“Anvil! The Story of Anvil” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — A candid, eye-opening, informative, 90-minute, 2007 documentary that consists of interview snippets with writer Malcolm Dome, diehard fans Cut Loose and Mad Dog, and musicians Lars Ulrich, Scott Ian, Lemmy, Slash, Johnny Z, J.J. French, and Tom Araya as it follows Canadian band members, including vocalist and lead guitarist Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow, drummer Robb Reiner, and bass players Gary Greenblatt, Ivan Hurd, and Glenn Five, of the heavy metal rock band Anvil as they tour Europe, produce their new “This Is Thirteen” album with Chris Tsangarides, and stage a concert in Tokyo, Japan.
“Bombshell” (R) (3.5) [Sexual material and language throughout.] — A riveting, engaging, well-acted, factually inspired, star-studded (Allison Janney, Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass, Malcolm MacDowell, Stephen Root, Holland Taylor, Richard Kind, Spencer Garrett, Rob Delaney, Elisabeth Röhm, Bree Condon, Alice Eve, P. J. Byrne, Robin Weigert, Jennifer Morrison, and Ashley Greene), 108-minute film that dissects the shocking scandal and the ultimate downfall of obese, powerful, arrogant Fox News founder and CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) when savvy, smart newscaster Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) sues the high-powered media mogul for sexual harassment after carefully getting all her incriminating “ducks in a row” and eventually is joined by abused television reporters Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) in exposing the abusive shenanigans.
“The Boys Are Back” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some sexual language and thematic elements.] [DVD only] — After his wife (Laura Fraser) dies of cancer in this moving, down-to-earth, factually inspired film with sweeping Australian landscapes, a grieving sports journalist (Clive Owen) seeks support from his mother-in-law and a divorced mother (Emma Booth) as he struggles to raise his 5-year-old son (Nicholas McAnulty) while trying to reconnect with his elder son (George MacKay) from his first marriage.
“Capitalism: A Love Story” (R) (4) [Some language.] [DVD only] — A candid, informative, eye-opening, surprising, thought-provoking, riveting, call-for-action Michael Moore documentary that examines the negative impact of capitalism in America and the devastating effects of corporate greed and the criminal shenanigans of financial institutions on the U.S. economy and the taxpayers who got stuck with ultimately paying a $700 billion bailout.
“Cats” (PG) (4) [Some rude and suggestive humor.] — Wonderful choreography, sets, lifelike costumes, and makeup effects dominate Tom Hooper’s engaging, highly entertaining, critically acclaimed, star-dotted (Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ray Winstone, and Francesca Hayward), 2-hour British-American musical based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical and T. S. Eliot’s 1939 poetry collection “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” in which a group of singing and dancing felines (Dame Judy Dench, Sir Ian McKellan, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Mette Towley, et al.) known as the Jellicles determine every year who will ascend to the Heavens in a balloon to hopefully a new and better life.
“A Hidden Life” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic material, including violent images.] — Breathtaking cinematography and scenery dominate Terrence Malick’s poignant, factually based, well-acted, dark, gut-wrenching, overly long, star-dotted (Bruno Ganz, Jürgen Prochnow, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Michael Nyqvist), 3-hour film in which Austrian, devout Catholic farmer Bl. Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), who lives with, wife (Valerie Pachner), three young daughters, and sister-in-law (Maria Simon) in the Alps, is steadfast in his conviction and conscience about not swearing allegiance to German Führer Adolf Hitler in 1943 and would not fight for the Nazis during WWII with the high risk of the Third Reich charging him with treason.
“House” (R) (1) [Some violence and horror.] [DVD only] — A lame, nonsensical thriller about a bickering writer (Reynaldo Rosales) and his guilt-ridden wife (Heidi Dippold) who are sidetracked by a small-town sheriff (Michael Madsen) and end up joining another couple (Julie Ann Emery and J.P. Davis) at an eerie, isolated bed-and-breakfast inn in Alabama run by sinister inhabitants (Leslie Easterbrook, Lew Temple, and Bill Moseley).
“The Invention of Lying” (PG-13 (2) [Language, including some sexual material and a drug reference.] [DVD only] — When a witty, fired screenwriter (Ricky Gervais) learns that he can tell a lie in a world of brutally honest people in this uneven, sporadically funny, cameo-filled (Jason Bateman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Christopher Guest, Edward Norton, Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Patrick Stewart, Rob Lowe, and Jeffrey Tambor) comedy, he uses his newly acquired talent to woo a comely executive (Jennifer Garner), to pay his rent, and to give false hope to the world about the afterlife.
“Le Cercle Rouge” (PG) (3.5) [Subtitled][DVD only] — While evading a vengeful Mafia boss (André Ekyan) and capture by a diligent, feline-loving detective (André Bourvil) in this intriguing, entertaining, well-acted The Red Circle film, a just-released convict (Alain Delon) and an escaped murderer (Gian Maria Volonté) plan a jewelry heist with an alcoholic sharpshooter/ex-cop (Yves Montand) in this restored 1970 French classic.
“Little Women” (PG) (3.5) [Thematic elements and brief smoking.] [Opens Dec. 25] — Striking cinematography, period costumes, and sets dominate Greta Gerwig’s captivating, touching, well-acted, coming-of-age, well-written, humor-punctuated, star-dotted (Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Chris Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Tom Kemp), 134-minute film adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 classic novel and told in flashbacks that follows the dreams, hopes, and romances of four spirited, talented, close-knit sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen) living with their mother (Laura Dern) in Massachusetts in the 1860s while their father (Bob Odenkirk) is away serving in the Civil War.
“Richard Jewell” (R) (3.5) [Language, including some sexual references, and brief bloody images.] — Clint Eastwood’s enthralling, factually inspired, superbly acted, well-written, humor-punctuated, 129-minute biographical film based on Marie Brenner’s 1997 “Vanity Fair” article “American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell” and Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen’s novel “The Suspect” in which overweight, mild-mannered, wannabe-cop, crack-shot, 33-year-old security guard Richard A. Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), who lives with his devoted mother (Kathy Bates) in Atlanta, becomes a Georgia hero after warning and consequently saving many people upon discovering deadly pipe bombs in a suspicious backpack at Centennial Park during the 1996 Olympics and then ends up being railroaded by overzealous FBI agents (Jon Hamm and Ian Gomez) without evidence, vilified in the press when an ambitious and crass journalist (Olivia Wilde) publishes an unsubstantiated article, and ultimately represented by a goodhearted, Snickers-loving lawyer (Sam Rockwell) who believes in his innocence.
“Spies in Disguise” (PG) (3.5) [Action, violence, and rude humor.] [Opens Dec. 25] — After a skilled, topnotch spy (voiceover by Will Smith), who prefers to work alone, in Washington D.C. is accidentally turned into a pigeon by a peace-loving, genius, high-tech gadget inventor (voiceover by Tom Holland), whose police officer mother Rachel Brosnahan) died in the line of duty, in this funny, entertaining, imaginative, well-written, family-oriented, star-studded (voiceovers Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan, Reba McEntire, D. J. Khaled, and Masi Oka), 101-minute animated comedy loosely based on Lucas Martell’s 2009 animated short “Pigeon: Impossible,” he reluctantly teams up with the smart geek and his pigeon friend to hunt down the drone-terrorizing bad guy (Ben Mendelsohn) who is hold up in his North Sea fortress and to stop him from carrying out a revenge plan that would hurt many people.
“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13) (4) [Sci-fi violence and action.] — While skilled, light-saber-wielding Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) and tenacious Supreme First Order leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) battle each other across the galaxy and the Sith dark lord (Ian McDiarmid) and First Order members (Richard E. Grant, Domhnall Gleeson, et al.) threaten universal domination in J. J. Abrams’s nonstop and frenetic action, intense, fast-paced, entertaining, thrilling, 3D, star-studded (Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o, Harrison Ford, Dominic Monaghan, Keri Russell, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, and Andy Serkis), 142-minute film highlighted by awesome special effects, Resistance fighters (Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Greg Grunberg, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Jimmy Vee, et al.) make plans to stop the menacing threat.
“Zombieland” (R) (3.5) [Horror violence/gore and language.] [DVD only] — A tongue-in-cheek, hilarious, gory, violent, satirical, cameo-dotted (Bill Murray, Amber Heard, et al.) horror spoof in which a clown-phobic, IBS-afflicted, virginal college student (Jesse Eisenberg) joins a banjo-playing, Twinkie-loving redneck (Woody Harrelson) and two sibling con artists (Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin) in fighting zombies in a land ravaged with the living dead.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
