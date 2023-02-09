Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
February 10th Column
“American Pot Story: Oaksterdam “(NR) (3.5) [Currently streaming at various festivals and won the “Unstoppable” Audience Award at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.] — Zach Hoffman narrates Dan Katzir and Ravit Markus’ engaging, intriguing, educational, in-depth, insightful, candid, inspirational, thought-provoking, 96-minute documentary that focuses on paraplegic cannabis advocate and Oakland, Calif., Oaksterdam University founder Richard Lee and a group of dedicated advocates in 2007, including Oaksterdam executive chancellor Dale Sky Jones, as they worked together to organize a coalition to pass Prop. 19 in California to legalize and control medical and recreational marjuana—and to combat the devastating community and familial costs of extensive prison terms associated with the federal War on Drugs—and after it failed in 2010, continued to work toward an even broader coalition of supporters to get it (later known as Prop. 64) on the ballot and successfully passed in 2016 and consists of commentary by Oaksterdam executive chancellor Dale Sky Jones, Prop. 19 field directors (such as Evan Nison, Kat Murti, and Alex Arsenault), Oaksterdam University cofounder and faculty member Jeff Jones, journalists David Downs and Peter Hecht, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oaksterdam (such as professors Mikki Norris, Robert Raich, and Chris Conrad), Richard Lee’s assistant Salwa Ibrahim, Prop. 19 co-proponent Jeff Jones, Covina police chief Kim Raney, Narcotics Officers’ Association Bobby Hernandez, L.A. Chamber of Commerce Sam Garrison, “New York Times” reporter Jesse McKinley, Senator Diane Feinstein, retired law enforcement (such as Maj. Neill Franklin Kyle Kazan, Lt. Diane Goldstein, and deputy chief Stephen Downing), campaign manager Maurico Garzon, International Faith-Based Coalition Ron Allen, retired superior judge James Gray, NAACP CA president Alice Huffman, actors Danny Glover and Tommy Chong, sheriff Lee Braca, Drug Policy Alliance Stephen Gutwillig, U.S. attorney general Melinda Haag, Oakland City councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan, Governor Gavin Newsom, National Latino Evangelical Coalition (NaLEC) vice president Walter Contreas, former Mexico President Vicente Fox, Institute for Mental Health Initiative (IMHI) executive director Art Cribbs, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, television hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, California Council of Churches Rick Schlosser, and Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) executive director Diane Goldstein.
“Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked” (G) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only]— When reckless, irresponsible Alvin (voiceover by Justin Long) ends up on a remote island with his cute, rambunctious, singing band mates (voiceovers by Anna Faris, Matthew Gray Gubler/Alan Tudyk, Christina Applegate, Amy Poehler, and Jesse McCartney) and a lonely, crazy treasure hunter (Jenny Slate) after they become airborne while playing with a kite in this family-friendly, uneven, fast-paced, 3D sequel, their worried guardian (Jason Lee) and his duck-suit-wearing nemesis (David Cross) use a parasail to leave the safety of the Carnival Dream cruise ship to try and rescue the six scared chipmunks.
“Commitment to Life” (NR) (4) [Screens Feb. 11 at 7:40 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 10:20 a.m. during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that runs Feb. 8-18; for more information, log on to https://sbiff.org.] — Jeffrey Schwarz’s poignant, educational, eye-opening, inspiring, insightful, in-depth, 115-minute documentary that chronicles the start of the frightening, devastating immune disorder HIV/AIDS in California in the early 1980s primarily among gay men and the heroic efforts of numerous people involved in raising awareness to help victims and to raise millions for research to combat this deadly disease and to provide multifaceted support and consists of archival photographs and film footage, clips from the “Commitment to Life” fundraising efforts, and engaging commentary by writer and comedian Bruce Vilanch, former Los Angeles LGBT Center executive director Torie Osborn, former APLA executive directors Bill Misenhimer and Stephen Bennett, filmmaker Patrik-Ian Polk, talent manager Barry Krost, Jewel’s Catch One disco owner Jewel Thais-Williams, former APLA coordinator Phill Wilson, politician and educator Jackie Goldberg, drag queen Candice Moore, physician and immunologist Dr. Michael Gottlieb, art curator Harold Huttas, APLA cofounders (such as Matt Redman, Nancy Cole, and Max Drew), APLA CEO Craig Thompson, APLA volunteer Lou Sawaya, HIV/AIDS nurses Melinda Serrano and Peter Anderson, epidemiology professor Roger Detels, former APLA chairs David Wexler and Jeff Jenest, HIV/AIDS educator Traci Bivens-Davis, actress and APLA volunteer Alison Arngrim, APLA volunteer buddy Mary Jo Rhymer, APLA clients (such as Maury Thurman, James Kenney, and Bill Howard), NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, HIV/AIDS activists (such as Melissa Rivers, Craig Thompson, and Robert Contreras), AIDS patients Gerald Borrell and Phil Shippy, Liz Taylor’s assistant Tim Mendelsohn, attorney and politician John Duran, transgender community activist Bamby Salcedo, author and HIV/AIDS educator Noel Alumit, producer and studio executive David Geffen, Walt Disney Studios former Chairman and APLA board member Jeffrey Katzenberg, actor Jim Bullock, casting director Susan Bluestein Davis, Hollywood Supports former executive director Rich Jennings, publicist and former APLA board member Howard Bragman, television producer Jonathan Murray, screenwriter Ron Nyswaner, APLA Health nursing director Melinda Serrano, APLA Health Outreach coordinator Ty Gaffney-Smith, “Queer Eye” cast member Karamo Brown, and former APLA board members Jackie Goldberg, Brenda Freiberg, and Rev. Steve Pieters.
“Daughter” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 10 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms and May 9 on DVD.] — After a terrified, twentysomething woman (Vivien Ngô) is kidnapped in California by a controlling, delusional, rules-driven, abusive psychopath (Casper Van Dien), who believes the outside world is sick and toxic, to be part of his family and to be a play companion for his allegedly special teenage son (Ian Alexander) in Corey Deshon’s award-winning, bizarre, multilayered, unsettling, superbly crafted, dark, well-acted, 95-minute psychological thriller with a surprise ending, she tries to cooperate with the mother (Elyse Dinh) and to get the surrogate family to trust her in order to assimilate and plan her escape.
“The First Fallen” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Feb. 10 in theaters and available Feb. 21 on various digital platforms.] — Rodrigo de Oliveira’s powerful, award-winning, compelling, somber, realistic, down-to-earth, thought-provoking, 107-minute, 2021 film in which a nurse (Clara Choveaux), who has a teenage son (Alex Bonin), in Brazil worries about her gay, Kaposi’s-sarcoma-scared biologist brother (Johnny Massaro) who is visiting from France and has contracted the deadly AIDS virus that yet has no name and is affecting his friends, including a transexual nightclub singer (Renata Carvalho) and a cameraman/videographer (Victor Camilo), and is quickly spreading among members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the early 1980s.
“The Illusionist” (PG) (3.5) [Thematic elements and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only]— A charming, bittersweet, colorful, intricately animated, award-winning, 80-minute, 2010 film, which has minimal dialogue and is reminiscent of “The Triplets of Belleville,” in which an aging, down-on-his-luck French magician (voiceover by Jean-Claude Donda) befriends an orphaned teenage girl (voiceover by Eilidh Rankin) he meets while on tour in Scotland.
“Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child” (NR) (3.5) [Played Feb. 3 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Tamra Davis’ captivating, informative, award-winning, entertaining, insightful, 88-minute, 2010 documentary that showcases a fascinating 1986 interview with renowned, creative, talented, influential, African-American graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) in New York City chronicling his quick rise to fame in the 1970s; showcasing his eclectic and neoexpressionist artwork, including Downtown 81, Self-Portrait with Suzanne, Big Shoes, Pork, Per Capita, Rene Richard, Glenn, Batman and Robin, Mater, Pater, Self-Portrait, Cabeza, A Panel of Experts, Rodo, Big Joy, Water Worshipper, Gravestone, Baptism, Jersey Joe, Vndrz, Jim Crow, Negress, Eroica II, Riding with Death, and Carbon Dating System; and consisting of archival photographs and film clips and candid commentary by artists (such as Andy Warhol, Kai Eric, David Bowes, Fab 5 Freddy, Michael Holman, and Maripol), musician Thurston Moore, art dealers (such as Tony Shafrazi, Larry Gagosian, and Bruno Bischofberger), art historian Robert Farris Thompson, art collectors (such as Herbert and Lenore Schorr, Adam Lindemann, and Peter Brant), actress America Ferrera, photographer Michael Taylor, director Jeffrey Deitch, friend Al Diaz, psychiatrist Suzanne Mallouk, writers (such as Glenn O’Brien, Fred Hoffman, and Rene Richard), Chief MoMA curator Ann Temkin, painter Kenny Scharf, curator Diego Cortez, dancer Erika Belle, art gallery owner Annina Nosei, poet John Giorno, musician historian Nelson George, former girlfriend Kelle Inman, Basquiat’s former assistant Stephen Torton, and filmmakers Julian Schnabel, Kevin Bray, and Tamra Davis.
“Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection” (NR) (3.5) [Screens Feb. 10 at 8:20 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 11:20 a.m. during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that runs Feb. 8-18; for more information, log on to https://sbiff.org.] — Randy Martin’s compelling, informative, entertaining, in-depth, insightful, 100-minute documentary that chronicles the life and career of iconic, talented singer Karen Carpenter, who grew up in Connecticut with parents Agnes and Harold, and her struggles with the eating disorder anorexia nervosa that eventually took her life at age 32 while becoming a singing sensation with brother Richard in the 1970s and consists of archival photographs, film clips, interview recordings, song snippets (such as “Close to You,” “We've Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Superstar,” “Goodbye to Love,” “Top of the World,” “Only Yesterday,” “Sleigh Ride,” ”Winter Wonderland,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “My Body Keeps Changing My Mind,” “Touch Me When We’re Dancing,” and “For All We Know”), and candid commentary by actors (such as Cynthia Gibb, Suzanne Somers, and Carol Burnett), singers/actors Olivia Newton-John and Kristin Chenoweth, screenwriter Barry Morrow, records executives Doug Haverty and Mike Curb, musicians (such as Cubby O’Brien, Bob James, and Frankie Chavez), writers (such as Tom Nolan, Louis Virtel, Karen Tongson, and Randy Schmidt), singers Carnie Wilson and Belinda Carlisle, anorexia nervosa survivor Cherry Boone O’Neill, and hairstylist and makeup artist Maria Galeazz.
“Left Luggage” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only]— A heartbreaking, poignant, well-acted 1998 film in which a feisty Belgian philosophy student (Laura Fraser) learns about her heritage and to appreciate her parents (Maximilian Schell and Marianne Sägebrecht) after reluctantly accepting a job as a nanny in 1972 for a Hasidic Jewish couple (Isabella Rossellini and Jeroen Krabbé) with five children in Antwerp and forms a special bond with their autistic, 4-year-old redheaded son (Adam Monty) who refuses to speak, while her father obsesses with finding two suitcases that he buried before being sent to the concentration camps.
“Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol” (PG-13) (4) [Sequences of intense action and violence.] [DVD and VOD only]— When a beautiful assassin (Léa Seydoux) kills an MIF agent (Josh Holloway) in Budapest to obtain secret Russian launch codes and two determined MIF agents (Paula Patton and Simon Pegg) rescue an American super spy (Tom Cruise), who murdered six Serbians for allegedly killing his wife, and a Russian inmate (Miraj Grbic) from a prison in Moscow in this highly entertaining, thrilling, tension-filled, complicated, cameo-dotted (Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, and Anil Kapoor), 132-minute fourth film in the popular franchise dominated by frenetic pacing, nonstop action, nifty gadgets, and a bit of whimsy, the three covert MIF agents and a systems analyst (Jeremy Renner) foolishly accept a dangerous mission from the secretary of state (Tom Wilkinson) to try and stop a ruthless Swedish nuclear extremist (Michael Nyqvist) known as Cobalt from starting WWIII after he and his henchman (Vladimir Mashkov, et al.) bomb the Kremlin and attempt to direct a nuclear missile towards Seattle while their own government disavows them and considers them dangerous, traitorous terrorists and a tenacious and vengeful Russian detective (Ivan Shvedoff), who is hot on their tails, follows the foursome from Dubai to Mumbai.
“Mulan” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sequences of violence.] [Available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When the Chinese emperor (Jet Li) requires every family to send one son to join the imperial army run by a stern, no-nonsense commander (Donnie Yen) to fight invaders (Jason Scott Lee), who are aided by a shapeshifting sorceress (Gong Li), in Niki Caro's captivating, Oscar-nominated, gripping, entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, colorful, 115-minute, 2020 film based on “The Ballad of Mulan” poem and adapted from Walt Disney’s 1998 animated film dominated by stunning cinematography and fight choreography, the free-spirited, courageous, skilled-archer, saber-wielding daughter (Liu Yifei) of a crippled, honorable warrior takes his place to the worry of her parents (Tzi Ma and Rosalind Chao) and struggles to keep her gender a secret while fighting alongside other soldiers (Yoson An, Cheng Tang, Duoa Moua, et al.) and eventually to protect the emperor at all costs.
“Murder, Anyone?” (NR) (2.5) [Available Feb. 7 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — As two bickering playwrights (Charles M. Howell IV and Charlie Maurice LaMarche) collaborate to write an avant garde, neo-noir thriller either for stage or film in James Cullen Bressack’s quirky, award-winning, bizarre, satirical, sporadically funny, surreal, 81-minute comedy adapted from Gordon Bressack’s play-within-a-play-within-a-film with a twisting ending, actors (Kristos Andrews, Galadriel Stineman, Spencer Breslin, Sally Kirkland, Carla Collins, Michael Gaglio, and Hector David Jr.) bring the murder mystery script and plot, which may or may not include a blind psychic, a zombie, a chicken-suit-wearing guy, a vampire, kung fu, Marilyn Monroe’s ghost, and séances, to life as it continually evolves in real life as the playwrights write it.
“The Outwaters” (NR) (3) [Opens Feb. 9 in select theaters.] — When four friends (Robbie Banfitch, Angela Basolis, Michelle May, and Scott Schamell) go camping in the slithering-creature-infested Mojave Desert in 2017 to film a music video and then three memory cards are found in 2022 in Robbie Banfitch’s award-winning, gripping, mind-assaulting, intense, blood-drenched, surreal, screaming-filled, found-footage, low-budget, violent, unpredictable, 110-minute horror thriller in the vein of “The Blair Witch Project” and “Willow Creek,” the police discover that the missing foursome went through absolute hell before their gruesome deaths as they are attacked by a hatchet-wielding stranger and evil, bloodthirsty, supernatural forces.
“Seriously Red” (NR) (2.5) [Opens Feb. 10 in theaters and available on various PVOD platforms.] — When a feisty, charismatic, redheaded Australian (Krew Boylan), who lives in her mom’s (Jean Kittson) garage and impersonates Dolly Parton, is fired as a real estate agent for sexual harassment in Gracie Otto’s entertaining, humorous, quirky, well-paced, 98-minute musical comedy, she is discovered by a talent scout (Celeste Barber) and signs on with a booking agent (Bobby Cannavale), ends up dating a Kenny Rogers impersonator (Daniel Webber) while touring with other impersonators (Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Jonathan Walsh, Dustin Clare, Venus Amore, Gregory Andrew, John Blunt, Trevor Ashley, et al.), and eventually finding her real, authentic self and happiness after losing her identity.
“Shame” (NC-17) (2) [Some explicit sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only]— The lonely, painful, regimented life of an emotionally detached, cocaine-snorting, sex-addicted businessman (Michael Fassbender) is jarringly interrupted and begins to unravel in this raw, dark, one-dimensional, well-acted film when his equally tormented, disturbed sister (Carrey Mulligan), who has a cutting habit, arrives for an extended visit in New York City.
“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” (PG-13) (3.5) [Intense sequences of violence and action, and some drug material.] [DVD and VOD only]— After Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris) murders a beautiful con woman (Rachel McAdams) and wealthy business owners in London in 1891 and then plots to kill Dr. John Watson (Jude Law) and his new bride (Kelly Reilly) in this witty, entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, loophole-filled sequel, which is based on Sir Conan Doyle’s classic, the clever, detail-oriented British sleuth Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey, Jr.), his quirky brother (Stephen Fry), his steadfast sidekick, and a fortune-telling gypsy (Noomi Rapace) follow the professor and his henchmen (Paul Anderson, Laurence Possa, et al.) to Paris and Berlin as he plots to start a war in Europe in order to create a demand for supplies such as weapons and bandages that his companies will provide.
“Somebody I Used to Know” (R) (3) [Sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, and brief drug use.] [Available Feb. 10 on Amazon Prime Video.] — After her baking television show is canceled due to falling ratings in Dave Franco’s realistic, low-key, down-to-earth, well-acted, intermittently funny, star-studded (Amy Sedaris, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Zoë Chao, and Olga A Merediz), 106-minute romantic comedy, an ambitious, free-spirited, unhappy, workaholic television producer (Alison Brie) returns to her hometown in Washington to visit her mother (Julie Hagerty), and when she learns that her former contractor boyfriend (Jay Ellis) has a singer fiancée (Kiersey Clemons), who has a dysfunctional relationship with her parents, she schemes to reconnect with him by sabotaging the wedding, which eventually backfires and leads to a new direction in her life.
“The Way Out” (NR) (2.5) [Available Feb. 10 on various digital platforms.] — After his abusive father is murdered and a struggling former alcoholic and gay wannabe singer/songwriter (Jonny Beauchamp), who ignores the advice of his sponsor (Sherri Shepherd) and artist best friend (Ashleigh Murray), inherits his house and takes in a charismatic, manipulative, controlling, violent psychopathic (Mike Manning), who harbors his own dark secrets, in Barry Jay’s creepy, disturbing, suspenseful, tense, unpredictable, 94-minute thriller, his new domineering roommate leads him down a treacherous path when he teaches him to stick up for himself and to come to terms with his past and sexuality.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
