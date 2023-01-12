Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Arthur Christmas” (PG) (3) [Some mild rude humor.] [DVD and VOD only] — When Santa Claus (voiceover by Jim Broadbent) and his elf minions accidentally forget to deliver a present to a young British girl (voiceover by Ramona Marquez) in Cornwall, England, via Santa’s spaceship in this heartwarming, creative, funny, entertaining, 3D, star-dotted (voiceovers by Imelda Staunton, Joan Cusack, Andy Serkis, Dominic West, Eva Longoria, Robbie Coltrane, Laura Linney, and Michael Palin) animated comedy, his compassionate, worrywart son (voiceover by James McAvoy) and his retired fireball father (voiceover by Bill Nighy) upset Santa’s oldest, regimented, businesslike son (voiceover by Hugh Laurie) after they get the relic red sleigh Eve out of mothballs and hook up the famous reindeer in order to deliver the girl’s bicycle before sunrise on Christmas morning.
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (G) (3.5) [Available on Apple TV+.] — Stunning visuals dominate Charlie Mackesy and Peter Baynton’s captivating, family-oriented, poignant, heartwarming, artistic, touching, 32-minute animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s 2019 bestselling novel that imparts important life messages and lessons as a young boy (voiceover by Jude Coward Nicoll) befriends a mole (voiceover by Tom Hollander) that ends up saving the life of a red fox (voiceover by Idris Elba) caught in a snare that in turn saves the mole from drowning, and then while trying to find the boy’s village the threesome develop a beautiful friendship with a winged, white horse (voiceover by Gabriel Byrne) that can fly but keeps it a secret from other jealous equines.
“Come Find Me” (NR) (2.5) [Opens Jan. 13 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Daniel Poliner’s realistic, low-key, down-to-earth, touching, 107-minute, 2021 film in which an ambitious, overworked Latina lawyer (Victoria Cartagena), who is vying for a partnership with her law firm, struggles in her relationship with her school principal mother (Sol Miranda) during the first half of the movie while part 2 focuses on the grieving mother two years later who just lost her husband as she is nearing retirement and her daughter’s wedding to a tax attorney (Jayden Marine) whose pot-smoking mother (Tovah Feldshuh) dabbles in fortune telling and palm reading.
“The Descendants” (R) (3) [Language, including some sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a grieving, successful Hawaiian lawyer (George Clooney) on Oahu negotiates a sale of a prime, stunningly beautiful property on Kauai worth millions on behalf of a multitude of cousins (Beau Bridges, Michael Ontkean, John McManus, Hugh Foster, Matt Esecson, Matt Corboy, Stanton Johnston, and Tiare R. Finney) in this well-acted, down-to-earth, somber, uneven-paced drama, he is also trying to raise two precocious daughters (Shailene Woodley and Amara Miller) after his wife (Patricia Hastie) ends up in a coma due to a tragic boating accident and learning that she had an affair with a real estate agent (Matthew Lillard), who has a wife (Judy Greer) and two young children.
“Do I Need This?” (NR) (3) [Played Jan. 6 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Kate Schermerhorn’s informative, insightful, eye-opening, wit-dotted, highly personal, 63-minute documentary that discusses her relationship with her devoted parents in Orcas Island, Wash., and their connection as well as her own to stuff, the excessive buying habits of the American consumers and the perceived satisfaction and happiness derived from purchases, consists of commentary by economist/ sociologist and “Plentitude” author Juliet Schor, neurologist Peter Whybrow, psychology professor and “Stuff: Compulsive Hoarding and the Meaning of Things” coauthor Randy Frost, organizer Kathleen Crombie, homeowner Milfie Howell, “The Long Haul” author Finn Murphy, minimalist Buddhist monk Thupten Donyo, collectors Rudy Contratti and LaVerne Ford Wimberly, education specialist Devi Peri, artists Judith Selby Lang and Richard Lang, “Zero Waste Home” author Bea Johnson, and wildfire survivor Jamey Gill.
“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13) (3.5) [Language, suicide attempts, and mature thematic material.] [Opens Jan. 13 in theaters.] — After the death of his beloved wife (Rachel Keller) in Marc Forster’s poignant, engaging, well-acted, heartwarming, wit-dotted, 126-minute remake of the Swedish film “A Man Called Ove” based on Fredrik Backman’s 2012 bestselling novel in which a curmudgeonly, rules-driven, retired, depressed widower (Tom Hanks) comes out of his comfort zone and eventually discovers a renewed joy of life amidst several botched suicide attempts when he ends up being surrounded by persistent, kindhearted people who care about him, including his new free-spirited, tenacious, quick-witted, pregnant neighbor (Mariana Treviño), who has a husband (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and two daughters; the bike-riding student (Mack Bayda) of his late wife; and his longtime African-American neighbor and friend (Juanita Jennings) and her disabled, car-loving husband (Peter Lawson Jones).
“Melancholia” (R) (2.5) [Some graphic nudity, sexual content, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — While the planet Melancholia threatens life on Earth in this beautifully photographed, typically quirky, controversial, intriguing, star-dotted (John Hurt, Charlotte Rampling, Udo Kier, and Jesper Christensen), 135-minute, Lars von Trier sci-fi film divided into two parts: In part 1, “Justine,” a sullen copyeditor (Kirsten Dunst) makes a fiasco of her elaborate wedding celebration by sleeping with a guest (Brady Corbet), berating her boss (Stellan Skarsgård), and then abruptly leaving her husband (Alexander Skarsgård) on their wedding night; and in part 2, “Claire,” her older, protective sister (Charlotte Gainsbourg) tries to keep a watchful eye on her depressed sibling at her palatial estate and herself together for the sake of her worried husband (Kiefer Sutherland) and young son (Cameron Spurr) as the giant planet comes closer annihilating Earth.
“On Sacred Ground” (NR) (3) [Opens Jan. 13 in select theaters and on various VOD platforms.] — When a conservative, PTSD-afflicted military veteran and journalist (William Mapother), who leaves his pregnant wife (Amy Smart) in Ohio, is hired by a duplicitous “Houston Daily” editor (Frances Fisher) to write favorably of the oil companies while covering the protests surrounding the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, which runs through the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota, in 2016 in Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell’s compelling, factually based, moving, ire-inducing, intense, well-acted, 86-minute film, he finds himself at odds with a bigwig oil company executive (David Arquette) after he sides with more than 15,000 protesters (Mariel Hemingway, Irene Bedard, David Midthunder, Marshall Dancing Elk Lucas, et al.) trying to protect Lakota-Sioux-owned sacred land and precious water.
“Plane” (R) (3) [Violence and language.] [Opens Jan. 13 in theaters.] — When a tough, widowed, longtime Scottish captain (Gerard Butler), who has a daughter (Haleigh Hekking) on Maui, and his Japanese co-pilot (Yoson An) fly from Singapore to Tokyo and crash land the commercial plane on a remote island in the Philippines after being struck by lightning in the South China Sea during a violent storm in Jean-François Richet’s engaging, suspenseful, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, star-dotted (Tony Goldwyn, Remi Adeleke, and Paul Ben-Victor), 108-minute thriller, the captain and a prisoner (Mike Colter) convicted of murder being extradited by an FBI agent (Otis Winston) search for help and then end up trying to save the passengers (Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, Tara Westwood, Amber Rivera, Oliver Trevena, Rose Eshay, Quinn McPherson, Kelly Gale, et al.) and a flight attendant (Daniella Pineda) when a group of ruthless, militant, gun-toting rebels (Edward Dane Taylor, et al.) take them hostage.
“Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker” (NR) (3) [Plays Jan. 1 through April 9, 2023, at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Ross Huguet narrates Amelia McCarten and Paul Phelan’s award-winning, educational, family-friendly, insightful, 43-minute, 2020 IMAX documentary dominated by striking cinematography and breathtaking scenery that delves into the fascinating world of a sea lion colony in Australia and a sea lion pup named Otto trying to survive with the help of its mother; highlights various sea life, including giant humpback whales, octopus, cunning cuttlefish, and great white sharks; showcases Marine Park Ranger Dirk Holman trying to save the sea lions; and focuses on the largest Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, Calif., that rescues, cares for, rehabilitates, and releases endangered sea lions and other marine sea life.
“Those Who Call” (NR) (2.5) [Available Jan. 10 on various digital platforms.] — After two continually bickering, on-edge, estranged sisters (Angie Sandoval and Yetlanezi Rodriguez) become stranded in Texas on their way to Colorado to deal with their father’s mysterious death in Anubys Lopez’s eerie, creepy, intense, dark, 79-minute, 2021 thriller punctuated by a surprise ending, they find themselves roaming aimlessly in the woods and followed by evil, sadistic members (Dave McClain, Addison Cousins et al.) of a pagan cult.
“Women Talking” (PG-13) (4) [Some strong language, bloody images, sexual assault, and mature thematic content.] [Opens Jan. 13 in theaters.] — Sarah Polley’s poignant, award-winning, powerful, factually inspired, dialogue-heavy, superbly acted, unsettling, moving, well-written, taut, 104-minute film based on Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel in which abused, strong-willed Mennonite women (Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Michelle McLeod, Sheila McCarthy, Emily Mitchell, Kira Guloien, Liv McNeil, and Vivien Endicott Douglas) in 2010 discuss their faith, the need to protect the children (Emily Mitchell, Lochlan Ray Miller Shayla Brown, Nathaniel McParland, et al.), and the pros and cons of various options of whether to forgive, to fight, to stay, or to leave their religious community after finally realizing that the duplicitous, hateful men have continually attacked, drugged, and raped them for years and blamed it on the devil and supernatural forces while the lone, kindhearted, college-educated schoolteacher (Ben Whishaw) takes minutes of their eye-opening, life-changing, cathartic conversations.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
