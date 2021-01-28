Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead” (R) (3) [Strong zombie violence/gore, language, and brief sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — While slow-moving, flesh-devouring zombies walk amok looking for their next meal and two hotheaded Irishmen (Kenneth Welsh and Richard Fitzpatrick) continue their longstanding, silly feud in this entertaining, graphically violent, over-the-top, tongue-in-cheek horror film, a group of soldiers (Alan Van Sprang, Athena Karkanis, Hardee T. Lineham, et al.) and people (Kathleen Munroe, Devon Bostick, et al.) still with a pulse think of creative ways to permanently dispatch the walking brainless dead heads (Joshua Peace, Julian Richings, Wayne Robson, et al.) on an island off of Pennsylvania.
“Harry Brown”(R) (3.5) [Strong violence and language throughout, drug use, and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — A powerful, riveting, violent film about a chess-playing, emphysema-plagued, elderly widower (Michael Caine) and former Royal Marine who becomes disgusted and even more disillusioned with the violent hoodlums (Sean Harris, Liam Cunningham, et al.) that surround him in South London, and when two British detectives (Emily Mortimer and Charlie Creed-Miles) inform him that his frightened and harassed best friend (David Bradley) has been murdered, he obtains a gun from two seedy, tattooed drug dealers and takes justice into his own hands.
“Just Wright” (PG) (2.5) [Some suggestive material and brief language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a hunky basketball player (Common) in New York City falls for the beautiful, gold-digging goddaughter (Paula Patton) to the dismay of his mother (Phylicia Rashad) in this entertaining, fun, predictable, romantic chick flick, a down-to-earth, frustrated, 35-year-old physical therapist (Queen Latifah) worries her New Jersey parents (James Pickens Jr. and Pam Grier) when she too finds herself also falling for the NBA player.
“Looking for Eric” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — While a lonely, depressed, guilt-ridden, divorced British postman (Steve Evets) in Manchester tries to get his life back together through lively, imaginary discussions with his advice-spewing soccer idol (Eric Cantona) and then tries to reconnect with his first wife (Stephanie Bishop) whom he abandoned 30 years earlier along with their daughter (Lucy-Jo Hudson) in this low-key, charming, quirky, uneven 2009 comedy, he ends up gathering his steadfast mates (Des Sharples, Greg Cook, Johnny Travis, Justin Moorhouse, et al.) beside him to help keep his reckless, lazy teenage stepsons (Gerard Kearns and Stefan Gumbs) safe from a gun-caring hoodlum.
“Lord, Save Us from Your Followers” (PG-13) (3) [Thematic elements and some language.][DVD and VOD only] — Portland Evangelical filmmaker Dan Merchant interviews an eclectic group of people, including writers (such as Ann Coulter, Dr. Paul Louis Metzger, Wm. Paul Young, Tony Kriz, Dean Merrill, Michael Tolkin, and Pastor Rick Warren), news director Sheila Hamilton, managing editor John Meachem, comedian Bill Maher, sociology professor Dr. Tony Campolo, pastor Herbert Lusk, talk show host Lars Larson, musician Bono, Battle Cry founder Ron Luce, journalists (such as Joe Garofoli, Jason Hoppin, Steve Duin, and Tom Krattenmaker), camerawoman Naomi Burt, screenwriter Mike Rich, colorful homosexual Sister Mary Timothy, Praise the Lord host Matthew Crouch, actors George Clooney and Janeane Garofalo, city councilman Bill Stallworth, preachers Kenneth Hollins Mike Mercer, and Richmond Blakely, artist Kenny Higdon, and politicians Al Franken and Senator Rick Santorum) in a cross-section of America from San Francisco, the Twin Cities, to New York City in this intriguing, humorous, thought-provoking, controversial, educational, biting 2008 documentary to discuss various views of religion and its affect on issues such as poverty, racism, politics, abortion, consumerism, and pornography.
“MacGruber” (R) (1) [Strong crude and sexual content, violence, language, and some nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — A crude, groan-inducing, silly, violent spoof, which is based on “Saturday Night Live’s” clueless soldier of fortune skit, about a gun-leery, highly decorated nincompoop (Will Forte), his partners (Ryan Phillippe and Kristen Wiig), and an Army colonel (Powers Boothe) who take on a terrorist (Val Kilmer) and his henchmen (Andy Mackenzie, Jasper Cole, Timothy V. Murphy, et al.) after they steal a nuclear warhead.
“The Ministers” (R) (3) [Violence and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a New York City police captain (Wanda De Jesus) assigns two corrupt, streetwise cops (Manny Perez and Saul Stein) to find two Bible-quoting, revenge-driven, trigger-happy twin brothers (John Leguizamo) who have resurfaced after gunning down a cop (Benny Nieves) in front of his teenage daughter (Gabriella Loren) and wife (Diane Verona) years earlier in this violent, dark, engaging, 2009 crime drama, an angry detective (Florencia Lozano) with a personal investment and her guilt-ridden partner (Harvey Keitel) want in on the investigation.
“Palmer” (R) (3.5) [Language, some sexual content/nudity, and brief violence.] [Available Jan. 29 on Apple TV+ only.] — Terrific acting highlights Fisher Stevens’ poignant, engaging, realistic, moving, down-to-earth, star-dotted (Jesse C. Boyd, J. D. Evermore, Wynn Everett, Stephen Louis Grush, and Jake Brennan), 110-minute film in which a former high school football star (Justin Timberlake) is released from prison after serving twelve years for robbery and felony assault, returns to his hometown in Louisiana to live with his religious grandmother (June Squibb) who raised him, lands a job as a janitor at an elementary school, and eventually cares for a bullied, 7-year-old, fairy-loving, next door neighbor student (Ryder Allen) with the help of a smitten schoolteacher (Alisha Wainwright) after his drug-addicted mother (Juno Temple) and abusive boyfriend (Dean Winters) run off.
“Synchronic” (R) (3) [Drug content and language throughout, and some violent/bloody images.] [Available Jan. 2021 on various VOD platforms.] — After a tenacious, kindhearted paramedic (Anthony Mackie), who is suffering from a brain tumor, and his EMT partner and longtime friend (Jamie Dornan) are called to scenes of grisly, bizarre deaths in New Orleans when victims have unknowingly taken a time-traveling pill developed by a remorseful chemist (Ramiz Monsef) in this intense, well-written, creative, imaginative, quirky, 103-minute, 2019 sci-fi thriller that is dominated by a terrific musical score and cinematography, he decides to experiment with the dangerous drug, which takes him 7 minutes into the past to various locations and timeframes, in a desperate attempt to locate his friend’s daughter (Ally Loannides) after she mysteriously disappears.
“WW84” (PG-13) (2.5) [Sequences of action and violence.] [Plays in theaters and on HBO MAX.] — When a struggling, down-on-his-luck businessman (Pedro Pascal) with a young son (Lucian Perez) gains ultimate power to grant wishes with severe and dire consequences after getting possession of a powerful, ancient stone in 1984 in this action-packed, entertaining, loophole-filled, disappointing, nonsensical, star-dotted (Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, Connie Nelson, David Thewlis, Lynda Carter, Danny Huston, Ravi Patel, Saïd Taghmaoui, and Lilly Aspell), 155-minute sequel highlighted by mostly wonderful special effects, wonder woman (Gal Gadot), who works at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., as a cultural anthropologist, and her long-lost boyfriend (Chris Pine/Kristoffer Polaha) join forces to try to prevent the madman from destroying the world through bestowing wishes.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.