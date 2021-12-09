Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“127 Hours” (R) (3.5) [Language and some disturbing violent content/bloody images.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, gut-wrenching, factually based film, which is based on Ralston’s bestselling memoir “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” in which adventurous, spirited, courageous mountain climber Aaron Ralston (James Franco), who hallucinates and daydreams about his girlfriend (Clémence Poésy), the two hikers (Amber Tamblyn and Kate Mara), and his parents (Treat Williams and Kate Burton), when he gets trapped by an 800-pound boulder in the remote Blue John Canyon in Utah in 2003 for more than five days and must resort to horrific, unimaginable measures to escape.
“Agnes” (R) (2) [Graphic language and violence. ] [Opens Dec. 10 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — After a crazed, disturbed, blasphemous nun (Haley McFarland) at a secluded, cloistered, Catholic convent run by a strict Mother Superior (Mary Buss) shows signs of demonic possession in Mickey Reece’s quirky, campy, bloody, disconnected, star-studded (Sean Gunn, Bruce Davis, Chris Sullivan, Rachel True, Zandy Hartig, Ginger Gilmartin, and Chris Freihofer), 93-minute horror film, the faith of a skeptical priest (Ben Hall), an acolyte (Jake Horowitz), and an excommunicated exorcist (Chris Browning) is tested when they go to a Carmelite convent to try and perform an exorcism while another traumatized nun (Molly C. Quinn) leaves to take a job at a store and tries to adjust to the outside world.
“Being the Ricardos” (R) (3.5) [Language.] [Opens Dec. 10 in theaters and available Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Aaron Sorkin’s creative, engaging, factually inspired, well-acted, star-studded (Tony Hale, Clark Gregg, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacey, Alia Shawkat, Nelson Franklin, John Rubinstein, Robert Pine, and Christopher Denham), 125-minute film that goes behind the scenes of the beloved, popular, slapstick “I Love Lucy” sitcom show during one week in the 1950s in which redheaded comedian Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and her musician Cuban husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) rehearse for their show with costars (J. K. Simmons and Nina Arianda) who play their neighbors and then the couple deals with her pregnancy, accusations that Lucy is a Communist after she allegedly registered as a Communist Party member in the 1930s, and their tumultuous, volatile marriage that may sidetrack their careers.
“Beyto” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Dec. 7 on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — When a gay, smart Muslim swimmer (Burak Ates) in Switzerland falls in love with his free-spirited German coach/personal trainer (Dimitri Stapfer) in Gitta Gsell’s moving, heartbreaking, award-winning, realistic, well-acted, down-to-earth, 97-minute film adapted from Yusuf Yesilöz’s 2011 novel, his life and relationships get even more complicated after his restaurant owning Turkish parents (Beren Tuna and Serkan Tastemur) arrange for him to marry a beautiful childhood friend (Ecem Aydi) in an attempt to save face and honor and to safe guard Islamic traditions.
“The Bones” (NR) (3) [Plays Dec. 10 free on MUBI.] — Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña’s imaginative, critically acclaimed, creative, black-and-white, unusual, confusing, timely, 14-minute, stop-motion, animated political film that is allegedly the first animated film made in 1901 and found in 2021 in which bones are uncovered and then a young indigenous Chilean woman acts like a marionette in a ritual to manipulate the human bones into mummified, Frankenstein-type corpses and invokes the spirits of supposedly secretaries of state Diego Portales and Jaime Guzmán in Chile in an attempt to rewrite Chilean history.
“Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer” (R) (3.5) [Some sexual material, nudity and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — The controversial, eye-opening, informative, 2-hour, Alex Gibney political documentary that consists of news clips and interviews with former advisor Lloyd Constantine, writer Peter Elkind, communications director Darren Dopp, editor Frederick Dicker, journalist Wayne Barrett, political consultant and strategist Roger Stone, New York senate leader Joseph Bruno, campaign manager Jimmy Siegel and national financial campaign director Kristian Stiles, Columbia law professor Scott Horton, AIG executive Richard Beattie, painter Hubert Woldrup, various female escorts such as Ashley Alexandra Dupré and Cecil Suwal, and last but not least Eliot Spritzer himself to examine the successes and failures in the blemished career of charismatic, hypocritical New York Governor Eliot Spitzer who as “The Sheriff of Wall Street” investigated environmental abuses and insurance fraud and prosecuted corrupt bankers and CEOs (such as Kenneth Langone, Dick “Punky” Grasso, Maurice “Hank” Greenberg, and John C. Whitehead) for illegal financial shenanigans and securities fraud while as a married man and alleged moral politician was involved in the seedy world of escorts.
“Death to Metal” (NR) (1) [Available Dec. 7 on digital platforms.] — After an unhinged, mentally disturbed priest (Andrew Jessop) is suspended from his religious duties by his superior (Dan Flannery) and ends up crashing his car into river where toxic barrels had been dumped in Tim Connery’s lackluster, gory, violent, poorly acted, predictable, 80-minute comedic horror film, he turns into deranged, mutant, robe-wearing killer (Trent Johnson) who targets heavy metal musicians (Alex Stein, Ben Johnson, et al.) and their zealous fans (Nate Lang, Jayme Schmitt, Dean Wellman, Cherokee Mello, Grace Melon, et al.)
“The Green Knight” (R) (3) [Violence, some sexuality, and graphic nudity.] [Releases Dec. 10 in theaters.] — Considerable garbled dialogue detracts from David Lowery’s visually stunning, unusual, convoluted, star-studded (Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Megan Tierman, and Erin Kellyman), 130-minute film adapted from the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight in which the alcohol-guzzling, womanizing nephew (Dev Patel), who frequents a smitten prostitute (Alicia Vikander) in a brothel, to the sickly King Arthur (Sean Harris) in 424 A.D. agrees to play a dangerous game and to go up against the mysterious, axe-wielding, tree-bark-like Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) in Camelot on Christmas Day, but then he must reluctantly make a perilous journey one year later to the Green Chapel to confront the giant knight who will return the strike.
“The Handler” (NR) (2) [Available Dec. 7 via DVD, digital, and various VOD platforms.] — When a struggling Marine vet (Chris Levine), who is highly skilled at hand-to-hand combat, goes to a ruthless, cigar-smoking Mafia boss (Michael Pashan) for money to help care for his devoted wife (Rachel Alig) and young son (Aram Sahakyan) after returning home to Los Angeles and then plans his exit from the organization with the help of his sister (Cathy Baron) and friend (Adam Carbone) by intentionally botching a job in Michael Matteo Rossi’s gritty, action-packed, bullet-riddled, violent, repetitive, 85-minute thriller, he finds himself doggedly pursued by relentless mercenaries (Andy J. Carlson, Misiluti Salelesi, Marek Nersisyan, Tim Banks, Sharilyn Herrera, Rene Abelar, Kelly Pantaleoni, Natalie Byrdsong, Ego Mikitas, Rachel Swindler, Maddison Bullock, Terrell Dixon, Tyrone Magnus, Mike Dargatis, and Matt Erdems) one after another.
“I Am Syd Stone” (NR) (2.5) [Available Dec. 7 on DVD and digital.] Denis Theriault’s captivating, realistic, well-paced, down-to-earth, 80-minute film in which a famous, well-known, closeted actor (Travis Nelson) struggles with his sexuality and believes his successful career may be threatened when he starts a volatile relationship with an ambitious, charismatic defense lawyer (Benjamin Charles Watson) he met at a bar while filming a movie in a small own and becomes increasingly terrified that people will discover that he is gay and therefore avoids his longtime girlfriend (Daiva Johnston) and agent (Francine Deschepper).
“The Jinkx & the DeLa Holiday Special” (NR) (3) [Opens Dec. 13 in theaters and available via digital, DVD, Blu-ray™, and various VOD platforms.] — When two eggnog-drinking, wig-wearing, colorful drag queens (BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon) have conflicting approaches when they decide to develop a Christmas television variety show that showcases scantily-clad dancers, risqué jokes, ghosts, naked men, flamboyant costumes, and talking libations in BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon’s campy, quirky, entertaining, over-the-top, irreverent, funny, bawdy, 65-minute, 2020 comedy, they try to resolve their differences as tensions quickly rise and get into the forgiving and cooperating holiday spirit.
“Mercy” (NR) (1.5) [DVD and VOD only] — A dark, dull, depressing, 2009 film in which a successful, cynical romance novelist (Scott Caan) in Los Angeles writes about love he has never experienced and turns to his friends (Troy Garity and John Boyd), his father (James Caan), and his agent (Dylan McDermott) for support when life takes an unsuspected turn after he falls for an asthmatic New York City literary critic (Wendy Glenn).
“The Monkey King: Reborn” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Dec. 7 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various VOD platforms.] — Awesome animation dominates Wang Yun Fei’s creative, entertaining, colorful, fast-paced, action-packed, family-oriented, 96-minute animated film in which the prankster monkey king (voiceover by Bian Jiang) who gets into a lot of shenanigans, his master monk (voiceover by Su Shangqing) who ends up kidnapped, the energetic baby fruity Qi (voiceover by Cai Haiting), and disciple Bajie (voiceover by Zhang He ) team up when a magical tree at the temple is destroyed accidentally and a powerful, primal, ancient demon (voiceover by Zhang Lei) is released that aims to decimate the three Earth realms.
“The Next Three Days” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violence, drug material, language, some sexuality, and thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only] — Tension slowly escalates in this suspenseful, riveting, unpredictable remake of the 2008 French thriller “Pour Elle” in which a desperate Pittsburgh college professor (Russell Crowe) seeks the help of a former inmate (Liam Nesson) when he becomes doggedly determined to reunite his diabetic wife (Elizabeth Banks), who faces life in prison for allegedly murdering her boss, with their 6-year-old son (Ty Simpkins) and break her out of prison after she tries to commit suicide.
“Portal Runner” (NR) (2) [Available Dec. 10 on various VOD platforms.] — Cornelia Duryée’s wacky, quirky, action-packed, supernatural, predictable, 73-minute comedic sci-fi thriller based on J. D. Henning’s story in which a 15-year-old teenager (Sloane Morgan Siegel) learns he can travel between parallel dimensions through mirrors that act as portals and when he ends up in an alternate reality during Christmas time with an older sister (Elise Eberle) and parents(Carol Roscoe and Matt Shimkus) he never met before, he realizes that he and his family are being pursued by an evil entity across parallel worlds and gets his rebellious sister to help him defeat the powerful, menacing entity.
“Project Space 13” (NR) (2) [Opens Dec. 3 at NYC’s Roxy Theater and available Dec. 10 on MUBI.] — After an orange-jacket-wearing emerging performance artist (Keith Poulson) gets a provocative one-man show at a Manhattan gallery but then New York City shuts down during the pandemic due to rampant COVID-19 and outside tensions and violence escalate in Michael Bilandic’s odd, creative, quirky, satirical, comedic, 67-minute documentary, he decides the show must go on and locks himself in an iron-bar cubicle with two security guards (Theodore Bouloukos and Jason Grisell) as his only audience and source of conversation.
“River's End” (NR) (3.5) [Available now on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various VOD platforms.] — Striking photography punctuates Jacob Morrison's award-winning, thought-provoking, educational, eye-opening, complicated, disturbing, 81-minute documentary narrated by Delanna Studi that examines the complex, dire water crisis in California—with global parallels—in which competing interests in aggregate seek more water for their needs than exist in totality within the state and consists of insightful commentary by former U.S. congressman George Miller III, Mayor Felipe Perez (Firebaugh CA), NREC Director Doug Obegi, professors (such as Char Miller, Richard White, and Peter Gleick), attorney Hal Candee, South Delta Water Agency general counsel John Herrick, salmon fishermen (such as Mike Hudson, Larry Collins, and Captain Thomas Rogers), writer Juliet Christian-Smith, General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger, farmers (such as Al Medvitz, Rogene Reynolds, Brett and Chuck Baker, and Daniel Wilson), senior scientist San Francisco Bay Keeper Jon Rosenfield, California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Congressmen (sugh as Jared Huffman, Tom McClintock, and Devine Nunes), Big Pine Water Program coordinator Alan Bacock, former Owens Valley Committee President Mike Prather, heavy civil contractor Allan Clark, Fresh Water Nature Conservancy lead scientist Julie Zimmerman, Westlands Water District General Manager Tom Birmingham, former U.S. General Secretary Jason Peltier, Executive V.P. Harris Farms William Bordeau, Pultizer-Prize-winning “L.A. Times” journalist Bettina Boxall, and Senator Mitch McConnell.
“The Scrapper” (NR) (2) [Partially subtitled] [Available Dec. 7 via digital and various VOD platforms.] — Bari Kang’s dark, intense, bloody, violent, predictable, 85-minute crime thriller in which an ex-con (Bari Kang), who is caring for his horse-loving, mentally handicapped brother (Samrat Chakrabarti) and pregnant girlfriend (Phae Amara), sells scrap metal in Queens, New York City, to make a modest living and then gets hooked up with rival Punjabi and Mexican criminals (Anil Kumar, Randall Marquez, Frank Rodriguez, Ava Paloma, Andhy Méndez, Craig muMs Grant, Rob Giumarra, et al.) involved in drug dealing, human trafficking, and money laundering.
“Tangled 3D” (PG) (3.5) [Brief mild violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — An entertaining, funny, family-oriented, star-dotted (M.C. Gainey, Brad Garrett, Ron Perlman, and Jeffrey Tambor), 3-D, animated musical that merges the story of “Robin Hood” with the fairy tale “Rapunzel”in which a strong-willed, 18-year-old girl (voiceover by Mandy Moore) with magical, long golden tresses, who is kept imprisoned in an isolated castle by a youth-seeking, evil witch (voiceover by Donna Murphy) after she was kidnapped from her parents as an infant, keeps company with a faithful chameleon and makes a bargain with a handsome, slick-talking ruffian (voiceover by Zachary Levi) to escort her to the city to see the mysterious flying lanterns that light up the night sky every year on her birthday in exchange for a valuable tiara while being pursued by a tenacious horse and two disgruntled, revenge-driven thieves.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
