Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Alienoid: Part 1” (NR) (2.5) [Opens Aug. 26 in theaters.] — While a tenacious alien (Kim Woo-bin) in present-day South Korea and his robot partner (voiceover by Kim Dae-myung) oversee alien prisoners who are transported to Earth and merged into unsuspecting human bodies (So Ji-sub, Jeon Yeo-been, Hong Eon-nyeon, et al.) and then end up transporting an infant from the 14th Goryeo Dynasty through a portal after successfully capturing an escaped convict in Choi Dong-hoon’s over-the-top, original, overly convoluted, action-packed, fast-paced, wit-dotted, nonlinear, 142-minute sci-fi film dominated by stunning cinematography, choreography, and special effects, mayhem ensues in both timelines as a clumsy martial artist (Ryu Jun-yeol), a Taoist magician gang leader (Kim Eui-sung), a mysterious gun-toting woman (Kim Tae-ri), and others search for a powerful, legendary sword in 1391.
“The Day After Halloween” (NR) (1.5) [Available Aug. 23 on various digital platforms.] — When two longtime, hung over, idiotic friends (Danny Schluck and Brandon DeLany) find a strangled corpse (Aimee Fogelman) in the bathtub after guests (Victoria Meade, Joshua Dubois, Jon Hunter, et al.) attended a Halloween party blowout in Chad Ostrom’s lackluster, wacky, nonsensical, low-budget, unpredictable, 82-minute thriller, they try to figure out what happened while two cops (Clyde Zander Schaus and Aaron Champion) begin an investigation, a threatening man (Joe Lazenby) shows up at the front door, and a mysterious, fang-spouting woman runs amok.
“The Ghost Lights” (NR) (2.5) [Available Aug. 26 on various digital platforms, on Sept. 2 on the Terror Films Channel, and Sept. 9 on Kings of Horror.] — After the death of her estranged father (John Francis McCullagh) in Dallas and a discovery of a cassette tape recording he made in the late 1970s in which he talks to a miner (Billy Blair) about mysterious lights over a West Texas ghost town and disappearances in the desert in Timothy Stevens’ quirky, factually inspired, original, low-budget, 85-minute sci-fi thriller, an inquisitive, guilt-ridden New York City journalist (Katreeva Philips) decides to investigate the lights in Texas and commiserates about the relationship she never had with her father while trying to reconnect with him in spirit and being followed by a creepy man in black (Timothy Stevens).
“In Her Skin” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — After their dark-haired, 15-year-old, ballet dancer daughter (Kate Bell) suddenly disappears in March 1999 in this intense, tragic, factually based, 2009 film, her worried Australian parents (Guy Pearce and Miranda Otto) desperately try to convince the police that she has not run away and eventually a jealous, troubled, depressed, overweight, teenager (Ruth Bradley), who lives with her distraught father (Sam Neill), comes under suspicion.
“Into the Deep” (R) (2.5) [Violence, drug use, some sexual content, nudity, and language throughout.] [Opens Aug. 26 in select theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms and on Oct. 4 on Blu-ray™ and DVD.] — When a naive woman (Ella-Rae Smith), who is eager to leave her small coastal town, ends up on a sailboat with a charming, handsome, mysterious stranger (Matthew Daddario) in the middle of the ocean in Kate Cox’s gripping, tense, risqué, well-paced, unrealistic, 91-minute thriller, she finds herself in a dangerous predicament of whom to believe after an unconscious, revenge-fueled woman (Jessica Alexander) on a jet ski ends up on the boat and then claims she is a victim of rape and sexual abuse by the duplicitous boat owner.
“Inside the Mind of a Cat” (TV-PG) (3) [Netflix Only] — Andy Mitchell’s engaging, educational, fascinating, entertaining, insightful, 67-minute documentary that discusses many aspects of felines, including origins, socialization, physical and personality traits, behaviors, and vocalizations, and consists of commentary by Tokyo Feline Medical Center director and cat guru Dr. Yuki Hattori, Unity College associate professor and cat psychologist Dr. Kristin Vitale, cat researcher Dr. Saho Takagi, San Francisco SPCA behavior and welfare director and cat behaviorist Dr. Wailani Sung, Cornell Feline Heath Center cat psychologist Dr. Bruce Kornriech, paleogeneticist Dr. Eva Maria Giegl, and Ukrainian cat trainers Maryna and Svitlana Savitska.
“Larry Crowne” (PG-13) (3) [Brief strong language and some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a divorced, 20-year veteran salesclerk (Tom Hanks) at the big-box store gets fired from his job because he lacks a college education in this feel-good, delightful, star-dotted (Rita Wilson, Taraji P. Henson, Pam Grier, Cedric the Entertainer, Via Vardalos, Ian Gomez, and Bryan Cranston), romantic comedy, he enrolls in a California community college where he is challenged by scrappy professors (Julia Roberts and George Takei) and befriended by an upbeat college student (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and her scooter gang (Wilmer Valderramma, et al.).
“Low Life” (NR) (3) [Available Aug. 25 on various VOD platforms.] — After an over-the-top, volatile, loose-cannon, YouTube personality (Wes Dunlap) becomes obsessed with spending his time trying to snag pedophiles on the Internet and then invites a sexual predator (Lucas Neff) to play poker with his two buddies (Jake Dvorsky and Hunter Milano) when he appears at his front door for a date in Tyler Michael James’ gripping, gritty, dark, taut, violent, twist-filled, unpredictable, 105-minute thriller, emotions escalate and the night quickly goes off the rails for all involved parties (Lucy Urbano, Luna Montana, and Devin Sidell) as the hunting tables are turned.
“Monte Carlo” (PG) (3) [Brief mild language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a recent 18-year-old, high school graduate (Selena Gomez), who lives with her parents (Andie McDowell and Brett Cullen) in Texas, heads to Paris with her free-spirited best friend (Kate Cassidy) and her cynical stepsister (Leighton Messter) in this lighthearted, tween-geared, chick-flick, romantic comedy, she ends up impersonating a bitchy, look-alike, snobbish British heiress and falls in love with a handsome Frenchman (Pierre Boulanger) in Monte Carlo while her stepsister finds herself smitten with a hunky Aussie (Luke Bracey) and her friend realizes that she misses her boyfriend (Cory Monteith) after dating a stuck-up prince (Giulio Berruti).
“Samaritan” (PG-13) (3) [Strong violence and strong language.] [Available Aug. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When a ruthless, power-hungry bad guy (Pilou Asbæk) and his gang (Sophia Tatum, Moisés Arias, Jared Odrick, et al.) get hold of a powerful, mythical hammer in Julius Avery’s gritty, entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, star-dotted (Martin Starr, Natacha Karam, Michael Aaron Milligan, and Deacon Randle), 99-minute film based on Mythos Comics and highlighted by terrific fight choreography, an adventurous, precocious, tenacious, free-spirited, 13-year-old boy (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), who lives with his single hardworking nurse mother (Dascha Polanco), tries to convince his scarred, reclusive, ice-cream-loving superhero vigilante neighbor (Sylvester Stallone) working as a garbage collector to come out of “retirement” to save crime-riddled Granite City.
“A Song for Us” (NR) (3) [Available currently on Amazon Prime Video and vimeo.] — Wonderful folk music highlights Peter Hitchcock’s heartwarming, syrupy, down-to-earth, nostalgic, low-key, small-budget, 81-minute, 2021 film in which an artistic, free-spirited, sixtysomething English folk singer (Lisa Kovack) ends up reconnecting with her down-on-his-luck, homeless, guitar-harmonica-playing, rock-skipping, former singing partner and lover (Keith McKie) when her filmmaker daughter (Karen Scobie) shoots a documentary about homelessness in Toronto with a friend (Brian Scott Carleton) and reminisces about meeting the talented, draft-dodging singer (Tyson Coady) at a Toronto coffee bar when she arrived from London as a young singer (Haley Midgette) in the late 1960s.
“Suburban Sasquatch” (NR) (1.5) [Available Aug. 23 on Blu-ray™ and various VOD platforms.] — When a slipper-wearing, breast-spouting, flesh-eating, mystical Bigfoot (Dave Bonavita) begins to attack various victims, including fishermen (Wes Miller and Dave Wascavage), hikers (Valerie Negro and Paula Negro), a dog owner (Steve Morgan), car mechanics (Ed Wascavage Jr. and Ricky Harding), a socialite (Mary Wascavage), a grandmother (Loretta Wascavage), and a mother (Dallas Quinn) protecting her son (Hunter Quimby), and tears out hearts and pulls off limbs in a suburban park in David Wascavage’s campy, intentionally bad, wacky, hilariously stupid, violent, groan-inducing, backyard-budget, 100-minute, 2004 thriller, inept and vomiting park rangers, a bow-wielding Native American archer (Sue Lynn Sanchez), lame hunters (Matt Black, Jim Hanna, Dave Wascavage, Troy Stephen Sanders, and Matthew Blackwell), and a journalist (Bill Ushler) try to stop the attacks.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” (R) (3.5) [Some sexual content, graphic nudity, and brief violence.] [Opens Aug. 26 in theaters.] — George Miller’s complicated, multifaceted, poignant, fascinating, well-acted, visually stunning, 108-minute fantasy film adapted from A. S. Byatt's 1994 short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” and reminiscent of “Arabian Nights” in which a lonely, reserved, cynical, skeptical, English literary scholar and narratologist (Tilda Swinton) goes to Turkey to attend a conference and to give a lecture, purchases an ancient bottle in an Istanbul antique shop, and ends up releasing a trapped, immortal Djinn (Idris Elba) who tells her the story of his life and fate of past owners (Burcu Gölgedar, Aamito Stacie, et al.) while trying to grant the reluctant academic three heartfelt wishes in exchange for his freedom.
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (PG-13) (3) [Intense prolonged sequences of sci-fi action violence, mayhem and destruction, and language, some sexuality, and innuendo.] [DVD and VOD only] — Fabulous special effects, nonstop action, and frenetic pacing dominates this 3D, entertaining, witty, twist-filled, 137-minute, star-dotted (Patrick Demsey, John Malkovich, John Turturro, Alan Tudyk, Ken Jeong, Hugo Weaving, and Buzz Aldrin) third installment in the Transformer franchise in which a national hero (Shia LeBeouf) tries to appease his parents (Kevin Dunn and Julie White) by finding a job and then teams up with the Autobots (voiceovers by Leonard Nimoy, Peter Cullen, Tom Kenny, et al.), his sexy girlfriend (Rose Huntington Whiteley), and military personnel (Frances McDormand, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, et al.) to prevent Decepticons (voiceovers by Frank Welker, et al.) from bringing their planet to Earth.
“Undertow” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After a gay, handsome, artistic painter (Manolo Cardona) dies in this moving, heartbreaking, critically acclaimed, 2009 film, a haunted, distressed, Peruvian fisherman (Cristian Mercado) jeopardizes his relationship with his wife (Tatiana Astengo) and newborn son and risks being ostracized by judgmental people (José Chacaltana, Cindy Diaz, et al.) in his small oceanside community when he begs his lover’s mother to allow him to assume the responsibility for his burial at sea.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.