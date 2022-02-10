Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Along Came Wanda” (NR) (3) [Available Feb. 14 via digital and on various TVOD platforms.] — When an unhappy, unfulfilled, middle-aged former fashion photographer (Constance Brenneman), who is in the middle of a divorce from her husband (Max Adler) of twenty years, impulsively decides to leave her teenage son (Hank Matusek) at home and to join a free-spirited delivery woman and RV owner (Cathy DeBuono), who serves soup from her truck, on a self-discovery road trip during the pandemic in California in Jan Miller Corran’s award-winning, touching, funny, well-written, thought-provoking, down-to-earth, 95-minute, star-dotted (Isabella Hoffman, Monica Young, Kyla Harris, and Carly Frintner), 2021 romantic comedy, she reflects on her life and finds happiness, love, and herself after meeting a psychic (Roberta Hanlen), a ranch hand (Adam Huss), and a yoga instructor (Rich Ceraulo Ko) while on her journey.
“Ballad of a White Cow” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 10 via streaming on MUBI.] — After a widowed, Iranian milk processing factory worker (Maryam Moghaddon) living in Tehran with her movie-loving, deaf, 7-year-old daughter (Avin Poor Raoufi) tries to get justice from the judicial courts and government for wrongfully executing her husband for a murder he did not commit in Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam’s heartbreaking, award-winning, poignant, bleak, well-acted, multilayered, down-to-earth, ire-inducing, 115-minute, 2020 film with a surprise ending, a guilt-ridden stranger (Alireza Sani Far) who is hiding a secret shows up with money he claims he owes her husband while her greedy, meddling, hateful brother-in-law (Pouria Rahimi Sam) and father-in-law continue to make life more difficult for her.
“Becoming the G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story” (NR) (2.5) [Played Feb. 8 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — Johannes Guttenkunst’s interesting, informative, low-key, insightful, 67-minute, 2021 documentary, which has minimal personal Tom Brady commentary and on-field clips, that chronicles the stunning, remarkable career of ambitious, talented, disciplined, competitive, well-respected, legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who is married to former elite fashion model Gisele Bündchen, from his high school and college days to becoming the “greatest of all time” (G.O.A.T.) football player in the NFL with seven Super Bowl victories and statistics that eclipse football stars such as Peyton Manning, Dan Morino, Joe Montana, and Dan Marino and consists of video footage, archival photographs, and candid interview snippets with longtime friend Jay Flanelly, former high school coaches Pete Jensen and Bob Vinal, journalist Steve Kornacki, Super Bowl champion Charlie Weis, coach Patrick Esume, high school football teammate John Kirby, football general manager Bill Belichick, and football players Antowain Smith, Kasim Edebali, Jakob Johnson, Christopher Ezeala, Alexander Ehrensberger, Robert Paxton Gronkowski, and Boomer Mays.
“Bite Me” (NR) (2.5) [Available Feb. 8 via digital on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.] — Naomi McDougall Jones and Meredith Edwards’ quirky, creative, low-budget, touching, down-to-earth, bittersweet, intermittently funny, star-dotted (Annie Golden, Harold Surratt, Cynthia Mace, Katherine Kahrs, Mia Romero, and Bob Jaffe), 83-minute, 2019 romantic comedy in which a divorced, tattooed, Goth vampire (Naomi McDougall Jones), who is best friends with her hemoglobin-drinking roommates (Naomi Grossman and Mahira Kakkar), in New York City gets audited and then falls for the nerdy IRS agent (Christian Coulson) assigned to her case.
“Blacklight” (PG-13) (3) [Strong violence, action, and language.] [Opens Feb. 11 in theaters.] — When a no-nonsense, freelance fixer agent (Liam Neeson), who reports directly to the duplicitous, “puppetmaster” FBI director (Aidan Quinn), discovers a top-secret, clandestine government operation known as Operation Unity in which innocent citizens are being snuffed out and other deep-seated conspiracies too close to home while trying to help another operative (Taylor John Smith) who went rogue in Mark Williams’ compelling, action-packed, fast-paced, bullet-riddled, 105-minute thriller reminiscent of “Taken,” he recruits an ambitious, smart, tenacious journalist (Raver-Lampman), whose editor boss (Tim Draxl) ends up murdered, to help him after his daughter (Claire van der Boom) and young granddaughter (Gabriella Sengos) disappear and their lives are threatened.
“Blues on Beale” (NR) (3.5) [Available Feb. 10 on various VOD platforms.] — Larry Lancit’s highly entertaining, captivating, inspirational, informative, insightful, well-paced, 80-minute, 2020 documentary in which 232 talented and passionate challengers from seventeen countries, including Justina Lee Brown (Switzerland), Horojo Trio (Canada), Bluzy Threesome (Croatia), Hector Anchondo (USA), Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys (USA), Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder (USA), Mojo Parker (USA), Sandra Bouza (Canada), Felix Slim (USA), Memphissippi Sounds (USA), Akeem Kemp Band (USA), The Pitbull of Blues Band (USA), Bad Temper Joe (Germany), the Jose Ramirez Band (USA), Ray Beadle (Australia), Micah Ian Kesselring (USA), Aaron Pollock (Australia), and Jamell Richardson Band (USA), compete in the 36th International Blues Challenge in 20 clubs on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn., over five days in January and February 2020 and consists of archival film clips and photographs and commentary by blues singers (such as Janiva Magness, Shemekia Copeland, Bobby Rush, Cam Kimbrough, Damion Pearson, Annika Chambers, Paul Deslauriers, and William Ferris, Ph.D.), president & CEO Blues Barbara Newman, Blues Foundation production consultant Joe Whitmer, Muddy Waters Foundation founder & CEO Mercy Morganfield, Alligator Records founder & president Bruce Iglauer, historian Richard Folsom and “Way of the Blues” author, and music celebrities Castro Coleman and Shakira S'Aida.
“Cosmic Dawn” (NR) (2) [Opens Feb. 11 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — After a traumatized child (Rachel Pellinen) witnesses her mother being abducted by aliens while camping in June 1997 and spends many years in therapy in Jefferson Moneo’s engaging, complex, dark, nonlinear, confusing, psychological, 93-minute sci-fi thriller, she joins as an adult (Camille Rowe) other members (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Joshua Burge, Philip Granger, Miho Suzuki, et al.) of an UFO cult called The Cosmic Dawn run by its mysterious, duplicitous leader (Antonia Zeger) at an isolated island site in her desperate search for answers and the truth.
“Death on the Nile” (PG-13) (3) [Violence, some bloody images, and sexual material. ] [Opens Feb.11 in theaters.] — Wonderful cinematography, sets, costumes, and musical score dominate Kenneth Branagh’s engaging, well-written, intense, superbly acted, twist-filled, 127-minute whodunnit thriller based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel in which a handsome, newly married couple (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer) celebrates their wedding with an idyllic Egyptian honeymoon on the Nile onboard a luxury steam ship, and when a distraught, jealous, gun-toting, jilted fiancée (Emma Mackey) shows up and bodies begin to drop like flies in 1937, highly observant, mustache-wearing Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) begins investigating numerous duplicitous guests (Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Ann Turkel) and employees, including an assistant (Rose Leslie), a physician (Russell Brand), a family attorney (Ali Fazal), and a blues nightclub singer (Sophie Okonedo) and her niece (Letitia Wright).
“Exorcist Vengeance” (NR) (2) [Available Feb. 8 via digital, DVD, and various VOD platforms.] — After an elderly woman (Elizabeth McNally) slits her throat in her home in the English countryside and an evil, tenacious, murdering demon enters the body of her unsuspecting housekeeper (Anna Liddell) in Rebecca J. Matthews and Scott Jeffrey’s tension-filled, suspenseful, bloody, violent, well-paced, 87-minute horror film, a hardened, streetwise, no-nonsense priest (Robert Bronzi) is called in by the bishop (Steven Berkoff) to perform an exorcism for the prominent, terrorized family (Nicola Wright, Sarah Alexandra Marks, Simon Furness, Nicole Nabi, and Michael Hoad) involved before everyone of them is murdered or possessed.
“Gulliver’s Travels” (PG) (2) [Brief rude humor, mild language, and action.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a pudgy, veteran Manhattan mailroom employee (Jack Black), who has a crush on a travel editor (Amanda Peet) at the “New York Tribune,” is sent to Bermuda to write a travel piece in this silly, family-friendly, intermittently funny comedy, which is based on the 18th-century classic by Jonathan Swift, he ends up on the island of Lilliput in the Bermuda Triangle where he towers over its people and is eventually befriended by a strapping prisoner (Jason Segel), who is in love with the beautiful princess (Emily Blunt), and the benevolent king (Billy Connolly) when he saves the ruler from a raging fire and helps the people defend themselves against an invading army led by a jealous military officer (Chris O’Dowd) who has joined the enemy.
“Here Before” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 11 in theaters and available Feb. 15 on various VOD platforms.] — After a grieving, distraught, Irish housewife (Andrea Riseborough) befriends a young girl (Niamh Dornan) who moved in next door with her parents (Eileen O’Higgins and Martin McCann) in Belfast in Stacey Gregg’s captivating, well-written, intense, eerie, taut, unsettling, 83-minute supernatural film highlighted by gorgeous cinematography and punctuated by a surprising ending, her husband (Jonjo O’Neill) and teenage son (Lewis McAskie) become increasingly worried when she believes the girl is the reincarnation of her deceased daughter (Grace O’Dwyer) who died in a tragic car accident and her behavior becomes more and more erratic and obsessive.
“I Blame Society” (NR) (3) [Available Feb. 8 on Shudder.] — Gillian Wallace Horvat’s quirky, creative, original, award-winning, intriguing, thought-provoking, satirical, slow-paced, violent. 84-minute, 2020 black mockdocumentary in which a smart, frustrated, ambitious, calculating, narcissist Los Angeles filmmaker (Gillian Wallace Horvat) wants to impress her boyfriend (Keith Poulson) and two movie producers (Morgan Krantz and Lucas Kavner).by making a documentary about a hypothetical killer who constructs the perfect murder and in order to make the film be very real and authentic, she becomes a serial killer and documents a series of actual murders, including a peanut-allergic friend (Chase Williams), an emotionally abusive fiancée (Olivia Kuan) whom she hates, a homeless man (Garrett Coffey), and older, horny suitor (Chris Doubek).
“I Want You Back” (R) (2) [Language, sexual material, some drug use, and partial nudity.] [Available Feb. 11 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When a physical trainer (Scott Eastwood) breaks up with his wannabe-counselor receptionist girlfriend (Jenny Slate) and begins dating a pastry-baking waitress (Clark Backo) and a kindhearted businessman (Charlie Day), who dreams of opening a retirement home, learns that his girlfriend (Gina Rodriguez) of six years has moved on with a middle school drama teacher (Manny Jacinto) in Jason Orley’s silly, disappointing, intermittently funny, predictable, star-dotted (Pete Davidson, Jami Gertz, Lauren Halperin, Ben McKenzie, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Isabel May, Luke David Blumm, Dylan Gelula, and Mason Gooding), 111-minute romantic comedy, the two jilted, thirty-something strangers (Charlie Day and Jenny Slate), who work in the same office building, team up and concoct a plan to win back their partners.
“Labyrinth” (PG) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — Superb puppets and special effects by Jim Henson and George Lucas highlight this visually stunning 1986 fantasy about a guilt-ridden 15-year-old girl (Jennifer Connelly) who must solve an elaborate maze of the labyrinth in 13 hours in order to rescue her half-brother (Toby Froud) from a scary goblin king (David Bowie).
“Legendary” (PG-13) (2.5) [Suggestive material, brief partial nudity, and some fighting scenes.] [DVD and VOD only] — An inspirational, sorrowful, factually based film in which a nerdy high school student (Devon Graye), who lives with his widowed mother (Patricia Clarkson) in Oklahoma, reaches out to his estranged, guilt-ridden older brother (John Cena) when he joins the wrestling team with the support of his free-spirited girlfriend (Madeline Martin) and a longtime friend (Danny Glover).
“Little Fockers” (PG-13) (1.5) [Mature sexual humor throughout, language, and some drug content.] [DVD and VOD only] — While his restless father (Dustin Hoffman) learns the seductive art of the Spanish flamenco dance in Seville, Spain, and his straight-shooting mother (Barbra Streisand) hosts a racy, sexually charged talk show in this disappointing, lackluster, star-dotted (Owen Wilson, Harvey Keitel, Blythe Danner, Laura Dern, and Deepak Chopra) comedy, a happily married nurse (Ben Stiller) in Chicago is under surveillance by his suspicious father-in-law (Robert DeNiro) when he believes that he is cheating on his wife (Teri Polo) and twin children (Daisy Tahan and Colin Baiocchi) with a hot, flirtatious pharmaceutical representative (Jessica Alba).
“Love Affair” (NR) (3.5) [Available Feb. 14 via streaming on MUBI.] — When sparks fly between a charming, flirtatious, engaged French artist (Charles Boyer), who has an heiress fiancée (Astrid Allwyn) and is close with his piano-playing grandmother (Maria Ouspenskaya), and a beautiful American nightclub singer (Irene Dunne), who has a boyfriend (Lee Bowman), while crossing the Atlantic on board a cruise ship on its way to New York in Leo McCarey’s critically acclaimed, engaging, black-and-white, humorous, touching, well-written, heartbreaking, 89-minute, 1939 classic film highlighted by wonderful acting, chemistry, cinematography, and musical score, they agree to meet six months later at the Empire State Building to determine whether they want to remain together, but the encounter does not go as expected.
“The Night Doctor” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Feb. 8 via streaming on MUBI.] — Terrific acting dominates Eli Wajemanz’s captivating, gripping, realistic, well-written, gritty, 82-minute, 2020 film noir in which a compassionate, workaholic French doctor (Vincent Macaigne), who treats at-home patients and tries to get drug addicts (Lou Lampros, et al.) off drugs during all hours of the night in Paris, decides he must change the course of his chaotic, messed-up, stress-filled life by no longer helping his duplicitous pharmacist cousin (Pio Marmaï) by providing illegal Subutex prescriptions and breaking off his affair with his pharmacy technician mistress (Sara Giraudeau) to make amends to his rightfully angry, fed-up wife (Sarah Le Picard) and two young daughters.
“No Strings Attached” (R) (3) [Sexual content, language, and some drug material.] [DVD and VOD only] — After learning that his frisky, pot-smoking father (Kevin Kline) is dating his former girlfriend (Ophelia Lovibond) in this risqué, smartly written, fun-filled, star-dotted (Cary Elwes, Greta Gerwig, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Lake Bell, and Olivia Thirlby), predictable, romantic comedy, a happy-go-lucky, charismatic, wannabe television screenwriter (Ashton Kutcher) falls head over heels for a commitment-phobic, MIT-educated doctor (Natalie Portman) who wants only to remain friends with benefits.
“Out of the Shadows” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — A 6-minute documentary by filmmakers Robert and Caitlin Hammel about the Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts that showcases the talents of mentally and/or physically challenged artists and consists of interviews with director and curator Welles Emerson, playwright and storyteller Kevin Kling, visual art instructors Deb Helmke-Woodtke and Peder Hagen, artistic and executive director Jeanne Calvit, artist Sindivad O’Dell, art instructor Emily Cozine, and performing artist Scotty Reynolds.
“Princess Ka’lulani” (PG) (3) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous costumes, scenery, and cinematography highlight this fascinating, 2009 biographical film the follows a headstrong Hawaiian princess (Q’orianka Kilcher) as she leaves her native islands with her widowed Scottish father during political unrest in 1889, falls for a handsome British gentleman (Shaun Evans) while reluctantly receiving an education in England, and eventually returns to Hawaii when the reigning queen (Leo Anderson Akana) is arrested and the monarchy is threatened to become a political activist to gain voting rights for all her people with the help of an American politician (Bill Paxton).
“Take This Waltz” (R) (2) [Language, some strong sexual content, and graphic nudity.] [Available Feb. 19 via streaming on MUBI.] — Sarah Polley’s award-winning, lackluster, unrealistic, 116-minute, 2011 indie film in which a bored, wannabe Canadian writer (Michelle Williams), who is married to a regimented author (Seth Rogen) of chicken cookbooks in Toronto whose sister (Sarah Silverman) is a recovering alcoholic, finds her five-year marriage unraveling when she finds herself attracted to a charming, free-spirited, handsome artist and rickshaw driver (Luke Kirby) she meets while on a trip to Nova Scotia and then learns he lives in her neighborhood.
“Thirst Street” (NR) (3.5) [Available Feb. 12 via streaming on MUBI.] — Anjelica Huston narrates Nathan Silver’s compelling, award-winning, superbly acted, well-written, risqué, somber, 83-minute, 2017 psychological thriller in which a distraught, depressed, grieving, 35-year-old American flight attendant (Lindsay Burdge) immerses herself in her job to the concern of her coworkers after her boyfriend commits suicide and then moves to Paris on a whim after a one-night stand, takes a job as a waitress at cabaret nightclub run by its gruff owner (Jacques Nolot), becomes obsessed with and stalks a charming, aloof French bartender (Damien Bonnard), who already has a talented rock singer girlfriend (Esther Garrel), and quickly becomes more possessive, delusional, and unpredictable as he desperately tries to break up with her.
“The Way Back” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violent content, depiction of physical hardships, a nude image, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, riveting, well-acted, factually based, 140-minute film that follows seven desperate prisoners (Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Colin Farrell, Mark Strong, Dragos Bucur, Alexandru Potocean, and Gustaf Skarsgård) who escaped from an unforgiving Siberian gulag in 1941 and attempted a harrowing, arduous, 4,000-mile journey with a plucky Polish teenager (Saoirse Ronan) who joined them on the way to walk across the Gobi Desert and the Himalayas to India and freedom.
“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” (PG-13) (4) [Thematic content, disturbing images, violence, and strong language—all involving racism.] [Opens Feb. 11 in theaters.] — Emily and Sarah Kuntsler’s riveting, award-winning, powerful, eye-opening, educational, gut-wrenching, insightful, 117-minute call-to-action documentary in which Harvard-educated criminal defense/civil rights lawyer and ACLU deputy director Jeffery Robinson chronicles during his unforgettable, inspiring, and highly-informative lecture on Juneteenth 2018 at New York City’s Town Hall Theater the shocking details of systemic racism in the United States from 1740 to present day, including the history of slavery, constitutional law that perpetuated racism, the fundamentals and foundations of white supremacy, and the horrific truth about lynchings, through personal anecdotes and experiences, archival film clips and photographs, and candid commentary by author Josephine Bolling McCall, Inside Out Tours founder and president Stacey Toussaint, mother Gwen Carr of police victim Eric Garner, sister Dr. Tiffany Crutcher of police gunshot victim Terence Crutcher, Sites and Insights Tours owner Al Miller, Flags Across the South chairman Braxton Deland Spivey, Old Slave Mart Museum operations manager Ista Clark, law student Darren Martin, county commissioner Tami Sawyer, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, senator Hank Sanders, Tulsa massacre survivor Lessie Benningfield Randale, Greenwood advocate Kristi Williams, sister Carolyn Payne of police gunshot victim Larry Payne, family friend Kathie Fox, and brother Larry Robinson.
“Whole” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — Filmmaker Melody Gilbert’s fascinating, informative, surprising, 55-minute, 2003 documentary that consists of interviews with Scottish surgeon Robert Smith, psychiatrist Michael First, psychologist Leif E. Davis, and patients, including Dan Cooper and Hoorn Holland, from Scotland, England, France, and Florida who suffer from body integrity identity disorder (BIID) and have an overwhelming desire to amputate a limb due to apotemnophilia (i.e., a condition in which individuals have sexual fantasies attached to losing a limb).
“The Woman Who Ran” (NR) (3) [Available Feb. 11 via streaming on MUBI.] — While her book translator/teacher husband of five years is away on business in Hong Sang-soo’s engaging, lighthearted, well-written, down-to-earth, 77-minute, 2020 film, a meat-loving Korean flower shop manager (Kim Min-hee) looks for a brief escape by going to Seoul to visit three friends, including a divorced, feline-loving vegetarian (Seo Young-hwa) who lives with a roommate (Eun-mi Lee) and has a neighbor (Shin Seok-ho) whose wife is cat phobic; a dance choreographer and pilates instructor (Song Seon-mi) who finds an attraction to an architect who lives upstairs and is being stalked by a 26-year-old poet (Seong-guk Ha) with whom she had a one-nightstand; and when she goes to watch a film, she accidentally runs into an estranged, apologetic, theater manager friend (Sae-Byuk Kim) who is married to a successful novelist (Hae-hyo Kwon) she once dated.
“World Ends at Camp Z” (NR) (1.5) [Available Oct. 2021 on various VOD platforms.] — When a wealthy, duplicitous, 22-year-old buyer (Michael Czemerys) decides to purchase a Canadian RV campground, which sits on hallowed ground, from its cash-strapped owner (Osawa Muskwa) during the pandemic and turn the land into a graphite mine in Ding Wang’s lackluster, wacky, bloody, poorly acted, violent, nonscary, predictable, 88-minute, 2021 horror film, the buyer’s attorney girlfriend (Anne-Carolyne Binette), a camp employee (Dean Persons), and other visitors (Rafaela Salomao, James Chapman, et al.) find themselves attacked by a horde of flesh-hungry zombies (Serge Blais, Arthur Bussières, Duojie Suonan, et al.) who were initially infected by a virus vaccine that went haywire during a government-sponsored experiment with the potential of using the vaccine as a weapon of war.
“Worst to First: The True Story of Z100 New York” (G) (3.5) [Available Feb. 11 on various VOD and cable platforms.] — Mitchell Stuart’s intriguing, informative, insightful, entertaining , 64-minute documentary that chronicles talented, tenacious, and a little crazy programming director and DJ Scott Shannon’s efforts to make Z100 the successful, iconic top radio station in New York City in 74 days after launching in August 1983, and since 2007 it continues to be the world’s top radio station with currently more than 10 million listeners per month via broadcast radio and extended platforms, including digital, podcasts, and social media, and it consists of radio snippets and colorful commentary by wife Trish Hunter Shannon, recording artists (such as Jon Bon Jovi, Debbie Gibson, Tony Orlando, Joan Jett, Gavin DeGraw, and Taylor Dayne), music legend Clive Davis, Z100 cast members (such as Ross Brittain, Claire Stevens, and “Professor” Jonathan B. Bell), Z100 program director Anita Bonita, Z100 program coordinator Cathy Donovan, actor Joe Piscopo, music journalist and radio historian Jimi LaLumina, Entertainment Enterprise President John Sykes, Z100 sales director Gary Fisher, producer Kenny Laguna, Z100 head engineer Frank Foti, former Z100 program directors Tom Poleman and Steve Kingston, Z100 promotional director Ken Lane, SVP Promotion Adult Radio Pete Consenza, radio hosts (such as Elvis Duran, Wolfman Jack, and Patti Steele), musical director Michael Ellis, Malrite communications programming VP Jim Wood, columnist/author David Hinckley, journalist/author/TV host Geraldo Rivera, Chic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame founding member Nile Rodgers, former Sony Music Group CEO Donnie Ienner, and DJs Jim Kerr, Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, and “Magic” Matthew Alan.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.