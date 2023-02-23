Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“5 Days of War” (R) (2.5) [Strong bloody war violence and atrocities, and pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When the Georgian president (Andy Garcia) retaliates against Russia for invading the Georgia Republic in 2008 in this gut-wrenching, bloody, intense, factually inspired, action-packed, violent, star-studded (Heather Graham, Dean Cain, Rade Serbedzija, and Johnathon Schaech) Renny Harlin film, a gutsy American war correspondent (Rupert Friend) and a photographer (Richard Coyle) struggle with other journalists (Val Kilmer, Antje Traue, and Kenneth Cranham) to document the horrors of the five-day war in which innocent civilians were brutally murdered while befriending an American-educated Georgian schoolteacher (Emmanuelle Chriqui) who is desperately trying to find her father and sister after other relatives died at a wedding reception during a bombing raid.
“Ambush” (R) (3) [Violence, some bloody images, and language.] [Opens Feb. 24 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After stealthy Vietnamese soldiers attack a small U.S. outpost in Vietnam and kill a number of American soldiers in 1966 in Mark Burman’s gripping, suspenseful, action-packed, fast-paced, bullet-riddled, violent, 104-minute thriller, an Army general (Aaron Eckhart) orders the captain (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) to retrieve critically important, highly classified documents that could affect the outcome of the Vietnam War and some members of an elite squad (Connor Paolo, Jason Genao, Mac Brandt, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Jeff Caperton, Patrick Walker, Nick Heyman, Francis Mancho, Luke Stanton Eddy, Jaime López, Matte Martinez, and Gregory Sims) head underground through booby-trapped tunnels to complete the harrowing, dangerous mission.
“American Royalty” (NR) (3) [Available Feb. 21 on various VOD platforms.] — Daniel Fisher and Stephen Fisher’s intriguing, informative, insightful, in-depth, behind-the-scenes, 96-minute documentary that examines the history, controversies, and influences surrounding the Miss America Pageant that began in 1921 through archival photographs, film clips, derogatory emails, and interview snippets with Miss America winners Susan Powell, Betty Cantrell, Dorothy Benham, Savvy Shields, Judith Anne Ford, Debbye Turner, Marian McKnight, Kimberly Clarice Aiken, Sharlene Wells, Kaye Lani Ray Rafko, Pamela Anne Eldred, Bebe Shopp, Heather Renee French, Camille Schrier, Lauren Nelson, Katie Stam, Terry Meeuwsen, Katie Harman, Rebecca King, Ericka Dunlap, Marilyn Van Derbur, Kylene Barker, and Vonda Kay Van Dyke and consists of commentary by former Miss America CEO Leonard Horn, 50-year volunteers Vernon Desear and Jay Pitts, former Field Operations Director Tom O’Rourke, Miss Colorado pageant co-executive directors Mette Castor and Mark Hinson, volunteers Bonnie Sirgany and Sally Romenowsky, Schoppy’s owner David Talarico, broadcaster Gretchen Carlson, and former MAO staff member Marie Nichols.
“Contraband” (R) (3) [Violence, pervasive language, and brief drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — After his reckless, foolish brother-in-law (Caleb Landry Jones) ends up owing $700,000 and change to a ruthless, hotheaded drug dealer (Giovanni Ribisi) who then threatens the lives of his wife (Kate Beckinsale) and two young sons in this action-packed, fast-paced, entertaining, violent, loophole-filled remake of the 2009 “Reykjavik-Rotterdam” thriller, a former smuggler (Mark Wahlberg) endangers his security installation business when he heads to Panama with a trusted friend (Ben Foster) watching over his family and plans to smuggle millions in counterfeit bills into New Orleans with the help of a Panamanian counterfeiter (Diego Luna) and his close-knit, daring crew (Lukas Haas, Lucky Johnson, et al.) to the chagrin of the suspicious freighter captain (J. K. Simmons).
“A Dangerous Method” (R) (3) [Sexual content and brief language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intriguing, dialogue-heavy, well-acted, factually inspired film, which is adapted from the play “The Talking Cure” and based on the novel “A Dangerous Method,” that examines the complicated relationship that developed between psychiatrist Carl Gustav Yung (Michael Fassbender), who was married to a wealthy socialite (Sarah Gadon) and had four children, and an intelligent, severely troubled Russian patient (Keira Knightley), who eventually becomes a doctor in her own right, in 1904 Zurich, Switzerland, and explores the divergent psychoanalytical treatment methods with his Vienna-based mentor Sigmund Freud (Viggo Mortensen).
“The Devil Inside” (R) (2) [Disturbing violent content and grisly images, and language, including some sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — An unsettling, creepy, bloody, mockdocumentary thriller photographed in the vein of “Paranormal Activity” and “The Blair Witch Project” in which a curious American woman (Fernanda Andrade) goes to Rome in December 2009 accompanied by a documentary filmmaker (Ionut Grama) to visit her allegedly possessed mother (Suzan Crowley) who was committed to a mental institution after killing a nun and two priests in Connecticut during an unsanctioned exorcism in 1989 and is befriended by two Catholic priests (Simon Quarterman and Evan Helmuth) who help her to learn the truth.
“Good Guy with a Gun” (NR) (3) [Plays Feb. 27 as part of the Midwest Film Festival at Gene Siskel Film Center at 164 N State St. in Chicago; tickets will be available on Feb. 6 at https://www.midwestfilm.com/get-tickets.] — After his father tries to help a robbery victim and is gunned down in Chicago in Josh Mossman’s gritty, coming-of-age, dark, well-acted, tense, multilayered, unpredictable, 109-minute film, an angry, rebellious, grieving, 17-year-old student (Beck Nolan) moves with his mechanically-inclined mother (Tiffany Bedwells), who is befriended by a kindhearted neighbor (Ian Barford), to rural Illinois for a new start and when he makes friends with another teenager (Jack Cain) and some hotheaded, gun-toting locals (Dan Waller, David Stobbe, et al.), he makes a series of poor, life-changing decisions as he tries to figure out where his life goes from here.
“Jesus Revolution” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 24 in theaters.] — Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle’s compelling, factually based, well-acted, inspiring, touching, insightful, 2-hour film based on Greg Laurie’s novel that focuses on the birth of the Jesus Movement through the eyes of Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney), whose troubled mother (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) has issues with alcohol, who yearns for acceptance and a new start in Southern California in the 1970s, and eventually finds his true calling and the woman (Anna Grace Barlow) he will fall in love with when he meets empathic, charismatic, hippie-street preacher Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie) who ends up preaching to the masses with struggling church pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer).
“iMordecai” (NR) (2.5) [Opens Feb. 24 in theaters in NYC and L.A.] — After a retired, restless, painting plumber (Judd Hirsch), who is continually trying to fix things in Miami, gets an iPhone that his Alzheimer’s-afflicted wife (Carol Kane) wants him to return in Marvin Samel’s award-winning, factually based, humor-dotted, heartwarming, down-to-earth, 102-minute comedy, he finds himself engaging in new experiences when his cigar company owner son (Sean Astin) pays a phone techie (Azia Dinea Hale), who is dealing with a devastating family secret, to teach him how to use the new contraption without buttons.
“Juniper” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Feb. 24 in theaters and available Apr. 4 Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.] — When a depressed, grieving, rebellious, 17-year-old student (George Ferrier) in New Zealand is expelled from boarding school after the death of his mother and returns home in Matthew J. Saville’s captivating, poignant, award-winning, well-acted, realistic, bittersweet, moving, coming-of-age, 94-minute, 2021 film with striking cinematography and landscapes, he learns that his widowed father (Marton Csokas) has hired a home health nurse (Edith Poor) and moved his estranged, crotchety, feisty, gin-guzzling, wheelchair-bound, English grandmother (Charlotte Rampling) into his home, and then they try to find a common ground in their grief and loneliness in their strained, fiery relationship.
“Linoleum” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 24 in theaters.] — When a rocket crashes in his Ohio backyard in Colin West’s quirky, award-winning, surreal, creative, humorous, confusing, cameo-dotted (Tony Shalhoub, Amy Hargreaves, and Michael Ian Black), 101-minute sci-fi comedy, a middle-aged, wannabe astronaut astronomer (Jim Gaffigan), whose dementia-afflicted father (Roger Hendricks Simon) is in a nursing home, learns that a doppelgänger is replacing him as host of his children-geared science television program and moved in across the street with his teenage son (Gabriel Rush), he decides to build a rocket ship in his garage, which initially increases the stress and tension on his relationship with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and daughter (Katelyn Nacon), and finds reality may not be what it seems.
“The Long Dark Trail” (NR) (2) [Available Feb. 21 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various digital platforms.] — After tying up and escaping their cruel, torturous, abusive father (Mick Thyer) in Kevin Ignatius and Nick Psinakis’ suspenseful, creepy, uninspired, somber, dark, gruesome, violent, 78-minute horror film, two teenage brothers (Brady O’Donnell and Carter O’Donnell) go on a harrowing trek to find their estranged mother (Trina Campbell) who they discover has joined an evil, dangerous, sadistic cult in the backwoods of Northwestern Pennsylvania run by a murderous, sadistic leader (Nick Psinakis); it is divided into eight chapters, including Absconded, Provisions, Viaduct, Boulders, Lake, Pines, Mom, and Salvation.
“Perro Come Perro” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — When a Columbian thug (Marlon Moreno) angers his boss (Diego Quijano) after accidentally killing a twin during a brutal interrogation with his partner (Óscar Borda) to find a stash of loot and then foolishly decides to steal the money for himself, his wife, and young daughter in this gritty, dark, violent, 2008 “Dog Eat Dog” thriller reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino’s bloody films, a powerful drug lord (Blas Jaramillo) uses a witch (Paulina Rivas) to put a voodoo curse on the killer and sends two of his henchmen (Álvaro Rodríguez, et al.) to learn the truth about the missing money.
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (R) (1.5) [Violence, some sexuality/nudity, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a British Secret Intelligence Service (aka MI-6) agent (Mark Strong) is suddenly murdered in Budapest in 1973 in this disappointing, lackluster, convoluted, slow-paced, dialogue-heavy, star-dotted (Kathy Burke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, and Simon McBurney) spy thriller, which is based on John le Carré’s popular bestselling Cold War espionage novel, a retired covert operative (Gary Oldman) is lured out of retirement by a government bigwig (John Hurt) to begin an investigation into which senior agent may be a Soviet mole/double agent and learns that the upper ups have already narrowed down the suspects to five people, four agents with the codenames tinker (Toby Jones), tailor (Colin Firth), soldier (Ciarán Hinds), and spy (David Dencik) and himself.
“We Bought a Zoo” (PG) (3) [Language and some thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a grieving widower (Matt Damon) loses his wife (Stephanie Szostak), quits his journalist job in Los Angeles to the surprise of his boss (Peter Riegert), and his moody, depressed, artistic, 14-year-old son (Colin Ford) is expelled from school in this engaging, family-oriented, factually based film filled with adorable animals, he ignores the advice of his worried, accountant brother (Thomas Haden Church), impulsively buys a rundown zoo in the countryside to the delight of his 7-year-old daughter (Maggie Elizabeth Jones) and the chagrin of his son, and tries to make a go of it with the help of a comely zookeeper (Scarlett Johansson), her 12-year-old lovesick cousin (Elle Fanning), and the remaining unpaid staff (Angus Macfayden, Patrick Fugit, Dustin Ybarra, Carla Gallo, et al.) despite the threats of a no-nonsense inspector (John Michael Higgins) to deny the required permit.
“The Welder” (NR) (3) [Available Feb. 24 on various digital platforms.] — When a former PTSD-afflicted Latina Army medic (Camila Rodríguez) goes with her Black boyfriend (Roe Dunkley) to an isolated ranch in the Florida Everglades for the weekend to strengthen their relationship and to find relief from her panic attacks, hellish nightmares, and anxiety in David Luz’s award-winning, original, disturbing, gory, violent, thought-provoking, 86-minute, 2021 horror thriller with a surprise ending, they end up being the victims of a mentally deranged, widowed, former military surgeon (Vincent De Paul) and his reluctant Igor-esque sidekick (Crist Moward) who are performing absurd, sadistic, sinister, Frankensteinish experiments on unsuspecting victims, including a police officer (Anthony Vazquez), in an attempt to cure racism and to join people together.
“Who Are You People” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 24 in theaters.] — After a rebellious, 16-year-old student (Ema Horvath) tries to seduce her English teacher (Siddharth Dhananjay) in Portland and then her parents (Alyssa Milan and John Ales), who also have twin daughters (Keziah Wall and Delyn Wall), want her to attend boarding school in Ben Epstein’s engaging, coming-of-age, well-acted, down-to-earth, 104-minute film, she runs away to find her biological, artistic, mechanic father (Devon Sawa), who lives with his religious cousin (Yeardley Smith) in Washington, and family secrets are reveadled after talking with her biological dad, the sheriff (Peter Parros), and her alcoholic grandfather.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
