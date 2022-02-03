Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Air Doll” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Feb. 4 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Hirokazu Kore-eda’s award-winning, creative, imaginative, well-acted, confusing, unpredictable, 113-minute, 2009 film based on the Japanese manga “The Pneumatic Figure of a Girl” and punctuated by beautiful cinematography and unfortunate plot holes in which an inflatable sex doll (Bae Doona), who was created by a doll manufacturer (Joe Odagiri), develops a heart and miraculously comes to life after her Japanese owner waiter (Itsuji Itao) goes to work, and when she leaves his apartment to explore Tokyo and ends up taking a job at a video store, she develops romantic feelings for the store clerk (Arata Iura) while learning about life and the joy and pain of being alive.
“Animal Kingdom” (R) (3) [Violence, drug content, and pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A gritty, gripping, dark, violent, 2010 film in which a 17-year-old Australian orphan (James Frecheville) goes to live with his estranged, peculiar grandmother (Jacki Weaver) and seedy uncles (Ben Mendelsohn, Sullivan Stapleton, and Luke Ford), who are on the wrong side of the law, in Melbourne after the sudden death of his mother and finds himself scared and in danger when detectives (Guy Pearce and Anthony Hayes) arrive at the house to investigate the murder of two cops.
“Away We Go” (R) (1.5) [Language and some sexual content.] [Plays Feb. 11 on AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — When his eccentric parents (Jeff Daniels and Catherine O’Hara) unexpectedly decide to move to Belgium one month before the birth of his daughter in Sam Mendes’ award-winning, lackluster, wacky, unfunny, romantic, star-studded (Jim Gaffigan, Samantha Pryor, Melanie Lynskey, and Paul Schneider), 98-minute, 2009 comedy, an insurance futures salesman (John Krasinski) and his longtime girlfriend (Maya Rudolph) travel to Phoenix, Tucson, Madison, Montreal, and Miami visiting relatives (Alison Janney, Carmen Ejogo, et al.) and friends (Maggie Gyllenhaal, Josh Hamilton, Chris Messina, et al.) in a search for a place to call home.
“The Dilemma” (PG-13) (2.5) [Mature thematic elements involving sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a concerned Chicago businessman (Vince Vaughn) tries to land a deal with Detroit auto executives (Queen Latifah, et al.) with his inventive best friend and business partner (Kevin James) for a new, racy, high-powered engine in this enjoyable, sporadically funny, uneven, Ron Howard comedy, he agonizes over planning his marriage proposal to his sexy, longtime girlfriend (Jennifer Connelly) and how to tell his partner that his wife (Winona Ryder) is having an affair with a tattooed hunk (Channing Tatum).
“For My Daughter” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 1 via DVD and various digital platforms.] — After a stressed-out, hardworking Mexican field laborer (Christopher Bustos) working on a ranch in Jalisco, Mexico, leaves his parents (Joe Bravo and Camila De Santiago) and in-laws (Fernando Alcaraz and Sonia Sanchez) and crosses the border into the United States with his devoted wife (Daniela Vidaurre) and young daughter (Luciana Elisa Quinonez) in Fernando Rodriguez’s engaging, realistic, bittersweet, nonlinear, heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, well-acted, 59-minute film, the couple struggles to fulfill their American dream while on an emotional rollercoaster dealing with racism and continued hardships, and when a sudden tragedy occurs, they must decide how to proceed with their lives.
“The Green Hornet” (PG-13) (3) [Sequences of violent action, language, sensuality, and drug content.] [DVD and VOD only] — A hokey, entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, star-studded (Edward James Olmos James Franco, Cameron Diaz, and Edward Furlong), 3-D film in which a wealthy, dilatant playboy (Seth Rogen) inherits the newspaper empire of his well-respected father (Tom Wilkinson) as well as his inventive, versatile, kick-ass mechanic (Jay Chou) with whom he embarks on a fool-hardy mission to clean up Los Angeles from the corrupt influences of a crooked, ambitious corrupt district attorney (David Harbour) and an egotistical, maniacal, Russian drug lord (Christopher Waltz) with low self-esteem and bad taste in clothes.
“Honey Cigar” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 4 via streaming on MUBI.] — Kamir Aïnouz’s engaging, coming-of-age, well-acted, semi-autobiographical, 100-minute, 2020 film in which a feisty, free-spirited, occasionally reckless, 17-year-old French college student (Zoé Adjani) who attends business school and lives in a dysfunctional household with her upperclass, contentious Berber parents (Amira Casar and Lyès Salem) in Paris who are anxious to marry her off while she grows in self-confidence and experiments with her budding sexuality with a flirtatious classmate (Louis Peres), an investment banker (Idir Chender), and a random suitor (Jud Bengana) in 1993 against the backdrop of political and Islamic unrest in war-torn Algeria.
“Looking for Venera” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 2 via streaming on MUBI.] — When a shy, reserved teenager (Kosovare Krasniqi) hooks up with a free-spirited, rebellious classmate (Rozafa Cefaj), who is already sexually active with a couple of boys (Tristan Halilaj and Shend Miftari), in Norika Sefa’s award-winning, coming-of-age, down-to-earth, well-written, 109-minute, 2021 film, she finds herself desperately trying to spread her wings while living with her strict, tradition-bound parents (Erjona Kakeli and Basri Lushtaku), grandmother (Fatushe Nushi), and two brothers in a cramped, stifling, multigenerational household in the small, boring, rundown village in Kosovo.
“The Long Night” (R) (2.5) [Violence, language, some disturbing images, and nudity.] [Opens Feb. 4 in theaters and available via various digital platforms.] — When a strong-willed New Yorker (Scout Taylor-Compton), who is searching for parents she never knew, goes down South with her boyfriend (Nolan Gerard Funk) for a relaxing weekend in Rich Ragsdale’s eerie, violent, tense, dark, 91-minute thriller with minimal back story, they find themselves confronted by a concerned local (Jeff Fahey) while staying at a remote house and then terrorized by a crazy, psychopathic, serpent-worshipping doomsday cult leader (Deborah Kara Unger) with supernatural powers and her creepy, menacing, mask-wearing members (Justin Paitsel, Sekou Henderson, Bobby Davis, Russ Gladden, Adam Weston Poell, Rich Merjuste, Logan L. Henderson, Christopher Hylton, Scott Daniel, Wendy Oates, et al.) who are trying to fulfill an ancient, apocalyptic prophecy.
“Madalena” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 3 via streaming on MUBI.] — After the body of a transsexual Brazilian woman (Chloe Milan) is found in a lush and vast soybean field in Madiano Marcheti’s compelling, award-winning, dark, realistic, 86-minute, 2018 film that consists of three disconnected vignettes and is highlighted by gorgeous cinematography, a Vespa-riding nightclub hostess (Natália Mazarim) searches for her friend who owes her money, the bodybuilding son (Rafael de Bona) of the wealthy agribusiness owner tries to cover up the death after discovering the corpse in an attempt to protect his politically ambitious mother, and a transsexual friend (Pâmella Yulle) and her cohorts divvy up the belongings of the deceased.
“Moonfall” (PG-13) (2) [Violence, disaster action, strong language, and some drug use.] [Opens Feb. 4 in theaters.] — When the Moon mysteriously goes out of orbit, which causes devastating worldwide floods and earthquakes, and will collide with Earth in less than three weeks in Roland Emmerich’s entertaining, nonsensical, action-packed, fast-paced, poorly-written, star-studded (Donald Sutherland, Charlie Plummer, Stephen Bogaert, and Frank Fiola), 2-hour sci-fi film filled with large potholes, over-the-top special effects, and wacky dialogue, a disgraced astronaut (Patrick Wilson) whose former wife (Carolina Bartczak) has two daughters (Ava Weiss and Hazel Nugent) with her pompous new car dealership owner husband (Michael Peña), a divorced NASA bigwig (Halle Berry) who has a young son (Zayn Maloney) with her DOD general ex-husband (Eme Ikwuakor) and cared for by a college-student nanny (Wenwen Yu), and a science conspiracy theorist (John Bradley) who works as an university janitor and impersonates a professor try to devise an impossible, last-ditch plan to save Earth from imminent destruction by the alien-inhabited Moon.
“Nénette” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A strange, fascinating, 67-minute documentary that has minimal dialogue and showcases the everyday life of a 40-year-old orangutan Nénette that was born in Borneo in 1969 and has been housed in an ape exhibit in Paris since 1972.
“Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Feb. 2 at Trylon Cinema located at 2820 East 33rd Street in Minneapolis, Minn. and available Feb. 4 on various VOD platforms.] — Celeste Bell and Paul Sng’s intriguing, in-depth, insightful, thought-provoking, entertaining, 89-minute documentary that chronicles the struggles in trying to raise her daughter Celeste and dealing with cancer, her tumultuous life, and successful career of inspirational, bipolar-afflicted British Anglo-Somali punk rock singer Poly Styrene (aka Marianne Elliott-Said), who was the front woman for the X-Ray Spex band during the 1970s, and consists of archival film footage, photographs, diary excerpts narrated by Ruth Negga, poems such as “Half Caste” and “I Wanna Go Back to Africa,” and interview snippets with daughter Celeste Bell, sister Hazel Emmons, former husband Adrian Bell, writers Vivien Goldman and Lucy O’Brien, singers/songwriters Neneh Cherry and Helen McCookerybook, musicians G. T. Moore and Ana Da Silva, DJ/filmmaker Don Letts, fashion designer/activist Vivienne Westwood, producer Youth, friend Yashoda, activist Ifrah Ahmed, musician/writer John Robb, writer/promoter Rina Vergano, broadcaster Jonathan Ross, poet John Cooper Clarke, and singers Thurston Moore, Pauline Black, Rhoda Dakar, Lora Logic, Gina Birch, Kathleen Hanna, and Paul Dean.
“Tomorrow's Promise” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 7 via streaming on MUBI.] — Edward Owens’ artistic, dark, dialogue-free, melancholy, avant-garde, 45-minute, 1967 film highlighted by a captivating soundtrack in which the gay, 18-year-old African-American filmmaker explores love and emptiness through a series of erotic male and female figures.
The following Omnifest films play Feb. 4—March 6 at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, including trailers for all five movies, visit smm.org/omnitheater/omnifest or log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444:
“Deep Sea” (G) (4)— Colorful, phenomenal photography dominates this do-not-want-it-to-end 2006 IMAX documentary narrated by Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet that is reminiscent of In the Deep, describes the unraveling of the delicate and symbiotic ecosystems in the oceans, and shows its myriad of fascinating lifeforms fighting for survival, including jellyfish, black groupers, tiger and lemon sharks, frog fish, glassy minnows, crown of thorns sea stars, triton trumpet snails, Spanish hogfish, barracudas, feather and sun stars, mussels, sea scallops, green sea turtles, mola mola fish, giant Pacific octopus, sea urchins, wolf eels, sucker fish, crabs, California mantis shrimp, half moon perch, giant manta rays, Humboldt squid, and whales.
“Dinosaurs of Antarctica” (G) (3) — Mike Drew narrates this 3D, educational, fascinating, 21-minute, 2020 IMAX documentary dominated by stunning cinematography and computer graphics in which paleoecologists, archaeologists, and paleobotanists explore the myriad of dinosaurs such as cryolophosaurus and glacialisaurus and amphibians that roamed the once tropical forests and swamps of Antarctica from the Permian through the Jurassic periods millions of years ago and the prehistoric world of Gondwana.
“Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland” (NR) (3) — Jeff Corwin narrates this beautifully photographed, colorful, educational, 40-minute, 2014, IMAX documentary about the sixteen arid and lush volcanic islands that make up the Galapagos Archipelago on the equator and its myriad of plants and wonderful creatures, including black marine and pink iguanas, 150 species of spiders, lava herons, cormorants, blue-footed boobies, Sally lightfooted crabs, penguins, giant half-ton tortoises, albatrosses, whale sharks, scalloped hammerhead sharks, dragonflies, and carpenter bees.
“Hubble” (G) (3) — Leonardo DiCaprio narrates this enthralling, educational, 3D, 45-minute, 2010 IMAX documentary that shows stunning Hubble photographs from space, including the Orion Nebula, the Pillars of Creation, Andromeda, Virgo’s Cluster, and the Milky Way, and chronicles the May 2009 mission of the Atlantis space shuttle crew (Scott D. Altman, Andrew J. Feuste, Michael T. Good, John M. Grunfeld, Gregory C. Johnson, Michael J. Massimino, and Megan McArthur) to repair and enhance the Hubble telescope.
“Island of Lemurs: Madagascar” (G) (4) — Morgan Freeman narrates this fun, educational, 39-minute, 2014 IMAX Disney documentary that explores the endangered ring-tailed, bamboo, shebok, and mouse lemurs (aka wandering spirit) of Madagascar and shows how primatologist Patricia Wright is trying to help save these agile creatures in a world where their forest habitation is quickly disappearing.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
