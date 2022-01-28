Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“After Antarctica” (NR) (3.5) [Plays Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Stunning photography highlights Tasha Van Zandt’s award-winning, educational, awe-inspiring, gripping, 105-minute documentary that chronicles adventure-seeking Minnesota native polar explorer, educator, and author Will Steger as he leads a six-man international team that includes Frenchman Jean-Louis Etienne, Chinaman Qin Dahe, Russian Victor Boyarsky, Japanese Keizo Funatsu, and Englishman Geoff Somers on a challenging, grueling, harrowing, seven-months, coast-to-coast expedition by dogsled across Antarctica that began on July 27, 1989, and then the 75-year-old consummate explorer returned to the Article Circle in 2018 to continue to underscore the devastating effects of climate change.
“Country Strong” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic elements involving alcohol abuse, and some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Entertaining country music highlights this melodramatic, predictable film in which a guilt-ridden, depressed, alcoholic, six-time-Grammy-award-winning singer (Gwyneth Paltrow) tries to revive her failing career after leaving rehab with the support of her ambitious husband and manager (Tim McGraw), while a hunky, self-assured honky tonk singer (Garrett Hedlund) and a nervous singer/songwriter (Leighton Meester) enter the big time when they are hired to open for the popular singer on her grueling concert road tour.
“Evil at the Door” (NR) (2) [Available Jan. 28 via digital and various VOD platforms.] — The clock starts to tick in Kipp Tribble’s tension-filled, violent, slow-paced, predictable, star-dotted (John James, Robert Allen Mukes, and Robert Felsted Jr.), 81-minute horror film reminiscent of “The Purge” film series when four masked intruders (Scott Hamm, Kipp Tribble, Kenny Yates, and Richard Siegelman), who belong to a century-old, secret society called the Locusts run by a mysterious, no-nonsense leader (Bruce Davison) that gives its members carte blanche once per year and three hours to do as they desire to occupants of a designated house, break in to a home of a duplicitous, unhappy, stressed-out businessman (Matt O’Neill) who has a dysfunctional relationship with his wife (Sunny Doench) and his abused sister in-law (Andrea Sweeney Blanco).
“Feels Good Man” (NR) (3) [Available Jan. 28 via streaming on MUBI.] — Arthur Jones’ award-winning, fascinating, colorful, entertaining, thought-provoking, 94-minute, 2020 documentary that delves into talented cartoonist Matt Furie’s and his endearing creation of the green Pepe the Frog that initially became a popular Internet meme sensation only to unexpectedly becoming a symbol of hate, racism, and bigotry as his copyright is infringed upon countless of times by the alt-right and consists of interview snippets with artist and partner Aiyana Udesen, Teenage Clothing founder Rachel Finley, cartoonist Johnny Ryan, artist and curator Hampton Boyer, artist and Matt Furie collector Kevin Sukho Lee, thrift store coworker Clint Smith, housemate Chris Sullivan, crypto currency trader Peter Kell, computer scientist Jeremy Blackburn, middle school principal Eric Hauser and author of “The Adventure of Pepe and Pede,” copyright lawyers Louis Tompros and Stephanie Lin, artist Skinner, InfoWars attorneys Robert Bannes and Marc Randazza, Center on Extremism Anti-Defamation League director Oren Segal, anonymous 4channer contributors “Pizza” and “Mills,” McSweeney editor and art director Brian McMullen, psychologist/journalist Dr. Aleks Krotoski and “Untangling the Web” author, Look Ahead America executive director Matt Braynard, occultist/scholar John Michael Greer and “Encyclopedia of Natural Magic” author, “The Atlantic” staff writer Adam Serwer, artists and writers Lisa Hanawalt and Dale Beran, comedian and TV writer Emily Heller, psychologist/memetist Dr. Susan Blakmoore and “The Meme Machine” author, and 4chan.org and TED Talk founder Christopher Pole.
“Gook” (NR) (3) [Available Jan. 24 via streaming on MUBI.] — Justin Chon’s engaging, black-and-white, well-acted, down-to-earth, somber, 95-minute, 2017 film in which two Korean-American brothers (Justin Chon and David So) who have their own dreams apart from struggling to make money and to protect their women’s shoe store in California that they inherited from their father while dealing with a grumpy liquor store owner (Sang Chon), befriending a mischievous 11-year-old Black girl (Simone Baker), and confronting racist, thieving neighborhood thugs (Curtiss Cook Jr., et al.) amidst the anger-fueled riots in South Central Los Angeles in 1992.
“Iron Family” (NR) (3) [Plays Jan. 27—Feb. 6 at the Slamdance Film Festival.] — Patrick Longstreth’s captivating, insightful, inspiring, down-to-earth, 90-minute documentary that focuses on the close relationship that talented, creative, 32-year-old playwright Jazmine Faries, who has Down syndrome and loves soap operas, Matthew McConaughey, John Travolta, and Barbie dolls, has with her 48-year-old, yoga-loving, ex-addict brother Chad and her pot-growing mother Kate Faries German, her struggles and dreams to live an independent life and to find love, and working with her brother and family to produce, to rehearse, and to perform in her plays, such as “The Double Life,” in Iron River, Mich., and it consists of commentary by pastor Dawn, high school friend Robert Ruuska, playwright and poet Jonathan Johnson, addiction counselor Carroll Ann Swanson, mom's former boyfriend Greg Banks, tattoo artist Holly Harvey, artist Amy Brzoznowski, and Faith Peterson.
“Jockey” (R) (3) [Language.] [Opens Jan. 28 in theaters.] — Striking cinematography and score highlight Clint Bentley’s well-written, award-winning, moving, gritty, superbly acted, realistic, 99-minute film in which an aging, successful, struggling, stubborn, Arizona jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), who is suffering from numerous injuries and physical ailments, dreams of winning one more horserace for his longtime stable owner and horse trainer (Molly Parker) before his career comes to a close, and when an aspiring, greenhorn jockey (Moisés Arias) shows up purporting to be his son, he decides to take on the role of mentor and trainer to show him the ropes.
“Lantana” (R) (3) [Language and sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — An engaging, unpredictable, 2001 murder mystery that revolves around distrust and infidelity in the relationships of an Australian psychiatrist (Barbara Hershey) and her grieving husband (Geoffrey Rush); a beefy, cheating detective (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Kerry Armstrong); a divorcee (Rachel Blake) and her jealous ex-husband (Glenn Robbins); and an overworked waitress (Daniella Farinacci) and her spouse (Vince Colosimo).
“Life in Flight” (NR) (1.5) [DVD and VOD only] — A successful, but disconnected New York City architect (Patrick Wilson), who has an ambitious wife (Amy Smart) and young son (Kevin Rosseljong), begins to question his life and his career in this underdeveloped, run-of-the-mill, 70-minute 2008 film when he meets a spirited, up-and-coming designer (Lynn Collins).
“Lockdown” (NR) (1) [Available Feb. 1 on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — Dull dialogue dominates Micah Lyons’ lackluster, unrealistic, violent, poorly written, groan-inducing, predictable, 84-minute film in which a former military veteran (David D. Ford) leaves his worried wife (Brooke Lyons) at home in 2035 and heads to a school to save his estranged, crack-addicted, COVID-19-infected sister (Stephanie Kae Smith) when he learns that a bunch of gun-toting rednecks (Kevin Nash, Swayde McCoy, Jason C. Campbell, et al.) plan to kill all of the homeless people living in the abandoned building who they believe are responsible for passing on the highly-contagious virus and prolonging the pandemic.
“Monopoly of Violence” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 1 via streaming on MUBI.] — David Dufresne’s award-winning, powerful, eye-opening, thought-provoking, disturbing, 86-minute, 2020 French documentary that examines the use of violence in response to violence, what is considered violent, and the nature of police violence, and it consists of video footage shot by freelance journalists and protesters in France during the yellow vest movement between Nov. 2018 and Feb. 2020, commentary by victims who discuss assaults by police and police who discuss reaction to the video clips, and interview snippets with chauffeur Patrice Philippe, writer Alain Damasio, sociologists Fabien Jobard and Sebastian Roché, reporter Michel Forst, military officer Bertrand Cavallier, historians (such as Mathilde Larrère, Vanessa Codaccioni, and Ludivine Bantigny), Secretary General of Synergy Office Patrice Ribeiro, National Secretary of Interior Anthony Caillé, advocates William Bourdon and Arié Alimi, professor Monique Chemillier-Gendreau, decorator Vanessa Langard, Secretary National Alliance of Police Benoît Barret, stay-home mothers Manon Retourné and Myriam Ayad, journalist Taha Bouhafs, plumber Sébastien Maillet, psychotherapist Rachida Sriti, ethnographer Romain Huët, driver Gwendal Leroy, and social worker Mélanie Ngoyé Gahamb.
“The Old Man and the Sea” (PG) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — An artistic, beautifully animated, family-oriented, Oscar-winning, 20-minute, 1999 IMAX film, which is based on Ernest Hemingway’s classic story and consists of striking hand-painted imagery, in which a proud, elderly fisherman (voiceover by Gordon Pinsent), who a close friendship with a young boy (voiceover by Kevin Duhaneuy), struggles to reel in a giant marlin and protect his catch from hungry sharks.
“Season of the Witch” (PG-13) (1.5) [Thematic elements, violence, and disturbing content.] [DVD and VOD only] — After deserting the Crusades in 1344 A.D. in this blood-splattered, pestilence-filled, twisting, violent, supernatural thriller, two knights (Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman) are joined by a sword-wielding altar boy (Stephen Campbell Moore), a grieving widower (Ulrich Thomsen), a swindler (Stephen Graham), and a priest (Barna Illyés) when they agree to escort an alleged black witch (Claire Foy), who is accused of being responsible for the Black Plague in the 14th century, to an isolated monastery where monks will put her on trial for her crimes.
“The Visitor” (PG-13) (4) [Brief strong language.] [Available Jan. 30 via streaming on MUBI.] — When a reserved, widowed, regimented economics professor (Richard Jenkins) in Connecticut, who has become withdrawn and bored with his life, comes across and befriends a djembe African drum-playing Syrian (Haaz Sleiman) and his jewelry-making Senegal girlfriend (Danai Jekesai Gurira) living as illegal immigrants in his New York City apartment in this haunting, moving, politically poignant, jarring, 104-minute, 2007 drama, he tries to help the couple and his concerned mother (Hiam Abbass) after police arrest the drummer in the subway and place him in a detention center to await possible deportation.
“The Winning Season” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some thematic elements, language including some sexual references, alcohol abuse, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — An inspirational, family-friendly, down-to-earth, 2009 film in which an Indiana principal (Rob Corddry) hires a divorced, ex-alcoholic, down-on-his-luck restaurant dishwasher (Sam Rockwell), who is estranged from his teenage daughter (Shana Dowdeswell), to coach promising high school basketball players (Emma Roberts, Meaghan Witri, Emily Rios, Shareeka Epps, Melanie Hinkle, Rooney Mara, Vanessa Gordillo, et al.) with the help of a strong-willed assistant (Margo Martindale).
Wendy Schadwald is a Burnsville resident.
