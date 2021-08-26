Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Breathless” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After stealing a car and impulsively murdering a cop in Jean-Luc Godard’s black-and-white, New French Wave 1960 film, which is based on a François Truffaut short story, a handsome, petty car thief (Jean-Paul Belmondo) rekindles a romance with a pretty American journalism student (Jean Seberg) in Paris while contemplating his escape to Rome
“Camille 2000” (NR) (1.5) [DVD only] [DVD and VOD only] — An odd, risqué, romantic, dubbed 1969 film, which is based on Alexander Dumas’s “The Lady of the Camellias,” about a handsome man (Nino Castelnuovo) who falls for a gorgeous, terminally ill, wealthy Italian (Daniele Gaubert) while visiting his friend (Robert Bisacco) during a vacation in Rome.
“The Citizen” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Played Aug. 13 via Eventbrite and available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.] — Superb acting dominates Roland Vranik’s poignant, captivating, award-winning, down-to-earth, heartbreaking, unpredictable, 109-minute, 2016 film in which the life of a Black tenacious, kindhearted, widowed, 56-year-old security guard (Marcelo Cake-Baly), who works for a supportive boss (Tünde Szalontay) at a grocery store in Budapest, gets increasingly complicated when he allows a pregnant Iranian refugee (Arghavan Shekari) to hide from the authorities in his apartment after escaping from a camp and then falls in love with an engaging history teacher (Ágnes Máhr), who has a husband (Péter Barbinek) and two adult sons (Máté Haumann and Péter Sándor), while she coaches him on Hungarian history and the constitution so he can pass an exam to become a Hungarian citizen.
“Coach” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some crude sexual humor and a drug reference.] [DVD and VOD only] — After his actress girlfriend (Gillian Jacobs) leaves him in this inspirational, family-friendly, romantic, 2010 comedy, a New Yorker (Hugh Dancy), who lives off a trust fund, tries to find meaning and direction in his life by coaching young soccer players (Jonathan Gutierrez, Ryann Shane, Jesse Stevenson, Gustavo Cunha, Gary Cherkassky, Vanessa Callegari, Miles E. Daniels, et al.) and finds a new girlfriend when he meets a likable, headstrong surgeon (Liane Balaban).
“Final Frequency” (NR) (2) [Opens Aug. 31 in theaters.] — After a science professor (Charles Shaughnessy), who is studying Nikola Tesla’s formulas in his journals, is kidnapped in Tim Lowry’s wacky, lackluster, nonsensical, low-budget, 91-minute film, a Ph.D. student (Kirby Bliss Blanton) studying and researching seismic activity is aided by her deaf brother (Luke Guidan) afflicted with PTSD, a cop (Lou Ferrigno, Jr.), and two IT professionals (Nikki SooHoo and Abhay Walia) in an attempt to prevent power-hungry bad guys (Richard Burgi Nicolas Alexandre, et al.) from using sonic waves to generate an earthquake and to create havoc before a G20 Summit in Los Angeles, which will be attended by leaders worldwide.
“The Lost Leonardo” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Aug. 27 in theaters.] — Andreas Koefoed’s educational, enlightening, fascinating, behind-the-scenes, well-paced, 90-minute documentary that consists of insightful, expert commentary by art conservator Dianne Dwyer Modestini, art dealers (such as Alexander Parish, Robert Simon, and Warren Adelson), curator Luke Syson, art critics Jerry Saltz and Kenny Schacter, global art services executive Evan Beard, FBI art crime team founder Robert K. Wittman, writer Alexandra Bregman, art historians Bernd Wolfgang Lindemann and Didier Rykner, Swiss businessman Yves Bouvier, journalists Antoine Harari and Georgina Adam, and Leonardo Da Vinci experts Martin Kemp, Maria Teresa Fiorio, and Frank Zöllner to explore the authenticity of the alleged Leonardo Da Vinci Salvator Mundi painting that was surprisingly discovered in New Orleans in 2005 and then after its painstaking restoration and hype in the lucrative art world to up the sale price, it eventually sold for $450 million to a mysterious collector.
“Machete” (R) (3.5) [Strong bloody violence throughout, language, some sexual content, and nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a ruthless drug lord (Steven Seagal) in Mexico killed his wife (Nina Leon) and girlfriend and threatened his daughter three years earlier in this frenetic-paced, entertaining, action-packed, violent, cameo-studded (Rose McGowan, Daryl Sabara, Don Johnson, and Shea Whigham), Robert Rodriquez film filled with tongue-in-cheek humor and blood, a machete-wielding, highly skilled, tattooed, wrinkled, former Federale agent (Danny Trejo) is framed for the attempted assassination of a corrupt U.S. senator (Robert DeNiro) in Texas when he is hired by the senator’s aide (Jeff Fahey), who is married to a sexy wife (Alicia Rachel Marek) and attracted to his own drug-addicted daughter (Lindsay Lohan), to kill him and then finds himself aided by a immigration and customs enforcement agent (Jessica Alba), a no-nonsense leader (Michelle Rodriquez) of an underground organization, and a gun-toting priest (Cheech Marin) while on the run.
“Mystery Team” (R) (1.5) [Crude sexual content, nudity, language, and some drug material.] [DVD and VOD only] — A low-budget, silly, family-friendly, 2009 comedy in which three high school students (Donald Glover, D.C. Pierson, and Dominic Dierkes) in California continue to play detective when two orphaned sisters (Daphne Ciccarelle and Aubrey Plaza) hire them to find out who killed their parents.
“Neverwas” (PG-13) (3) [Thematic issues.] [DVD and VOD only] — Exquisite photography highlights this intriguing, well-acted, albeit complicated, 2005 film in which a psychiatrist (Aaron Eckhart), who is haunted by his past growing up with his parents (Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange), begins working with another therapist (William Hurt) at a mental institution in Hudson, New York, to treat disturbed patients (Alan Cumming, Michael Moriarty, Vera Farmiga, Bill Bellamy, Cynthia Stevenson, et al.) and finds himself particularly drawn to an elderly patient (Ian McKellen) who knew his father and attracted to a duplicitous botanist (Brittany Murphy) doing research for a magazine article.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” (G) (2.5) [Opened Aug. 20 in theaters and available on Paramount+.] — When the egotistical, menacing, feline-loving, top-hat-wearing mayor (voiceover by Ron Pardo) and his henchmen (voiceovers by Dax Shepard and Randall Park) wreck havoc and cause problems, including starting a massive fire with fireworks, locking up all the mutts in doggy jail, and endangering people in an upside-down subway, in Adventure City in Cal Brunker’s colorful, action-packed, fast-paced, funny, star-dotted (voiceovers by Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Roberts, Keegan Hedley, Lilly Bartlam, and Callum Shoniker), 86-minute animated comedy based on the television series and geared for young children, a brave 10-year-old boy (voiceover by Will Brisbin) and his gang of adorable, heroic, couragous, rescue puppies (voiceovers by Marsai Martin, Iain Armitage, Shayle Simons, Kingsley Marshal, et al.) save the citizens of metropolis when a climate-changing cloud catcher gadget invented by a climate scientist (voiceover by Yara Shahidi) runs amok after being sabotaged by the mayor and threatens citywide destruction.
“The Rage in Placid Lake” (NR) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — After being relentlessly picked on and punched by three bullies (Stephen James King, Nathaniel Dean, and Toby Schmitz) for years in school in this exceedingly off-the-wall, wacky 2003 comedy, a geeky, angry prep school graduate (Ben Lee), who lives with his strange, liberal parents (Miranda Richardson and Garry McDonald) in Australia, tries to fit in and change the course of his life by taking a mundane job at an insurance company to the disappointment and shock of his parents and to the dismay of his smart girlfriend (Rose Byrne) who lives with her clueless, widowed, scientist father (Nicholas Hammond).
“The Suicide Squad” (R) (2.5) [Strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use, and brief graphic nudity.] [Opened Aug. 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.] — When a no-nonsense warden (Viola Davis) sends an eclectic group of oddball, supervillain convicts (Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Jai Courtney, Steve Agee, voiceover by Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fallon, Sean Gunn, and Flula Borg) on an essentially a suicide mission lead by a captain (Joel Kinnaman) to take down a tower that houses a gigantic, cartoonish, telepathic, alien starfish and prisoners undergoing cruel experiments in James Gunn’s bizarre, over-the-top, action-packed, exceedingly wacky, entertaining, violent, gory, fast-paced, star-dotted (Taika Waititi, Storm Reid, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Mayling Ng, Julio Ruiz, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Lloyd Kaufman, John Ostrander, and Stephen Blackehart), 132-minute comedic spoof, they encounter one obstacle after another, including Corto Maltese major general (Joaquin Cosio), the island dictator (Juan Diego Botto), and heavily armed guerilla forces.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
