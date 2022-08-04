Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“The Andy Baker Tape” (NR) (3) [Available Aug. 5 on the Terror Films Channel and Aug. 12 on various digital platforms.] — Bret Lada’s intriguing, award-winning, found-footage, quirky, suspenseful, humor-dotted, twist-filled, 70-minute, 2021 horror thriller in the vein of “The Blair Witch Project” in which an ambitious, charming New Jersey YouTube food blogger (Bret Lada) discovers that he has a mentality unstable half-brother (Dustin Fontaine) after the death of his father, and when they meet and go on a culinary road trip in October 2020 supposedly to sample and critique cuisine at various food venues, the short-lived, volatile collaboration does not go as hoped.
“Bliss” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Aug. 5 in theaters and Aug. 16 on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — Tensions eventually arise in Henrika Kull’s intriguing, realistic, sexually explicit, gritty, well-acted, candid, down-to-earth, 91-minute, 2021 film when a tattooed, poem-writing, 42-year-old veteran prostitute (Katharina Behrens), who has an 11-year-old son living with his father, falls in love with a spirited, pole-dancing, 25-year-old Italian (Adam Hoya) while working for a madam (Petra Kauner) at the legal Queens brothel in Berlin with other sex workers (Nele Kayenberg, Sarah Junghauß, Mandy Schicker, Christina-Madalina David, et al.).
“Bring Him Back Dead” (NR) (2.5) [Available Aug. 2 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a desperate, martial-arts-savvy thief (Louis Mandylor), whose young son (Isaiah Jones) needs a kidney transplant, drugs other members of his ruthless gang of criminals (Gary Daniels, Ryan M. Shaw, LeJon Woods, and Chris Torem) at a cabin in the woods who have stolen a cache of valuable diamonds and takes the leader’s drug addict daughter (Katie Keene) along with him in Mark Savage’s gripping, action-packed, well-paced, violent, unpredictable, star-dotted (Bruce Ross, Richard Waddingham, Chris Matteis, and Tom Parnell), 86-minute crime thriller based on Jeff Miller’s story, he tries to sell the diamonds to a duplicitous buyer (Daniel Baldwin) while being hunted by his revenge-fueled gang.
“Bullet Train” (R) (3.5) [Strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality.] [Opens Aug. 5 in theaters.] — Bodies drop like flies as over-the-top mayhem ensues in David Leitch’s entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, well-written, hilarious, twist-filled, violent, unpredictable, star-studded (Channing Tatum, Micharl Shannon, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Bad Bunny, Karen Fukuhara, Emelina Adams, and Yuichi Kimura), 126-minute thriller dominated by terrific fight choreography when an eclectic group of globetrotting, competitive, highly trained, skilled assassins (Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji) board the bullet train in Japan and use guns, swords, knives, a briefcase, and a lethal syringe to take each other out.
“Cave Rescue” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language.] [Partially subtitled] [Opens Aug. 5 in select theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Tom Waller’s riveting, compelling, factually based, suspenseful, tense, inspirational, 100-minute thriller that showcases the reenactment of the miraculous, perilous rescue mission courageously undertaken in June 2018 by an international group of highly trained divers (Jim Warny, et al.), numerous skilled experts and technical advisors, and thousands of volunteers who joined forces to devise a plan to save twelve Thai Wild Boar soccer players and their 25-year-old coach after they became trapped for 18 days in the flooded Tham Luang Cave in the Nang Non Mountains in Northern Thailand during the monsoon season.
“Dancing at Lughnasa” (PG) (3.5) [Mild language and thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only] — The lives of five repressed, unmarried Irish sisters (Meryl Streep, Catherine McCormack, Brid Brennan, Sophie Thompson, and Kathy Burke), who are raising a young child (Darrell Johnston), in 1936 are irrevocably changed by the return of their mentally changed, older priest brother (Michael Gambon) from Uganda, by the loss of employment, and by the arrival of the free-spirited, estranged father (Rhys Ifans) who has returned to Donegal to see his son before heading to Spain to fight for Franco in this compelling, well-acted, tension-filled 1998 film.
“Easter Sunday” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language and suggestive references.] [Opens Aug. 5 in theaters.] — While a struggling, divorced, standup Filipino-American comedian and actor (Jo Koy) auditions for a television pilot arranged by his egotistical agent (Asif Ali) and tries to help his irresponsible cousin (Eugene Cordero) raise $40,000 he owes a gun-toting Mexican (Xavier de Guzman) in Jay Chandrasekhar’s entertaining, engaging, funny, heartwarming, star-studded (Lou Diamond Phillips, Tiffany Haddish, Carly Pope, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jimmy O. Yang, and Michael Weaver), 96-minute comedy, he tries to please his domineering mother (Lydia Gaston), teenage son (Brandon Wardell), and other dysfunctional relatives (Tia Carrere, Elena Juatco, Melody Butiu, Joey Guila, Rodney To, et al.) during an Easter Sunday celebration.
“Fire of Love” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opened July 29 in theaters.] — Miranda July narrates Sara Dosa’s award-winning, thrilling, educational, insightful, humor- dotted, touching, 93-minute documentary dominated by stunning visuals and terrific archival photographs and film footage that showcases the love of renowned French geochemist Katia Kraftt and geologist Maurice Krafft who married in 1970 and became Alsatian volcanologists to share their passion for exploring explosive, lava-sprouting volcanoes, such as Mt. Etna in Italy, Mt. St. Helens in the U.S.A., Nevado del Ruiz in Colombia, Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland, and Mt. Nyiragongo in Zaire, around the world for more than 25 years until the untimely, tragic death of the adventurous, eccentric couple, who literally lived on the edge, on June 3, 1991, from a volcanic ash cloud on Japan’s Mt. Unzen.
“I Love My Dad” (R) (3) [Sexual content and language.] [Opens Aug. 5 in theaters.] — James Morosini’s award-winning, factually inspired, unsettling, realistic, well-acted, skin-crawling-inducing, star-dotted (Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Dratch, Ricky Velez, and Sarah Helbringer), 96-minute dark comedy in which an estranged, neglectful, lying-prone, promise-breaking, irresponsible, divorced father (Patton Oswalt) in Maine creates a fake online profile account posing as a waitress (Claudia Sulewski) in a desperate attempt to reconnect with his unemployed, mentally-fragile, depressed son (James Morosini), who is in therapy after a suicide attempt and lives with his worried mother (Amy Landecker), when he is blocked on social media and then concocts a foolish catfish scheme that backfires when his son wants to meet the pretty waitress.
“Icon” (NR) (3) [Available Aug. 1 on Blue-ray, DVD, and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a skateboard-loving, senior high school student (Parker Padgett), who lives with his overprotective waitress mother (Julia Denton) in Florida, learns that his teenage girlfriend (Devon Hales) is pregnant in Tony Ahedo’s gripping, factually inspired, coming-of-age, moving, realistic, multilayered, well-acted, down-to-earth, 106-minute, 2021 film based on Ahedo’s 2015 award-winning short story, he struggles to do the right thing to support his girlfriend, strays off the straight and narrow as his relationship implodes, and questions fatherhood as he wonders about his absentee father (Tony DeMil) who is in prison.
“Interceptor” (TV-MA) (2) [Netflix Only] — When a highly skilled, newly appointed 3-Star Army General (Elsa Pataky) is forced out of her Pentagon job after accusing a higher ranking general of sexual assault and is demoted to Captain and assigned to an isolated nuclear interception station in the middle of the Pacific Ocean in Matthew Reilly’s over-the-top, violent, unrealistic, predictable, cameo-dotted (Chris Hemsworth, Colin Friels, Paul Caesar, and Rhys Muldoon), 89-minute thriller, she finds herself along with a milquetoast Army corporal (Mayen Mehta) trying to stop a ruthless former U.S. military intelligence officer (Luke Bracey) and his “patriot” cohorts (Aaron Glenane, Ali Kadhim, Dariusz Paczynski, and Ingrid Kleinig) who want to disable the interceptor missiles at the station and to launch sixteen stolen Russian ICBMs against major U.S. cities in order to destroy America and annihilate 300 million citizens so that the country can eventually be rebuilt to their patriotic ideals.
“Judy Moody and the NOT Bummer Summer” (PG) (2) [Mild rude humor and language.] .] [DVD and VOD only] — When her parents (Janet Varney and Kristoffer Ryan Winters) leave for California and two best friends (Taylar Hender and Garrett Ryan) head to Borneo and circus camp, respectively, in this upbeat, silly, kid-geared comedy, a young Virginia girl (Jordana Beatty), her skittish friend (Preston Bailey), and her younger brother (Parris Mosteller) try to find thrills to fill their summer, including searching for the elusive bigfoot, while being cared for by their hip, artistic aunt (Heather Graham).
“Kung Fu Ghost” (NR) (2.5) [Available August 2 on various VOD platforms.] — When a ditzy, clumsy, naïve Vietnamese woman (Jennifer N. Linch) inherits a decorative mansion in San Diego from her charming grandfather (David S. Dawson) she never met in Jennifer N. Linch’s wacky, silky, low-budget, poorly acted, funny, 94-minute comedy, she comes face-to-face with his kung-fu-kicking ghost, his ghostly friend (Noah Sargent), treasure-hunting thieves (Amber Grayson, Whitney Wegman-Wood, et al.), and a mysterious man (Rene Fernandez) searching for a powerful bell and artifacts that have control over life and death.
“L’Amour Fou” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] .] [DVD and VOD only] — Longtime business partner and lover Pierre Bergé gives a fascinating, heartfelt commentary in this intriguing, informative, 93-minute, cameo-dotted (Catherine Deneuve, Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Linda Evangelista, The Village People, François Mitterrand, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Carla Bruni) 2010 documentary in which he chronicles the legendary, 51-year career of iconic French fashion designer Yves Matthieu Saint Laurent (1936-2008), who took over the House of Dior at age 21, and gives insights into their personal lives through still photographs, archival film footage, interviews with muses Loulou De La Falaise and Betty Catroux and star Jack Lang, his priceless art collection (artworks by Picasso, Mondrian, Brancusi, Modigliani, Matisse, and Braque) that was auctioned at Christie’s, and tours of their opulent homes in Paris on the West Bank, Normandy, and Marrakech.
“Preman: Silent Fury” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Aug. 5 on Hi-YAH! and on Sept. 27 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various digital platforms.] — After his feisty, strong-willed, bullied, young Indonesian son (Muzakki Ramdhan), whose mother (Putri Ayudya) left him years earlier, witnesses a man (Egi Fedly) get brutally murdered by a ruthless, sociopathic crime lord (Kiki Narendra) in Randolph Zaini’s gritty, intense, action-packed, well-paced, violent, low-budget, unpredictable, 91-minute, 2021 thriller, the revenge-fueled, gangster (Khiva Iskak) must protect his child at all costs by taking on numerous dangerous adversaries (Revaldo) who were once his allies.
“Queen Elizabeth II: Her Glorious Reign” (NR) (3) [Played July 29 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available July 26 on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Andrés Williams narrates Alan Byron’s captivating, thorough, respectful, informative, timely, in-depth, 95-minute documentary that chronicles the ups and downs during the astonishing 70-year reign of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who is about to celebrate her platinum jubilee year, through archival film footage and photographs and commentary by former spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II Dicky Arbiter, “The King's Speech” author Peter Conradi, royal biographers Sarah Bradford and Christopher Warwick, journalist Phil Dampier, historian and photographer Robert Lacey, journalist and broadcaster Hugo Vickers, “Majesty Magazine” editor Ingrid Seward, journalist and newsreader Nicholas Owen, royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, author and journalist Tim Heald, first cousin Lady Elizabeth Sharkely, Maltese journalist John Mizzi, royal coin designer Stephen Taylor, actor Matt Smith, and broadcaster, writer, and former Parliament member Gyles Brandreth.
“Submarine” (NR) (2) .] [DVD and VOD only] — Quirky characters dominate this somber, dull, slow-spaced, oddball, 2010 film in which an awkward, 15-year-old Welsh student (Craig Roberts) must cope with the ill mother of his bullying girlfriend (Yasmin Page), the troubled marriage of his marine biologist father (Noah Taylor) and office worker mother (Sally Hawkins), and his suspicion that his mother is having an affair with a colorful neighbor (Paddy Considine).
“Thirteen Lives” (PG-13) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Some strong language and unsettling images.] [Opens July 29 in select theaters and available Aug. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.] — After twelve traumatized Thai soccer players (Pasakorn Hoyhon, et al.) and their 25-year-old, guilt-ridden assistant coach (Teeradon ‘James’ Supapunpinyo) get trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Northern Thailand in June and July 2018 for 18 grueling, frightening days when the monsoons unexpectedly arrive early in Ron Howard’s riveting, factually based, powerful, suspenseful, heart-wrenching, moving, inspirational, 147-minute thriller, skilled cave rescue divers (Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Sukollawat Kanarot, Lewis Fitz-Gerald, Thira Chutikul, Bernard Sam, Popetorn Soonthornyanakij, et al.) and an Australian anesthesiologist (Joel Edgerton) along with more than 5,000 volunteers from Thailand and seventeen other countries joined forces in a harrowing, dangerous, miraculous, rescue mission to save the Wild Boar team against tremendous odds while the Chiang Rai Province governor (Sahajak 'Poo' Boonthanakit) and the interior minister (Vithaya Pansringarm) lead the complicated operation.
“The Tic Code” (R) (2.5) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A touching, uneven, jazz-infused, cameo-dotted (Tony Shalhoub, Carole Kane, Fisher Stevens, Camryn Manheim, Bill Nunn, and Pat Moya), 1999 film in which an 11-year-old boy (Christopher George Marquette) in New York City, who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, is bullied by an overweight student (Robert Ilder), and is estranged from his father (James McCaffrey), idolizes a Tourtette’s-afflicted African-American jazz saxophone player (Gregory Hines) who he hopes will marry his concerned seamstress mother (Polly Draper).
“X-Men: First Class” (PG-13) (3.5) [Brief strong language, some sexuality and a violent image.] .] [DVD and VOD only] — While revenge-driven Magneto (Michael Fassbender) is preoccupied with killing the power-hungry Nazi doctor (Kevin Bacon) who coldheartedly murdered his mother (Éva Magyar) in front of him when he was only a boy (Bill Milner) in 1944 in this special-effects-laden, action-packed, fast-paced, entertaining, cameo-dotted (Oliver Platt, Hugh Jackman, Wes Craven, Ray Wise, Michael Ironside, Rebecca Romijn, James Remar, and Rade Serbedzija) prequel, level-headed telepath Professor X (James McAvoy), a CIA agent (Rose Byrne), and a team of mutants (Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Caleb Landry Jones, Lucas Till, and Edi Gathegi) try to stop the German doctor and his henchmen (Jason Flemyng, January Jones, Álex González, and Zoë Kravitz) who are desperate to start WWIII by placing missiles in Cuba and pitting the United States against Russia in the early 1960s.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.