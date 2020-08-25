Short Redhead Reel Reviews
Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“24 City” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — An informative, interesting, but slow-paced 2008 documentary that primarily consists of interviews with former diverse employees, including Su Na, Zhao Gang, Gu Minhua, Song Weidong, He Xihun, Hao Dali, Hau Lijun, and Guan Fengjiu, of Xindu Machinery (aka Factory 420), in Chengdu, China, who were displaced when the Chengfu Group closed the factory to construct a luxury, high-rise apartment building.
“Chemical Hearts” (R) (2.5) [Language, sexuality, and teen drug use.] [Opens Aug. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When a smart, virginal, seventeen-year-old high school senior (Austin Abrams), who lives with his parents (Bruce Altman and Meg Gibson) and sister in New Jersey, finds himself coeditor of his high school newspaper with an attractive, melancholy, cane-using, fish-feeding new transfer student (Lili Reinhart) in this touching, low-key, realistic, coming-of-age, down-to-earth, star-dotted (J. J. Pyle, Sarah Jones, C. J. Hoff, and Kara Young), romantic, 93-minute film based on Krystal Sutherland’s novel “Our Chemical Hearts,” he quickly becomes smitten with the traumatized, guilt-ridden senior who was severally injured in a car accident that tragically killed her boyfriend.
“Cut Throat City” (R) (3) [Violence, pervasive language, drug content, some sexual material, and nudity.] — After destructive hurricane Katrina decimates New Orleans in 2005 and FEMA is highly selective in who it helps in RZA’s gritty, violent, well-acted, star-studded (Terrence Howard, Ethan Hawke, Isaiah Washington, Wesley Snipes, Kat Graham, Joel David Moore, Rob Morgan, and Sam Daly), 132-minute film, four desperate childhood friends (Demetrius Shipp Jr., Shameik Moore, Keenan Johnson, and Denzel Whitaker) in the Lower Ninth Ward attempt to rob a casino in New Orleans for a drug-dealing thug (Tip T. I. Harris), and when the heist goes awry, they find themselves hunted by a tenacious detective (Elza González) and a revenge-fueled warlord.
“Dear John” (PG-13) (3) [Some sexuality and violence.] [DVD only] — A heartbreaking, compelling, bittersweet, romantic film, which is written by bestselling author of “The Notebook,” with a double entendre title in which a shy, hotheaded Special Forces soldier (Channing Tatum) falls in love with a beautiful blonde student (Amanda Seyfried), who is friendly with a struggling single father (Henry Thomas) and his autistic son (Braeden Reed/Luke Benward), while visiting his coin-collecting, Asperger’s Syndrome-afflicted father (Richard Jenkins) on a two-week leave from the Army in South Carolina and the ensuing tumultuous relationship that develops when he reenlists for another tour of duty after the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“District 13: Ultimatum” (R) (2.5) [Some violence, language, and drug material.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — After corrupt, high-level cops (Daniel Duval and Pierre-Marie Mosconi) in Paris set up a take-no-prisoners elite commando captain (Cyril Raffaelli) and then murder cops to fuel tension in district 13 to execute their own greedy agenda in this engaging, action-packed, fast-paced 2009 sequel to the 2006 “District B13” film, the highly skilled captain, his agile friend (David Belle), and drug-dealing gang leaders (MC Jean Gab'1, James Deano, Laouni Mouhid, Mahamadou Coulibaly, Elodie Yung, and Fabrice Feltzinger) plan their own attack to inform the French president (Philippe Torreton) and to gain his support.
“Edge of Darkness” (R) (3) [Strong bloody violence and language.] [DVD only] — After his 24-year-old daughter (Bojana Novakovic), who had a nuclear engineering degree from MIT and worked as an assistant trainee at a highly-secretive government facility, is brutally gunned down at his home in this action-packed, convoluted, heartbreaking, suspenseful, unpredictable political thriller, which is reminiscent of Liam Neeson’s film “Taken,” a grieving Boston detective (Mel Gibson) begins to investigate her boyfriend (Shawn Roberts), her high-powered boss (Danny Huston), and a U.S. senator (Damian Young) when a mysterious stranger (Ray Winstone) informs him that his daughter was the target of the hit.
“Legion” (R) (1.5) [Strong bloody violence and language.] [DVD only] — When a disillusioned God orders Archangel Gabriel (Kevin Durand) and the other angels to exterminate mankind in this preposterous, action-packed, poorly paced, loophole-filled, bullet-riddled thriller, rogue Archangel Michael (Paul Bettany) tries to protect a pregnant waitress (Adrianne Palicki), a café owner (Dennis Quaid) and his employees (Lucas Black and Charles S. Dutton), and customers (Tyrese Gibson, Jon Tenney, Kate Walsh, and Willa Holland) at an isolated desert café in Paradise Falls as a horde of possessed citizens (Jeannette Miller, Doug Jones, et al.) attack.
“Made in Italy” (R) (2.5) [Language.] [Plays in select theaters and on VOD platforms.] — Art imitates life and life imitates art in this low-key, realistic, like-it-or-dislike-it, well-acted, predictable, 94-minute film highlighted by amazing cinematography and scenery in which a guilt-ridden, widowed artist (Liam Neeson) and his estranged, high-strung son (Micheál Richardson), who wants to buyout his soon-to-be-ex-wife (Yolanda Kettle) to take over a London art gallery, head to scenic Tuscany to sell the family house that has been vacant for 20 years and realize that in order to get a fresh start they must come to terms with their grief, to forgive each other, and to repair their relationship that is in crisis and then realize that their divorced, spunky real estate agent (Lindsay Duncan) and a beautiful, divorced Italian restaurant owner (Valeria Bilello), who has an ex-husband (Gian Marco Tavani) and young daughter, are also trying to start over.
“Unhinged” (R) (2.5) [Strong violent content and language throughout.] [Opens Aug. 21 in theaters.] — While a stressed out, recently divorced woman (Caren Pistorius) is having a bad day taking her 15-year-old son (Gabriel Bateman) to school in New Orleans and then refuses to apologize to an aggressive, tenacious, psychopathic driver (Russell Crowe) for honking at him on a congested freeway in this suspenseful, gritty, violent, road-rage, psychological, cliché, predicable, unrealistic, 90-minute thriller in the vein of “Duel,” “Falling Down,” and “The Hitcher,” she finds herself stalked and terrorized by the unhinged, maniacal stranger who is determined to give her a really bad day after brutally killing his ex-wife and her new husband and in the process causes multiple car accidents and murders, including her divorce attorney (Jimmi Simpson), a police officer, and an innocent bystander trying to help.
“When in Rome” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some suggestive content.] [DVD only] — After a cynical, workaholic, unlucky-in-love, Manhattan curator (Kristen Bell) at the Solomon Guggenheim Museum takes four coins and a poker chip from the Fountain of Love while attending the nuptials of her younger sister (Alexis Dziena) to a hunky Italian (Luca Calvani) in Rome in this syrupy, wacky, sporadically funny, romantic, cameo-dotted (Anjelica Huston, Keir O’Donnell, Don Johnson, and Shaquille O'Neal) comedy, she finds herself pursued by a sports journalist (Josh Duhamel), an artistic shoe salesman (Will Arnett), an egotistical model (Dax Shepard), a street magician (Jon Heder), and a sausage manufacturer (Danny DeVito).
“The White Ribbon” (R) (3.5) [Some disturbing content involving violence and sexuality.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — On the brink of WWI, the peace and tranquility are gradually eroded in a small, idyllic, German farming community in this intriguing, eerie, critically acclaimed, black-and-white film, which is Bergmanesque in tone, setting, direction, and photography, after the widowed town doctor (Rainer Bock) is intentionally injured in his own backyard, a farmer’s wife dies, the young son (Fion Mutert) of the wealthy baron (Ulrich Tukur) and his beautiful wife (Ursina Lardi) is found brutally caned, a cabbage patch is destroyed, a barn is burnt to the ground, and the mentally challenged son (Eddy Grahl) of an abused midwife (Susanne Lothar) is beaten and a suspicious 31-year-old schoolteacher (Christian Friedel), who is engaged to shy woman (Leonie Benesch) living with her parents (Detlev Buck and Anne-Kathrin Gummich), begins to ponder whether some of the stifled children (Maria-Victoria Dragus, Leonard Proxauf, Janina Fautz, et al.) who may be rebelling against their strict, moral upbringing are involved, including those of the strict Protestant pastor (Burghart Klaußner) and his wife (Steffi Kühnert).
“Words on Bathroom Walls” (PG-13) (3.5) [Mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language, and smoking.] [Opens Aug. 21 in theaters.] — Terrific acting dominates this engaging, intense, down-to-earth, coming-of-age, star-dotted (Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Drew Scheid, and Lobo Sebastian), 111-minute film based on Julia Walton’s novel in which a frustrated, distraught, schizophrenic high school senior (Charlie Plummer), who dreams of being a chef and lives with his caring mother (Molly Parker) and her boyfriend (Walter Goggins), struggles with fitting and dealing with traumatizing hallucinations and psychotic medication side effects, and when he starts classes at a private Catholic academy, he falls for a smart, feisty student (Taylor Russell) who is tutoring him as a way to earn money to help her temporarily laid-up father (Reinaldo Faberlle) and two younger brothers.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.