“The Call of the Wild” (PG) (4) [Some violence, peril, thematic elements, and mild language.] — Gorgeous scenery and cinematography dominate this engaging, tension-punctuated, well-acted, family-friendly, delightful, star-dotted (Dan Stevens, Bradley Whitford, Karen Gillan, Terry Notary, and Scott MacDonald), 105-minute, 2019 remake of the 1935 film based on Jack London’s 1905 classic novel in which an idyllic life of a lovable, smart, protective St. Bernard/Scotch Collie goes topsy-turvy when he ends up in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s after being stolen from his California family and ends up as a valuable sled dog for an African-American mailman (Omar Sy) and his wife (Cara Gee), is sold again to an abusive gold prospector (Colin Woodell), and eventually teams up with a kindhearted, lonely prospector (Harrison Ford).
“The House of the Devil” (R) (1.5) [Some bloody violence.] [DVD only] — After a comely college student (Jocelin Donahue) answers an ad for a babysitter in order to pay her first month’s rent to her new landlady (Dee Wallace) and ignores the advice of her current roommate (Greta Gerwig) during the 1980s in this uninspired, lackluster horror film, she finds herself in a creepy house with its demonic owners (Tom Noonan and Mary Moronov) who plan to perform a satanic ritual during a lunar eclipse.
“Incitement” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] —Yaron Zilberman’s gripping, factually based, critically acclaimed, intense, convoluted, 2019, 123-minute psychological thriller, which seamlessly blends archival film footage, about the political and societal unrest in Israel and Palestine while chronicling the disturbing, increasing fanaticism of promising second-year Israeli Jewish law student Yigal Amir (Yehuda Nahari Halevi) as he seeks religious justification to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin against the backdrop of the 1995 Oslo Peace Accords.
“The Men Who Stare at Goats” (R) (1) [Language, some drug content, and brief nudity.] [DVD only] — A pointless, disappointing, lackluster film filled with stupid dialogue in which a pessimistic, depressed, newly separated Ann Arbor journalist (Ewan McGregor) searches for a big story to impress his adulterous wife (Rebecca Mader) in Michigan and ends up traversing the deserts of war-torn Iraq with a former psychic soldier/Jedi warrior (George Clooney) allegedly on a blacks ops mission following the vision of his New Earth Army mentor (Jeff Bridges), which leads him to a secret military base run by his nemesis (Kevin Spacey).
“Michael Jackson’s This Is It” (PG) (3.5) [Some suggestive choreography and scary images.] [DVD only] — Michael Jackson fans will love this prophetically titled, energetic, fascinating, behind-the-scenes documentary that showcases the charismatic and talented king of pop as he rehearses songs such as “Man in the Mirror,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Bad,” “Thriller,” Billie Jean,” “Black and White” with his backup dancers, singers, and musicians between April and June 2009 in preparation for his final curtain call and concert engagement in London before his untimely, tragic death on June 25, 2009.
“The Photograph” (PG-13) (2.5) [Sexuality and brief strong language.] — When a beautiful New York City museum curator (Issa Rae) with a passion for photography finds a mysterious photograph and two letters in a safe-deposit box after the sudden death of her estranged photographer mother (Chanté Adams) in this down-to-Earth, low-key, slow-paced, star-dotted (Courtney B. Vance, Lil Rel Howery, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Y'lan Noel), 110-minute romantic film that intertwines two romance stories, she falls for a handsome, ambitious journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) while investigating the origin of the picture and the struggles of her mom in 1984 after she falls in love with a Louisiana crab fisherman (Rob Morgan).
The following films play as part of the MSP Film Society’s 11th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis / St. Paul at the St. Anthony on Main Theater; for information, log on to info@mspfilm.org or call 612/331-7563:
“Bangla” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.] — Nonprofessional actors dominate Phaim Bhuiyan’s delightful, charming, factually inspired, well-paced, funny, 84-minute romantic comedy in which a 22-year-old, virginal, aspiring, half-Bengali, Italy-born musician (Phaim Bhuiyan), who works as a museum steward and lives with his strict, traditional, Muslim mother (Nasima Akhter), father, and sister in Rome, thinks about sex all day long, and when he meets and falls hard for a beautiful, carefree Italian student Carlotta Antonelli), he seeks advice from friends (Simone Liberati, Tangir Ahammed Miah, Davide Fornaro, et al.) as he tries to reconcile his religious beliefs and values with his strong attraction to his girlfriend who lives with her divorced father (Pietro Sermonti) after her mother came out as a lesbian.
“The Champion” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Plays Feb. 21 at 6:45 p.m.] — After a popular, highly talented, hot-tempered, Lamborghini-loving, dyslexic soccer star (Andrea Carpenzano) in Rome has everyone, including his widowed mooching father (Sergio Romano), wanting something from him and a guilt-ridden professor (Stefano Accorsi), who is estranged from his wife (Anita Caprioli), is hired to tutor him so that he can get his diploma in Leonardo D’Agostini’s slow-paced, intense, well-acted, unpredictable, 105-minute film, their tumultuous relationship eventually changes both of their lives.
“Selfie” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Plays Feb. 21 at 9:15 p.m.] — Agostino Ferrente’s insightful, gritty, fascinating, down-to-Earth, 78-minute, 2019 documentary that follows 16-year-old, Italian bar waiter Alessandro, who is estranged from his father, and his 16-year-old, diabetic, aspiring barber best friend Pietro as they use their smartphones in selfie mode to film themselves in their daily lives in the violent, gang-infested, seaside Traiano neighborhood of Naples during 2017 while reminiscing about teenage friend Davide Bifolco who was mistaken for a fugitive and murdered by cops in 2014 and dreaming about their future, playing pool, shopping, and hanging out.
“The Vice of Hope” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Plays Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.] — Edoardo De Angelis’s somber, gritty, down-to-earth, meandering, 96-minute, 2018 film in which a poor, pregnant Italian prostitute (Pina Turco), who cares for her heroin-addicted mother (Cristina Donadio) in southern Italy and makes money selling her body and chartering pregnant woman across the Volturno River to traffick their infants, causes more trouble for herself when she tries to help a black pregnant friend (Odette Gomis) escape the life of working for a madam (Marina Confalone) while she desperately seeks her own way out of the vicious cycle and dead-end life with the eventual help of kindhearted former carnival ride operator (Massimiliano Rossi).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
