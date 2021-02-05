Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Beaches of Agnès” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Beautiful photography, surrealistic artwork, live art exhibitions on various beaches, and snippets from films such as “Cleo,” “The Righteous,” “The Wild Palms,” “Mur Murs,” “The Creatures,” “Lions Love,” “The Golden Age,” “La Pointe Courte,” and “Nausicaa” highlight this quirky, fascinating, autobiographical 2008 documentary in which eccentric, artistic, iconic, New Wave Belgian filmmaker and photographer Agnès Varda discusses her filmmaking process, her childhood growing up with four siblings, and her marriage to filmmaker Jacques Demy.
“Bliss” (R) (2) [Drug content, language, some sexual material, and violence.] [Available Feb. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.] — A wacky, odd, convoluted, futuristic, romantic, star-dotted (Bill Nye, Madeline Zima, Steve Zissis, Jorge David Lendeborg Jr., and Dayne Catalano), 101-minute, sci-fi film in which a preoccupied, divorced businessman (Owen Wilson), whose boss (Joshua Leonard) accidentally ends up dead after firing him, meets a mysterious, homeless woman (Salma Hayek) who tells him he is her soul mate and tries to convince him that they are living in an alternative, simulated reality and his daughter (Nesta Cooper) is not real.
“Cloud 9” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — When a 60-year-old German seamstress (Ursula Werner) begins an affair with a handsome, 76-year-old client (Horst Westphal) in this charming, touching, realistic film, she becomes torn with guilt and ends up confessing to her shocked lover (Horst Rehberg) of 30 years that she has found someone else.
“The Dig” (PG-13) (3.5) [Brief sensuality and partial nudity.] [Netflix Only] — Simon Stone’s compelling, factually based, critically acclaimed, well-acted, visually stunning, multilayered, 112-minute film based on John Preston’s 2007 historical novel in which tenacious, self-taught, amateur archeologist, and Ipswich Museum curator Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes), along with a newbie archaeologist couple (Lily James and Ben Chaplin) and a photographer (Jonny Flynn), excavates on the private property of seriously ill widow Edith Pretty (Cary Mulligan), who has a young son (Archie Barnes), Sutton Hoo treasures and artifacts on a 90-foot Anglo-Saxon rowing ship, which were gifted to the British Museum, and two medieval cemeteries in 1939 in Suffolk, England, dating from the 6th to 7th centuries.
“Get Him to the Greek” (R) (2.5) [Strong sexual content and drug use throughout, and pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When an ambitious, overweight, record company employee (Jonah Hill) suddenly breaks up with his longtime girlfriend (Elizabeth Moss) and is sent to London by his boss (Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs) to escort a wild, partying, lonely, British rock star (Russell Brand) to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles for an anniversary concert in this raunchy, over-the-top, sporadically funny, occasionally touching, cameo-dotted (Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Meredith Vieira, Dee Snider, et al.) comedy sequel to “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” he finds himself with his hands full trying to keep the singer, who is estranged from his ex-girlfriend (Rose Byrne) and father (Colm Meaney), on track.
“Inverse Everest” (NR) (3) [YouTube Only] — Breathtaking scenery and photography dominate this fascinating, informative, intense, 50-minute, 2019 documentary that chronicles the 9-day, perilous expedition of four skilled Hungarian spelunkers who stunningly photographed their descent in 2016 into the Krubera-Voronya Cave, which is 2,197 meters deep and 30 kilometers long, in Abkhazia, Georgia, in the Caucasus Mountains and is now the second deepest cave system in the world.
“Metropolis” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — In this 1927, disjointed, visually gripping, monochromatic, 147-minute Fritz Lang science-fiction classic that features Gottfried Huppertz’s striking original score, oblivious citizens are segregated in a society composed of thinkers (Rudolf Klein-Rogge, Alfred Abel, Gustav Froehlich, et al.), who live aboveground, and workers (Brigitte Helm), who live in a dark, subterranean world.
“No One Knows About Persian Cats” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Intriguing music and photography dominate this heartbreaking, fascinating, factually based 2009 film in which two underground Iranian folk singers and musicians (Negar Shaghaghi and Ashkan Koshanejad) work with a streetwise DVD bootlegger (Hamed Behdad) to obtain expensive visas and passports so that they can get out of Tehran to form an indie rock group.
“North Face” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A hair-raising, intriguing, white-knuckle, factually based, 2008 film in which an ambitious, greenhorn Berlin photojournalist (Johanna Wokalek) documents the grueling attempt of two German alpinists Toni Kurz (Benno Fürmann) and Andreas Hinterstoisser (Florian Lukas), who compete with an Austrian mountain climbing team, to successfully conquer and climb the “death wall” of Mt. Eiger in Switzerland prior to the 1936 Olympic Games in Germany.
“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense sequences of violence and action.] [DVD and VOD only] — When an agile, swashbuckling Persian prince (Jake Gyllenhaal), who was an orphaned street urchin and adopted into the royal family, and his brothers (Steve Toussaint, Richard Coyle, and Toby Kebbell) attack an ancient spiritual city and its beautiful queen (Gemma Arterton) in this entertaining, quip-filled film dominated by over-the-stop special effects, fast-paced action, and stunning sets, they unleash a potential catastrophe when their power-hungry uncle (Ben Kingsley) attempts to usurp the throne from the benevolent king (Ronald Pickup) through the use of a magical dagger that controls time.
“The White Tiger” (R) (3.5) [Language, violence, and sexual material.] [Netflix Only] — When an ambitious, smart, lower-caste, tenacious Indian (Adarsh Gourav) leaves his oppressive and manipulative grandmother (Kamlesh Gill) and extended family to work as a chauffeur and servant in Delhi for a wealthy and self-absorbed Indian businessman (Rajkummar Rao) his beautiful, American-educated wife (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), and mean-spirited family (Mahesh Manjrekar, et al.) and ends up becoming their scapegoat after a tragic accident in this poignant, captivating, dark, well-acted, controversial, humor-sprinkled, 125-minute film based on Aravind Adiga’s bestselling 2008 novel, he ultimately succumbs to crime and corruption by his overwhelming desire to create his own successful destiny and to become his own master.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
