic, treasured golden Buddha statue, which was buried by a thief (Rous Mony) many years earlier, he has seen in his vivid dreams or past lives memories by using nanobug technology in Jake Wachtel’s intriguing, imaginative, multilayered, beautifully photographed, futuristic, 102-minute, 2021 sci-fi film, his feisty mother stages protests to stop the government's plan of relocating her family so that they can erect a bullet train to Beijing in her district and a dubious neuroscientist (Cindy Sirinya Bishop) doing neuroscience research and working with people suffering memory loss.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (PG) (2.5) [Some suggestive material and thematic elements.] [Opens July 15 in theaters.] — Dean Fleischer Camp’s entertaining, poignant, creative, original, witty, heartwarming, stop-motion combined with live action, star-studded (Lesley Stahl, Conan O'Brien, Brian Williams, Joe Gabler, and Shari Finkelstein), 90-minute mockumentary based on a 2010 short film in which a charming, inventive, sneaker-wearing, one-inch-tall mollusk (voiceover by Jenny Slate) that lives in an Airbnb home with the filmmaker creator (Dean Fleischer-Camp), his grandmother (voiceover by Isabella Rossellini), and pet lint yearns to find other shells (voiceovers by Andy Richter, Nathan Fielder, Jamie Leonhart, Sarah Thyre, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Jessi Klein, Peter Bonerz, et al.) that went missing from his family.
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (PG) (3) [Language, suggestive material, and smoking.] [Opens July 15 in theaters.] — When a widowed, hardworking, honest, outspoken, English cleaning lady and seamstress (Lesley Manville), who has a supportive friend (Ellen Thomas), in London in 1957 dreams of owning a haute couture Dior dress in Anthony Fabian’s delightfully charming, engaging, well-acted, star-studded (Jason Isaacs, Lambert Willson, Christian McKay, Jeremy Wheeler, Freddie Fox, and Delroy Atkinson), 92-minute period film based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel “Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris,” she scrimps, gambles, saves, and heads to Paris and the of House of Dior and makes an impression as she turns the fashion house upside down starting with one employee ( Isabelle Huppert, Lucas Bravo, Alba Baptista, et al.) at a time.
“The Necro Files” (NR) (1) [Available July 2022 on Blu-ray™ from Visual Vengeance.] — After Seattle detectives kill a cannibalistic, murdering rapist (Isaac Cooper) in the home of his latest victim (Theresa Bestul) and crazed, idiotic Satanists (Todd Tjersland, Akira Enomoto, Larry Gygax, David Bramwell, Sak Cameron, and Todd F. Baker) sacrifice his newborn to raise him from the dead nine months later as a sadistic, well-endowed, flesh-chomping, sex-addicted zombie in Matt Jaissle’s award-winning, like-it-or-hate-it, over-the-top, hilariously bizarre, nudity-sprinkled, cringe-inducing, horribly acted, guts-filled, exceedingly gruesome and violent, 72-minute, 1997 cult horror film, a deranged, drug-addicted, disillusioned, not-by-the-book detective (Steve Sheppard) and his pudgy, worried partner (Gary Browning) pursue him once again along with a flying demonic infant when victims (Jenn O. Cide, Jeff Nelson, Anne R. Key, and Dru Berrymore) begin to pile up.
“No Ordinary Man” (NR) (3) [Played July 8 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt’s award-winning, fascinating, insightful, informative, in-depth, 83-minute, 2020 biographical documentary that chronicles the career of talented, legendary, iconic, transsexual jazz pianist and saxophonist Billy Tipton (born Dorothy Lucille Tipton), who miraculously managed to keep his female gender a secret for more than fifty years until his death in January 1989, and his band The Billy Tipton Trio and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by musicologist Stephan Pennington, professors Susan Stryker and C. Riley Snorton, talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael [archival], actors (such as Ryan Cassata, Carter Ray, Hennessy Winkler, Scott Turner Schofield, Holden J. Bernstein, Marquise Vilsón, Tyler DiChiara, Ellis David Perry, Zelda Vinciguerra, Skylar Marshallz, and Morgan Sullivan), writers (such as Amos Mac, Thomas Page McBee, and Kate Bornstein), journalist Diane Middlebrook and “Suits Me: The Double Life of Bilky Tipton” author, filmmaker Chase Joynt, author and educator Jamison Green, artist Zackary Drucker, wife Kathleen “Kitty” Tipton, and Tipton's adopted son William Tipton Jr.
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (PG) (3) [Some language, rude and suggestive humor, action, and violence.] [Opens July 15 in theaters.] — When a menacing, villainous, egotistical, Somali feline (voiceover by Ricky Gervais) threatens the lives of numerous mutt-hating cats (voiceovers by Aasif Mandvi, Kylie Kuioka, Cathy Shim, et al.) and the town of Kakamucho itself to improve his palace in Rob Minkoff and Mark Koetsier’s entertaining, award-winning, family-oriented, colorful, funny, 103-minute animated comedy inspired by the 1974 comedy “Blazing Saddles,” a wannabe samurai beagle (voiceover by Michael Cera) ends up being trained by a curmudgeonly, guilt-ridden tuxedo sensei (voiceover by Samuel L. Jackson) in the ways of the samurai in an effort to defend the villagers.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of action/adventure violence, some frightening images, sensuality, and innuendo.] [DVD and VOD only]— Madcap mayhem ensues in this adventurous, frolicking, humor-dotted, 3D, entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, cameo-studded (Dame Judi Dench, Keith Richards, and Richard Griffiths) film, which is adapted from Tim Power’s 1987 novel “On Stranger Tides,” when sword-wielding Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and Capt. Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) join forces to battle dangerous mermaids (Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Gemma Ward, et al.), Blackbeard (Ian McShane), and his swashbuckling comely daughter (Penélope Cruz) while trying to find the Fountain of Youth before Spanish King Ferdinand (Sebastian Armesto).
“Where the Crawdads Sing” (PG-13) (4) [Sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault.] [Opens July 15 in theaters.] — Breathtaking scenery and cinematography dominate Olivia Newman’s captivating, moving, well-written, superbly acted, thought-provoking, 125-minute film with a surprise ending and adapted from Delia Owens’ 2018 bestselling novel in which a talented naturalistic artist (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who grew up on her own as a resourceful child (Jojo Regina) and young woman in the marshes of North Carolina with the help of concerned store owners (Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer, Jr.) after her abused mother (Ahna O'Reilly), alcoholic father (Garret Dillahunt), siblings, and college-bound boyfriend (Taylor John Smith/Luke David Blumm) abandoned her in the 1950s, is arrested in 1969 by the local deputies (Bill Kelly and Jayson Warner Smith) for the alleged murder of a duplicitous, lying, abusive quarterback (Harris Dickinson) with whom she was once involved and is represented by a kindhearted lawyer (David Strathairn).
“Wolf Hound” (R) (2.5) [Violence.] [Available July 12 on Blue-Ray and various VOD platforms.] — When courageous Jewish-American fighter pilot Captain David Holden (James Maslow) is shot down over German-occupied France by a revengeful, fanatical, major Nazi pilot (Trevor Donovan), whose wingman brother (Ronald Woodhead) died in aerial combat, flying Trojan Hurricane and Spitfire planes in 1944 in Michael B. Chait’s compelling, factually inspired, tension-filled, action-packed, fast-paced, bullet-riddled, 130-minute thriller, he tries to save a B-17 flight crew (Taylor Novak, Michael Parrish, Brian Heintz, Mason Heidger, Franco Pulice, and David Fink), two American privates (Lance Newton and Daniel Jeffries), and a French resistance fighter (Kara Joy Reed) taken prisoners by Nazi soldiers (Michael Wayne Foster, John Turk, et al.) and then stop the Germans from unleashing a superbomb over London during WWII.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
