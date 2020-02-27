Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Other Tales of the American Frontier” (R) (3) [Some strong violence.] [Netflix only] — An engaging, highly entertaining, Oscar-winning adapted screenplay, well-acted, uneven, violent, well-written, unpredictable, star-studded (David Krumholtz, Clancy Brown, Ralph Ineson, Willie Nelson, Tommy Proctor, Danny McCarthy, Matthew Willig, and Brian Brown), 133-minute, 2018 Coen Brother satirical spoof composed of six vignettes: 1) In the absolutely hilarious, quirky, 17-minute “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” a legendary, singing, golden-voiced, wanted-dead-or-alive gunslinger (Tim Blake Nelson) rides into town and the townsfolk begin falling like flies until a black-clothed cowboy (Willie Watson) riding a black stallion challenges him to a showdown; 2) In wacky, 11-minute “Near Algodones,” after a bold, unlucky robber (James Franco) tries to empty a bank from an aging teller (Stephen Root) in New Mexico, he is caught, tried, convicted, and sentenced to hang while partially unconscious only to have the hanging interrupted by a Comanche raid and then saved by a cattle rustler (Jesse Luken) only to be caught, tried, convicted, and sentenced to the gallows again when a posse mistakenly identifies him as a cattle rustler himself; 3) In poetic, 18-minute “Meal Ticket,” a talented, limbless thespian orator (Harry Melling) travels with an exploitive, spirit-imbibing impresario/handler (Liam Neeson) to perform and recite from classic works in small towns but when their audience dwindles and already meager income varies, the organizer considers changing his foul meal ticket to a chicken; 4) In 21-minute “All Gold Canyon” highlighted by stunning photography and lush, green valley scenery and based on Jack London’s story, after an aging prospector (Tom Waits) finds enough gold to last a lifetime, he is unexpectedly confronted by a greedy, gun-toting rival (Sam Dillon); 5) In the dark, 38-minute “The Gal Who Got Rattled,” a young woman (Zoe Kazan), who is traveling with her brother (Jefferson Mays), wanders off from the protection of a wagon train lead by a trail boss (Grainger Hines) to watch adorable prairie dogs scamper in their underground burrows and quickly finds herself and a the other trail boss (Bill Heck) being threatened by attacking Indians; and 6) In the dark and gloomy, 25-minute “The Mortal Remains,” an Irish bounty hunter (Brendan Gleeson) and his English partner (Saul Rubenik) carry a corpse on the roof of a stagecoach while a lady (Tyne Daly) who is separated from her husband, a Frenchman (Jonjo O'Neill), and a fur trapper (Chelcie Ross) carry on philosophical conversations as the travel companions head to an ominous Colorado hotel.
“Clear Lake, WI” (NR) (2.5) [DVD only] — A suspenseful, eerie, quirky film in which a research assistant (Shi Ne Nielson) at a television news station decides to document and understand the strange events that occurred in a small Wisconsin town in 1993 by returning to Clear Lake and the scene of horrific crimes with some of the traumatized people (Dustin Booth, Morgan Simpson, Grinnell Morris, and Carla Toutz) who were brainwashed by the fiery sermons of a basketball coach (Michael Madsen) who coerced them into committing unspeakable acts.
“Endgame” (PG-13) (2.5) [Violence/disturbing images and some strong language.] [DVD only] — A dry, slow moving, convoluted political thriller in which a British negotiator (Jonny Lee Miller), South African President Thabo Mbeki (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and a professor (William Hurt) covertly join together during the mid-1980s to help end Apartheid in South Africa and eventually free Nelson Mandela (Clarke Peters) after he was imprisoned for more than 30 years.
“The Fourth Kind” (PG-13) (3) [Violent/disturbing images, some terror, thematic elements, and brief sexuality.] [DVD only] — An eerie, tension-filled, thought-provoking, factually based thriller that interweaves archival film footage videotaped in Oct. 2002 in which widowed psychologist Dr. Abigail Emily Tyler (Milla Jovovich) hypnotizes deeply disturbed patients in Nome, Ak., in an attempt to understand their common nightmarish experiences and then comes under scrutiny of the skeptical sheriff (Will Patton) when one terrorized patient (Corey Johnson) kills his family and himself, another agitated patient (Enzo Cilenti) becomes paralyzed during a therapy session witnessed by a colleague (Elias Koteas), and then attributes the disappearance of her blind daughter (Mia McKenna-Bruce) to alien abduction.
“Gentlemen Broncos” (PG-13) (1) [Some crude humor.] [DVD only] — A wacky, over-the-top, groaning-inducing, satirical comedy sprinkled with distasteful bathroom humor in which a shy, talented teenage writer (Michael Angarano), who lives with his eccentric, nightgown-designing, widowed mother (Jennifer Coolidge) in Utah, discovers that an egotistical, successful writer (Jemaine Clement) whom he idolizes has stolen his sci-fi story after attending a writing conference with other creative students (Halley Feiffer, Héctor Jiménez, et al.).
“The Invisible Man” (R) (3.5) [Some strong bloody violence and language.] — After a mentally abused housewife (Elizabeth Moss) in San Francisco escapes her controlling, psychopathic, brilliant, rich, world renown scientist husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) with the help of her supportive sister (Harriet Dyer) in this riveting, tension-filled, well-written, taut, superbly acted, unpredictable, 125-minute sci-fi psychological thriller adapted from H. G. Wells’ 1897 classic novel and the 1933 film, she initially feels protected when she moves into the modest home of a childhood friend and African-American detective (Aldis Hodge) and his spunky daughter (Storm Reid) but then starts to question her sanity when she feels increasingly uneasy, suspicious, threatened, and seemingly watched by an invisible presence despite learning that her spouse has allegedly committed suicide and has left her $5 million when his attorney brother (Michael Dorman) reads the contingent-based will.
“Olympic Dreams” (PG-13) (2) [Some language and sexual references.] — When a reserved, shy, 37-year-old American oral surgeon (Nick Kroll), who is volunteering in the Athletes Village and dreams of owning his own dental practice, and a depressed, unfulfilled, first-time, Olympic 22-year-old cross-country skier (Alexis Pappas) meet against the backdrop of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in this slow-paced, underwhelming, somber, realistic, 83-minute film, their awkward meeting turns into a friendship that lifts each other's spirits and encourages each goals and dreams.
“Ordinary Love” (R) (3) [Brief sexual nudity.] — An emotionally-moving, realistic, heart-tugging, well-written, superbly acted, 2019, 92-minute film punctuated with striking camera shots in which tensions arise and stresses increase as a retired, middle-aged, devoted, longtime married Irish couple (Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) living in Belfast must not only cope with losing their daughter sometime earlier but must come even closer together when she is diagnosed with breast cancer while their deceased daughter’s teacher (David Wilmot) struggles with terminal cancer and his frightened, sad partner (Amit Shah) tries to prepare for his impending loss.
“Zombi Child” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Feb. 28 at the MSP Film Society at the St. Anthony on Main Theater; for information, log on to info@mspfilm.org or call 612/331-7563.] — After an orphaned black teenager (Wislanda Louimat) moves from Haiti to France in 2010 following a devastating earthquake and lives with her voodoo-practicing aunt (Katiana Milfort) in Bertrand Bonello’s unusual, weird, well-acted, gloomy, languid-paced, unpredictable, 103-minute thriller highlighted by great cinematography, she ends up confiding in her sorority sisters at a French boarding school that her grandfather (Mackenson Bijou) became a mute zombie working on a sugar cane plantation in 1962 and when one distraught classmate (Louise Labèque) learns about the voodoo, she begs her friend’s aunt to help her forget the unwanted breakup with her social-media-only boyfriend (Sayyid El Alami) with disastrous, creepy results.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
