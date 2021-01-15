Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“35 Shots of Rum” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Jealousy underlies this well-acted, low-key French film that pays homage to 1949 “Late Spring” about the close relationship between a widowed, African subway train conductor (Alex Descas) in Paris and his college student daughter (Mati Diop), who are longtime friends with their next door neighbor taxi driver (Nicole Dogue), that is tested when the daughter’s boyfriend (Grégoire Colin) decides he wants to take a job opportunity in Gabon.
“The Dukes” (PG-13) (3) [Brief sexuality and drug references.] [DVD and VOD only] — A wacky, charming, funny, star-dotted (Joseph Campanella, Dominic Scott Kay, and Melora Hardin) 2007 comedy in which two broke Italian chefs (Chazz Palminteri and Robert Davi) and their equally broke close friends (Frank D’Amico and Peter Bogdanovich) devise a reckless, harebrained scheme and hire a safecracker (Bruce Weitz) to teach them the art in order to steal gold from a dental laboratory to nab enough money to turn an eatery owned by their elderly aunt (Miriam Margolyes) into a cabaret lounge and to revive their careers as doo-wop singers in 1963.
“The Elephant Queen” (PG) (3.5) [Some thematic material.] [Apple TV+ Only] — Chiwetel Ejiofor narrates this educational, captivating, heartwarming, entertaining, 96-minute, 2018 nature documentary dominated by awesome cinematography that follows 50-year-old elephant matriarch Athena over an approximate one-year period as she protects and leads her family, including calves Mimi and Wewe, to watering holes in Kenya, Africa, and consists of a myriad of other animals such as geese, killifish, terrapins, chameleons, birds, bullfrogs, tadpoles, turtles, grasshoppers, and dung beetles.
“The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Bullets fly and chasing runs amok in this hilarious, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, satirical, 2008 Korean spoof of spaghetti westerns when a gun-wielding Korean thief (Kang-ho Song) and his partner (Dal-su Ho) steal a treasure map from a Japanese banker on a train in Manchuria and then are relentlessly pursued by a bounty hunter (Byung-hun Lee) and a ruthless bandit (Woo-sung Jung) and his men in the 1940s while Manchurian soldiers and the Japanese army pursue all of the outlaws.
“Iron Man 2” (PG-13) (3) [Sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, and some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A highly entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, quip-filled, humor-tinged, star-studded (Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, John Slattery, Garry Shandling, Christiane Amanpour, and Paul Bettany) sequel in which an impulsive, inventive billionaire industrialist (Robert Downey, Jr.) and an Air Force colonel (Don Cheadle) take on a mad, revenge-fueled, tattooed, whip-wielding, bird-loving Russian physicist (Mickey Rourke) with the aid of his new CEO (Gwyneth Paltrow), a butt-kicking secretary (Scarlett Johansson), and a longtime assistant (Jon Favreau) when Stark’s jealous rival and nemesis (Sam Rockwell) hires the Russian to build competing technology for the military.
“How to Be a Serial Killer” (R) (3) [Violence, grisly images, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Shadoe Stevens narrates this wacky, creative, quirky, dark, 2008 satirical comedy in which a narcissistic, charismatic, arrogant serial killer (Dameon Clarke) in Los Angeles gives 3-day, ten-lesson seminars to people looking for a career change while he hides his extracurricular activities from his clueless girlfriend (Laura Regan) and decides to train an unhappy, stuck-in-a-rut video store clerk (Matthew Gray Gubler) as his protégé.
“Letters to Juliet” (PG) (2.5) [Brief rude behavior, some language, and incidental smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Beautiful, quaint Italian scenery dominates this charming, romantic, tear-jerker chick flick in which a “New Yorker” magazine fact checker (Amanda Seyfried) heads to Verona with her passionate chef fiancée (Gael García Bernal) and winds up helping an elderly British woman (Vanessa Redgrave) and her obnoxious grandson (Christopher Egan) find the Italian (Franco Nero) she ran away from as a scared, but smitten teenager 50 years earlier.
“One Night in Miami” (R) (3) [Language throughout.] [Opened Dec. 25 in theaters and available Jan. 15 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Regina King’s powerful, slow-moving, factually inspired, well-acted, dialogue-heavy, star-studded (Beau Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Lance Reddick, Nicolette Robinson, and Jeremy Pope), 114-minute film adapted from Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play in which Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World Cassis Clay/Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree) meets at a Miami motel room on Feb. 25, 1964, with three famous and influential friends, including Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), singer Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and NFL football player Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), to celebrate his surprise victory against boxer Sonny Liston (Aaron D. Alexander) and end up discussing how they can use their positions to positively affect the civil rights movement.
“Pieces of a Woman” (R) (3) [Language, sexual content, graphic nudity, and brief drug use.] [Netflix Only] — After the tragic death of their newborn daughter in this engaging, well-acted, emotionally charged, realistic, dark, unevenly paced, like-or-dislike-it, 126-minute film with a unclear ending, a grieving, traumatized Boston businesswoman (Vanessa Kirby) and her construction worker partner (Shia LeBeouf) struggle over a one-year period to reconnect with one another and to get their lives back on track while dealing with her intrusive, domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn) who encourages the estranged couple to hire a prosecuting attorney (Sarah Snook) to take the midwife (Molly Parker) to court.
“Promising Young Woman” (R) (3.5) [Strong violence, including sexual assault, language throughout, some sexual material, and drug use.] [Available Jan. 15 On Demand.] — An enthralling, well-acted, tense, superbly written, bittersweet, unpredictable, star-studded (Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Alison Brie, Alfred Molina, Molly Shannon, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Angela Zhou, Chris Lowell, and Max Greenfield), 113-minute dark thriller in which an intelligent, mentality unstable, cynical, PTSD-afflicted former pre-med student (Carey Mulligan), who works with her coworker (Laverne Cox) at a coffee shop and lives with her parents (Jennifer Coolidge and Clancy Brown) in Ohio, spends her evenings confronting potential rapists after a close friend died when nobody would believe that she was sexually assaulted and begins to concoct her revenge against the men involved, including a pediatric surgeon (Bo Burnham) who witnessed the rape.
“The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry” (PG) (2.5) [Mild thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only] — A “Bible”-quoting, morale-driven, preachy, family-friendly 2008 film in which the lives of three 12-year-old best friends (Jansen Panettiere, Frankie Ryan Manriquez, and Allen Isaacson), a town bully (Taylor Boogan), and a crotchety, disabled widower (Robert Guillaume) are deeply and profoundly affected by a 75-year-old, religious, kindhearted widower (Gavin MacLeod) in 1970.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
