Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Anonymous” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some violence and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intriguing, imaginative, colorful, thought-provoking, star-studded (Derek Jacobi, David Thewlis, and Joely Richardson) political thriller set amidst the colorful backdrop of 17th-century England during the Essex Rebellion and the succession of Queen Elizabeth I (Vanessa Redgrave) that presents the scenario in which the classic plays and sonnets of William Shakespeare (Rafe Spall) were actually written by Edward De Vere, Earl of Oxford (Rhys Ifans), who coerced playwright Ben Johnson (Sebastian Armesto) to safeguard his writings and to stage his work anonymously.
“Avatar: The Way of Water “(PG-13) (4) [Partial nudity, intense action, sequences of strong violence, and some strong language.] [Opens Dec. 16 in theaters.] — Breathtakingly gorgeous visuals, mesmerizing cinematography, and stunning special effects dominate James Cameron’s imaginative, entertaining, award-winning, suspenseful, creative, tension-filled, touching, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, star-dotted (Edie Falco, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Jemaine Clement, Jack Champion, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, and Chloe Coleman), 192-minute overly long sequel to the 2009 “Avatar” in which a protective, human soldier turned rainforest-dwelling avatar (Sam Worthington) on Pandora makes the controversial decision to move his Na’vi bow-wielding wife (Zoe Saldaña) and four children (Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and Sigourney Weaver) to a water kingdom of the reef Metkayina people (Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, CJ Jones, Duane Evans Jr., et al.) after a ruthless, embittered, human-turned avatar colonel (Stephen Lang) pursues his nemesis across Pandora at all costs in an eventual plan to make the planet a new home for the “sky people” (that is, humans) due to a dying Earth.
“Babylon” (R) (3) [Drug use, crude sexual content, bloody violence, graphic nudity, and pervasive language.] [Opens Dec. 23 in theaters.] — Over-the-top characters dominate Damien Chazelle’s captivating, superbly acted, entertaining, humorous, frenetic, well-paced, overly long, star-studded (Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Eric Roberts, Katherine Waterston, Ethan Suplee, Flea, Jeff Garlin, P. J. Byrne, Li Jun Li, Kevin Symons, Phoebe Tonkin, Olivia Hamilton, Samara Weaving, and Jovan Adepo), unpredictable, 188-minute film highlighted by terrific sets, costumes, and musical score that follows the rise and eventual downfall of a free-spirited, aspiring actress (Margot Robbie) from New Jersey; an aging, alcoholic leading man (Brad Pitt); and an ambitious Mexican-American (Diego Calva) as they try to navigate decadent, orgy-filled Tinseltown in the mid-1920s as the film industry goes from silent films to talkies.
“The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, informative documentary, which is a collection of 16mm footage shot by several Swedish journalists in the United States between 1967 and 1975, that focuses on the rise of the Black Power Movement and covers such topics as the bus boycotts in the late 1960s, the assassination of Martin Luther King in 1968, the Attica Prison riots, and the Angela Davis trial through activist commentary by musicians (such as Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, John Forté, Erykah Badu, and Talib Kweli), singer Harry Belafonte, Black Panther Party Chairman Bobby Seale, Black Panther Party Minister of Information Eldridge Cleaver, poets Abiodun Oyewole and Sonia Sanchez, professors (such as Angela Davis, Kathleen Cleaver, and Robin Keller), filmmakers Melvin Van Peebles and Emile de Antonio, and producer Kenny Gamble and interviews with SNCC Chairman Stokely Carmichael, Black Panther Party Minister of Defense Huey P. Newton, “TV Guide” editor Merrill Panitt, Black Panther Party member Elaine Brown, attorneys Dennis Roberts and Gerald B. Lefcourt, and writer Lewis H. Michaux.
“Good Shepherds” (NR) (4) [Available Dec. 23 on AVOD and www.Plex.tv.] — Dr. Jane Goodall and Tristan Layton narrate Curt Faudon’s entertaining, creative, moving, family-friendly, inspirational, 90-minute, 2020 documentary dominated by breathtaking scenery and cinematography that showcases talented singers, including the Vienna Boy’s Choir, and herdsmen, stunning classical arias, and herding music from Ireland, Lapland, Kenya, Poland, Holy Land, Norway, Austria, Palestine, and Austria and features carols, animal calls, and music from various composers, including Antonio Vivaldi, Handel’s Messiah, Heinrich Schutz, Johann Sebastian Bach, George Frideric Handel, and Jean Lheritier.
“Henry’s Crime” (R) (2.5) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After getting released from prison for a bank robbery that his friend (Fisher Stevens) and two thugs committed in this wacky, dark, 2010 comedy, a low-key, unemployed toll booth operator (Keanu Reeves) in New York finds his wife (Judy Greer) pregnant by another man (Danny Hoch) and himself unexpectedly attracted to a stage actress (Vera Farmiga) starring in Chekhov's “The Cherry Orchard” while planning a bank robbery with a feisty con (James Caan) he met in prison and an observant bank security guard (Bill Duke).
“Julia’s Eyes” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After her blind twin sister commits suicide when an eye operation to restore her sight allegedly fails in this unusual, convoluted, creepy, 2010 Guillermo Del Toro psychological thriller, a Spanish woman (Belén Rueda), who also suffers from a degenerative eye disorder, aggravates her psychologist husband (Lluís Homar) when she begins to investigate her sister’s death by seeking help from the a skeptical police inspector (Francesc Orella), by searching for her twin’s elusive boyfriend, and by interviewing neighbors (Julia Gutiérrez Caba, Boris Ruiz, and Andrea Hermosa) and a strange restaurant employee (Joan Dalmau) and then uncovers more mysterious clues while being aided by a home health nurse (Dani Codina) during recovery from her own eye surgery.
“Living” (PG-13) (3) [Smoking and some suggestive material.] [Opens Dec. 23 in theaters.] — Oliver Hermanus’ poignant, somber, down-to-earth, low-key, touching, nonlinear, 102-minute film adapted from the 1952 Japanese film “Ikiru” and inspired by Leo Tolstoy's 1886 Russian novella “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” in which a widowed, reserved, taciturn, longtime British civil servant (Bill Nighy), who is in a bureaucratic rut and has lived a mundane life with his son (Barney Fishwick) and daughter in-law (Patsy Ferran), in London learns he has stomach cancer and has about six months to live in 1953, befriends a comely office employee (Aimee Lou Wood) and treats her to a fancy lunch, and then surprises his coworkers (Alex Sharp, Adrian Rawlins, Tom Burke, Hubert Burton, Anant Varman, Oliver Chris, et al.) when he leads the charge to get a playground built for children to the delight of the East End parents.
“The Loneliest Boy in the World” (R) (2.5) [Language and violent content.] [Subtitled] [Available Dec. 20 on DVD and Blu-ray™.] — After his mother (Carol Anne Watts) is tragically electrocuted in a swimming pool and then impaled with a garden gnome in 1987 in Martin Owen’s captivating, wacky, coming-of-age, poignant, intermittently funny, satirical, 90-minute horror spoof, her lonely, bullied, Alf-loving, socially-inept, 18-year-old son (Max Harwood), who is desperate for friendship and has two caring social workers (Ashley Benson and Evan Ross) worried about him, digs up corpses (Susan Wokoma, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zenobia Williams, and Ben Miller) from the cemetery who move into his house and become his flesh-pealing, life-affirming, friendly zombie family.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
