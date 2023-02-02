Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“80 for Brady” (PG-13) (3) [Brief strong language, some drug content, and some suggestive references.] [Opens Feb. 3 in theaters.] — When four, dance-loving, diehard football fans and elderly, longtime, feisty best friends, including a romance writer (Jane Fonda), a retired MIT math professor (Sally Field), a poker-savvy widow (Rita Moreno) living in a retirement home, and a cancer survivor (Lily Tomlin) with a concerned daughter (Sara Gilbert), in Boston allegedly win tickets to the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston to see their number one New England Patriots football quarterback Tom Brady, who has won seven championships, play against the Atlanta Falcons in Kyle Marvin's entertaining, factually inspired, funny, enjoyable, well-paced, family-friendly, star-studded (Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Sally Kirkland, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Alex Moffat, Jimmy O. Yang, Rebecca Field, Alex Bentley, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Ray Buffer, Matt Lauria, and Rob Gronkowski), predictable, 98-minute film, trouble ensues after the tickets are misplaced and they desperately seek a way to get into the packed stadium.
“Alive” (NR) (1.5) [Available Jan. 31 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After her young brother (Daniel and Andrew May-Gohrey) becomes infected with a zombie virus in David Marantz’s lackluster, coming-of-age, unoriginal, tense, 94-minute horror film, a 15-year-old English girl (Ellen Hillman) and her teenage boyfriend (Kian Pritchard) try to find their way to an island with the help of a stranger (Neil Sheffield), whose wife (Helen Coathup) is already a zombie, and then find themselves hunted by a duplicitous preacher (Stuart Matthews) and his followers (Angus Kennedy, Gillian Broderick, et al.).
“Another Happy Day” (R) (2.5) [Teen drug/alcohol abuse, pervasive language including sexual references, and brief graphic nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — Anger, resentment, jealousy, and bitterness escalate in this dark, over-the-top, wacky film when an uptight, stressed out housewife (Ellen Barkin) is joined by her unhappy, highly dysfunctional family, including her husband (Jeffrey DeMunn), her three teenage children (Erza Miller, Daniel Yelsky, and Kate Bosworth), her ex-husband (Thomas Hayden Church) and his wife (Demi Moore), and her two sisters (Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Diane Scarwid), at the Maryland home of her parents (Ellen Burstyn and George Kennedy) for the nuptials of her estranged son (Michael Nardelli) to his comely fiancée (Laura Coover).
“The Art of Grieving” (TV-14) (3) [Currently available on Amazon Prime Video and free on Tubi.] — Preston Zeller’s compelling, award-winning, educational, insightful, artistic, touching, thought-provoking, inspirational, 70-minute, 2020 documentary in which artist Preston Zeller, who lives in Vancouver, Wash., with his wife Danielle and three children, dealt with his grief of losing his 35-year-old brother Colin on Feb. 5, 2019, to a drug overdose by deciding to create one painting every day for 365 days, building a collage, and filming the artistic and grieving process to honor his tragic death through painting, examines how other artists dealt with death in their artwork, and includes commentary by The Art Therapy Project clinical director Lindsay Lederman and film producer and friend Cid Sanchez-Condoluci.
“Exceptional Beings” (NR) (2) [Available Jan. 31 on various digital and TVOD platforms on DVD.] — When a frightened middle school music teacher (Rachel Thundat) is visited by two immortal gods (Ciarra Carter and Dane Oliver) who have existed for more than 4,800 years and wonder who this woman really is as they examine her entire life in Njedeh Anthony and Christian Kazadi’s oddball, wacky, nonsensical, confusing, 97-minute psychological, fantasy film that is the prequel to the “Godhood” novel and punctuated with great special effects, she is continually transported from one place to another encountering other gods (Eric Roberts, Jeff Skomsky, Jean Charles, Victoria Antonelli, and Chad Zano) while the two supernatural beings now question their very existence on Earth.
“Freedom’s Path” (NR) (4) [Opens Feb. 3 in theaters.] — Stunning cinematography and musical score dominate Brett Smith’s powerful, award-winning, factually inspired, gripping, well-acted, moving, gut-wrenching, thought-provoking, violent, 131-minute film adapted from Brett Smith’s 2015 short film about the rollercoaster friendship that develops between an AWOL white Union soldier (R.J. Cyler) when his life is saved by a free, brave, whip-scared Black runaway slave (Gerran Howell) during the Civil War, and together they find themselves the target of a menacing, ruthless slave hunter (Ewen Bremner) and his henchmen who are bent on murdering free slaves (Carol Sutton, et al.) and anyone involved in helping slaves find the path to freedom through the Underground Railroad.
“Fuzzy Head” (NR) (3) [Screens Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 24 at 3:15 p.m. at Treasure Mountain Inn, 255 Main Street, Park City, Utah, as part of the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival that runs Jan. 20-29; for more information, log on to http://slamdance.com.] — After the death of her mentally-disturbed, abusive mother (Alicia Witt) in Wendy McColm’s compelling, intriguing, surreal, raw, well-acted, imaginative, nonlinear, star-studded (Rain Phoenix, Fred Melamed, Richard Riehle, Numa Perrier, Cooper Oznowicz, Galen Howard, and Frank Oz), 88-minute psychological thriller, an insomnia-plagued, guilt-ridden woman (Wendy McColm), who has not slept for 156 hours, tries to piece together what happened as she reminiscences about the nightmarish trauma she went through as a child (Cassidy Butler) and other unsettling aspects of her tumultuous life.
“The Grandmaster of Kung Fu” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Jan. 31 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various digital platforms.] — After Japan invades China at the end of the Qing Dynasty and plans on opening a martial arts academy in Tianjin known for its Kung fu in Cheng Siyu’s gripping, entertaining, action-packed, tense, fast-paced, violent, predictable, 73-minute, 2019 film dominated by awesome choreography, a skilled Chinese martial artist (Dennis To Yue-Hong), who has a devoted wife and young son, takes on a formidable Japanese colonel (Naomen Eerdeni) in a life-or-death martial arts contest.
“Hugo” (PG) (3.5) [Mild thematic material, some action/peril, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Imaginative, gorgeous sets highlight this captivating, entertaining, creative, cameo-dotted (Christopher Lee, Jude Law, Emily Mortimer, Richard Griffiths, and Ray Winstone), 3D, Martin Scorsese film, which is based on Brian Selznick’s “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” novel, in which an orphaned, resourceful, 12-year-old clock keeper (Asa Butterfield) is befriended by the adventurous granddaughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) of a gruff toy shopkeeper (Ben Kingsley) as he continually tries to evade a tenacious, handicapped rail station inspector (Sacha Baron Cohen) in 1930s Paris.
“In a Better World” (R) (4) [Violent and disturbing content some involving preteens, and language.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After moving to Denmark from London with his widowed, grieving father (Ulrich Thomsen) upon the death of his mother from cancer in this poignant, gut-wrenching, well-acted, realistic, Golden-Globe-winning, 2010 film, a troubled, angry, knife-wielding student (William Jøhnk Nielsen) fiercely retaliates against a relentless school bully (Simon Maagaard Holm) and a mean-spirited, taunting auto mechanic (Kim Bodnia) and then develops a much-needed friendship and a tight bond with another bullied, distressed, withdrawn, 10-year-old (Markus Rygaard) who must cope with both the absence of his well-intentioned, hardworking father (Mikael Persbrandt) whose job as a doctor at a dangerous refugee camp in Africa takes him away from home for long stretches of time and the inevitable divorce looming on the horizon after his father cheated on his wife (Trine Dyrholm).
“The Last Deal” (R) (2.5) [Strong violence, brief nudity, sexuality, language, and drug content.] [Opens Feb. 3 in theaters and Feb. 7 available on various digital platforms.]
— After a black market marijuana dealer (Anthony Molinari), who has a pregnant girlfriend (Jeffri Lauren), in Los Angeles is negatively affected by the passage of the law in California making cannabis legal and is desperate to get his business back on track in Jonathan Salemi’s gritty, tension-filled, well-paced, suspenseful, violent, 91-minute crime thriller, he has trouble getting a dispensary license, makes the mistake of borrowing $100,000 from unsavory and ruthless gangster (Sala Baker) and his henchmen (Mike Ferguson, et al.), finds himself in deep weeds with his partner (Mister Fitzgerald) when a truck full of cannabis is stolen, and then must quickly figure out a way to pay the loan shark and get his life back on track.
“The Muppets” (PG) (3) [Some mild rude humor.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a comely schoolteacher (Amy Adams) and her fiancée (Jason Segel) head to Los Angeles with her fiancée’s brother Walter (voiceover by Peter Linz) and learn that a greedy oil baron (Chris Cooper) plans to tear down the Muppet Theater to drill for black oil beneath the dilapidated property in this colorful, family-friendly, cameo-dotted (Jack Black, Emily Blunt, Rashida Jones, Alan Arkin, Judd Hirsch, Mickey Rooney, Whoopi Goldberg, John Krasinski, Selena Gomez, Neil Patrick Harris, Jim Parsons, Ken Jeong, Zack Galifianakis, and James Carville) musical, they reunite Kermit (voiceover by Steve Whitmire), Gonzo (voiceover by Dave Goelz), Miss Piggy (voiceover by Eric Jacobson), Animal (voiceover by Eric Jacobson), and Fozzie (voiceover by Bill Barretta) to raise money to save the theater.
“Ocean Boy” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 3 and available on various VOD platforms.] — After his weed crop burns down in Australia in the 1980s while trying to care for his bullied, illiterate, surfing-loving, 13-year-old son (Rasmus King), who is estranged from his alcoholic mother (Leeanna Walsman), in Tyler Atkins’ award-winning, coming-of-age, factually inspired, well-acted, moving, 104-minute film highlighted by stunning cinematography, scenery, and surfing footage, a irresponsible, reckless, surfing, pot-growing farmer (Luke Hemsworth) and his son, who has a crush on a comely teenager (Savannah La Rain), end up on the run from the law and crooked detectives (Michael Sheasby and Martin Sacks) while having an affair with a motel owner’s daughter (Isabel Lucas).
“Sometimes in April” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — When the gun-toting, machete-wielding Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) began murdering their Tutsi countrymen by the thousands in 1994 in this gut-wrenching, heartbreaking, violent, factually based, star-dotted (Debra Winger and Noah Emmerich) 2005 HBO film, two brothers, a Hutu soldier (Idris Elba) married to a Tutsi (Carole Karemera) who eventually became a schoolteacher and a radio talk show host (Oris Erhuero) who spouted propaganda and eventually went on trial for his abhorrent war crimes, find themselves on opposite sides of the fence during the horrific genocide.
“Townhouse Confidential” (TV-PG) (2) [Available Jan. 31 on various VOD platforms.] — When three wacky sisters, including a redheaded bakery employee (Samantha Simone), a personal trainer (Brittany Bennett), and an online blogger (Allison Wick) who writes about the celebrity townhouse market, struggle to keep their inherited West Village townhouse from foreclosure in Patrick Perez Vidauri’s hokey, cartoonish, intermittently funny, plot-hole-filled, 98-minute romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen's “Pride and Prejudice” and dominated by an eclectic group of characters (Ernest Pierce, Jonas Barranca, Russell Sperberg, Danny Bolero, Georgia Kate Haege, Pepi Streiff, and Cory Stonebrook), a sly, ambitious real estate mogul (Lee Tyler), who borrows money from two sleazy mobster loan sharks (Al Linea and Joseph D’Onofrio) to buy up property and to complete a land development deal, changes his stripes when he realizes one of the sisters is a girl he fell in love with 24 years earlier when he was seven and she was five.
The following stage play that runs Jan. 24-March 5 at the Children’s Theatre Company at 2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404; for more information, log on to childrenstheatre.org or call 612/874-0400:
“Locomotion” (NR) (3.5)— Talvin Wilks directs this captivating, poignant, well-written, superbly acted, wit-punctuated, moving, timely, thought-provoking, 75-minute stage play that has a terrific set design, a compelling musical score, and is adapted from author and playwright Jacqueline Woodson’s 2003 award-winning novel of poetry that focuses on the pitfalls of the foster care system and the importance of family as struggling, orphaned, 11-year-old Black student Lonnie Collins ‘Locomotion’ Motion (Junie Edwards), who is separated from his younger, lollipop-loving sister (Molly Allen) and living with his foster mother (Charla Marie Bailey) in Brooklyn after his beloved parents died in a house fire, grieves about his lost childhood and family life with his mother and father (Darrick Mosley), and when his supportive schoolteacher (Charla Marie Bailey) teaches the kids to write poetry, he uses poems as a venue to express his feelings and to improve his connection with his best friend and classmate (Ellis Dossavi), who is suffering from sickle-cell anemia and is a marvelous singer that he insists on keeping secret.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
