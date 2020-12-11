Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” (PG) (4) [Thematic content.] [Netflix only] — Amazing cinematography and myriad group of animals, including gorillas, wildebeest, chimpanzees, elephants, zebras, bears, hippos, sloths, walruses, Komodo dragons, otters, whales, dolphins, and jaguars, dominate this educational, powerful, ire-inducing, candid, moving, inspirational, thought-provoking, call-to-action, and ultimately hopeful, 114-minute documentary in which world-renown, well-respected, 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough discusses his long career as a naturalist and nature documentary filmmaker who began in the 1950s traveling to all of Earth’s continents and continues to warn that nations must drastically expand efforts to combat global warming, climate change, and the loss of biodiversity, which has lead to mass extinction of animals, dying of coral reefs, and many other negative impacts.
“Death at a Funeral” (R) (3) [Language, drug content, and some sexual humor.] [DVD and VOD only] — While two rival brothers (Chris Rock and Martin Lawrence) have their hands full at their father’s funeral in Los Angeles trying to protect their grieving mother (Loretta Devine) when their father’s blackmailing lover (Peter Dinklage) shows up in this funny, entertaining, unexpected, well-written, star-studded (Keith David, Regina Hall, and Luke Wilson) albeit inferior remake of the 2007 comedy, another funeral attendee (Tracy Morgan) copes with a cranky, wheelchair-bound uncle (Danny Glover) and a pregnant niece (Zoë Saldaña) and her brother (Columbus Short) deal with her strung-out fiancée (James Marsden) tripping from a psychedelic drug.
“The Eclipse” (R) (3) [Language and some disturbing images.] [DVD and VOD only] — A touching, quirky, 2009 film in which a reserved, widowed wood working teacher (Ciarán Hinds), who dabbles in writing mysteries while raising his two children (Hannah Lynch and Eanna Hardwicke) in Ireland, reaches out to an English author (Iben Jjejle) of ghost stories, who tries to spurn the advances of a self-absorbed colleague (Aidan Quinn), in town for a literary festival after he begins to see ghosts while mourning his wife (Avian Egan).
“The Greatest” (R) (2.5) [Language, some sexual content, and drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — After their oldest teenage son (Aaron Johnson) is tragically killed in a car accident in this somber, well-acted, down-to-earth, 2009 film, a dysfunctional couple (Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon) and their rebellious younger son (Johnny Simmons) try to cope with their grief and loss and cautiously reach out to the 3-month pregnant, 18-year-old girlfriend (Carey Mulligan) of the deceased in an attempt for all of them to heal.
“I'm Your Woman” (R) (2.5) [Violence and language.] [Available Dec. 11 on Amazon Prime Video.] — A clueless, laid-back New Jersey housewife (Rachel Brosnahan) eventually finds her inner strength as she goes on the run with her infant son in the middle of the night in the 1970s with a Black associate (Arinzé Kene) of her unsavory, thieving, killer husband (Bill Heck) after he betrays the his gangster boss (James McMenamin) in this languid-moving, well-acted, gritty, unpredictable, 2-hour crime thriller highlighted by a terrific soundtrack, and they end up at the remote cabin of her protector’s family (Frankie Faison, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Da’Mauri Parks) after their safe house is compromised and chaos ensues when they must return to the city.
“Kick-Ass” (R) (3.5) [Strong brutal violence throughout, pervasive language, sexual content, nudity, and some drug use—some involving children.] [DVD and VOD only] — An irreverent, action-packed, violent, entertaining, cameo-dotted (Elizabeth McGovern, Jason Flemyng, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Craig Ferguson, Yancy Butler, Xander Berkeley, Omari Hardwick, et al.) film in which a bullied, comic-book-loving teenager (Aaron Johnson), who lives with his widowed father (Garrett M. Brown) and hangs out with two best friends (Clark Duke and Evan Peters) in New York City, tries to become a baton-wielding superhero to gain self-esteem and perhaps the girl (Lyndsy Fonseca) he likes and is joined by a revenge-fueled, vigilante ex-cop (Nicolas Cage) and his weapons-capable daughter (Chloe Moretz) whose crime-fighting agenda is to take down a drug lord (Mark Strong).
“My Octopus Teacher” (NR) (4) [Netflix only] — Phenomenal cinematography dominates this captivating, engaging, fascinating, touching, insightful, 85-minute documentary in which disillusioned nature filmmaker Craig Foster spends one year trying to reconnect with the world and his teenage son as he forms an unusual relationship with an intelligent and inquisitive wild octopus while free diving in 2010 in the stunningly beautiful Great African Sea Forest of kelp in False Bay, near Cape Town, South Africa, as the creature hunted for food such as crab, played with fish, escaped a predatory pyjama shark, regenerated an arm after suffering an injury, and produced numerous eggs.
“The Square” (R) (3) [Violence and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Bodies (Maree D’Arcy, Brendan Donoghue, Peter Phelps, et al.) begin to pile up amidst arson, blackmail, and murder in this unpredictable, compelling, tension-filled, twisting, 2008 film noir after a bored, troubled Australian hairdresser (Claire van der Boom) finds a stash of dirty money that her controlling, petty thug husband (Anthony Hayes) has hidden from her and his partners and concocts a dangerous, reckless, foolish plan with her construction worker lover (David Roberts), who finally decides to leave his suspicious wife (Lucy Bell), to grab the loot and then hire an arsonist (Joel Edgerton) to cover up the theft.
“Team Marco” (NR) (2.5) [Available on Amazon Prime Video.] — A heartwarming, down-to-earth, realistic, family-oriented, bittersweet, 92-minute, 2019 comedy in which a videogame-obsessed, 12-year-old student (Owen Vaccaro), who lives with his divorced mother (Anastasia Ganias) on Staten Island after his videogame developer father (Louis Cancelmi) walked out two years earlier, finds himself reluctantly learning the game bocce from his 76-year-old, widowed, feisty, Italian grandfather (Anthony Patellis) and his elderly friends (Thomas Kopache, Joseph Callari, Bobby Guarino, Raymond Sammak, et al.) and eventually realizes there may be more to life than playing on his iPad and video games with his best friend (Jacob Laval).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.