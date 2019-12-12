Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Dark Waters” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic content, some disturbing images, and strong language.] — Tom Haynes’ captivating, factually based, well-acted, ire-producing, thought-provoking, jargon-heavy, star-studded (Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, Victor Garber, Mary Winningham, William Jackson Harper, and Louisa Krause), 126-minute thriller based on Robert Bilott’s “Exposure” memoir, Mariah Blake’s 2015 “HuffPost Highline” article “Welcome to Beautiful Parkersburg, West Virginia,” Nathaniel Rich’s 2016 “The New York Times” article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare,” and Sharon Lerner's “Intercept” series “Bad Chemistry” that follows over a 20-year period tenacious, well-seasoned, Ohio corporate defense lawyer Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo), who has a supportive wife (Anne Hathaway) and three sons in Cincinnati, as he initially reluctantly agrees to sue powerhouse, deep-pockets chemical giant Dupont in 1998 when he accepts a risky, long-winded environmental case of a frustrated, angry West Virginia farmer (Bill Camp) who has buried more than 190 bovines that he suspects died of toxins that the chemical company is knowingly dumping in the water and polluting his property and perhaps responsible also for the various cancers from which the locals are suffering and dying.
“Frayed” (R) (1.5) [Strong brutal violence, language, and brief sexuality.] [DVD only] — After a psychotic killer (Aaron Blakely), who suffers from a dissociative and schizoaffective personality disorder, is incarcerated in a Washington mental hospital for bludgeoning his mother (Jeanette Maus) to death with a baseball bat in 1994 and escapes 13 years later in this gory, uninspired, 2007 thriller, the widowed small-town sheriff (Tony Doupe) and his deputies go after his escaped son while trying to protect his new wife (Kellee Bradley) and his teenage daughter (Alena Dashiell) who is camping out in the woods with her best friend (Tasha Smith-Floe) and their boyfriends (Colin Byrne and Quinlan Corbett).
“The Ladykillers” (R) (4) [Language, including sexual references.] [DVD only] — A hilarious, entertaining, and well-crafted 2004 Coen remake of the 1955 British comedy in which a swindling, cackling professor (Tom Hanks) and his gang of inept thieves (Marlon Wayans, J. K. Simmons, Tzi Ma, and Ryan Hurst) set up a base of operations in the root cellar of an elderly, no-nonsense, pious widow (Irma P. Hall) in order to rob a Mississippi riverboat casino.
“Ronia, the Robber’s Daughter” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays Dec. 14 & 15 and 21-24 at the MSP Film Society at the St. Anthony on Main Theater; for information, log on to info@mspfilm.org or call 612/331-7563.] — Mystical creatures and witty music and dialogue highlight this critically acclaimed, whimsical, captivating, highly entertaining, 1984 Swedish Romeo and Juliet-esque, 126-minute fantasy film based on Astrid Lindgren's novel in which the willful daughter (Hanna Zetterberg) of kindhearted parents (Börje Ahlstedt and Lena Nyman) in medieval Scandinavia falls for the son (Dan Håfström) of rival robbers (Per Oscarsson and Med Reventberg).
“Silent Light” (NR) (3) [Subtitled][DVD only] — Exquisite cinematography and deliberate, controlled pacing dominate this critically acclaimed, award-winning, thought-provoking, 2007 Carlos Reygadas film, which packs a gut-wrenching, astounding, unexpected ending, about a guilt-ridden, tormented Mennonite dairy farmer (Carnelio Wall) living with his devoted wife (Miriam Toews) and seven children in northern Mexico who confides in his preacher father (Peter Wall) and his best friend (Jacobo Klassen) that he is seeing another woman (Maria Pankratz) as he tries to reconcile the affair with his strict religious beliefs.
“Somers Town” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — A gritty, well-acted, realistic, black-and-white film about a Polish teenager (Piotr Jagiello) living with his hardworking and hard-drinking father (Ireneusz Czop) in a London suburb who befriends a bullied, angry, runaway teenager (Thomas Turgoose) during summer vacation and they bond over their infatuation with a beautiful waitress (Elisa Lasowski).
“Surrogates” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense sequences of violence, disturbing images, language, sexuality, and a drug-related scene.] [DVD only] — When the son (James Francis Ginty) of an inventor (James Cromwell) is murdered by a hired assassin (Jack Noseworthy) and other humans mysteriously end up dead while connected to their cyborg alter egos in this imaginative, fast-paced, action-packed, futuristic, sci-fi thriller, a San Diego FBI agent (Bruce Willis), who desperately wants to emotionally reconnect with his guilt-ridden wife (Rosamund Pike) after the death of their son, and his partner (Radha Mitchell) investigate the deaths by interviewing a duplicitous prophet (Ving Rhames) and by trying to locate a powerful, destructive weapon.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
