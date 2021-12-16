Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Achoura” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Dec. 14 on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — When four Moroccan childhood friends (Jade Beloued, Abdellah El Yousfi, Noé Lahlou, and Gabriel Fracola) are terrorized by a children-devouring monster in gothic house surrounded by corn fields in Talal Selhami’s intriguing, gloomy, award-winning, intense, 90-minute, 2018 horror film hindered by overly dark cinematography and reminiscent of Stephen King’s “It,” a schoolteacher (Sofia Manousha), a detective (Younes Bouab), an artist (Iván González), and long-lost brother (Omar Lotfi), reunite 25 years later as adults to kill the legendary Djinn creature.
“Against the Current” (R) (3) [Language and some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Exquisite photography and gorgeous scenery highlight this engaging, albeit somber, cameo-dotted (Mary Tyler Moore, and Michelle Trachtenberg), 2009 film in which a New York City bartender (Justin Kirk) and a grade schoolteacher (Elizabeth Reaser) accompany a depressed, suicidal, widowed financial columnist (Joseph Fiennes) on a life altering journey as he tries to swim the 250-mile length of the Hudson River while continuing to grieve the death of his wife (Pell James) and his child 5 years earlier.
“The Darkness of the Road” (NR) (3) [Available Dec. 14 on DVD, digital, and various VOD platforms.] — After a music-loving mother (Najarra Townsend) traveling with her six-year-old daughter (Gwyneth Glover) buys a few items from a clerk (Johnny Whitworth) at a gas station along a desert highway and then picks up a hitchhiker (Leah Lauren) in Eduardo Rodriguez’s suspenseful, foreboding, tense, convoluted, creepy, violent, well-paced, 84-minute horror film, her daughter suddenly disappears and the two women are terrorized by a mysterious, ominous, flesh-eating force as nightmares and reality merge.
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part I” (PG-13) (3) [Some sequences of intense action violence, frightening images, and brief sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — While the wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his two best friends (Rupert Grint and Emma Watson) try to evade the evil Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), the Death Eaters, and his minions (Helen Bonham Carter, Alan Richman, et al.) and discover the secret of the Deathly Hallows in this menacing-filled, suspenseful, dark, 150-minute, star-studded (John Hurt, Miranda Richardson, Rhys Ifans, Toby Jones, Bill Nighy, Brendon Gleeson, Julie Walters, Michael Gambon, Robbie Coltrane, Fiona Shaw, Timothy Spall, and Warwick Davis) part 1 of the final installment of J. R. Rowling’s wildly successful and popular series, the sinister Dark Lord searches for the powerful magical wand and the new corrupt Minister of Magic (Imelda Staunton) begins to arrest Muggles (i.e., people without magic powers).
“Hell Hath No Fury” (R) (3) [Strong/bloody violence, language throughout, and some sexual content.] [Partially subtitled] [Available Dec. 21 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various VOD platforms] — Jesse V. Johnson’s gripping, gritty, factually based, action-packed, well-acted, unpredictable, 94-minute film in which gutsy, tenacious French national Marie DuJardin (Nina Bergman), who is part of the French Resistance but accused of being a traitor and collaborating with the Germans, finds herself rescued in 1944 by greedy, doggedly determined American soldiers (Louis Mandylor, Josef Cannon, Timothy V. Murphy, and Dominiquie Vandenberg) searching for a stash of gold bars that she presumably hid after allegedly killing her Nazis military officer lover (Daniel Bernhardt), who murdered her parents, when a resistance ambush goes awry.
“Kill Theory” (R) (1) [Strong bloody violence, pervasive language, and some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — The last 30 seconds packs a punch in this otherwise pointless, violent, blood-splattered, 82-minute, 2009 horror film in which a sadistic, psychotic convict (Kevin Gage) just released from prison on the advice of a psychiatrist (Don McManus) convincingly tells college students (Taryn Manning, Theo Rossi, Agnes Bruckner, Patrick John Flueger, Daniel Franzese, Steffi Wickens, Teddy Dunn, and Ryanne Duzich), who are vacationing at an isolated, lakeside home, that they have just hours in which to kill each other, and that he will allow the last one standing to live.
“Love & Other Drugs” (R) (3) [Strong sexual content, nudity, pervasive language, and some drug material.] [DVD and VOD only] — A formulaic, entertaining, sporadically funny, romantic, star-studded (Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria, Jill Clayburgh, George Segal, Gabriel Macht, and Judy Greer) film, which is based on Jamie Reidy’s memoir “Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman,” about a handsome, smooth-talking, pharmaceutical representative (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Ohio who meets his match when he falls for a sexual, Bohemian, Parkinson-afflicted, artistic waitress (Anne Hathaway).
“Love Is Love Is Love” (NR) (2.5) [Played Dec. 10 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Eleanor Coppola’s satirical, entertaining, low-key, unrealistic, 91-minute, 2020 romantic film that consists of three vignettes about marriage and infidelity, empty nest syndrome and relationships, and friendship: (1) in “Two for Dinner,” a duplicitous movie producer (Chris Messina) shooting a film in Montana flatters his sexy, red-dress-wearing wife (Joanne Whalley), who is a confectioner and loves chocolate-dipped strawberries, while sharing a date over FaceTime at a fancy restaurant, but when she unexpectedly shows up at his cabin door in big sky country, his lover sneaks out the backdoor; (2) In “Sailing Lesson,” a seasick-prone wife (Kathy Baker) takes time out of her busy life and tries to please her aging husband (Marshall Bell) of 33 years who feels neglected and is contemplating getting a girlfriend by agreeing to go sailing to strengthen their relationship that suffers from empty nest syndrome but the afternoon does not go as planned; and (3) in “Late Lunch,” a grieving daughter (Maya Kazan) invites longtime friends (Rosanna Arquette, Valarie Pettiford, Cybill Shepherd, Polly Draper, Rita Wilson, Alyson Reed, Nancy Carlin, and Elea Oberon) to her home after the sudden, tragic death of her scarf-loving, tap-shoe-collecting mother to share secrets and memories of the past, including infidelity, pregnancy, sexual identity, forgiveness, and abortion, and to honor her passing by placing items at an altar.
“Monsters” (R) (2) [Language.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Overly dark cinematography mars this lackluster, disappointing, low-budget, 93-minute horror film in which an American photojournalist (Scoot McNairy) and an injured daughter (Whitney Able) of a wealthy publisher try to make it back to the safety of the United States after being stranded in a Central American country that was invaded and infected by monstrous, tentacle-clad aliens when a probe returned from Jupiter’s moon Europa six years earlier.
“Morning Glory” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some sexual content including dialogue, language, and brief drug references.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a New York City executive (Jeff Goldblum) at a failing morning show hires an energetic, tenacious, optimistic assistant producer (Rachel McAdams) in this funny, delightfully entertaining comedy, she surprises everyone, including her new boyfriend (Patrick Wilson), when she hires a gruff, award-winning newscaster (Harrison Ford) to co-anchor the show with its down-to-earth, longtime reporter (Diane Keaton) in attempt to ramp up the ratings.
“Nightmare Alley” (R) (3.5) [Strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity, and language.] [Opens Dec. 17 in theaters.] — After learning the ropes from a wise, washed-up mentalist (David Strathairn) and his alleged clairvoyant wife (Toni Collette) at a traveling carnival run by a no‐nonsense owner (Willem Dafoe) in 1939 in Guillermo del Toro’s gripping, original, captivating, well-written, complex, twist-filled, unpredictable, star-studded (Mary Steenburgen, Tim Blake Nelson, Ron Perlman, Clifton Collins Jr., David Hewlett, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver, Mark Povinelli, Paul Anderson, and Romina Power), 150-minute psychological thriller remake of the 1947 film dominated by superb acting and based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, a charming, charismatic con artist (Bradley Cooper) heads to New York City with his carny lover (Rooney Mara) and meets a fascinating, duplicitous psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who helps him pull an elaborate, money-raising con on a skeptical, wealthy, guilt-ridden business tycoon (Richard Jenkins).
“The Power of the Dog” (R) (3.5) [Brief sexual content/full nudity.] [Netflix Only] — When a wealthy, kindhearted Montana rancher (Jesse Plemons) marries a shy, piano-loving widow (Kristen Dunst), who has a bullied, effeminate, wannabe-doctor, teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), he meets at her inn in 1925 after her alcoholic husband committed suicide in Jane Champion’s compelling, superbly acted, moody, thought-provoking, star-dotted (Keith Carradine, Frances Conroy, Adam Beach, Thomasin McKenzie, Peter Carroll, Allison Bruce, and Genevieve Lemon), 126-minute western film based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, trouble brews with his angry, brooding, mean-spirited, mentally-abusive, banjo-playing brother (Benedict Cumberbatch), who hides his sexual identity, that causes tensions in their marriage and his anxiety-prone wife to turn to alcohol.
“Repossession” (NR) (3) [Available Dec. 21 on various digital platforms.] — When a successful, prideful, 50-year-old Asian businessman (Gerald Chew) gets fired from his job in Singapore in 2018 and manages to keeps it from his wife (Amy Cheung) and teenage daughter (Rachel Wan) for three months in Goh Ming Siu and Scott C.Hillyard’s engaging, award-winning, eerie, convoluted, well-acted, 96-minute, 2019 psychological thriller, he spirals out of control as he becomes increasingly stressed out, agitated, depressed, and desperate and begins to be terrorized by nightmarish, traumatic, frightening, haunting memories while making a modest salary as a driver and searching for a more prestigious job suited to his qualifications and keeping up with the Joneses.
“Skyline” (PG-13) (1.5) [Sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, some language, and brief sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — A silly, lackluster plot takes a backseat in this special effects-driven thriller in which an artist (Eric Balfour) and his pregnant girlfriend (Scottie Thompson), along with other residents (Donald Faison, David Zayas, Brittany Daniel, and Crystal Reed), become trapped in a Los Angeles high rise when tenacious, self-healing aliens invade Earth.
“Watch the Sunset” (NR) (3) [Available Dec. 14 on various VOD platforms.] — After a down-on-his-luck Australian (Tristan Barr) decides he wants out of the biker gang life and saves a sexually and physically abused drug addict (Zia Zantis-Vinycomb) from a couple of dangerous, drug-dealing outlaw bikers (Aaron Walton and Michael Gosden) who then retaliate by kidnapping his daughter (Annabelle Williamson) in Kerang, Victoria, in Michael Gosden and Tristan Barr’s gritty, riveting, award-winning, taut, bittersweet, tension-filled, dark, violent, 79-minute, 2017 movie filmed in one continuous shot, he and his estranged, distraught partner (Chelsea Zeller) desperately search for their terrified young daughter.
“Wild About Harry” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic elements, sexual material, and language.] [Available Dec. 17 on digital and various VOD platforms.] — After a charming, grieving, widowed Englishman (Tate Donovan) moves to Cape Cod in 1973 with his two teenage daughters (Danielle Savre and Skye McCole Bartusiak) and they discover that he is gay and smitten with his business partner (Adam Pascal) who is living in the back of the house in Gwen Wynne’s award-winning, factually inspired, engaging, coming-of-age, down-to-earth, realistic, thought-provoking, 94-minute, 2009 film, tensions escalate and life gets hairy and complicated when the locals (Stacey Dash, Anne Ramsey, Josh Peck, Corey Sevier, et al.) find out and their maternal grandparents (Susan Anspach and James B. Sikking) attempt o remove their granddaughters from their father’s care.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
