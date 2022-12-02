Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Barbarian” (R) (2.5) [Some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout, and nudity.] [Available on various VOD platforms.] — When a strong-willed businesswoman (Georgina Campbell) arrives in Detroit in the middle of a rainy night and discovers that her Airnb rental had been rented to another tenant (Bill Skarsgård) in Zach Cregger’s bizarre, creepy, suspenseful, violent, unpredictable, 102-minute thriller, she decides to share the home for the evening, but when she encounters a menacing presence in the basement and another renter (Justin Long) shows up, she ends up in a struggle for her life.
“Catfish Christmas” (NR) (2.5) [Available Dec. 1 on various VOD, major streaming, and cable platforms.] — When a successful senior accountant (Leigh-Ann Rose) returns home to visit her parents (Tony Todd and Ella Joyce) during the Christmas holidays in Victoria Rowell’s low-key, down-to-Earth, realistic, intermittently funny, upbeat, 85-minute comedy, her pregnant sister (Charlotte Evelyn Williams) wins a dating auction to set her up on a date with an egotistical, superficial, womanizing football player (Anthony Riggins) and realizes she may have a more meaningful connection with a childhood friend turned bartender (Devin Laster) living across the street.
“Christmas with the Campbells” (NR) (2) [Opens Dec. 2 in theaters and available on AMC+.] — After a photography-loving woman (Brittany Snow) finds herself alone during Christmastime after her mean‐spirited, clueless jerk of a boyfriend (Alex Moffat) breaks up with her in New York City in Clare Niederpruem’s sugary, family-geared, Hallmark-esque, wit-dotted, predictable, 88-minute romantic comedy, she reluctantly accepts an invitation by his kindhearted parents (George Wendt and Julia Duffy) to join them for the holidays, and then her romantic life gets complicated when her apologetic ex-lover shows up and she has fallen for her ex-boyfriend’s charming cousin (Justin Long) who works for a travel agency.
“Clean Slate” (NR) (2.5) [Available Dec. 2 on various digital platforms.] — While two lifelong friends (Cassidy Detmer and Joshua Litton) struggling with drug addiction and mental illness join a zero-tolerance drug recovery program at A Better Way Ministries for 18 months in Georgia in Jared Callahan’s heartbreaking, insightful, gut-wrenching, down-to-earth, 96-minute documentary, they produce commercials and graduation videos and struggle to make the short film “On the Fence,” which chronicles the anguish and strife they caused their families, after Cassidy relapses and is thrown out of the program.
“Courageous” (PG-13) (3) [Some violence and drug content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Religion and family values take center stage in this spirituality-based, heart-tugging, family-oriented film when the faith and integrity of five Georgia men, including a newly transferred Africa-American cop (Ken Bevel) trying to raise his boy-crazy daughter (Taylor Hutcherson) who wants to date a wayward teenager (Donald Howzie) who is hanging out with drug dealers (T.C. Stallings, et al.), a grieving father (Alex Kendrick) and his wife (Renee Jewell) coping with the loss of their 9-year-old daughter (Lauren Etchells) and withdrawn son (Rusty Martin), a hardworking Mexican laborer (Robert Amaya) trying to find work to provide for his wife (Angelita Nelson) and two children (Ellie and Evan Zapata), a frustrated divorced cop (Kevin Downes) trying to keep up with alimony payments, and a commitment-phobic rookie policeman (Ben Davies) seeking the forgiveness of a former girlfriend and getting to know the young daughter he abandoned, are tested.
“Creatures of Necessity” (NR) (3) [Available currently on DVD and on various digital and TVOD platforms.] — After a feisty, silver-tongued, herpes-afflicted, divorced actress (Mindy Gilkerson) is taken prisoner by three inept, quarreling kidnappers (Isaiah Locust, Andrew John Morrison, and Dane Oliver) and the million-dollar ransom is not received thirteen days later in Christian Kazadi’s wacky, original, tense, dark, violent, unpredictable, 90-minute thriller, the victim tries to figure out how to escape as the men disagree about whether to kill her because she knows their identities, and when a mysterious stranger (Johnjay Fitih) shows up and gives her advice, she has to make a life-changing decision as the mayhem escalates.
“DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) (3) [Language, action, mild violence, and rude humor.] [Available on HBO Max.] — When an evil, hairless guinea pig (voiceover by Kate McKinnon) stuns Superman (voiceover by John Krasinski), who is in love with reporter Lois Lane (voiceover by Olivia Wilde), with green kryptonite and kidnaps him in Jared Stern’s entertaining, family-oriented, fast-paced, action-packed, funny, star-dotted (voiceovers by Keanu Reeves, Lena Headey, Keith David, Jemaine Clement, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Jameela Jamil, Sam J. Levine, Dascha Polanco, John Early, Daveed Diggs, Dan Fogler, Busy Philipps, Winona Bradshaw, David Pressman, Michelle Morgan, Gavin McCrillis, and Amanda Ames) 105-minute animated film, his jealous, faithful Labrador retriever Krypto (voiceover by Dwayne Johnson) teams up with a boxer (voiceover by Kevin Hart), a potbellied pig (voiceover by Vanessa Bayer), a turtle (voiceover by Natasha Lyonne), and a squirrel (voiceover by Diego Luna), who gain superpowers using orange kryptonite developed by Lex Luther (voiceover by Marc Maron), to save him.
“Don't Worry Darling” (R) (3) [Sexuality, language, and violent content.] [Available on various VOD platforms.] — Olivia Wilde’s captivating, award-winning, well-acted, tense, surreal, twist-filled, unpredictable, 123-minute psychological thriller vaguely reminiscent of “The Stepford Wives” and “WandaVision” in which a devoted housewife (Florence Pugh) in the 1950s lives in a sheltered, isolated, idyllic community in the desert with her husband (Harry Styles), who works for the charming, controlling, enigmatic founder (Chris Pine) on a secret project with other workaholic husbands (Nick Kroll, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Ari'el Stachel, et al.), begins to suspect everything is not what it seems when her friend and neighbor (KiKi Layne) commits suicide, which the duplicitous town physician (Timothy Simons) covers up, and desperately tries to convince other wives (Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Dita Von Teese, et al.) something is amiss.
“Dream House” (PG-13) (2) [Violence, terror, some sexuality, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A lackluster, nonsensical, star-dotted (Naomi Watts, Jane Alexander, and Marton Csokas) psychological thriller in which a successful New York City editor (Daniel Craig) quits his job to spend more time with his wife (Rachel Weisz) and two daughters (Taylor and Claire Geare) at their home in Connecticut only to discover that a family was brutally murdered in the house five years earlier, and he soon begins to lose touch with reality and question his identity.
“Emergency Declaration” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Nov. 29 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various VOD platforms.] — After a mentally disturbed, suicidal, South Korean pharmaceutical researcher (Si-wan Yim) boards an international flight to Hawaii with a highly contagious, deadly virus intent on killing all passengers and crew onboard, and when it disperses one passenger and the Captain suddenly die of hemorrhaging as the first officer (Kim Nam-gil) and more crew and passengers are taken ill in Jae-rim Han’s captivating, inventive, gripping, fast-paced, intense, action-packed, factually inspired, 147-minute thriller, the terrorist threat goes viral online as panicked, trapped passengers (Lee Byung-hun, Kim Gook-hee, et al.) try to remain calm while various government agencies and a police sergeant (Song Kang-ho) try to determine how to save everyone onboard amidst international political turmoil and civilian protests.
“The Fabelmans” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic elements, brief violence, some strong language, and drug use.] [Opened Nov. 23 in the theaters.] — Steven Spielberg’s compelling, factually inspired, award-winning, poignant, coming-of-age, personal, well-written, wit-dotted, star-studded (Judd Hirsch, Seth Rogen, James Urbaniak, David Lynch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Gabriel Bateman, Nicolas Cantu, Lane Factor, Gustavo Escobar, Jonathan Hadary, and Cooper Dodson), 151-minute semi-autobiographical film highlighted by terrific acting that tells the engaging story of how Spielberg became interested in filmmaking through the eyes of a 7-year-old Jewish boy (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord) living with his ambitious, computer engineer father (Paul Dano); his supportive, flamboyant, mentally-fragile, piano-playing mother (Michelle Williams); and siblings (Julia Butters/Birdie Borria, and Keeley Karsten/Alina Brace, and Sophia Kopera) after seeing the film “The Greatest Show on Earth” and continuing his passion as a high school student (Gabriel LaBelle) where he was bullied by school jocks (Oakes Fegley and Sam Rechner) and briefly dates an over-the-top, religious Catholic girl (Chloe East).
“Good Guy with a Gun” (NR) (3) [Plays Dec. 2 as part of Dancing with Films at NYC’s Regal Union Square at 9:30 p.m.; for more information, log on to https://danceswithfilms.com/GOOD%20GUY%20WITH%20A%20GUN/.] — After his father tries to help a robbery victim and is gunned down in Chicago in Josh Mossman’s gritty, coming-of-age, dark, well-acted, tense, multilayered, unpredictable, 109-minute film, an angry, rebellious, grieving, 17-year-old student (Beck Nolan) moves with his mechanically-inclined mother (Tiffany Bedwells), who is befriended by a kindhearted neighbor (Ian Barford), to rural Illinois for a new start and when he makes friends with another teenager (Jack Cain) and some hotheaded, gun-toting locals (Dan Waller, David Stobbe, et al.), he makes a series of poor, life-changing decisions as he tries to figure out where his life goes from here.
“Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” (NR) (4) [Played Nov. 22 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Grant Baldwin’s shocking, educational, eye-opening, disturbing, inspiring, 65-minute, 2014 documentary that chronicles the horrific, unnecessary waste of food from farmlands, grocery stores, and homes in North America in the surprising amount of 50%; chronicles Grant Baldwin and Jenny Rustemeyer six-month project in Vancouver, BC, of surviving on discarded or will be discarded food and food offered by family or friends; and consists of commentary by lead project scientist Dana Gunders, “American Wasteland” author Jonathan Bloom, “Waste: Uncovering the Global Food Scandal” author Tristram Stuart, Ice Cap Organics owner Delaney Zayac, HMC Farms owner Harold McClarty, organic farm manager Chris Holland, harvest manager Cameron Anderson, chef Dana Hauser, food labeling director Daniel Miller, RC Farms owners Bob and Janet Combs, and Quest Food Exchange warehouse supervisor Ken March.
“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Dec. 2 in theaters.] — Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir’s powerful, eye-opening, educational, inspirational, thought-provoking, languid-paced, 90-minute documentary that explores the struggle for black power in racism-prone, poverty-stricken Lowndes County, Ala., in the mid-1960s, which provided the roots of the Black Panther Movement that later took hold in California, the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizers (such as Bob Moses, Stokely Carmichael, Judy Richardson, Joyce Bailey, William Vaughn, Ruby Sales, Wendell Paris, Courtland Cox, Mukasa Dada, Andrew Young, Jennifer Lawson, James Foreman, and Bob Mants) who fought for voting rights and Black power in Lowndes County, and consists of archival film clips and photographs and commentary by historian William Sturkey, author Hasan Kwame Jeffries, activist leader Martin Luther King Jr., journalist Van R. Newkirk II, former governor Paul B. Johnson Jr., SNCC advisor Ella Baker, and Lowndes citizens, including Margaret Davis, John Jackson, Catherine Coleman Flowers, John Hulett, Carolyn Haigler Ikenberry, Carl Golson, Lillian McGill, Josephine Mayes, Arthur Nelson, and Ed Moore King, Jr.
“Machine Gun Preacher” (R) (4) [Violent content, including disturbing images, language, some drug use, and a scene of sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — A gut-wrenching, inspirational, ire-inducing, eye-opening, violent, factually inspired film about ex-con, born-again-Christian, construction business owner Sam Childers (Gerard Butler) who leaves his wife (Michelle Monaghan), daughter (Madeline Carroll), mother (Kathy Baker), and best friend (Michael Shannon) in Pennsylvania in 2003 to travel to war-torn Africa where he is befriended by a freedom fighter (Souleymane Sy Savane), and when he learns first-hand the horrific plight and desperate need of orphaned, tortured, hungry children in southern Sudan and northern Uganda, he builds an orphanage that changes all of their lives.
“Meek’s Cutoff” (PG) (3) [Some mild violent content, brief language, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Striking cinematography dots this realistic, artsy, slow-paced, factually inspired film in which three tenacious pioneer couples (Michelle Williams/Will Patton, Shirley Henderson/Neal Huff, and Zoe Kazan/Paul Dano) and a young boy (Tommy Nelson) come to doubt the intentions of their overconfident guide (Bruce Greenwood) while traveling in covered wagons on a grueling, dangerous, monotonous journey through the Cascade Mountains and high desert in 1845 on the Oregon Trail where they encounter severe drought, wagon mishaps, hunger and thirst, and a solitary Indian (Rod Rondeaux) whom the scared travelers want to trust.
“Nanny” (R) (3) [Brief sexuality, nudity, and some language.] [Opens Dec. 2 in theaters and available Dec. 16 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Nikyatu Jusu’s award-winning, multilayered, eerie, surreal, unsettling, intense, well-acted, 98-minute psychological thriller highlighted by stunning visuals and punctuated by a surprise ending in which an undocumented, anxiety-prone Senegalese teacher (Anna Diop), who misses her son (Jpahleel Kamara) and dreams of earning enough money to bring him to the U.S. from Africa, is hired as a nanny by a well-to-do photojournalist (Morgan Spector) and his uptight office worker wife (Michelle Monaghan) to care for their precocious daughter (Rose Decker), and when she moves into their Tribeca apartment, she begins to sense supernatural forces and to have terrifying nightmares and daytime hallucinations related to African folklore and finds support from her doorman boyfriend (Sinqua Walls) and his grandmother (Leslie Uggams).
“POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some language and sexual material.][DVD and VOD only] — An educational, entertaining, eye-opening, ironic, 90-minute, 2010 documentary in which outspoken filmmaker Morgan Spurlock documents the process of wooing sponsors such as JetBlue, Old Navy, Carrera, Amy’s, Hyatt, Mane ‘n Tail, POM Wonderful, and Seventh Generation and exploiting product placement to financially back his film with commentary by directors J. J. Abrams, Brett Ratner, Peter Berg, and Quentin Tarantino and industry marketing bigwigs and the impact that advertising through product placement has on consumers through interviews with professor Noam Chomsky and consumer advocate Ralph Nader.
“Real Steel” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some violence, intense action, and brief language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Powerful, realistic, gigantic, fighting robots highlight this riveting, action-packed, highly entertaining, unpredictable, futuristic, star-dotted (Kevin Durand, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, and David Alan Basche), sci-fi film, which is based on Richard Matheson’s short story “Steel,” about a broke former boxer (Hugh Jackman) in 2027 who reluctantly ends up caring for his precocious, smart, 11-year-old son (Dakota Goyo) after hastily relinquishing custody to his deceased girlfriend’s wealthy sister (Hope Davis) and husband (James Rebhorn), and when his stubborn son finds a rundown robot in a junkyard, he cajoles his father into arranging a fight for his new robot, Atom.
“Smile” (R) (2.5) [Strong violent content and grisly images and language.] [Available on various VOD platforms.] — After her smiling, distraught, graduate student patient (Caitlin Stasey) commits suicide in her office in New Jersey in Parker Finn’s gripping, eerie, taut, intense, bizarre, unpredictable, 115-minute thriller based on his 2020 short film “Laura Hasn't Slept,” a scared psychiatrist (Sosie Bacon) begins to see a frightening, sinister entity (Marti Matulis) and tries desperately to get her therapist (Robin Weigert), her boss (Kal Penn), a manic patient Carl (Jack Sochet), her fiancé (Jessie T. Usher), a police detective and ex-boyfriend (Kyle Gallner), her sister (Gillian Zinser), and brother in-law (Nick Arapoglou) to believe her and to understand what she is experiencing, and then she discovers that the only way to stop the murder-suicide cycle is to kill someone in front of a witness.
“What’s Your Number” (R) (1.5) [Sexual content and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When an unemployed marketing executive (Anna Faris) in Boston becomes worried after learning that the nineteen men (Chris Pratt, Andy Samberg, Thomas Lennon, Martin Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Dave Annable. Aziz Ansari, Zachary Quinto, et al.) with whom she has slept is above the national average in this superficial, pointless, overdone, chick-flick, romantic comedy, which is based on Karyn Bosnak’s “20 Times a Lady,” she seeks the help of her womanizing, musician-aspiring, hunky neighbor (Chris Evans) to find her former lovers with the hopes that one of them is available and suitable for marriage, which would make her divorced parents (Blythe Danner and Ed Begley, Jr.) and engaged sister (Ari Graynor) happy.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
