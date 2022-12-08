Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Accidental Family” (NR) (2) [Available Dec. 6 on various VOD and major streaming and cable platforms.] — After an orphaned, warmhearted genealogist (Kinsey Leigh Redmond), who has dreamed of a family of her own her whole life, delivers a heritage box that delves into the ancestry of a close-knit family (Dean Testerman, Jay Ness, Kathy Breeden, Daniel Wiseand, Becca Stallard, et al.) with the help of a twinkle-eyed angel (Stephen Matlock), her secret-keeping boss (Joe Morack), and a well-meaning coworker (Alex Galick) and is accidentally mistaken for a lost relative when she is hit on the head at the front door in Jason Hudson’s lighthearted, Hallmark-esque, family-oriented, intermittently funny, predictable, 94-minute romantic comedy, she finds herself falling for a handsome city clerk (Justen Jones) who is unfortunately engaged to his obnoxious, greedy fiancée (Michelle Davidson).
“Blackthorn” (R) (3) [Violence and language.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous landscapes highlight this engaging, creative, entertaining film that follows the adventures of American outlaw James Blackthorn (Sam Shepard) (aka Butch Cassidy), who is in love with a beautiful Bolivian woman (Magaly Solier), and a handsome Spaniard (Eduardo Noriega), who has a tenacious posse on his trail for stealing money from Bolivian miners, in 1925 as he reminisces about his escape to South America as a legendary gunslinger (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) with the Sundance Kid (Padraic Delaney) and a comely, dark-haired woman (Dominique McElligott) in 1900 with a Pinkerton sheriff (Stephen Rae) hot on their tail.
“Christmas Bloody Christmas” (NR) (1.5) [Opens Dec. 9 in theaters and available for streaming on shudder.com.] — When an axe-wielding, animatronic Santa Claus (Abraham Benrubi) suddenly goes on a brutal killing rampage on a snowy Christmas Eve in Joe Begos’ dark, poorly acted, bloody, violent, gory, intermittently humorous, predictable, 81-minute horror thriller, a drunk, weed-smoking, tenacious, feisty record store owner (Riley Dandy), her horny employee (Sam Delich), and other small-town citizens (Graham Skipper, Kansas Bowling, Joe Begos, Josh Ethier, Aerial Washington, et al.) find themselves under attack while the sheriff (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and inept, clueless law enforcement officers (Elliott Gilbert, Jeremy Gardner, and Adam Dietrich) try to stop the murders.
“Emancipation” (R) (3.5) [Disturbing images, strong racial violence, and language.] [Opens Dec. 2 in theaters and available Dec. 9 on Apple TV+.] — Antoine Fuqua’s powerful, gripping, poignant, factually inspired, monochromatic, intense, gut-wrenching, well-acted, moving, violent, 132-minute historical film dominated by striking cinematography and inspired by the 1863 photo “The Scourged Back” in which a tenacious, insolent, resilient, devout, whipped-scarred Haitian slave (Will Smith), who was separated from his wife (Charmaine Bingwa) and children on a Louisiana plantation, escapes from a military camp during the Civil War while working on a Confederate railroad, finds himself hunted by ruthless, villainous slave trackers (Ben Foster, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and Steven Ogg) in the alligator-infested bayou, and eventually his harrowing, grueling journey leads him to Baton Rogue where he becomes a free man by joining the Louisiana Native Guard in the Union Army.
“The Death of April” (NR) (1.5) [Available Dec. 9 on various digital platforms.] — Ruben Rodriguez’s lackluster, slow-paced, poorly written, low-budget, 85-minute pseudo, found-footage documentary thriller in which a teaching assistant (Katarina Hughes) desires a change in her life, moves from California to an apartment in New Jersey in 2012 with support of her family (Travis Peters, Stephanie Domini, and Adam Lowder) and friends (Chelsea Clark, et al.), meets a new boyfriend (Raymartell Moore), and keeps in touch with everyone through her video blog by using her cellphone camera, a web cam, and a VHS camcorder, but when strange, paranormal activities begin to happen in the apartment, she becomes unhinged, commits a murder, and then disappears.
“Design Is One: Lella & Massimo Vignelli” (NR) (3.5) [Played Dec. 1 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Kathy Brew and Roberto Guerra’s educational, engaging, fascinating, in-depth, insightful, 86-minute, 2012 documentary in which influential, renowned, groundbreaking Italian designers and visual architect team of Massimo and Lella Vignelli discuss their unique vision and design process, branding, graphics, and typography in designing an eclectic variety of products, including furniture, glassware, dinnerware lighting fixtures, books, silverware, flatware, jewelry, watches, pitchers, logos, candle holders, vases, fashion, interior design, pamphlets, posters, and subway map, and consists of commentary by senior curator and author Paola Antonelli, designers (such as Jessica Helfand, Michael Donovan, Michael Bierut, and Milton Glaser), professor Virginia Smith, vice president Beatrice Vignelli, architects (such as Richard Meier, Hugh Jacobsen, and Peter Eisenman), Heller, Inc. owner Alan Heller, pastor Jared Stahler, Rochester Institute of Technology President William Wallace Destler, marketing consultant Jeffrey J. Osborne, restaurant owner Tony May, artist Sheila Hicks, art curator Barry Bergdoll, and publisher David Morton.
“Detective Knight: Redemption” (R) (2.5) [A sexual reference, violence, and language throughout.] [Opens Dec. 9 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms; available Jan. 17 on DVD and Blu-ray™.] — After a vigilante New York City detective (Bruce Willis) is imprisoned for killing two suspects and a ruthless, fanatical terrorist (Paul Johansson) orchestrates a jailbreak during the Christmas holidays in Edward John Drake’s gritty, lackluster, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, 99-minute thriller, which is the second film in the trilogy, a police captain (Miranda Edwards), who is told by a disabled L.A. cop (Lochlyn Munro) that the mayor (John Cassini) is corrupt, gives the former, no-nonsense detective a chance to get his badge back if he goes after the gun-toting terrorist and his mask-wearing henchmen (Corey Large, Beau Mirchoff, Trevor Gretzky, et al.) in Santa Claus suits trying to pull off a major heist.
“Elvis the Pig” (NR) (2.5) [Available Dec. 6 on various VOD and major streaming and cable platforms.] — Jason Mills’ lighthearted, heartwarming, family-oriented, amusing, predictable, 71-minute film in which a heartbroken young girl (Aggie Bell) must give up her pet pig (voiceover by Ryan Coates) in order to move from the family farm to the city and ends up working with her financially-strapped parents (Jason Berlin and Sadie Silcock) and older sister (Camryn Macdonald) to save her pet pig when they learn that the two unscrupulous, duplicitous farmers (Darren Andrichuk and Dan Gurniak), who were suppose to care for the pig, plan on a money-earning pig roast instead.
“Empire of Light” (R) (3.5) [Brief violence, sexual content, and language.] [Opens Dec. 9 in theaters.] — Wonderful cinematography highlights Sam Mendes’ poignant, powerful, touching, well-written, realistic, terrifically acted, bittersweet, star-studded (Sara Stewart, Ron Cook, Mark Ryan, Crystal Clarke, William Chubb, Jim Booth, Spike Leighton, Mark Goldthorp, and Adrian McLoughlin), 113-minute film in which a dance-loving, emotionally-unstable theater manager (Olivia Colman), who is sleeping with her married boss (Colin Firth) in his office and is estranged from her mother (Monica Dolan), develops a connection in 1981 with a bullied, new Black employee (Micheal Ward), who lives with his nurse mother (Tanya Moodie) in an apartment along the English coast, while overseeing an eclectic group of cinema theater coworkers (Toby Jones, Tom Brooke, Hannah Onslow, et al.).
“Footloose” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some teen drug and alcohol use, sexual content, violence, and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— After five Georgia high school seniors are tragically killed in a car accident three years earlier and the unreasonable town council members (Brett Rice, Tony Vaughn, Daniel Burnley, et al.) invoke a strict curfew and prohibit dancing outside of school functions in this entertaining, upbeat, family-friendly remake of the 1984 classic film, a dance-loving, orphaned student (Kenny Wormald) moves from Boston to the small town to live with his supportive uncle (Ray McKinnon) and finds himself befriended by well-intentioned classmates (Miles Teller, Ziah Colon, Ser’Darius Blain, et al.) and attracted to the feisty, flirty, headstrong daughter (Julianne Hough), who has eyes for a racecar driver (Patrick John Flueger), of an overprotective minister (Dennis Quaid) and his wife (Andie McDowell).
“Guns of Eden” (NR) (2) [Available Dec. 6 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — When an outgunned, PTSD-afflicted, rookie cop (Alexandra Faye Sadeghian) and her partner (Peter Johnson) witness a murder while camping in the woods for the weekend along with a married couple (Dominic Luong and Nicole Colon) in Gregory Lamberson’s action-packed, intense, well-paced, miniscule-budget, violent, 89-minute thriller filled with idiotic dialogue and bad acting, a tenacious, ruthless, corrupt sheriff (Bill Kennedy) and his armed team (Tim O’Hearn, Tammie Smith, Xander Goldman, et al.) hunt the four friends after killing four drug dealers (e.g., Eugene Bofill).
“Hesher” (R) (2) [Disturbing violent behavior, sexual content including graphic dialogue, pervasive language, and drug content—some in the presence of a child.] [DVD and VOD only] — After the death of his mother in a tragic car accident in Los Angeles two months earlier in this unusual, dark, gritty, 2010 film dotted with foul language and violence, a troubled 13-year-old boy (Devin Brochu), who lives with his depressed widowed father (Rainn Wilson) and elderly grandmother (Piper Laurie), finds his life continuing to unravel as he tries to escape the bullying of an older classmate (Brendan Hill) with the help of a down-on-her-luck grocery store cashier (Natalie Portman) and the taunting and mayhem of a nihilistic, wild-mannered, pot-smoking, tattooed loner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who suddenly moves into his dysfunctional household.
“The Ides of March” (R) (3) [Pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Blackmail and dirty politics run rampant in this engaging, realistic, star-dotted (Jeffrey Wright, Max Minghella, and Jennifer Ehle) political thriller, which is based on Beau Willimon’s play, about a dedicated, ambitious, idealistic press secretary (Ryan Gosling) who gets caught up in a power play between two hardnosed, veteran campaign managers (Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Giamatti), is hounded by a “New York Times” journalist (Marisa Tomei) looking for a juicy story, and is seduced by a comely intern (Evan Rachel Wood) while on the presidential campaign trail working for a popular governor (George Clooney).
“Incendies” (R) (3.5) [Some strong violence and language.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A shocking, tragic ending and striking photography punctuate this intriguing, well-acted, moving, convoluted, 150-minute, 2010 film told in flashbacks in which French Canadian fraternal twins (Mélissa Désormeaux Poulin and Maxim Gaudette) search for their father and brother in the Middle East after the death of their mother (Lubna Azabal) and wind up retracing their mother’s difficult life in Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine during the civil war in the 1970s, including a 15-year prison sentence where she was tortured and raped by a prison guard (Abdelghafour Elaaziz).
“Medieval” (R) (2.5) [Some nudity and strong grisly violent content.] [Available Dec. 6 on DVD and Blu-ray™.] — After the death of the Holy Roman emperor Charles IV in 1402 and weak Czech King Wenceslas IV (Karel Roden) competes with his half-brother Hungarian King Sigismund (Matthew Goode) to stay on the throne and power-hungry nobleman Henry III of Rosenberg (Til Schweiger) is Hell bent on expanding his domain, claiming the throne for himself, and controlling the Roman Catholic Church in Petr Jákl’s bleak, factually inspired, gritty, overly complicated, action-packed, well-acted, violent, star-studded (Roland Møller, William Moseley, and Kevin Bernhardt), 126-minute historical film dominated by striking cinematography but muffled dialogue, stoic Bohemian Hussite military commander and mercenary Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) kidnaps Rosenberg’s spirited fiancée Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe) on the advice of Lord Boreš (Michael Caine) and while falling in love with her she becomes a political pawn in the battle for power and peace.
“Mommy or Daddy?” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vimeo, and various digital platforms.] — John H. LaDue Jr. and Jennifer LaDue Miyagawa’s educational, gut-wrenching, eye-opening, heartbreaking, insightful, surprising, 52-minute documentary that examines the archaic, shocking custodian laws of divorced parents in Japan by focusing on divorced, Japanese English teacher Rie Shishikura who became lonely, angry, despondent, and suicidal when her ex-husband became the sole custodian of their son Hizuki, who she has not seen in 13 years, and refused her visitation rights because Japan has no joint custody laws and consists of artistic animation snippets and candid commentary by Kizuna Child-Parent Reunion chairperson John Gomez, Waseda University Law School professor Masayuki Tanamura, Weeds NPO founder Ayumi Mitsumoto, clinical psychology professor, Akira Aoki at Taisho University Weeds NPO volunteer Yuka Yamada, and Canadian divorcee Mike de Jong.
“The Rise of the Beast” (NR) (1) [Available Dec. 6 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — When dedicated activists (Arthur Boan, Sarah T. Cohen, Sian Altman, George Nettleton, Heather Jackson, and Pete Jeffries) enter a research facility that is engaging in animal research and testing and discover a rampaging, giant gorilla in Jack Ayer’s disappointing, poorly acted, low-budget, 74-minute thriller, they must not only escape from the gorilla but a deranged doctor (Mirella Camillo) performing cruel experiments and gun-wielding soldiers (Rob Kirtley, Giedre Jackyte, Jack Fairbank, Sam Sharma, Sophie Storm K, James Robertson, et al.).
“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” (PG) (3.5) [Smoking and a suggestive reference.] [Partially subtitled] [Opened Dec. 2 in theaters.] — Michael Stuhlbarg narrates Luca Guadagnino’s engaging, informative, fascinating, insightful, inspirational, in-depth, 2-hour, 2020 documentary based on Ferragamo’s 1955 memoir that chronicles the life, craftsmanship, and legendary career of influential, innovative, world renowned Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo who designed and made shoes for stars such as Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford, Lottie Pickford, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bette Davis, Rudolph Valentino, Monty Banks, Rita Hayworth, Barbara LaMarr, Pola Negri, Sophia Loren, Ingrid Bergman, Dolores Costellos sisters, Lillian Gish, and Douglas Fairbanks and consists of archival photographs and film footage, stop-motion “shoe ballet” by artist PES, and candid commentary by film director Martin Scorsese, writer Luca Scarlini, granddaughters (such as Ginevra Visconti, Martina Ferragamo, and Maria Sole Ferragamo), nephew Jerry Ferragamo, fashion critic Suzy Menkes, shoe designers (such as Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, and Francesco Russo), daughters Giovanna Gentile and Fiamma Ferragamo, wife Wanda Ferragamo, historian Elvira Valler, Santa Barbara Museum director Michael Redmon, film critic and Le Giornate del Cinema Muto director Jay Weissberg, costume designer and historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis, film restorer Robert Byrne, Deadline film critic Todd McCarthy, actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin, sons (such as Ferruccio, Massimo, and Leonardo Ferragamo), bioengineering historian Emily Mayhew, grandson Diego Di San Guiliano, Fondazione Ferragamo and Ferragamo Museum director Stefania Ricci, art historian Riccardo Spinelli, critic and curator Maria Luisa Frisa, Florence Academy of Fine Arts Chairman Carlo Sisi, fashion editor Stefano Tonchi, fashion critic and journalist Giusy Ferré, fashion historian and curator Sofia Gnoli, Dior Heritage Director Soizic Pfaff, and fashion editor and writer Grace Coddington.
“Spoiler Alert” (PG-13) (3) [Drug use, thematic elements, and sexual content.] [Opens Dec. 9 in theaters.] — Michael Showalter’s poignant, realistic, moving, heartbreaking, well-acted, bittersweet, wit-dotted, romantic, 112-minute biographical film based on Michael Ausiello’s 2017 bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” that chronicles the endearing, tumultuous, 14-year relationship that develops when Smurf-collecting TV Guide entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) in Manhattan meets handsome, charismatic photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge), who is close to his parents (Sally Field and Bill Irwin), at a gay club and the eventual emotional struggles that ensue when terminal neuroendocrine cancer rears its ugly head.
“Take Shelter” (R) (3) [Some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intriguing, thought-provoking, tension-filled film in which an Ohio mining company supervisor (Michael Shannon), who has a deaf daughter (Tova Stewart) and a schizophrenic mother (Kathy Baker), begins to worry his devoted wife (Jessica Chastain), his concerned brother (Ray McKinnon), and coworkers (Shea Whigham, Robert Longstreet, Ron Kennard, et al.) when he takes out a risky home-improvement loan and starts to build a storm shelter after suffering from hallucinations, nightmares, and panic attacks.
“The Water of Life: A Whiskey Film” (NR) (3.5) [Played Dec. 2 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Gorgeous cinematography and scenery highlight Greg Swartz’s educational, fascinating, insightful, inspirational, 88-minute, 2021 documentary that focuses on Scottish master distillers Jim McEwan and Mark Reynier who experimented in all aspects in making whiskey, which turned Bruichladdich into a roaring success, and the influence they perpetuated on future whiskey distillers in Scotland and consists of archival photographs, video clips, and commentary by master whiskey distillers (such as Lachlan McIntyre, Eddie Brook, Adam Hannett, Jim McEwan, and Allan Logan), whiskey writers (such as Blair Bowman, Ralfy Mitchell, Neil Ridley, Joel Harrison, Jenna Elie, Josh Peters, Becky Paskin, and Charles Maclean), distillery CEOs (such as Iain Croucher, Mark Reynier, Chris Leggat, Liam Hughes, and Billy Walker), Gordon & MacPhail prestige director Stephen Rankin, master malt distillers David Stewart and Kelsey McKechnie, shop assistant Ashley McGregor, Islay Whiskey Academy Kinship host Rachel MacNeill, Gordon & MacPhail operations director Stuart Urquhart, barley farmer James Brown, master blender Dr. Rachel Barrie, and distillery manager Keith Cruickshank.
“The Way” (PG-13) (3) [Some thematic elements, drug use, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous landscapes, striking photography, and historical landmarks dot this inspirational, touching, 2010 film, partially based on Jack Hilt’s “Off the Road: A Modern-Day Walk Down the Pilgrim's Route in Spain,” in which a grieving ophthalmologist (Martin Sheen) heads to St. Jean Pied de Port, France, after the tragic accidental death of his 40-year-old son (Emilio Estevez) in the Pyrenees and decides to continue on the 485-mile journey that his son started to become a pilgrim by walking the Camino de Santiago (aka The Way of Saint James) where he meets a boisterous Dutchman (Yorick van Wageningen) trying to lose weight, a traumatized and cigarette-addicted divorced Canadian (Deborah Kara Unger) dealing with abuse issues, a creatively stagnant Irish novelist (James Nesbitt) trying to get back his writing mojo, and a lively New York priest coping with cancer.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
