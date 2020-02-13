Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Antichrist” (NR) (3.5) [DVD only] — An artistically intriguing, visually striking, disturbing, dark, sexually graphic and violent, eerie Lars Van Trier thriller, which is divided into four chapters called “Grief,” “Pain (Chaos Reigns),” “Despair (Gynocide),” and “The Three Beggars,” about a well-meaning therapist (Willem Dafoe) in Washington who takes his grief-stricken, guilt-ridden, emotionally fragile wife (Charlotte Gainsbourg) to an isolated cabin in the woods in an attempt to help to heal from the tragic death of their infant son while they were making love.
“Art & Copy” (NR) (2.5) [DVD only] — An interesting, informative, and colorful 90-minute documentary that chronicles the history and scope of the advertising industry, including the mediums of television, billboards, radio, and hard-copy print, through commercial snippets and interviews with advertising executives (such as Mary Wells, Phyllis K. Robinson, Cliff Freeman, Hal Riney, George Lois, Rich Silverstein, Jeff Goodby, Dan Wieden, Lee Clow, and Jeff Manning), writers such as Jim Durfee and Charlie Moss, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, and even bulletin board builder Chad Tiedeman.
“Downhill” (R) (2) [Language and some sexual material.] — After a couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) and their two sons (Julian Grey and Ammon Jacob Ford) survive an allegedly-controlled avalanche while preparing to eat lunch on a restaurant veranda during a skiing vacation in Austria in this disappointing, slow-paced, star-studded (Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, and Zoë Chao), 86-minute inferior remake of Ruben Östlund’s 2014 “Force Majeure” punctuated by stunning scenery and tension-relieving humor, emotions run high and discord ensues when the attorney wife becomes increasingly upset that her nonchalant, seemingly cowardly husband does not admit that he left her and their two kids to save themselves during the avalanche.
“An Education” (PG-13) (4) [Mature thematic material involving sexual content, and smoking.] [DVD only] — Superb acting dominates this touching, down-to-earth, coming-of-age film in which a 16-year-old, Oxford-bound, British student (Carey Mulligan), who lives with her stick-in-the-mud parents (Alfred Molina and Cara Seymour) outside London and ignores the advice of a concerned Latin teacher (Olivia Williams) and a strict principal (Emma Thompson) at her private school, gets caught up in the advances of a charming, much-older man (Peter Sarsgaard) when he invites her to concerts, nightclubs, and Paris with his gallivanting friends (Dominic Cooper and Rosamund Pike) in 1961.
“Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!” (R) (3) [Graphic nudity, sexuality, violence and gore, some language, and drug use.] [DVD only] — A candid, informative, fascinating, graphic, no-holds-barred documentary that chronicles the violent, sex-filled, action-packed, exploitative Australian cult film industry of the 1970s and 1980s through interviews with film critics (such as Bob Ellis, Phillip Adams, and Ron Saw), directors (such as Rod Hardy, Richard Franklin, Ted Kotcheff, Jim Burstall, and James Wan), actors (such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Stacy Keach, Lynda Stoner, Jack Thompson, Deborah Gray, Graeme Blundell, and Dennis Hopper), writers (such as David Williamson, Alan Hopgood, and Barry Humphries), producers John Lamond and Richard Brennan, cinematographers John Seale and Russell Boyd, filmmakers (such as Quentin Tarantino, Ian Barry, Phillip Mora, George Miller, and Fred Schepisi), and broadcaster Barry Jones and snippets from horror, slasher, action, thriller, and pornographic films, including “Ned Kelly,” “Walkabout,” “Long Weekend,” “Mad Max,” “Snapshot,” “Rogue,” “Felicity,” “Thirst,” “Australia After Party,” “Eliza Frisk,” “Call Me Abigail,” “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” “Inn of the Damned,” “Brothers,” “Wolf Creek,” “The Day After Halloween,” “Franklin and Hitchcock,” “Road Games,” “Mad Dog Morgan,” “Stork,” “Turkey Shoot,” “The Man from Hong Kong,” “Razorback,” “Alvin Purple,” and “Next of Kin”.
“Ong-Bak 2” (R) (2.5) [Sequences of violence.][Subtitled] [DVD only] — Stunning choreography, hand-to-hand combat sequences, bad teeth, and superb martial arts dominates this violent, blood-splattered, twisting film in which a Thai teenager (Tony Jaa) in 1431 A.D. seeks revenge for the death of his father (Nirut Sirichanya) and mother after being trained by the king of the outlaws (Sorapong Chatree).
“Slacker Uprising” (NR) (3.5) [DVD only] — Michael Moore’s hard-hitting, informative, satirical, wry, 97-minute 2007 political documentary that chronicles his 60-city, slacker uprising tour in which he traveled to twenty battleground states, including Minnesota, Florida, Ohio, Utah, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan, Arkansas, Washington, New Mexico, and Nevada, from Sept. 1 to Nov. 2 in 2004 to raise political awareness and to rally and encourage college students to vote in an attempt to get at least 56% of the public to the polls so that Democrat John Kerry would defeat incumbent President George W. Bush.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG) (3) [Action, some violence, rude humor, and brief mild language.] — When a blue, talkative, lonely, super-speedy, alien hedgehog (voiceover by Ben Schwartz) escapes to Earth from his hostile planet and hides out in the small Green Hills, Mont., town in this delightful, action-packed, fast-paced, family-oriented, funny, 100-minute film based on the Sega video game, the kindhearted, donut-loving sheriff (James Marsden), who has a supportive wife (Tika Sumpter) and a dimwitted deputy (Adam Polly), helps protect the little guy from a military major (Neal McDonough) and an egotistical, maniacal, psychopathic scientist (Jim Carrey) bent on capturing and then experimenting on him after he causes a power surge that affects the Pacific Northwest.
“Youssou Ndour: I Bring What I Love” (PG) (3.5) [Thematic elements and brief smoking.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — Haunting, rhythmic African music and stunning cinematography highlight this moving, educational, inspirational documentary, which includes concert excerpts from the platinum album 7 Seconds and the Grammy-winning album Egypt, that focuses on influential social activist and powerful Griot Senegalese singer Youssou Ndour who is a musical storyteller who sings about family, African history, politics, human rights, justice, and religion.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
