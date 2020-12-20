Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“1994” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Dec. 17 exclusively on First Look Media’s Topic streaming service via topic.com, and Topic’s channels on Amazon Prime Video channels, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku; Topic is required for viewing and for more information, log on to topic.com.] — Blackmail and corruption run rampant in this dark, gritty, original, intense, critically acclaimed, well-acted, Italian television series, which is the last installment in the “1992” and “1993” trilogy and consists of eight, approximately 45-minute episodes, that follows shady politicians (Paolo Pierobon, Roberto De Francesco, Stefano Accorsi, Guido Caprino, Giovanni Ludeno, Antonio Gerardi, et al.) and a television star turned congresswoman (Miriam Leone) who seek position and power in the new administration in Rome during the 1990s.
“American Venus” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, unusual, unpredictable, dark, 2007 psychological thriller in which a controlling, gun-savvy, unhinged figure skating coach (Rebecca de Mornay) has a psychological meltdown when her daughter (Jane Mc Gregor) suddenly decides to quit the sport and then leaves her worried husband (Matt Craven) and two sons in Seattle and heads to Vancouver to find her estranged daughter and bring her back home at any cost.
“The Back-Up Plan” (PG-13) (2) [Sexual content including references, some crude material, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intermittently funny, predictable, unrealistic, cameo-studded (Robert Klein, Tom Bosley, Linda Lavin, and Anthony Anderson), romantic chick flick comedy about the tumultuous relationship that ensues when a pregnant pet store owner (Jennifer Lopez) in New York City begins dating a handsome goat farmer (Alex OLoughlin) who sells the chèvre cheese he makes at the local farmer’s market.
“Greenland” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense sequences of disaster action, some violence, bloody images, and brief strong language.] [Available Dec. 18 on various VOD platforms.] — When a Scottish structural engineer (Gerard Butler) and his estranged wife (Morena Baccarin) and diabetic son (Roger Dale Floyd) in Atlanta are chosen to board a military cargo transport that is heading to a refuge in Greenland in a last-ditch attempt to escape from a possible world-ending asteroid heading toward Earth in this tense, mildly entertaining, overly contrived, violent, unrealistic, cliché-filled, predictable, star-studded (Scott Glenn, Hope Davis, Gary Weeks, Holt McCallany, David Denman, Andrew Bachelor, and Merrin Dingey), 2-hour disaster thriller dominated by run-of-the-mill CGI special effects, they end up getting separated from each other multiple times and try desperately to reunite with each other to reach potential safety in Greenland.
“Max Cloud” (NR) (2.5) [Available Dec. 18 on various VOD platforms.] — When a Brooklyn gaming teenager (Isabelle Allen), who lives with her widowed father (Sam Hazeldine), ends up making a wish that is granted by a space witch (Jason Maza) in 1990 and enters a video game where she becomes a prisoner of an intergalactic prison in this wacky, silly, colorful, quirky, intermittently funny, 88-minute sci-fi comedy with hokey dialogue and reminiscent of “Mortal Kombat” and “Street Fighter,” her excitable friend (Franz Drameh) tries to help find an escape while they help heroic avatar space cruiser captain Max Cloud (Scott Adkins), his chef turned soldier (Elliot James Langridge), a commander (Sally Collett), and a cowboy-hat-wearing bounty hunter (Tommy Flanagan) defeat the villainous bad guys (Lashana Lynch, John Hannah, et al.) on planet Heinous; not geared for children.
“Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Rust Never Sleeps” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — Musician and singer Neil Young playing guitar, harmonica, and keyboard is in top form with Crazy Horse band members Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, and Frank ‘Pancho’ Sampedro in this entertaining, 2002 concert movie originally filmed in 1978 that features songs such as “I Am a Child,” “Like a Hurricane,” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Comes a Time,” “Sugar Mountain,” “The Loner,” “After the Gold Rush,” “Powderfinger,” “Welfare Mothers,” and “Sedan Delivery”.
“The Perfect Game” (PG) (3) [Some thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only] — A feel-good, family-oriented, inspiring, factually based, cameo-studded (Frances Fisher and Bruce McGill) 2009 film about a former towel boy (Clifton Collins, Jr.) for the St. Louis Cardinals who ends up coaching talented, hardworking members (Moises Arias, Jake T. Austin, Gabriel Morales, Alfredo Rodríguez, Ryan Ochoa, Carlo Padilla, Anthony Quinonez, Jansen Panettiere, and Mario Quinonez, Jr.) of a motley team of Mexican baseball players who are poor in money, but rich in spirit in Monterey, Mexico, and takes them to America in 1957 to play other little league baseball teams with the help of a priest (Cheech Marin), a moxie journalist (Emilie de Ravin), and an African-American groundskeeper (Louis Gossett, Jr.) and surprise themselves and the world by winning 13 games in a row and the Little League World Series in the only perfect game ever pitched in the championship.
“The Prom” (PG-13) (2) [Thematic elements, some suggestive/sexual references, and language.] [Netflix only] — When their Broadway show “Eleanor!” is panned and closes on opening night after potentially career-ending reviews in Ryan Murphy’s like-it-or-hate-it, campy, cliché-filled, over-the-top, intermittently entertaining and funny, star-studded (Tracey Ullman, Mary Kay Place, and Kevin Chamberlin), 132-minute satirical musical dominated by high-energy music and choreography and adapted from the 2018 critically acclaimed, award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical, two egotistical and narcissistic New York stars (Meryl Streep and James Corden) and two down-on-their-luck actors (Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells) head to a small town in Indiana to help a lesbian high school student (Jo Ellen Pellman) when the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key) and homophobic PTA president (Kerry Washington) refuse to allow her to attend the prom with her still-closeted girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) and other classmates (Nico Greetham, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Logan Riley Hassel, Sofia Dieler, et al.) in a self-serving attempt to improve their negative public image and therefore their careers.
“Ronia: The Robber's Daughter” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays Dec. 19—Jan 3 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — Mystical creatures and witty music and dialogue highlight this critically acclaimed, whimsical, captivating, highly entertaining, 1984 Swedish Romeo and Juliet-esque, 126-minute fantasy film based on Astrid Lindgren’s novel in which the willful daughter (Hanna Zetterberg) of kindhearted parents (Börje Ahlstedt and Lena Nyman) in medieval Scandinavia falls for the son (Dan Håfström) of rival robbers (Per Oscarsson and Med Reventberg).
“Wolfwalkers” (PG) (4) [Sequences of violence and peril, scary images, some thematic elements, and brief language.] [Available Dec. 11 on Apple TV+.] — Stunningly gorgeous hand-drawn animation dominates this captivating, enchanting, delightful, colorful, well-written, creative, family-friendly, 103-minute animated film in which a courageous, young English bow hunter (voiceover by Honor Kneafsey), who goes with her protective, widowed hunter father (voiceover by Sean Bean) and pet falcon to Kilkenny Ireland, in 1650, is befriended by a shape-shifting wolfwalker (voiceover by Eva Whittaker) who gives her the power to shape shift, and when the menacing overlord (voiceover by Simon McBurney) commands that the entire howling wolf pack (voiceovers by Maria Dole Kennedy, et al.) be killed to allegedly protect the town, she in turn helps her newfound friends.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.