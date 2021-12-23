Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” (PG) (3) [Some language and thematic elements.] [Opens Dec. 25 in theaters.] — Andrew and Jon Erwin’s entertaining, touching, factually inspired, inspirational, uplifting, star-studded (Dennis Quaid, Bruce McGill, Ser’Darius Blain, Adam Baldwin, Chance Kelly, Nic Harris, Morgana Shaw, and Danny Vinson), 112-minute biographical film based on Kurt Warner’s 2000 memoir “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season” that chronicles the struggles of tenacious, charming, ambitious, warm-hearted, family-oriented, Iowa football player Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi) to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing for the NFL while pursuing the love of his life, a skeptical, line-dance-loving divorced ex-Marine (Anna Paquin) with two children (Hayden Zaller and Cora Kate Wilkerson) and working at a grocery store stocking shelves until he eventuality gets his shot as a St. Louis Rams quarterback who then became an MVP twice, played in two Super Bowls, and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.
“The Black Irish” (R) (3) [Some language and brief violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — A bittersweet, down-to-Earth, coming-of-age, 2006 film in which a 16-year-old, baseball-loving student (Michael Angarano) tries to figure out his path in life while living with his dysfunctional Irish family, including a down-on-his-luck father (Brendan Gleeson), an unhappy mother (Melissa Leo), a pregnant teenage sister (Emily VanCamp), and his rebellious, reckless older brother (Tom Guiry), in South Boston.
“Burlesque” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual content including several suggestive dance routines, partial nudity, language, and some thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a stubborn, divorced Los Angeles nightclub owner (Cher) is pressured by her ex-husband (Peter Gallagher) and a wealthy businessman (Eric Dane) to sell her establishment in this entertaining, well-paced musical filled with memorable songs, a talented, ambitious waitress (Christian Aguilera) from Iowa looks for her big break as a singer at the lounge where she makes an enemy with an alcoholic dancer (Kristen Bell) and friends with other close-knit employees (Cam Gigandet, Stanley Tucci, Alan Cumming, Julianne Hough, Chelsea Traille, et al.).
“The Cake Eaters” (R) (2) [Some language and sexual material involving a teen.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a headstrong, terminally-ill, 15-year-old student (Kristen Stewart), who suffers from a degenerative neural disorder and lives with her overprotective, social worker mother (Melissa Leo) and stepfather (Jesse L. Martin), confides in her supportive grandmother (Elizabeth Ashley) that she is obsessed about sex and losing her virginity in this touching, realistic, low-budget, 95-minute, 2007 film, she suddenly finds herself attracted to the caring son (Aaron Standford) of a widowed, small-town butcher shop owner (Bruce Dern), who is dealing with his wife’s recent death and the return of his estranged, older son (Jayce Bartok).
“Faster” (R) (2.5) [Strong violence, some drug use, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a revenge-driven ex-con (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) goes after people (Courtney Gaines, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, John Cirigliano, Anne Corley, et al.) who killed his brother (Matt Gerald) and double-crossed them after a bank heist in this violent, action-packed, twist-filled, cameo-dotted (Tom Berenger, Mike Epps, Xander Berkeley, Moon Bloodgood, and Maggie Grace) film, he is stalked by a buff, mentally deranged assassin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and a drug-addicted, veteran detective (Billy Bob Thornton) and his partner (Carla Gugino).
“Hipbeat” (NR) (2) [Available Dec. 23 via various digital platforms.] — Samuel Kay Forrest’s engaging, gritty, somber, thought-provoking, 89-minute film in which an angry, disillusioned, ecstasy-indulging activist and fascist-hating Irish graffiti artist (Samuel Kay Forrest) heads to Berlin where he joins political protests and falls in love with a well-to-do woman (Marie Celine Yildrim) while searching for his identity and acceptance in the LGBTQ community, experimenting with cross dressing, and having random sexual encounters with anonymous homosexuals.
“A Journal for Jordan” (PG-13) (3) [Some sexual content, partial nudity, drug use, and language.] [Opens Dec. 25 in theaters.] — Denzel Washington’s compelling, factually based, touching, well-acted, heartbreaking, bittersweet, nonlinear, 131-minute film based on Dana Canedy’s 2008 memoir “Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” and the article “From Father to Son, Last Words to Live By” in which ambitious, workaholic, lonely “New York Times” senior editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) recounts meeting her charming, artistic fiancé 1st Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan), who is in the middle of a divorce and has been in the Army for eleven years, at the home of her supportive parents (Robert Wisdom and Tamara Tunie) in Ohio in 1998, and when they have a son (Jalon Christian), he started a journal to pass on wisdom, advice, and the importance of family, which ended up becoming more meaningful after he was killed in Iraq in 2006 by a roadside bomb.
“The King’s Man” (R) (2.5) [Sequences of strong/bloody violence, language, and some sexual material.] [Opens Dec. 22 in theaters.] — When ruthless, power-hungry, cashmere-scarf-wearing, villainous cabal members such as Russia's wacky Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) and Mata Hari (Valerie Pachner) seek to orchestrate the start of WWI in the early 1900s that could kill millions in Matthew Vaughn’s action-packed, fast-paced, wit-dotted, violent, twist-filled, unpredictable, star-studded (Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl, Tom Hollander, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Vodovoz, Todd Boyce, Branka Katic, Olivier Richters, and Alexandra Maria Lara), 131-minute prequel highlighted by stunning cinematography, costumes, and sets, a widowed English Duke (Ralph Fiennes), who is protective of his son (Harris Dickinson/Alexander Shaw) after the sudden death of his beloved wife in 1902, starts a spy organization in the back of a London tailor shop and recruits an eclectic group of talented members, including a skilled combat trainer (Djimon Hounsou) and crack shot sharpshooter (Gemma Arterton).
“Leaving” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After a French physiotherapist (Kristin Scott Thomas) with two teenage children (Alexandre Vidal and Daisy Broom) falls hopelessly in love with a handsome, passionate, immigrant Spanish builder (Sergi López) in this risqué, well-acted, bittersweet, surprising 2009 film, her life is turned upside down when she confesses about the affair to her angry, bitter physician husband (Yvan Attal), and he retaliates in a desperate attempt to win her back.
“Murderous Intent” (NR) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — An eerie, suspenseful, slow-moving, macabre, 2006 psychological thriller in which a determined forensic psychologist (Toni Collette) and a British detective (Richard Roxburgh) try to determine whether an English schoolboy (Eddie Redmayne) is involved in the bizarre murder of three classmates (Tom Sturridge, Kate Maberly, and Jon Overton) and the disappearance of a couple (David Threlfall and Cathryn Bradshaw).
“The Song of the Butterflies” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Played Dec. 11 via Eventbrite and available on other various VOD platforms.] — Amazing cinematography and soundtrack highlight Nuria Frigola Torrent’s poignant, fascinating, captivating, insightful, thought-provoking, 65-minute, 2020 documentary that showcases talented, creative, tobacco-smoking, indigenous Peruvian painter Rember Yahuarcani, who lives in Lima and is from the last two remaining tribes of the White Heron clan of the Uitoto Nation, and his imaginative, gorgeous, colorful artwork as he follows in the artistic footsteps of his painter father and sculptor mother, and when he needs a stimulus to inspire fresh paintings, he turns to the spirit of his grandparents Martha and Griegio, ancestral myths and stories, family history, and visiting his encouraging and supportive family in the Pebas Amazonian region of Colombia.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13) (2) [Sequences of action/violence, some language, and brief suggestive comments.] [Opens Dec. 17 in theaters.] — When Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who is supported by with his girlfriend (Zendaya) and best friend (Jacob Batalon) and lives with his mother (Marisa Tomei), ends up interfering in a reverse spell conjured up by Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to erase people’s memories of Spider-Man’s identity in John Watts’ disappointing, action-packed, fast-paced, poorly written, unpredictable, star-studded (J. K. Simmons, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, J. B. Smoove, Tom Hardy, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Hannibal Buress, Martin Starr, Charlie Cox, Newsome, José Alfredo Fernandez, and Arian Moayed),148-minute film with terrific special effects, havoc ensues as Spider-Man struggles to defeat menacing supervillains (Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans, and Thomas Hayden Church) who are unleashed from alternate multiuniverses.
“The Tender Bar” (R) (3) [Language throughout and some sexual content.] [Opens Dec. 22 in theaters, available Jan. 7 on Amazon Prime Video, and played Dec. 9 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Superb acting dominates George Clooney’s captivating, coming-of-age, factually based, heartwarming, well-written, realistic, star-studded (Ron Livingston, Matthew Delamater, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton, Bill Meleady, and Erza Knight), 114-minute film adapted from J. R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir “The Tender Bar: A Memoir” in which a bright 11-year-old boy (Daniel Ranieri), who is estranged from his deadbeat, alcoholic father (Max Martini), moves with his hardworking, divorced mother (Lily Rabe) to live with his supportive grandparents (Christopher Lloyd and Sondra James) and well-read, mentoring uncle (Ben Affleck) in a rundown house in Long Island in 1973 and gets an eye-opening, down-and-dirty education hanging out at his uncle’s Dickens bar with its eclectic group of barflies (Max Casella, Michael Braun, Christian Cibotti, et al.) while aspiring to be a writer and attending Yale as an adult (Tye Sheridan).
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (R) (3.5) [Violence.] [Opens Dec. 25 in theaters and available Jan. 14 on Apple TV+.] — Stunning visuals and austere, minimal sets dominate Joel Coen’s powerful, captivating, black-and-white, eerie, artistic, well-acted, somber, star-studded (Ralph Ineson, Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Sean Patrick Thomas, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Ethan Hutchison, Alex Hassell, Brian Thompson, Matt Helm, and Richard Short), 115-minute film adapted from William Shakespeare’s tragic play and performed in old English in which ambitious, greedy, power-seeking Lord Macbeth (Denzel Washington) hears a prophetic message on the battlefield by three body-contorting witches (Kathryn Hunter) that he will be king and with the encouragement of his manipulative, ruthless wife (Frances McDormand) decides to murder the Scottish king (Brendan Gleeson) and assume the throne with ultimately dire consequences.
“Winnebago Man” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — Ben Steinbauer’s fascinating, hilarious, entertaining, 90-minute, 2009 documentary that consists of film clips and interviews with writer Ken Osbourne, directors (e.g., Mike Mitchell, Dan Brown, and Mark Miks), filmmaker Alan Berliner, media theorist Douglas Rushkoff, Footage Festival co-founders Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, “Show with No Name” co-hosts Charlie Sotelo and Cinco Barnes, private investigator Hilton Hitt, longtime best friend Keith Gordon, and the commercial crew (i.e., director Tom Dangeur, video engineer Kevin Schmitt, cameraman Mike Welckie, gaffer Tom Jandric, and intern Tony Dahle) responsible for the famous and infamous outtakes from the 4-minute Winnebago videotape in an effort to get to know the foul-mouthed, highly opinionated, bitter, candid, angry, smart, reclusive, now 78-year-old Jack Rebney, a former RV salesman, who became an international sensation after making the swearing-filled, rant-laden industrial promotional videotape for Winnebago Industries in 1989, which ultimately went viral on YouTube and was viewed by more than 20 million people.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.