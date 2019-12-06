Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Aeronauts” (PG-13) (3) [Some peril and thematic elements.] — Uneven pacing, difficult to understand dialogue, and an overly loud musical score detracts from Tom Harper’s factually inspired, engaging, beautifully photographed, star-dotted (Sir Tom Courtenay, Himesh Patel, Tim McInnerny, Anne Reid, and Vincent Perez), 101-minute biographical film that follows the harrowing adventure of a flamboyant, courageous, wealthy, English widow (Felicity Jones) who tries to make history in London by setting an altitude record as she pilots a gas balloon with a strong-willed meteorologist (Eddie Redmayne) to more than 36,000 feet in 1862 over the English countryside with potentially disastrous consequences.
“Color of the Cross 2: Resurrection” (PG) (2) [DVD only] — While Joseph of Arimathia (Wes Martens) suggests to Pontius Pilate (Martinez) that Roman guards safeguard the tomb of Jesus Christ (Jean Claude La Marre) after his crucifixion in this heavy-handed 2008 sequel to “Color of the Cross” that takes a few Biblical liberties, Mary (Alicia Mallory) and his disciples (Lamont Clayton, Andrea Scarduzio, David Harbaugh, Lature Irvin, Armond Kinard, Gerard Webb, C. Frederick Secrease, Paul Antonio Tanksley Jr., Leonard Zanders, et al.) skeptically wait for their messiah’s return.
“Dead Snow” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — An unusual, hokey, blood-splattered, gruesome horror film about seven Norwegian medical students (Charlotte Frogner, Lasse Valdal, Evy Kasseth Røsten, Vegar Hoel, Stig Frode Henriksen, Jeppe Laursen, and Jenny Skavlan) who stay at a remote mountain cabin of a friend (Ane Dahl Torp) during Easter vacation and end up being stalked by tenacious, gold-seeking Nazi zombies(Ørjan Gamst, et al.).
“Fame” (PG) (2) [Thematic material, including teen drinking, a sexual situation, and language.] [DVD only] — One-dimensional characters and artistic rehearsals dominate this one-dimensional, family-friendly, disappointing remake of the Oscar-winning 1980 film about teachers (Kelsey Grammer, Megan Mullally, Charles S. Dutton, and Bebe Neuwirth) and the school principal (Debbie Allen) at the performing arts high school in New York City who guide and prepare talented students (Naturi Naughton, Kay Panabaker, Collins Pennie, Walter Perez, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Kristy Flores, Kherington Payne, Paul Iacono, Asher Brooks, Paul McGill, et al.) for their futures.
“The Irishman” (R) (3.5) [Pervasive language and strong violence.] — Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-caliber, engaging, well-acted, intense, factually inspired, violent, star-studded (Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano, Jesse Plemmons, Stephen Graham, J. C. MacKenzie, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, and Steven Van Zandt), 210-minute crime thriller based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 novel “I Heard You Paint Houses” is told in flashbacks as WWII veteran, nursing home resident, and once no-nonsense delivery truck driver Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) depicts his rise as the right-hand man, bodyguard, and proficient, loyal assassin for powerful Italian mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and his Pennsylvania crime family during the 1950s and details his alleged numerous Mafia hits and tight friendship with International Brotherhood of Teamsters bigwig Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), which eventually derails.
“No Country for Old Men” (R) (4) [Strong graphic violence and some language.][DVD only] — An aging Texas sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) and his partner (Garrett Dillahunt) begin investigating a series of brutal, grisly murders in 1980 as a blood bath follows a ruthless, relentless, steely-eyed killer (Javier Bardem) in this Oscar-winning, suspenseful, unpredictable, captivating 2007 Coen brothers thriller after a gutsy and foolish welder (Josh Brolin) finds $2 million and a truck load of heroin near the Rio Grande and then tries to protect his wife (Kelly Macdonald) while trying to stay two steps ahead of the tenacious psychopath.
“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (PG-13) (4) [Some violence and language.] [DVD only] — Outstanding, memorable music dominates this entertaining, well-paced, creative, side-splitting 2000 Coen musical satire about three Depression dimwits (George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson) who escape a Mississippi chain gang to find buried treasure and a heap of trouble.
“The Other Man” (R) (2) [Sexual situations.] [DVD only] — A British web designer (Liam Neeson), who is consumed with jealousy, worries his married daughter (Romola Garai) and employees (Amanda Drew, et al.) in this disappointing, unrealistic, twisting 2008 film when he learns that his beautiful wife (Laura Linney) of 25 years, who is a high-end shoe designer, has had a chess-loving Spanish lover (Antonio Banderas) and he heads to Milan to confront him.
“Pandorum” (R) (1) [Strong horror violence and language.] [DVD only] — A dark, gory, uninspired, futuristic, sci-fi thriller in which ugly, flesh-devouring creatures stalk a lieutenant (Dennis Quaid), a mechanical engineer (Ben Foster), and other survivors (Cam Gigandet, Antje Traue, Cung Lee, Norman Reedus, et al.) on a spaceship in 2174 bound for the planet Tanis, which can support human life after the Earth’s destruction.
“Parasite” (R) (3.5) [Language, some violence, and sexual content.] [Subtitled] [Opens Dec. 6 at the MSP Film Society at the St. Anthony on Main Theater; for information, log on to info@mspfilm.org or call 612/331-7563.] — Joon-ho Bong’s critically acclaimed, superbly-written, entertaining, well-acted, dark, humor-punctuated, satirical, unpredictable, 132-minute comedic thriller in which an unemployed, broke, ambitious Korean family, including a proud father (Song Kang-ho), his devoted wife (Hye-jin Jang), his twentysomething daughter (So-dam Park), and his college-dreaming son (Woo-sik Choi), who folds pizza boxes for a meager wage, con their way to working as a chauffeur, a housekeeper, an art therapy teacher, and an English tutor, respectively, for a wealthy couple (Lee Sun-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong) and their two spoiled children (Jung Ji-so and Jung Hyun-joon) at their posh mansion to dire, unexpected consequences when a former, peach-allergic employee (Lee Jung-eun) shows up unexpectedly and throws a wrench into the scam.
“A Serious Man” (R) (2.5) [Language, some sexuality/nudity, and brief violence.] [DVD only] — Slow pacing mars this quirky, seemingly pointless, cameo-dotted (Michael Lerner, Fyvush Finkel, and Tim Russell) Coen film peppered with laughs about a curse that comes to fruition for a naïve, milquetoast, Jewish physics professor (Michael Stuhlbarg) in Minnesota who seeks the advice of multiple rabbis (George Wyner, Alan Mandell, and Simon Helberg) and a lawyer (Adam Arkin) as he deals with a failing Korean student (David Kang) who bribes him, a pot-smoking son (Aaron Wolff) who gets in trouble at Hebrew school, a petty thieving daughter (Jessica McManus) who wants a nose job, a gambling-addicted brother (Richard Kind) in trouble with the law, and a self-absorbed wife (Sari Lennick) who is having an affair with a portentous widower (Fred Melamed) in 1967.
“Whip It!” (PG-13) (2.5) [Sexual content including crude dialogue, language, and drug material.] [DVD only] — A respectable, enjoyable, coming-of-age, Drew Barrymore debut film in which a discontented, small-town, 17-year-old waitress (Ellen Page), who is tired of beauty pageants and lives with her parents (Marcia Gay Harden and Daniel Stern) and younger sister (Eulala Scheel) in Texas, finds excitement and support from her best friend (Alia Shawkat) and a romantic interest from a hunky musician (Landon Pigg) when a coach (Andrew Wilson) invites her to join his roller derby team and to compete with seasoned skaters (Kristen Wiig, Juliette Lewis, Eve, Zoë Bell, Eli Bleiler, Ari Graynor, et al.).
Wendy Shadewald is a Burnsville resident.
