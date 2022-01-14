Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“All Good Things” (R) (2.5) [Drug use, violence, language, and some sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — An offbeat, dark, melodramatic, factually inspired murder mystery about the disappearance of a comely, trusting medical student (Kirsten Dunst) who mysteriously disappeared in 1982 after marrying the disturbed, bitter, self-indulgent son (Ryan Gosling) of a corrupt, unscrupulous, New York City real estate mogul (Frank Langella) in 1971, and when a family friend (Lily Rabe) and an gullible, elderly neighbor (Philip Baker Hall) are later found murdered, the police and the district attorney (Diane Verona) reopen the old case years later.
“Assassin in Love” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual content, some partial nudity, violence, and brief language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A delightfully charming, quirky, funny, 2007 British comedy about a hit man (Damian Lewis) who tries to make a new life as a baker in a quaint, idyllic Welsh village populated by eclectic locals, including a comely veterinarian (Kate Ashfield), a blowing-up-sheep prankster (Dyfan Dwyfov), a brow-beaten butcher (David Garfield) married to his abusive housewife (Annette Badland), two bickering neighbors (Brian Hibbard and William Thomas), and a bartender (Steve Speirs), while trying to evade a smitten assassin (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).
“Breeder” (NR) (1) [Subtitled] [Available Jan. 11 via various digital platforms.] — When a beautiful Danish wife (Sara Hjort Ditlevson) tries to help a terrified Russian nanny (Eeva Putro) who shows up at her front door bruised and bloodied after being kidnapped and branded by two sadistic assistants (Morten Holst and Jens Andersen) in Jens Dahl’s gruesome, gritty, gut-wrenching, violent, lackluster, 97-minute thriller, she discovers that her S&M-loving investment advisor husband (Anders Heinrichsen) is involved with a ruthless, greedy, psychopathic doctor (Signe Egholm Olsen) who is performing neonatal, infant, and DNA experiments on imprisoned, tortured women in an attempt to find a “cure” for the inevitable aging process and make a lot of money.
“The Fighter” (R) (4) [Language throughout, drug content, some violence, and sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, captivating, well-acted, factually based film in which divorced boxer “Irish” Mickey Ward (Mark Wahlberg), who has a young daughter (Caitlin Dwyer) and dates a spirited bartender (Amy Adams), is trained to fight by his emaciated, drug-addicted half-brother Dicky Ecklund (Christian Bale), who once fought Sugar Ray Leonard, in Lowell, Ma., is managed by his hotheaded mother (Melissa Leo), and is cheered on by his devoted dad (Jack McGee) and seven sisters (Jenna Lamia, Melissa McMeekin, Dendrie Taylor, Kate B. O’Brien, Bianca Hunter, Eric McDermott, and Jill Quigg) during the 1980s.
“Hipbeat” (NR) (2) [Available Jan. 14 on Amazon Prime Video, Dekkoo, YouTube Movies, and Google Play.] — Samuel Kay Forrest’s engaging, gritty, somber, thought-provoking, 89-minute film in which an angry, disillusioned, ecstasy-indulging activist and fascist-hating Irish graffiti artist (Samuel Kay Forrest) heads to Berlin where he joins political protests and falls in love with a well-to-do woman (Marie Celine Yildrim) while searching for his identity and acceptance in the LGBTQ community, experimenting with cross dressing, and having random sexual encounters with anonymous homosexuals.
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (PG) (3) [Some action and rude humor, including cartoon nudity.] [Available Jan. 14 on Amazon Prime Video.] — After a monsterfication ray invented by professor Van Helsing (voiceover by Jim Gaffigan) inadvertently turns all the monsters into humans and the redheaded human husband (voiceover by Andy Samberg) of Dracula’s daughter (voiceover by Selena Gomez) into a flying, red-eyed, marshmallow-eating, fire-breathing dragon monster during a 125th anniversary party in Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon’s entertaining, family-oriented, action-packed, funny, colorful, enjoyable, fast-paced, star-studded (voiceovers by Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Fran Drescher, Kevin James, Keegan-Michael Key, Richard Tyler Blevins, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, and Aaron LaPlante), 91-minute animated comedy, the powerless Dracula (voiceover by Brian Hull), his protective son in-law, and his close-knit pack must search the globe to find a way to reverse the ray’s effects before all of the body switches are irreversible.
“How Do You Know” (PG-13) (1.5) [Sexual content and some strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An uninspired, unfunny, rather dull romantic comedy about a former Olympic softball player (Reese Witherspoon) in Arlington, Va., who is wooed both by a successful, womanizing baseball pitcher (Owen Wilson) and a kindhearted, down-on-his luck business executive (Paul Rudd) who finds himself the target a federal investigation for wire fraud after his unscrupulous father (Jack Nicholson) committed illegal shenanigans.
“The King’s Speech” (R) (4) [Some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Terrific acting highlights this compelling, fascinating, inspirational, factually based, star-peppered (Timothy Spall, Derek Jacobi, Michael Gambon, and Claire Bloom) film in which King George “Bertie” VI (Colin Firth), who assumed the throne after his brother Edward VIII (Guy Pearce) abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson (Eve Best), desperately tries to overcome a debilitating stuttering speech impediment with the support of his wife (Helen Bonham Carter) and controversial, unconventional, no-nonsense Australian elocutionist and speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) who used unorthodox methods to help the monarch gain self-confidence and to control his stammer that allowed him to successfully deliver give many wartime speeches to his people during the 1930s.
“Last Radio Call” (NR) (3) [Available Jan. 14 on Terror Films YouTube Channel and available Jan. 21 via digital and various VOD platforms.] — After a Texas police officer (Jason Scarbrough) suddenly disappears on July 18, 2018, while investigating the closed, haunted Yorktown Memorial Hospital with his traumatized partner (Ali Alkhafaji), who is now severely traumatized and suffering from amnesia, in Isaac Rodriguez’s eerie, suspenseful, intense, low-budget, 75-minute found-footage horror film in the vein of “The Blair Witch Project,” his desperate, distraught, tenacious wife (Sarah Froelich) hires a film crew one year later to document her attempt to determine what happened to her husband, and when she learns from a native American shaman(Keekee Suki) that the hospital was built on sacred grounds and that an evil, ancient ghost witch known as the Red Sister survives through time by feeding on the living, she becomes reckless and pushes the envelope a little too far.
“Old Strangers” (NR) (2.5) [Available Jan. 11 via various digital platforms.] — Nick Gregorio’s intense, suspenseful, dark, violent, 62-minute thriller in which three longtime friends (Madeleine Humphries, Ted Evans, and Colton Eschief Mastro) reunite at a remote mountain cabin in the winter after being quarantined during the pandemic and then one of them gets infected with a mysterious, dangerous, alien substance from the ground in the woods and begins to hunt the two remaining friends from his childhood.
“Parallel Mothers” (R) (3.5) [Some sexuality.] [Subtitled] [Opens Jan. 14 in theaters.] — When a thirty-something, successful Spanish photographer (Penélope Cruz) gets pregnant by her married forensic anthropologist lover (Israel Elejalde) and meets a distraught, worried single teenager (Milena Smit) living with her ambitious actress mother (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) as they deliver their daughters on the same day in a Madrid hospital against the backdrop of the atrocities of the Spanish Civil War in Pedro Almodóvar’s poignant, riveting, compelling, well-written, twist-filled, star-dotted (Julieta Serrano, Rossy de Palma, Pedro Casablanc, and Adelfa Calvo), 2-hour film dominated by terrific acting and cinematography, their supportive friendship takes a surprising turn as questions arise and secrets creep in while trying to care for their newborns.
“The Oxford Murders” (R) (1) [Language, sexual content, nudity and some violence, and disturbing images.] [DVD and VOD only] — A pretentious, incomprehensible, exasperating, quasi, 2008 psychological thriller in which an American exchange student (Elijah Wood), who lives with an elderly code breaker (Anna Massey) and her daughter (Julie Cox), works with a logical Oxford professor (John Hurt), an English detective (Jim Carter), and a nurse (Leonor Watling) to solve a series of seemingly unrelated deaths involving cryptic mathematical symbols in 1993.
“The Surprise Visit” (NR) (3) [Opens Jan. 14 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — When a desperate, down-on-his-luck drug-addict (Rob Riordan), whose widowed father (Eric Roberts) refuses to help him until he gets clean, decides to steal jewelry from a wealthy woman (Tricia Hawn) while she is away from her idyllic, secluded estate in Virginia so that he can help support his pregnant girlfriend (Jacqi Vene) and then cross the border into Mexico in Nick Lyon’s gripping, gritty, factually based, intense, suspenseful, unpredictable, 83-minute thriller, the robbery goes horribly awry after the estate owner’s visiting daughter (Serah Henesey) and husband (Johnny Santiago) confront the stoned couple in the middle of the night.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (R) (3.5) [Violence.] [Available Jan. 14 on Apple TV+.] — Stunning visuals and austere, minimal sets dominate Joel Coen’s powerful, captivating, black-and-white, eerie, artistic, well-acted, somber, star-studded (Ralph Ineson, Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Sean Patrick Thomas, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Ethan Hutchison, Alex Hassell, Brian Thompson, Matt Helm, and Richard Short), 115-minute film adapted from William Shakespeare’s tragic play and performed in old English in which ambitious, greedy, power-seeking Lord Macbeth (Denzel Washington) hears a prophetic message on the battlefield by three body-contorting witches (Kathryn Hunter) that he will be king and with the encouragement of his manipulative, ruthless wife (Frances McDormand) decides to murder the Scottish king (Brendan Gleeson) and assume the throne with ultimately dire consequences.
“Tron: Legacy” (PG) (2) [Sequences of sci-fi action violence and brief mild language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After his inventive, genius father (Jeff Bridges) became trapped 20 years earlier in his own video game and a trusted company executive (Bruce Boxleitner) receives a page from his old boss and gives him the key to an old arcade in this testosterone-fueled, action-packed, thin-plotted, star-studded (Michael Sheen, Cillian Murphy, Belinda Montgomery, and Yaya DaCosta) sequel to the popular 1982 sci-fi film in which special effects take a front seat, his headstrong, 27-year-old son (Garrett Hedlund) enters the grid and tries to save his father with the help of a cyberspace entity (Olivia Wilde).
“Yogi Bear” (PG) (2) [Some mild rude humor.] [DVD and VOD only] — When an unscrupulous, ambitious mayor (Andrew Daly) decides to sell the rights to Jellystone National Park to cut down trees and to get the city out of debt with the help of his right-hand man (Nathan Corddry) and a dimwitted assistant ranger (T. J. Miller) in this cute, sporadically funny, family-friendly, 3-D comedy narrated by Josh Robert Thompson, a basket-stealing, hat-wearing Yogi bear (voiceover by Dan Aykroyd), his bowtie-wearing companion Boo-Boo (voiceover by Justin Timberlake), a forest ranger (Tom Cavanagh), and a documentary filmmaker (Anna Faris) try to save the endangered frog-mouthed turtle and thereby the park.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
