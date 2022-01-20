Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“After Antarctica” (NR) (3.5) [Plays Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Stunning photography highlights Tasha Van Zandt’s award-winning, educational, awe-inspiring, gripping, 105-minute documentary that chronicles adventure-seeking Minnesota native polar explorer, educator, and author Will Steger as he leads a six-man international team that includes Frenchman Jean-Louis Etienne, Chinaman Qin Dahe, Russian Victor Boyarsky, Japanese Keizo Funatsu, and Englishman Geoff Somers on a challenging, grueling, harrowing, seven-months, coast-to-coast expedition by dogsled across Antarctica that began on July 27, 1989, and then the 75-year-old consummate explorer returned to the Arctic Circle in 2018 to continue to underscore the devastating effects of climate change.
“But I’m a Cheerleader” (R) (2) [Strong language and sexual content involving teens.] [Available Jan. 23 via streaming on MUBI.] — Jamie Babbit’s tongue-in-cheek, entertaining, funny, satirical, 83-minute, 1999 film in which a high school student (Natasha Lyonne) must confront her lesbianism along with other reluctant gay teenagers (Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey, et al.) when her conservative, concerned, Christian parents (Bud Cort and Mink Stole) send her to a deprogramming camp run by a peculiar, eccentric staff (Cathy Moriarty, RuPaul, and Eddie Cibrian).
“Chuck & Buck” (R) (3) [Sexuality and language.] [Available Jan. 29 via streaming on MUBI.] — Miguel Arteta’s award-winning, painfully humorous, 97-minute, 2000 film in which a despondent, immature gay man (Mike White) moves to Los Angeles to stalk an engaged music producer (Chris Weitz) in a last-ditch attempt to rekindle their childhood friendship.
“Confession” (NR) (3) [Opens Jan. 21 in theaters and available Jan. 25 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a wounded Massachusetts state trooper (Clare-Hope Ashitey) confronts an injured widower (Stephen Moyer), whose wife (Sadie Jean Shirley) was an undercover cop, in a Boston church after he has taken a priest (Colm Meany) hostage in David Beton’s captivating, taut, suspenseful, well-acted, twist-filled, real-time, 80-minute thriller punctuated by a surprising ending, tensions escalate as confessions are revealed, their lives are mysteriously linked, and guns are drawn.
“Escape from Mogadishu” (NR) (3.5) [Available Jan. 18 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and on various VOD platforms.] —When civil war escalates and riots rage in the bullet-riddled streets and Korean bigwigs become trapped in increasingly dangerous Somalia without government assistance, communications, or protection in 1991 in Seung-wan’s compelling, critically acclaimed, award-winning, factually based, intense, violent, action-packed, star-studded (Jung Man-sik, Kim Jae-hwa, and Park Kyung-hye), 121-minute film, South Korean diplomats, including South Korean Ambassador to Somalia Han Sin-seong (Kim Yoon-seok), who has a wife (Kim So-jin), and ANSP Counselor/intelligence officer Kang Dae-jin (Jo In-sung), join forces with rival Somalia’s North Korean Ambassador Rim Yong-su (Heo Joon-ho), MSS Counselor/intelligence officer Tae Joon-ki (Koo Kyo-hwan), and their families to get them all out of Mogadishu.
“Evil at the Door” (NR) (2) [Available Jan. 21 on Terror Films YouTube Channel and available Jan. 28 via digital and various VOD platforms.] — The clock starts to tick in Kipp Tribble’s tension-filled, violent, slow-paced, predictable, star-dotted (John James, Robert Allen Mukes, and Robert Felsted Jr.), 81-minute horror film reminiscent of “The Purge” film series when four masked intruders (Scott Hamm, Kipp Tribble, Kenny Yates, and Richard Siegelman), who belong to a century-old, secret society called the Locusts run by a mysterious, no-nonsense leader (Bruce Davison) that gives its members carte blanche once per year and three hours to do as they desire to occupants of a designated house, break in to a home of a duplicitous, unhappy, stressed-out businessman (Matt O’Neill) who has a dysfunctional relationship with his wife (Sunny Doench) and his abused sister in-law (Andrea Sweeney Blanco).
“A Hero” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some thematic elements and language.] [Subtitled] [Available Jan. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.] — After an Iranian calligrapher (Amir Jadidi), who has a secret girlfriend (Sahar Goldoost) and a young son (Saleh Karimai) struggling with stuttering while living with his sister (Sarina Farhadi) and brother in-law (Alireza Jahandideh), on a two-day leave from prison for failing to pay a debt to his uncompromising creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) returns a purse containing seventeen gold coins to a mysterious woman he believes is its rightful owner in Asghar Farhadi’s captivating, award-winning, well-written, superbly acted, 126-minute film, he is initially hailed a hero until he isn’t and struggles to regain his honor as details of his good deed come to light as he falls victim to the complexities and absurdities of a complex bureaucratic system, which makes the quip “no good deed goes unpunished” so true.
“Last Radio Call” (NR) (3) [Available Jan. 21 via digital and various VOD platforms.] — After a Texas police officer (Jason Scarbrough) suddenly disappears on July 18, 2018, while investigating the closed, haunted Yorktown Memorial Hospital with his traumatized partner (Ali Alkhafaji), who is now severely traumatized and suffering from amnesia, in Isaac Rodriguez’s eerie, suspenseful, intense, low-budget, 75-minute found-footage horror film in the vein of “The Blair Witch Project,” his desperate, distraught, tenacious wife (Sarah Froelich) hires a film crew one year later to document her attempt to determine what happened to her husband, and when she learns from a native American shaman(Keekee Suki) that the hospital was built on sacred grounds and that an evil, ancient ghost witch known as the Red Sister survives through time by feeding on the living, she becomes reckless and pushes the envelope a little too far.
“Luzzo” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Jan. 14 via streaming on MUBI.] — Striking cinematography highlights Alex Camilleri’s award-winning, somber, touching, realistic, 95-minute film in which a longtime, desperate Maltese fisherman (Jesmark Scicluna) struggles to care for his waitress girlfriend (Michela Farrugia) and newborn son who needs medical intervention while dealing with a changing industry, fewer fish to catch, increasing government regulations and restrictions, competitors, and illegal shenanigans and trying to decide whether to decommission his multigenerational, colorful fishing boat to take a government buyout or to join shady criminals in the black-market fishing trade to earn money to help his family.
“New York Ninja” (NR) (4) [Opening Jan. 17 in theaters and available Nov. 1 on Blu-ray™.] — Hilarious, God awful acting dominates John Liu and Kurtis M. Spieler’s recently discovered and completed, hokey, campy, over-the-top, highly entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, star-dotted (voiceovers by Michael Berryman, Wayne Grayson, Darius Churchman, Leon Isaac Kennedy, Barrett Leddy, Ginger Lynn, Matt Mitler, Adrienne Meltzer, Vince Murdocco, Cynthia Rothrock, Linnea Quigley, Tom Wayland, Don Wilson, and Zihan Zhao), 93-minute cult classic film punctuated with child ninjas in which a grieving, white-clad New York City sound technician (John Liu) becomes a sword-wielding, shuriken-throwing vigilante and uses his martial-arts skills to pursue the ruthless killers who murdered his pregnant wife after she witnessed an abduction for a sex trafficking ring in 1984 and to bring unsavory street criminals, including gang members, carjackers, hoodlums, rapists, muggers, and pickpockets, to justice when he learns that the “Big Apple” police are overwhelmed trying to solve all of the kidnappings and getting a handle on the escalating crime wave.
“The Panola Project” (NR) (3) [Available Jan. 20 at 8:00 a.m. MST to Jan. 30 at 10:59 p.m. MST at https://festival.sundance.org/program/#film-info/61ae1bae14aef725891c43ba at the Sundance Film Festival; for tickets, log on to https://festival.sundance.org/tickets/#] — Rachael DeCruz and Jeremy S. Levine’s engaging, award-winning, inspirational, heartwarming, 16-minute documentary that follows the heroic, valiant efforts of doggedly determined, retired, widowed, convenience store owner Dorothy Oliver and county commissioner Drucilla Russ-Jackson who diligently work together to try and convince through hard work, kindness, and humor more than 350 primarily Black and skeptical rural residents (LaDenzel Colvin, et al.) of Panola, Ala., to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccine coordination center and ultimately were successful in getting 99% to get their shots.
“Rabbit Hole” (PG-13) (3) [Mature thematic material, some drug use, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After the death of their 4-year-old son eight months earlier in a tragic accident involving an artistic teenager (Miles Teller) in Yonkers in this realistic, inspirational, poignant, well-acted, star-studded (Giancarlo Esposito and Jon Tenney) film, which is based on based on David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, a depressed housewife (Nicole Kidman) takes refuge in her gardening and her anger and grief out on her widowed mother (Diane Wiest) and pregnant sister (Tammy Blancard) while her equally grieving, concerned husband (Aaron Eckhart) tries desperately to heal the chasm between them by reaching out to his wife and by continuing to attend a grief support group with other parents (Sandra Oh, Stephen Mailer, et al.).
“Rabid Rider” (G) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — An action-packed, fast-paced, 6-minute cartoon in which an accident-prone coyote that is riding a Segway, which as a mind of its own, finds himself at the mercy of a bunch of Segway machines while chasing after a fast roadrunner.
“Salt in My Soul” (NR) (4) [Opens Jan. 21 in theaters in New York City and Los Angeles and available Jan. 25 on various VOD platforms.] — Will Battersby’s powerful, gut-wrenching, captivating, hopeful, eye-opening, heartbreaking, moving, inspirational, thought-provoking, 96-minute documentary based on environmentalist Mallory Smith’s bestselling, posthumously published memoir “Salt in My Soul: An Unfinished Life” that chronicles her enthusiasm for living her best life while dying (10/12/1992-11/15/2017) despite her painful 25-year struggle with cystic fibrosis (CF) diagnosed age 3, the unconditional love and support of her devoted parents Diane Shader Smith and Mark Smith and brother Micah Smith in all aspects of her life from nurturing through nutrition, researching unconventional and groundbreaking treatment options such as phage therapy to combat antibiotic-resistant infections, raising money for CF research, and assisting her after she received a double-lung transplant and consists of intimate secret journal entries, photographs, audio recordings, home videos, and book excerpts and insightful interview snippets with parents Diane and Mark, brother Micah, boyfriend Jack Goodwin, uncle Danny Shader, aunt Meryl Shader, CF patient Travis Flores, friend Charlotte Skura, professors Dr. James Campbell and Susan McConnell, coach Rob Bowie, photographer Susan Gottlieb, and doctors Dr. Patricia Eshaghian, Dr. Joseph Pilewski, and Dr. Pornchai Tirakitsoontorn.
“Taming the Garden” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available Jan. 19 via streaming on MUBI.] — Slow pacing and a lack of back story hinder Salomé Jashi’s award-winning, unbelievable, beautifully photographed, surprising, bizarre, 86-minute documentary with an anticlimactic ending in which self-serving, art-collecting, billionaire former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili spends millions of lari to rent machinery and to hire people to uproot giant, ancient trees along the Republic of Georgia coastline to plant in his private garden in exchange for pittance compensation to villagers and promises to build roads.
“Tarnation” (NR) (3) [Available Jan. 20 via streaming on MUBI.] — A homemade, innovative, but ultimately depressing, 88-minute autobiographical 2003 film in which filmmaker Jonathan Caouette chronicles his traumatic childhood growing up in Texas with his divorced mentally ill mother (Renee LeBlanc) and neurotic grandparents (Adolph and Rosemary Davis) through a collage of home movies, video diaries, and short films while coping with his own issues of homosexuality and drug abuse.
“True Grit” (R) (3.5) [Some intense sequences of western violence, including disturbing images.] [DVD and VOD only] — Clever, well-written dialogue highlights this gritty, entertaining, Coen brother remake of the 1969 John Wayne western in which a sassy, smart, spirited, doggedly determined, 14-year-old Arkansas farm girl (Hailee Steinfeld) hires a crusty, one-eyed, hard-drinking U.S. marshal (Jeff Bridges) in 1878 to track down her father’s killer (Josh Brolin) before a proud, but slight dimwitted Texas Ranger (Matt Damon) can locate him.
“Valhalla Rising” (NR) (1.5) [DVD and VOD only] — After a scarred, mute, one-eyed warrior (Mads Mikkelsen) kills and escapes from his sadistic pagan captors (Alexander Morton, Stewart Parte, Matthew Zajac, et al.) in 1000 A.D. in this unusual, violent, slow-paced 2009 film marred by dark cinematography, he and a young boy (Maarten Stevenson) join a group of sea-faring Vikings (Gordon Brown, Andrew Flanagan, Gary Lewis, Gary McCormack, Jamie Sives, Ewan Stewart, et al.) heading to the Holy Land.
“Whirlybird” (NR) (3) [Available Jan. 22 via streaming on MUBI.] — Matt Yoka’s compelling, fascinating, informative, well-paced, highly personal, 103-minute, 2020 documentary that uses archival film footage, news clips, home movies, and interview snippets with family, including mom Judy Tur, daughter and journalist Katy Tur, and son James Tur, to showcase the tumultuous marriage and successful 20-plus-year careers of innovative, ambitious, peripatetic Los Angeles reporters Zoey Tur (formerly Bob Tur who began the Los Angeles News Service) and Marika Gerrard as they flew in a helicopter over greater Los Angeles during the 1980s and 1990s to document explosive breaking news, including rampant wildfires, car accidents, earthquake devastation, plane crashes, the violent L.A. riots in 1992 after the horrific and senseless beating by police of 25-year-old Rodney King, drive-by shootings, drug busts, and car chases, including O.J. Simpson driving erratically in his white Ford bronco on an L.A. freeway in 1994.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
