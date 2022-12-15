Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“All In: Miracle at St. Bernard’s” (NR) (3) [Available Dec. 13 on various VOD platforms.] — Gregg Backer and Evan Kanew’s uplifting, inspirational, family-family, candid, touching, 95-minute documentary that chronicles how the passionate community of Fitchburg, Mass., including principal Linda Anderson, students, parents, faculty, alumni, and townsfolk, banded together to save the financially strapped, 100-year-old St. Bernard’s Catholic High School, which opened in 1920, from closure by the Church in 2019 by fiercely and diligently campaigning to raise funds and increase student enrollment in order to operate St. Bernard’s as a private, independent school and consists of commentary by football players (such as Jason Branch, Ben Goolsby, Tyler Thibodeau, Johnny Pinard, Jacob Banchs, Dominic Cuevas, Wyatt Bingham, Matt Smith, and Nico Mancini), Mayor Stephen DiNatale, Principal Linda Anderson, head coach Tom Bingham, Dean of Students and assistant football coach Paul Constantino, sportswriter Sean Sweeney, Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester Superintendent Dr. David Perda, Bernardian Foundation Treasure Nick Pelletier, Tom Bingham’s wife Rebecca, team mom Linda Lefaver, St. Bernard’s Board of Trustees members Karen Pelletier and Nathan Bilotta, and transition team members T. J. Fluharty, Keith Boissoneau, and Mark Pinard.
“The Ambush” (R) (3) [Violence.] [Subtitled] [Available Dec. 13 on DVD and Blu-ray™.] — Striking cinematography dominates Pierre Morel’s gripping, factually based, intense, action-packed, bullet-riddled, realistic, well-acted, gut-wrenching, 112-minute film in which three United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers, two sergeants (Marwan Abdulla Saleh and Mohammed Ahmed) and a warrant officer (Khalifa Al Saadi), become trapped in their armored vehicle while on routine patrol in a remote canyon when they are attacked by heavily-armed rebel insurgents with RPG rockets in Southern Yemen in February 2018 and their commanding colonel (Abdulla Saeed Bin Haider) devises a harrowing, dangerous rescue mission to save his men.
“Backyard Wilderness” (NR) (4) [Plays Oct. 15 through Jan. 31, 2023, at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Caleigh Barker narrates Susan Todd and Andrew Young’s award-winning, educational, family-oriented, inspirational, insightful, 42-minute, 2018 IMAX documentary dominated by awesome cinematography and scenery that showcases diverse wildlife, such as salamanders, foxes, bluebirds, white-tailed deer, mice, turtles, butterflies, herons, frogs, hummingbirds, wood ducks, wolves, raccoons, and dragonflies, through various seasons of the year while a young girl (Annie Fabian) and her brother (Bobby Axelrod) discover the amazing creatures in their own backyard as other humans, including her parents (Andrew Young [voiceover by Christian Ryan] and Susan Todd [voiceover by Cheri Lynne]) and classmates (Khadia Abam-Depass, Tanner Lamanuzzi, and Katherine LaFountain), go about their daily lives.
“The Big Year” (PG) (2.5) [Language and some sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — A heart-warming, sporadically funny, family-friendly, star-studded (Anjelica Huston, Kevin Pollak, John Cleese, Rashida Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, Anthony Anderson, Jim Parsons, Steven Weber, Joel McHale, and Al Roker) comedy in which a high-powered New York City executive (Steve Martin), an ambitious construction contractor (Owen Wilson), and a pudgy, divorced New Jersey employee (Jack Black) compete with each other to spot more than 700 different bird species in North America during one calendar year while depending on support from an understanding housewife (JoBeth Williams), a fed-up wife (Rosamund Pike) undergoing fertility treatments, and divergent parents (Dianne Wiest and Brian Dennehy), respectively.
“Bride Flight” (R) (3.5) [A strong sex scene and some graphic nudity.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous scenery highlights this captivating, romantic, well-acted, 2008 film in which three Dutch woman (Karina Smulders, Elise Schaap, and Anna Drijver), who met on a flight to New Zealand in the 1950s to marry their respective suitors (Micha Hulshof, Mattijn Hartemink, and Walter Bart) in Christchurch, end up reminiscing about their lives as an unhappy homemaker (Pleuni Touw), a secret-laden mother (Petra Laseur) with a young son (Mykola Allen), and a Jewish fashion designer (Willeke van Ammelrooy), respectively, when they are reconnected 50 years later at the funeral of a handsome winemaker (Rutger Hauer) who affected all of their lives as a fun-loving, ambitious farmer (Waldemar Torenstra) years before.
“The Christmas Tapes” (NR) (3) [Available Dec. 12 on various digital platforms.] — Robert Livings and Randy Nundlall, Jr.’s eerie, suspenseful, well-paced, gruesome, violent, 100-minute horror thriller in which a frightening stranger (Greg Sestero) shows up on Christmas Eve and forces a family (Todd Lubitsch, Ruby Setnik, Joshua Rose, and Janice Burt) to be actors in their own movie “The Christmas Manual” and to watch four horror films: 1) in “Travel Buggies,” a couple (Caleb Lush and Louise Harding) out camping are suddenly attacked in their tent by a mysterious, axe-wielding-cannibal (Romulo Reyes); 2) in “A Christmas Gift,” a manager (Jason Kuykendall) is kidnapped by a disgruntled, fired employee (Vernon Wells) and his wife (Lori Richardson) who force him to choose various undesirable presents from behind several doors; 3) in “Untitled,” a guy (Dominic Laurente) looking for a date encounters a terrifying man (Larry Glenn) dressed in black; and 4) in “The Xmas Spirit,” a woman (Devin Valdez) arrives at a rental cabin with her boyfriend (Ian Hopps) for the holidays and when she does not act like herself and ghosts may be messing with the ornaments, a paranormal expert (Dave Sheridan) tries to capture any ghostly activity and to perform an unlucky séance.
“Dragon Eats Eagle (A Game of Death & Taxes)” (NR) (2.5) [Available Dec. 13 on various digital platforms.] — Noah Marks’ wacky, dark, satirical, nonsensical, humorous, 85-minute political comedy in which two government logistic specialists (Charlie Ferrara and Harrison Marx) spend time blatantly following orders from mysterious bosses (Kathy Richter, et al.) while bureaucrats (Aakash Jagdale, Mark Gross, Bruce Lipsky, Curtis St. John, Davon McClinton, et al.) contemplate the origin of the virus and discuss politics, government, and the election process and a physician (Ed Altman) goes on national television to discuss how to deal with the plague.
“Dream Big: Engineering Our World” (NR) (3.5) [Plays Sept. 9 through Dec. 31 at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Jeff Bridges narrates Greg MacGillivray’s award-winning, educational, timely, fascinating, 42-minute, 2017 IMAX documentary that showcases the foresight, creativity, and ingenuity of talented professional robotics engineers (such as Menzer Pehlivan, Angelica Hernandez, Steve Burrows, Avery Bang, Jesus Cris Acosta, and Josh Schultz) and STEM students, including Xander Simmons and Jeff Rojo, around the world who are trying to make buildings and skyscrapers safer from earthquakes and high winds, constructing bridges around the globe to make it easier and safer for people to cross dangerous rivers, and improving efficient designs in solar transportation and energy.
“Ghosts and the Afterlife” (NR) (3) [Available Dec. 13 on various VOD and major streaming and cable platforms.] — Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh, comparative religions professor Dr. Kenneth Rose, former StarGate Operations Officer and retired U.S. Army intelligence officer Captain Frederick “Skip” Atwater, actor and comedian Jay Thomas, reporter Leila Ciancaglini, United Metaphysical Churches President Rev. F. Reed Brown and Rev. Mike Perry, interviewees (such as Sanjini Bhakta, Shari Irani, Rachel Silvers, WWII veteran Ralph Johnson, Scarlet Knight, Katelyn Loflin, Lori Milligan, Paola Montello, Ariel Morgan, Sarah Pate, Bobby Vaughan, and Ali Richey), ordained minister and psychic medium Justin Terry, life after death experiences and spiritual healing researcher and medical director Jeffery Rediger, after-death experiencers Michaela Roser and Peg Abernathy, vedic (Sanskrit language) specialist Kenneth Rose, “Life After Life” author Dr. Raymond Moody, neurosurgeon Dr. Norm Shealy, pathologist Dr. Vernon Sylvest, M.D. and ghost hunters Max Bear, and Cristal Mitchell, and Yoshi Nurijumi.
“The Grace Card” (PG-13) (3) [Violence and thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only] — While the dysfunctional life of a bitter, angry, grieving, beer-guzzling cop (Michael Joiner), who is preoccupied with the tragic death of his 5-year-old son (Brayden Negelein) seventeen years earlier, continues to unravel after losing a promotion, distancing himself from his depressed wife (Joy Parmer Moore) who seeks help from a counselor (Cindy Hodge), and learning that his rebellious, flunking-out, teenage son (Rob Erickson) needs a kidney transplant in this religious-based, realistic, heart-tugging, inspirational, 2010 film, his African-American partner (Michael Higgenbottom), who has a supportive wife (Dawntoya Thomason) and two daughters (Taylor Ollins and Kiana McDaniel) and preaches at a local Memphis church, tries to support his coworker and friend and encourages him to turn to God for guidance.
“Johnny English Reborn” (PG) (3) [Mild action violence, rude humor, some language, and brief sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — A hilariously funny, entertaining, action-packed, family-friendly, star-dotted (Rosamund Pike and Tim McInnerny) 007 spoof sequel reminiscent of the “Pink Panther” comedies in which a clumsy, clueless MI-7 agent (Rowan Atkinson) and his greenhorn partner (Daniel Kaluuya) are assigned by their British boss (Gillian Anderson) to gather intel in an assassination plot to kill a Chinese leader (Lobo Chan) and after heading to Macau and Hong Kong, they learn of a covert Vortex group consisting of an ex-CIA agent (Richard Schiff), a KGB operative (Mark Ivanir), and a renegade MI-7 agent (Dominic West) while a Chinese assassin (Pik Sem Lim) is hot on their tails.
“Main Street” (PG) (2) [Mild thematic elements, brief language, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a sleazy Texas businessman (Colin Firth) woos both a financially strapped elderly woman (Ellen Burstyn) to store toxic hazardous waste at her warehouse despite the skepticism of her live-in niece (Patricia Clarkson) and the concerned mayor (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) to build a plant in his small North Carolina town in this lackluster, quirky, uneven-paced film, a policeman (Orlando Bloom), who lives with his mother (Margo Martindale) and is studying to be a lawyer, tries to woo his former girlfriend (Amber Tamblyn) who is dating a married attorney (Andrew McCarty).
“Margin Call” (R) (2.5) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a risk assessment analyst (Zachary Quinto) completes a dire financial projections model started by his fired manager (Stanley Tucci) at a Wall Street investment firm in 2008 in this tense, confusing, well-acted thriller, he notifies his bosses (Kevin Spacey and Paul Bettany) and a coworker (Penn Badgley) of the horrific financial implications, and when the bigwigs (Jeremy Irons, Demi Moore, and Simon Baker) are summoned, the cataclysmic financial firestorm ensues.
“Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Dec. 13 on various VOD platforms.] — Awesome cinematography and landscapes dominate Arthur Harari’s powerful, award-winning, factually based, poignant, well-acted, superbly-written, heartbreaking, overly long, 173-minute, 2021 film inspired by Cendron and Gérard Chenu’s 1974 biography that focuses on dedicated, stubborn, paranoid, delusional lieutenant Japanese soldier Hiroo Onoda (Yuya Endo/Kanji Tsuda) who spent 30 years, many of them with fellow soldiers (Yuya Matsuura/Tetsuya Chiba, Shinsuke Kato, and Kai Inowaki), from February 1945 until September 1974 in the Philippine jungle on the island of Lubang after the end of WWII because he was convinced there was still an enemy to fight despite his father (Nobuhiro Suwa) and brother years later trying to persuade him otherwise and finally surrendering when ordered by his initially reluctant commanding officer Major Taniguchi (Issey Ogata).
“The Thing” (R) (2.5) [Strong creature violence and gore, disturbing images, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Paranoia quickly escalates in this creepy, tension-filled, violent, inferior prequel dotted with loopholes to John Carpenter’s classic 1982 thriller, which is based on John W. Campbell, Jr.’s novella “Who Goes There?,” when a smart, no-nonsense American paleontologist (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) joins two other Americans (Joel Edgerton and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Norwegian researchers (Ulrich Thomsenm, Eric Christian Olsen, Jørgen Langhelle, Trond Espen-Seim, Kim Bubbs, Stig Henrik Hoff, Paul Braunstein, Jo Adrian Haavind, Carsten Bjørnlund, Jan Gunnar Røise, Kristofer Hivju, and Jonathan Walker), a security guard (Michael Brown), and a pilot (Ole Martin Aune Nilsen) at a remote Norwegian research base in Antarctica in 1982 where they have unearthed a hungry, tenacious, tentacle-spouting alien that can replicate its human prey.
“Twisted” (NR) (2) [Opened Dec. 2 in select theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a friend (Christopher Rector) is found dead in an alleged hunting accident and a policeman (Jake Howard) investigates the suspicious death in Vibeke Muasya’s odd, melancholy, suspenseful, low-budget, unpredictable, 85-minute thriller, a diabetic, self-cutting, troubled, teenage art student (Madeleine Masson), who sketches dark, sexualized charcoal drawings, begins to realize that her overly protective, widowed physician mother (Karen Leigh Sharp) with whom she has an odd, dysfunctional relationship may be responsible for attacking people (Lexy Ronning, Joshua Malekos, et al.) who get close to her daughter.
“Weekend” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — When a PDA-shy, gay British lifeguard (Tom Cullen) meets an outspoken, charismatic, candid art gallery employee (Chris New) at a nightclub in this risqué, touching, down-to-earth, 2011 film, he is surprised how close they become over a short period of time and is dismayed and disappointed after learning that his new lover will leave England for a two-year art course in Oregon.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
