“The Burnt Orange Heresy” (R) (3) [Some sexual content/nudity, language, drug use, and violence.] [Opens Aug. 7 at select Emagine Theaters.] — After a shady, ambitious, charming, well-known art critic (Claes Bang), who desires deep down to be a successful artist, accepts an invitation from a wealthy, pompous art collector (Mick Jagger) to visit his Italian summer estate on the shores of Lake Como with his new free-spirited, small-town, American teacher girlfriend (Elizabeth Debicki), who is from Duluth, Minn., in this engaging, dark, well-acted, unpredictable, 99-minute, 2019 neo-noir thriller adapted from Charles Willeford’s 1971 novel and highlighted by striking cinematography, he contemplates stealing a valuable painting from the art studio of a legendary, reclusive artist (Donald Sutherland) for the ruthless collector in exchange for heading up an art gallery, but his devious plan has unforeseen consequences.
“From Paris with Love” (R) (2) [Strong bloody violence throughout, drug content, pervasive language, and brief sexuality.] [DVD only] — Quips and bullets fly in this humor-dotted, action-packed, fast-paced, violent thriller when an ambitious, trigger-shy, wannabe spy (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), who just accepted a proposal from his girlfriend (Kasia Smutniak), working as a personal aide to the U.S. Ambassador (Richard Durden) partners with a reckless, skillful American operative (John Travolta) to stop a dangerous terrorist cell before they hit a high-profile conference in Paris while taking out a gang of Asian cocaine dealers (Yinj Bing, et al.) along the way.
“La Danse: The Paris Opera Ballet” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — Exquisite ballet dancing highlights this artistic, informative, but repetitive, 159-minute Frederick Wiseman documentary that primarily consists of an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the agile, athletic, Paris Opera Ballet dancers, such as, Marie-Agnès Gillot, Nicolas Le Riche, and Agnès Letestu, as they rehearse ballets, including “The Nutcracker” and “Paquita,” at the architecturally stunning Palais Garnier and the choreography of Mats Ek, Sasha Waltz, Wayne McGregor, Rudolf Nureyev, and Pina Bausch.
“Legion” (R) (1.5) [Strong bloody violence and language.] [DVD only] — When a disillusioned God orders Archangel Gabriel (Kevin Durand) and the other angels to exterminate mankind in this preposterous, action-packed, poorly paced, loophole-filled, bullet-riddled thriller, rogue Archangel Michael (Paul Bettany) tries to protect a pregnant waitress (Adrianne Palicki), a café owner (Dennis Quaid) and his employees (Lucas Black and Charles S. Dutton), and customers (Tyrese Gibson, Jon Tenney, Kate Walsh, and Willa Holland) at an isolated desert café in Paradise Falls as a horde of possessed citizens (Jeannette Miller, Doug Jones, et al.) attack.
“Meru” (R) (3) [Language.] [Plays on Aug. 7 as part of AARP's “Movie for Grownups” and available on Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms.] — Striking photography and mountain scenery and brief commentary by “Into Thin Air” author Jon Krakauer highlight this intense, awe-inspiring, gut-wrenching, 90-minute, 2015 documentary that follows the initial harrowing ascent in 2008 and the equally treacherous second attempt in 2011 of three mountain climbers, including Montana-based Conrad Anker, Wyoming-based Jimmy Chin who miraculously survived an avalanche, and Utah-based Renan Ozturk who suffered a near-fatal traumatic brain injury after a climbing accident, as they use all of their skill, tenacity, and fortitude to climb the 4,000-foot wall known as the “Shark’s Fin” on India’s Mount Meru.
“Outrage” (R) (3) [Some language and sexual references.] [DVD only] — An eye-opening, informative, thought-provoking, 2009 political documentary that consists of candid interviews with editors Kevin Naff and John Byrne, journalists (such as Dan Popkey, Bob Norman, Chris Bull, Mark Cromer, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Andrew Sullivan), Washington, D.C. councilmember David Catania, publisher Steven Clemons, political consultant Hilary Rosen, radio host Michelangelo Signorile, former executive director of human rights campaign Elizabeth Birch, blogger Michael Rogers, gay rights activist David Rothenberg, Act Up founder Larry Kramer, lobbyist Tom Sheridan, clinical psychologist Matthew Weissman, former national field director for Republican National Committee Dan Gurley, and openly gay politicians (such as Barney Frank, Jim Hormel, Neil Giuliano, Jim Kolbe, and Tammy Baldwin) who examine the blatant hypocrisy of closeted lawmakers and politicians, including James McGreevey, Larry Craig, David Dreier, Ed Schrock, Charles Crist, Mark Foley, Ed Koch, and James McCrery, who consistently voted against LGBT rights.
“St. Trinian’s” (PG-13) (1.5) [Thematic elements, drug and alcohol content, sexual material, and language.] [DVD only] — When a bunch of unruly, spoiled British students (Talulah Riley, Jodie Whittaker, Lily Cole, Juno Temple, Paloma Faith, Gemma Arterton, Antonia Bernath, Amara Karan, Tamsin Egerton, Kathryn Drysdale, et al.) at a rundown, soon-to-be-bankrupt, English girl’s school run by an irresponsible, over-the-top head mistress (Rupert Everett) learn that their school may be closed down by the minister of education (Colin Firth) in silly, lackluster, unfunny, tween-geared, cameo-dotted (Stephen Fry, Toby Jones, Russell Brand, Mischa Barton) 2007 comedy, they foolishly plan a heist of the Vermeer painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring” to earn money.
“That Evening Sun” (PG-13) (4) [Brief strong language, some violence, sexual content, and thematic elements.] [DVD only] — Gorgeous cinematography and superb acting highlight this poignant, heartbreaking, well-written, critically acclaimed film in which a widowed, stubborn, cantankerous, 80-year-old farmer (Hal Holbrook), who reminiscences about his wife (Dixie Carter), leaves a nursing home in Tennessee and faces off against a couple (Ray McKinnon and Carrie Preston) and their teenage daughter (Mia Wasikowska), with the help of his neighbor (Barry Corbin), who have moved into his home after his lawyer son (Walton Goggins) sold them his property.
“Venus and Serena” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language.] [Available on DVD and Amazon Prime, YouTube, and various VOD platforms.] — A fascinating, inspirational, informative, candid, insightful, 99-minute, 2012 documentary that focuses on the early careers of talented, influential, driven, close-knit, champion, Black sibling tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and their challenging 2011 tournament season that was filled with health concerns for both sisters and consists of tournament and interview excerpts and commentary snippets with family (such as father Richard Williams, mother Oracene Price, and sister Isha Price), tennis champion and commentator John McEnroe, former business advisor Leland Hardy, agents Jill Smoller and Carlos Fleming, former coach Rick Macci, tennis players Billie Jean King and Martina Hingis, sports journalists Peter Bodo and Mary Carillo, hitting partners Dave Rineberg and Sascha Bajin, author Gay Talese, President Bill Clinton, “Vogue” editor Anna Wintour, and comedian Chris Rock.
“Yes Men Fix the World” (NR) (3.5) [DVD only] — A hilarious, eye-opening, discussion-provoking, eyebrow-and-conscience-raising, satirical documentary in which gutsy, smart, and slightly insane, activist Yes Men hoaxers Andy Bichlbaum and Mike Bonanno set up elaborate pranks and impersonate corporate and/or governmental spokespersons from Dow Chemical to HUD or pose as World Trade Organization (WTO) members to provide a biting social commentary and to make everyone aware of the greedy antics of big business.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
