Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Firenado” (NR) (2) [Available Jan. 3 on various digital platforms and on Feb. 14 on DVD.] — While three meteorologists (Nicola Wright, Sian Altman, and Toby Wynn-Davies) track a highly destructive tornado of fire after a weather-controlling device malfunctions and they try to save people in its path in Scott Jeffrey and Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s silly, wacky, predictable, violent, 78-minute thriller dominated by poor acting and vaguely reminiscent of “Geostorm,” a mob accountant (Daniel Godfrey), who has two bodyguards (Stephen Staley and Charlie Boyce), is on the run from thugs looking for the stashed money.
“The Last Resort” (NR) (2.5) [Partially subtitled] [Opens Jan. 6 in select theaters and available on Jan. 10 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a ruthless terrorist (Clayton Norcross) and his henchmen (Armin Parvin, Alex Santi, Olivier Pernet, Wayid Pongyeela, Yoann Gouaida, et al.) take hostages inside a bank in Bangkok, demand the release of a prisoner, and threaten to kill thousands with a highly dangerous, biohazard toxin gas in Jean Marc Minéo’s gritty, action-packed, fast-paced, bullet-riddled, violent, predictable, 108-minute thriller, a former PTSD-afflicted special forces soldier (Jonathan Patrick Foo) creates mayhem and bodies drop like flies when he enters the building to save his wife (Julaluck Ismalone) and precocious daughter (Angelina Ismalone).
“The Mighty Macs” (G) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — When a feisty basketball coach (Carla Gugino) is hired by the no-nonsense mother superior (Ellen Burstyn) at the financially strapped Immaculata all girls college in Philadelphia to coach an eclectic group of students (Katie Hayek, Lauren Bittner, Meghan Sabiam Margaret Anne Florence, Kim Blair, Kate Nowlin, et al.) in 1971 for $450 per season in this inspirational, uplifting, factually based film, she makes a cohesive basketball team with the help of a troubled nun (Marley Shelton) and the support of her devoted husband (David Boreanas) and other sisters (Jennifer Butler, Phyllis Somerville, et al.).
“The Operative” (TV-MA) (3) [Netflix Only] — When a spy (Diane Kruger) is sent to Tehran from Germany by the Israeli Mossad to pose as an English teacher and ends up becoming pregnant after falling for the charming Iranian owner (Cas Anvar) of an electronics company that is selling defective parts to the Iranian government to sabotage the building of nuclear weapons in Yuval Adler’s captivating, award-winning, well-acted, intense, convoluted, nonlinear, languid-paced, 116-minute, 2019 espionage thriller with a disappointing cliffhanger ending and based on Yiftach Reicher-Atir's novel “The English Teacher,” she suddenly and mysteriously goes off the grid to opt out due to her missions becoming increasingly too dangerous, but she eventually turns up seeking help from her retired Jewish handler (Martin Freeman) when she believes her life is still in jeopardy because Mossad may not trust her.
“Peep World” (R) (2) [Language and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Lewis Black narrates this quirky, dark, star-dotted (Stephen Tobolowsky and Kate Mara), 90-minute, 2010 comedy in which all hell breaks loose when a successful novelist (Ben Schwartz) writes a tell-all book about his dysfunctional family and his three siblings, including a broke architect (Michael C. Hall) cheating on his pregnant wife (Judy Greer), a gambling-addicted lawyer (Rainn Wilson) dating an African-American security guard (Taraji P. Henson), and an unhappy actress/artist (Sarah Silverman), gather for the 70th birthday of their cantankerous father (Ron Rifkin), who is dating a much-younger actress (Alicia Witt) to the chagrin of his ex-wife (Lesley Ann Warren).
“The Skin I Live In” (R) (4) [Disturbing violent content including sexual assault, strong sexuality, graphic nudity, drug use, and language.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Revenge, love, jealousy, and obsession drive a prominent, unscrupulous, creepy, widowed Spanish plastic surgeon (Antonio Banderas) to develop a synthetic skin when his beloved wife is severely burned in a tragic car accident after running away with the drug-dealing son (Roberto Álamo) of his devoted housekeeper (Marisa Paredes) in this fascinating, mesmerizing, suspenseful, Frankenstein-esque, Pedro Almodóvar psychological thriller, which is based on Thierry Jonquet’s novel “Tarantula,” and then he continues to spiral downward when he kidnaps a clothing store clerk (Jan Cornet) who raped his mentally traumatized, teenage daughter (Blanca Suárez) and begins experimenting on a human being (Elena Anaya).
“The Three Musketeers” (PG-13) (1.5) [Sequences of adventure action violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous costumes and nifty airships highlight this disappointing, tepid, 3D, action adventure film based on the classic Alexandre Dumas novel in which a reckless, naïve wannabe musketeer (Logan Lerman) joins his sword-wielding, three musketeer idols (Matthew Macfadyen, Luke Evans, and Ray Stevenson) and their portly servant in returning diamonds stolen from King Louis XIII (Freddie Fox) and his paramour (Juno Temple) when the valuable baubles are snatched by a two-timing aristocrat (Milla Jovovich) and her accomplices, including a power-hungry cardinal (Christopher Waltz), a British nobleman (Orlando Bloom), and a French military captain (Mads Mikkelsen) in 17th-century France.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
