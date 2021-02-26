Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The A-Team” (PG-13) (3.5) [Intense sequences of action and violence throughout, language, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Double-crosses, gun fire, and explosions run amok in this entertaining, frenetic-paced, action-packed, star-studded (Gerald McRaney, Henry Czerny, and Omari Hardwicke) film in which four close-knit Army Rangers (Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and Sharito Copley) try to redeem themselves after a black ops renegade (Brian Bloom) and his team steal engraving plates in Iraq as they try to figure out how to stay one step ahead of a tenacious Army lieutenant (Jessica Beal) and a CIA agent (Patrick Wilson).
“Blithe Spirit” (PG-13) (2) [Suggestive references and some drug material.] [Played Feb. 17 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups, opened Feb. 19 in theaters, and available on various VOD platforms.] — After a despondent, successful, British crime novelist (Dan Stevens), who suffers from writer’s block, attends a séance with a flamboyant medium (Judi Dench) in 1937 England, and she accidentally conjures up his first wife (Leslie Mann) in this disappointing, flat, wacky, slow-paced, intermittently funny, star-dotted (Julian Rhind-Tutt, Emilia Fox, Dave Johns, James Fleet, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Delroy Atkinson, Stella Stocker, and Jaymes Sygrove), 95-minute slapstick comedy adapted from Sir Noël Peirce Coward’s 1941 play and filled with shallow characters, havoc ensues as jealousy with his new wife (Isla Fisher) runs rampant and the ghost terrorizes everyone in the household.
“Defendor” (R) (3) [Drug use and language throughout, violence, and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — An unusual, creative, quirky, well-acted 2009 film in which a delusional, mentally challenged public works employee (Woody Harrelson) believes that he is a superhero and takes on a corrupt, undercover cop (Elias Koteas) and a ruthless, “Captain Industry” Serbian mobster to the concern of a psychologist (Sandra Oh), a caring employer (Michael Kelley) and his wife (Kristin Booth), a wannabe-writer prostitute (Kat Dennings), and a compassionate police captain (Clark Johnson).
“The Forbidden Team” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — An inspirational, fascinating, informative, 55-minute 2003 documentary that showcases the politically controversial soccer game in 2006 between Tibetan refugees (Sonam Wangyal, et al. ) on the national football from India who competed against the national Greenland team in Copenhagen with the help of their schoolteacher manager Karma Ngodup, Danish organizer Michael Nybrandt, and Danish coach Jens Espersen.
“Malcolm & Marie” (R) (2.5) [Pervasive language and sexual content.] [Available Feb. 5 in theaters and on Netflix.] — After a filmmaker (John David Washington) returns home from his movie premier in Los Angeles with his gorgeous girlfriend (Zendaya) who feels neglected and underappreciated in Sam Levinson’s black-and-white, well-written, realistic, love-it-or-hate-it, 106-minute romantic film highlighted by terrific acting, striking cinematography, and foul-mouthed, toxic, insult-laced dialogue and vaguely reminiscent of “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” their volatile relationship is tested when nonstop bickering and fighting ensue while discussing life and art, dissecting their volatile relationship, and waiting for film reviews from critics.
“My Rembrandt” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Feb. 19 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — Exceptional cinematography highlights Oeke Hoogendijk’sfascinating, intriguing, informative, slightly dry, 97-minute, 2019 documentary that examines the iconic paintings of the famous Dutch artist, follows fine art dealer Jan Six XI as he searches for yet undiscovered Rembrandt artworks, and explores the volatile politics involved when France and The Netherlands want the multimillion portrait paintings “Marten” and “Oopjen” when Baron Eric de Rothschild decides to sell the masterpieces to pay taxes and consists of commentary by art collectors Rose-Marie de Mol Van Otterloo and Thomas S. Kaplan, painting restorer Martin Bijl, Rijksmuseum Director General Taco Dibbitts, Governor Collection Six Jan Six Van Hillegom, Musee Du Louvre Painting Department Director Sebastian Allard, art historian and Rembrandt expert Professor Ernest Van De Wetering, and Scottish Duke of Buccleuch.
“Nomadland” (R) (4) [Some full nudity.] [Playing in theaters and available Feb. 19 on Hulu.] — After a feisty, strong-willed, resilient, 61-year-old widow (Frances McDormand) loses her job at a gypsum plant in Nevada in 2011 and then sells most of her possessions in Chloé Zhao’s captivating, poignant, critically acclaimed, superbly acted, well-written, moving, thought-provoking, down-to-earth, 108-minute film based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 novel “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” and highlighted by stunning cinematography and scenery, she travels in her van to the American West where she becomes friends with other nomads (David Strathairn, Bob Wells Linda May, Swankie, Peter Spears, Derek Enders, et al.), learns daily survival skills, takes odd jobs along the way to make money, and reflects on her life.
“Ondine” (PG-13) (3) [Some violence, sensuality, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a divorced Irish fisherman (Colin Farrell) rescues a mysterious woman (Alicja Bachleda) he catches in his fishing net in this unusual, creative, dark, unpredictable, 2009 film highlighted by gorgeous photography and the green and lush landscapes of the Emerald Isle, he and his imaginative daughter (Alison Barry), who is afflicted with kidney disease and believes she is a mermaid-like selkie, find themselves captivated by the woman from the sea.
“Tell Tale” (R) (2) [Violent content, language, and a scene of sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — After an IT employee (Josh Lucas), who has a terminally ill daughter (Beatrice Miller), discovers that the heart he received was from a murder victim in this intense, surprising 2008 thriller inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart,” he keeps the information from his secretive surgeon girlfriend (Lena Headey) and is compelled to find the people (Jamie Harrold, Dallas Roberts, et al.) involved with the heinous crime while a detective (Brian Cox) turns a blind eye.
“The Wedding Weekend” (R) (2) [Sexual content and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Six colleges friends (David Harbour, Alexander Chaplain, David Alan Basche, Samrat Chakrabarti, Chris Bowers, and Reg Rogers) and their significant others (Rosemarie Dewitt, Molly Shannon, Liz Stauber, and Elizabeth Reaser) gather in the Hamptons together to sing at the wedding of another longtime friend (Mark Feurstein) and his fiancée (Tara Magalski) in this wacky, dark, 2008 comedy reminiscent of “The Big Chill” in which they schmooze about the past, bicker about the present, and fret about the future.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
