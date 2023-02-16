Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” (PG) (3) [Adventure action violence, some drunkenness and brief smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Spectacular motion-capture, animated photography highlights this action-packed, fast-paced, family-friendly, 3D, star-studded (Toby Jones, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Nick Frost, and Tony Curran) Steven Spielberg film, which is adapted from Hergé’s comics “The Secret of the Unicorn,” “The Crab with the Golden Claws,” and “Red Rackham's Treasure,” about a tenacious Belgian boy reporter (Jamie Bell) and his faithful Scottish terrier who find themselves on board a cargo ship with a ruthless, mysterious treasure hunter (Daniel Craig) and a whiskey-indulging sea captain (Andy Serkis) after buying a flea market model ship that encased a hidden message and eventually end up in Morocco scrabbling to find two other coded clues that would lead them to a fabulous sunken treasure of gold and baubles from the long-lost Unicorn ship.
“American Outlaws” (NR) (3) [Screened during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that ran Feb. 8-18; for more information, log on to https://sbiff.org.] — Sean McEwen’s engaging, factually based, action-packed, violent, star-studded (Tess Harper, Mackenzie Graham, Lance E. Nichols, Jackson Pyle, James Anderson, Troy Metcalf, and Rhonda Johnson Dents), 99-minute film based on Kathy Dobie’s GQ article “The Whole True Story of the Dougherty Gang” in which three close-knit, AK47-toting siblings (Emory Cohen, Sam Strike, and India Eisley) shot at cops in Florida, robbed a bank in Georgia, and headed across the country in a crime spree in 2011 on their way to Colorado while FBI agents (Treat Williams and Cory Hardrict) lead a manhunt in search of the trio.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanrumania” (PG-13) (3) [Violence/action and language.] [Opens Feb. 17 in theaters.] — Awesome special effects and sets dominate Peyton Reed's entertaining, quirky, action-packed, fast-paced, humorous, 3D, star-studded (Bill Murray, Corey Stoll, Randall Park, Tony McCarthy, Younes Rocks, and Clément Osty), 125-minute thriller in which charming superhero ant-man (Paul Rudd), his wasp wife (Evangeline Lilly), his precocious teenage daughter (Kathryn Newton), and his parents (Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas) end up in the Quantum Realm where they join forces with imaginative creatures (Mike Wood, Milos Bindas, Tianyi Kiy, et al.), a telepath (William Jackson Harper), and a no-nonsense warrior (Katy O'Brian) to take down a powerful, revenge-fueled, villainous conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
“The Artist” (PG-13) (3) [A disturbing image and a crude gesture.] [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, silent, arty, black-and-white, star-studded (Malcolm McDowell, Ed Lauter, Beth Grant, and Missi Pyle) film in which a popular, Hollywood, silent movie star (Jean Dujardin), who is unhappily married to his brooding wife (Penelope Ann Miller) and has a faithful canine companion, finds himself on the outs with the studio executive (John Goodman) in 1927 when talkies become the future of movies and a new perky film star (Bérénice Bejo) and his steadfast chauffeur (James Cromwell) try to support him to turn his life around.
“Firenado” (NR) (2) [Available on Feb. 14 on DVD.] — While three meteorologists (Nicola Wright, Sian Altman, and Toby Wynn-Davies) track a highly destructive tornado of fire after a weather-controlling device malfunctions and they try to save people in its path in Scott Jeffrey and Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s silly, wacky, predictable, violent, 78-minute thriller dominated by poor acting and vaguely reminiscent of “Geostorm,” a mob accountant (Daniel Godfrey), who has two bodyguards (Stephen Staley and Charlie Boyce), is on the run from thugs looking for the stashed money.
“The First Step” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Feb. 17 in NYC, Feb. 19 in Washington D.C., and Feb. 24 in L.A. in select theaters followed by additional theaters and various VOD platforms in February and March.] — Brandon Kramer’s powerful, award-winning, informative, eye-opening, moving, thought-provoking, vérité-style, 90-minute, 2021 documentary that examines the bipartisan efforts of Superman-loving, Black social justice advocate and attorney Van Jones and the #cut50 program and the challenges involved in passing in 2018 the controversial, groundbreaking 2018 First Step Act for criminal justice reform, which permits eligible convicts the chance to earn time credits after successful participation in Evidence-Based Recidivism Reduction Programs and Productive Activities, whereby more than 10,000 nonviolent inmates (of the total 2.2 million federal inmates) earned early release from federal prison and consists of commentary by #cut50 and human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, national organizer Louis L. Reed, Trump senior political advisor Jared Kushner, radio hosts Joshua Johnson and Karen Hunter, attorney general Jeff Sessions, senators (such as Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Shelley Moore Capito, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Jon Tester, and Cory Booker), former President Donald Trump, deputy director Alex Gudich, mother Loretta Jones, sister Angela Jones, Van Jones’ ex-wife Jana Carter, Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, community coalition organizer Tylo James, Homeboy Industries Art Academy drug counselor Fabian Debora, Lily’s Place cofounder Rhonda Edmonds, People Coordinator Services director Virgie Walker, W. VA sheriff Martin B. West, Bikers Against Heroin founder Alyana ‘Dee’ Pierce, Congresswomen Bonnie Watson Coleman and Karen Bass, National Council for Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls executive director Andrea James, Concerned Citizens of South Central L.A. director Noreen McClendon, L.A. community organizer General Dogon, influencer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, L.A. Community Action Network Pete White, W. Va. Berkeley County Council member Douglas Copenhaver, Judge William S. Thompson, and Bishop T.D. Jakes.
“Free to a Bad Home” (NR) (1.5) [Available Feb. 17 on various digital platforms.] — Scott and Kameron Hale’s confusing, odd, morose, dark, nonsensical, gruesome, 80-minute anthology horror film divided into three vignettes in which free, cursed items, including a diamond ring, in a curbside box terrorizes the lives of its takers: 1) in “Amy,” an alcoholic (Miranda Nieman) indulges in too much wine with a friend (Hayley Sunshine), becomes disoriented, stabs a man to death, and then commits suicide; 2) in “Ryan,” a thief (Jake C. Young) ransacks a house, finds a mysterious, bloodied woman (Olivia Rose Barrell) allegedly chained up, and then helps her take a bubble bath before they depart; and 3) in “Julia,” a woman (Olivia Dennis) uses strange eye drops with three friends (Roni Locke, et al.) while driving to a weird costume party and then find all of their lives in danger.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (R) (4) [Intense sequences of violence and action, and some drug material.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intriguing, intense, well-acted, occasionally disturbing, 158-minute, star-dotted (Robin Wright, Julian Sands, Goran Visnjic, Embeth Davidtz, Steven Berkoff, Donald Sumpter, et al.) thriller, which is based on Stieg Larsson’s bestselling novel and is a remake of the popular 2009 Swedish film, about a tenacious, disgraced journalist (Daniel Craig) in Stockholm who teams up with a brilliant, eccentric, bisexual, streetwise, abuse-surviving, Goth, sleuthing computer hacker (Rooney Mara), whose money is controlled by a sadistic, government-appointment guardian (Yorick van Wageningen), to investigate the disappearance of the teenage grandniece (Moa Garpendal) of a wealthy Swedish businessman (Christopher Plummer) forty years earlier and the possible involvement of members of his incredibly dysfunctional family (Stellan Skarsgård, Geraldine James, Joely Richardson, et al.).
“Heart of a Champion” (PG) (3) [Mild language.] [Opens Feb. 17 at select theaters and available March 21 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a feisty, free-spirited, 14-year-old student (YaYa Gosselin), who lives with her divorced mother (Jojo Marie) and younger brother (Major Dodge Jr.) in Texas, struggles with accepting her parent’s divorce and coping with a new school in Brad Keller’s engaging, touching, family-geared, heartwarming, coming-of-age, star-dotted (Edward Furlong, Tim Parrish, Don Kruizinga, Yanis Kalnins, and Robert Keith), 86-minute film, ends up finding a much-wanted palomino horse alongside the road and a family friend (Casper Van Dien) and a smitten high school student (Carson Cunningham) help her train the horse to compete in a state barrel racing competition.
“Hidden Blade” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Feb. 17 in theaters.] — Striking cinematography, choreography, sets, and costumes dominate Cheng Er’s thrilling, factually inspired, well-acted, multilayered, superbly written, complex, thought-provoking, stylized, nonlinear, violent, 132-minute thriller that begins in 1937 with the intense bombings of Guangzhou that lasted for about a year and then moves to 1941 through 1945 in Shanghai after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and the Wang Jingwei regime declared war against the U.S. and Britain and follows a secret espionage network of spies and double agents (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Yibo Wang, Chengpeng Dong, Chuanjun Wang, et al.) and their paramours (Shuying Jiang, Jingyi Zhang, and Xun Zhou) who gather classified data and kill traitors during WWII while most of the world was preoccupied with the Depression and largely ignored what was happening in China.
“Legend of Gatotkaca” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 17 on the Hi-YAH! channel for streaming and on March 21 on various digital and VOD platforms, Blu-ray™, and DVD.] — Two-dimensional characters and overly dark scenes dominate Hanung Bramantyo’s disappointing, hard-to-follow, complex, action-packed, fast-paced, humor-dotted, violent, 130-minute film highlighted by striking fight choreography and special effects in which an unemployed Indonesian (Rizky Nazar), who cares for his memory-deprived mother (Sigi Wimala), tries to determine who murdered his best friend (Jerome Kurnia) and discovers he possesses super abilities that will help him defeat a powerful assassin and ancient evil trying to destroy the world with the help of friends (Yasmin Napper, Omar Daniel, Ali Fikry, Zsazsa Utari, Yati Surachman, et al.) and a professor (Edward Akbar).
“Of an Age” (R) (2) [Language throughout, some drug use, and sexual content.] [Opens Feb. 17 in theaters.] — Difficult to understand dialogue and one-dimensional characters hinder Goran Stolevski’s disappointing, underwhelming, bittersweet, minimalistic plot, low-key, 99-minute film in which an anxious 17-year-old Serbian ballroom dancer (Elias Anton), who immigrated to Melbourne, Australia, with his family, falls for the charming, handsome grad student brother (Thom Green) of his dance partner (Hattie Hook) in 1999 while driving around the city and then reconnecting again at a wedding in 2010.
“The Other Fellow” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 17 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Matthew Bauer’s fascinating, award-winning, poignant, insightful, entertaining, humor-dotted, 80-minute documentary that examines the pros and cons of being named James Bond after author Ian Fleming made 007 and the moniker, which was taken from ornithologist and zoologist James Bond’s book “Birds of the West Indies,” famous in 1952 and consists of commentary by an eclectic group of men with the name James Bond, including Swedish James Bond Museum curator Gunnar James Bond Schäfer who tries to live his life as the 007 agent, gay New York City theater director James Alexander Bond, Black Indiana prisoner James Bond Jr., a helicopter pilot, a politician, computer programmer James Andrew Bond, an 8-year-old boy, a preacher, an ornithology curator, and a retired oilman.
“Project Wolf Hunting” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 14 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various digital platforms.] — Kim Hongsun’s engaging, suspenseful, over-the-top, blood-drenched, bullet-riddled, graphic, action-packed, frenetic-paced, ultra violent, unpredictable, love-it-or-hate-it, 122-minute thriller reminiscent of “Con Air” in which bodies drop like flies when a team of veteran South Korean detectives (e.g., Sung Dong-il, Jung So-min, Jang So-mi) escorts a group of ruthless, sadistic, psychopathic convicts (Seo In-guk, Jang Dong-yoon, Hong Young Nam, et al.) onboard a large cargo freighter docked in the Philippines bound for South Korea and then chaotic mayhem ensues as they all find themselves fish-in-a-barrel targets after a powerful, lobotomized, revengeful, super soldier killing machine (Choi Gwi-hwa) breaks free of his chains in the cargo hold; not for the squeamish.
“Punk Rock Vegan Movie” (NR) (3) [Currently available for free on all platforms via www.punkrockveganmovie.com.] — Moby’s compelling, educational, eye-opening, ire-inducing, insightful, thought-provoking, 90-minute documentary that examines the history of punk rock music that began in the 1950s and the punk rock musicians who supported animal rights and many becoming advocates and adopting the vegetarian or vegan lifestyle and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by photographer/skateboarder Atiba Jefferson, tattoo artist Kat Von, Poly Styrene’s daughter Celeste Bell, musical artist Chris Colohan, senator Corey Booker, Farm Sanctuary founder Gene Bauer, L. A. Animal Save founder Amy-Jean Davis, actor Joaquin Phoenix, animal rights advocate Gwenna Hunter, NYC mayor senior assistant Rachel Atcheson, The Human League David Coman-Hidy, reporters Ava Braun and Lindsay Hicks, Animal Save Movement founder Anita Krajnc, The Better Meat Co. owner Paul Shapiro, and musicians and singers, including Captain Sensible, Steve Ignorant, Nicky Garrett, Ian Mackaye, H.R. [as Paul D. Hudson], Ray Cappo, Theo Kogan, John ‘Porcell’ Porcelly, Dave Dictor, John Joseph, Don Bolles, Chaka Malik, Richie Birkenhead, Water Schreifels, Arthur Smilios, Davey Havok, Derrick Green, D.H. Peligro, Doyle Wolfgang, Rob Zombie, Wesley Eisold, Sergio Vega, Andy Hurley, Tim McIlrath, Scott Crouse, Dennis Lyxzén, Inge Johansson, Toby Morse, Dave Navarro, Keegan Kuhn, Tony Kanal, Sergio Amalfitano, Tonya O'Callaghan, Amy Lee, Julie Mintz, and Alissa White-Gluz.
“Return to Seoul” (R) (3) [Brief drug use, nudity, and language.] [Subtitled] [Opens Feb. 17 in NY/LA theaters.] — After an impulsive, sad, 27-year-old Frenchwoman (Ji-Min Park), who was adopted by her French parents, goes to Seoul to find her biological South Korean parents (Oh Kwang-rok and Cho-woo Choi) in Davy Chou’s award-winning, realistic, down-to-earth, well-acted, confusing, slow-moving, somber, 118-minute film with great cinematography, she ends up meeting her depressed, guilt-ridden, alcoholic father and extended family (Hur Ouk-Sook, Kim Sun-young, et al.) with the help of a French-speaking inn employee (Guka Han), then two years later begins to sell weapons to help South Korea protect itself from North Korea when she meets an arms dealer (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing), and five years later eventually gets to meet her elusive, biological mother.
“Sharper” (R) (3) [Language throughout and some sexual references.] [Available Feb. 17 on Apple TV+.] — Cons and double-crosses weave together in Benjamin Caron’s twist-filled, multilayered, well-acted, neo-noir, 116-minute psychological thriller with a satisfying ending in which a slick, clever con artist (Julianne Moore) works with her lover accomplice (Sebastian Stan), who poses as her drug-addicted son, to marry and then to bilk a Manhattan billionaire (John Lithgow) out of his fortune while the billionaire’s bookstore owner son (Justice Smith) is scammed out of $350,000 by a heroin-addicted ex-convict (Briana Middleton).
“Swallowed” (R) (2) [Some sexual references, disturbing/violent content, pervasive language, drug content, and strong graphic nudity.] [Available Feb. 14 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a gay, wannabe porn star (Cooper Koch) on his way to Los Angeles and his longtime best friend (Jose Colon) want to make some quick cash and are forced by a gun-toting drug dealer (Jena Malone) to swallow allegedly plastic-wrapped drugs and cross from Maine into Canada in Carter Smith’s award-winning, gruesome, creepy, tension-filled, unsettling, suspenseful, disturbing, nudity-explicit, 94-minute body horror thriller, the plan quickly goes awry after one of the bags break due to a gut punch by a redneck (Michael Shawn Curtis), and they end up in an isolated cabin where the drug dealer’s ruthless boss (Mark Patton) shows up to retrieve his product, and then they try to survive by any means possible after discovering what was really in the bags.
“War Horse” (PG-13) (4) [Intense sequences of war violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — Stunning cinematography highlights this gripping, heart-tugging, heartwarming, family-oriented, star-studded (David Thewlis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Toby Kebbell, et al.), 150-minute Steven Spielberg film, which is adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s novel and a Tony-award-winning play, about the harrowing journey and adventures of a spirited, red-bay thoroughbred horse when it is chosen in 1914 by a kindhearted British Army captain (Tom Hiddleston) to serve as his stead on the battlefield in France during World War I after being raised and trained by a devoted, heartbroken English teenager (Jeremy Irvine), who lives with his hardworking mother (Emily Watson) and hard-drinking father (Peter Mullan) on a small farm in Devon, and ends ups in the hands of numerous caretakers, including a young French girl (Cecline Buckens) and her grandfather (Niels Arestrup), two AWOL German soldiers and brothers (David Kross and Leonard Carow), and a well-intentioned German horse master (Nicolas Bro), until eventually finding its way home.
“Vampus Horror Tales” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 14 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Bodies drop like flies in this unsatisfying, black-and-white, bleak, gruesome, violent, 102-minute, 2020 horror film in which a murderous, cannibalistic gravedigger (Saturnino Garcia) presents five vignettes on Halloween night: 1) in Manuel Martínez Velasco's “The Wedding,” a jealous man (Félix Gómez) isolates a bride (Elena Furiase), who is in her wedding dress and all set to marry, in the hopes of being with her forever; 2) in Erika Elizalde’s “Birthday,” jealousy runs rampant when three lesbian friends (Montse Pla, Daniela Dardanelli, and Dunia Rodríguez) take a creepy amusement park ride in a horror-filled tunnel; 3) in Isaac Berrocal’s “Second Date,” a crazy Spaniard (Nacho Guerreros) brings an unsuspecting blind woman (Erika Sanz) to an isolated house outside of Madrid to convince her to build a family with him; 4) in Piter Moreira’s “Lineage,” a hotdog-caused pandemic is raging and a devoted husband (Federico Repetto) tries to care for his wife (Vicky Jorge) who has become a vampire; and 5) in Víctor Matellano’s “Vampus,” various victims (Diego Arjona, et al.) succumb to the sinister gravedigger (Saturnino Garcia) who has a hungry pet.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.