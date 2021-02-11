Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Black Water” (R) (3) [Terror/violence and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, gripping, factually based, 2007 film in which a pregnant woman (Diana Glenn), her husband (Andy Rodoreda), and her sister (Maeve Dermody) try to get themselves out of a perilous, precarious situation when their small fishing boat flips over in salt water crocodile infested waters in a remote mangrove swamp in northern Australia and their tour guide (Ben Oxenbould) dies.
“Godspeed” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — While an Alaskan sheriff (Ed Lauter) continues to investigate the senseless murder of the wife (Jessie Ward) and young son (Ben Loosli) of a once adulterous, well-meaning faith healer (Joseph McKelheer) in this dark, violent, strange 2009 film, the grieving widower is mysteriously approached by an orphaned teenage girl (Courtney Halverson) six months later, who convinces him to return with her to meet up with her charismatic, mentally ill brother (Cory Knauf) and his puppy-dog follower (Hallock Beals) at an isolated cabin.
“Da 5 Bloods” (R) (3.5) [Strong violence, grisly images, and pervasive language.] [Netflix Only] — When four Black veterans (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) from the 1st Infantry Division return to Vietnam to find gold bars they stashed from a downed CIA plane and to retrieve the remains of their squadron leader (Chadwick Boseman) in Spike Lee’s captivating, powerful, critically acclaimed, well-acted, star-dotted (Jonathan Majors, Jean Reno, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Mélanie Thierry, and Paul Walter Hauser), 156-minute film highlighted by striking cinematography, the retrieval expedition does not go as hoped.
“Jonah Hex” (PG-13) (2) [Intense sequences of violence and action, disturbing images, and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Gun fights and fist fights run rampant in this over-the-top, unusual, action-packed, star-studded (Will Arnett, Michael Fassbender, Wes Bentley, and Tom Wopat), male-geared, sci-fi western in which U.S. President Grant (Aidan Quinn) recruits a revenge-driven, scarred, widowed bounty hunter (Josh Brolin), who is a veteran of the Civil War and fancies a corset-wearing prostitute (Megan Fox), to hunt down a ruthless, crazy terrorist (John Malkovich) and his henchmen (Billy Blair, David Jensen, Sean Boyd, et al.) who killed his wife (Julia Jones) and son (Luke James Fleischmann) and are organizing an all-out attack on Washington, D.C. on July 4th.
“Land” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic content, brief strong language, and partial nudity.] [Available Feb. 12 on various VOD platforms.] — Stunning cinematography dominates this poignant, moving, well-acted, bittersweet, down-to-earth, 89-minute film in which a traumatized, suicidal woman (Robin Wright) struggles to find a reason to live after tragically losing her husband (Hans Warren Christie) and young son (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) when she leaves her worried sister (Kim Dickens) and isolates herself in a remote cabin in the Wyoming Rockies where she ends up being saved by a kindhearted hunter (Demián Bichir) and a concerned nurse (Sarah Dawn Pledge) who find her near death.
“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (PG-13) (2) [Brief strong language, some teen drinking, and sexual references.] [Available Feb. 12 on Amazon Prime Video.] — A low-key, slow-paced, quirky, sci-fi, 98-minute film based on Lev Grossman’s short story and vaguely reminiscent of “Groundhog’s Day” in which an artistic teenager (Kyle Allen), who lives with his wannabe writer father (Josh Hamilton) and violin-practicing sister (Cleo Fraser) and hangs out with his videogame-playing best friend (Jermaine Harris), relives the same day over and over again and then meets a charismatic blonde teenager (Kathryn Newton), whose mother (Jorja Fox) is very ill, stuck in the same time loop and together decide to make a map of the tiny, perfect things in their nondescript, small town during that one day while searching for an end to the endless time loop.
“The Orange Thief” (NR) (3) [Subtitled][DVD and VOD only] — Memorable Italian folk music, enticing orange groves, and beautiful photography highlight this compelling, quirky, unscripted 2007 film about a guitar-playing, folk-singing, orphaned orange thief (Andrea Calabrese) in Sicily who lands in an Italian prison for stealing his beloved citrus fruit and then winds up making an unlikely, far-fetched deal with his knife-wielding cellmate (Alessio Giottoli), who is in prison for murder and says he will give him a precious piece of land in exchange for making a recording of his headstrong girlfriend (Micaela Helvetica Saxer) singing.
“Sex and the City 2” (R) (2) [Some strong sexual content and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Colorful high fashion ensembles and marital discords take center stage and the plot a backseat in this haphazard, romantic, star-studded (Liza Minnelli, Penélope Cruz, John Corbett, and Mario Cantone), 146-minute chick flick comedy in which four girlfriends (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall) commiserate about their marriages or menopause to their spouses (Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler) when they head to Abu Dhabi as guests of a wealthy sheikh (Art Malik).
“Toy Story 3” (G) (4) [DVD and VOD only] — When Andy (voiceover by John Morris) gets ready to head off to college and his beloved toys, including Woody (voiceover by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voiceover by Tim Allen), Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head (voiceovers by Don Rickles and Estelle Harris), Rex (voiceover by Wallace Shawn), Jessie (voiceover by Joan Cusack), Hamm (voiceover by John Ratzenberger), and Slinky dog (voiceover by Blake Clark), end up accidentally at a daycare in this delightfully entertaining, funny, charming, 3D, star-dotted (voiceover by Michael Keaton, Timothy Dalton, Bonnie Hunt, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurie Metcalf, et al.) comedic sequel anchored by a good story, the toys quickly that the daycare, which is controlled by a mean-spirited teddy bear (voiceover by Ned Beatty), is not a safe haven and must escape.
“Troubled Water” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — While a talented Norwegian organ player (Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen) seeks to live a normal life after recently being released from prison for the death of a young boy (Jon Vågenes Eriksen) and begins a relationship with a comely pastor (Ellen Dorrit Petersen) who has a young son (Fredrik Grøndahl) in this slow-moving, well-acted, tension-filled, 2008 psychological drama filled with water symbolism, he is dogged by his own feelings of guilt and the victim’s grief-stricken mother (Trine Dyrholm).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
