Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“Boys State” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some strong language and thematic elements.] [Opens Aug. 14 in virtual cinema on AppleTV+.] — A poignant, engaging, critically acclaimed, fascinating, informative, inspirational, thought-provoking, 109-minute, 2018 documentary that focuses on a diverse group of smart, politically-astute, Texas high school students, including Robert MacDougall, Steven Garza, Ben Feinstein, and René Otero, who travel to Austin, Texas, in 2018 with about 1,100 other seventeen-year-old seniors to learn the ins and outs of politics and to build a mock state government from the grassroots and during the educational, one-week Texas Boys State program sponsored by the American Legion each student decides on whether to join the Federalist or Nationalist party, to run for various public offices (such as governor, mayor, district attorney, attorney general, and city council), to organize a campaign that includes giving speeches and attending debates about your chosen platform (e.g., gun control, abortion rights, and immigration), to attend your party’s respective convention, and finally to vote for the top office of governor during the election.
“Collapse” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — An eye-opening, controversial, apocalyptic, thought-provoking, draw-your-own-conclusions documentary in which filmmaker Chris Smith provides an outlet for the monologue of highly cynical, former LAPD cop, investigative journalist, paranoia theorist Michael C. Ruppert, who wrote “The Presidential Energy Policy,” regarding the imminent collapse of the world as we know it and the relationship between energy depletion and the collapse of the economic system and hot-topic issues, including the energy crisis (such as solar, wind energy, electricity, coal, and tidal energy), depletion of fossil fuels, growth in human population, transportation problems, and the screwed up monetary system (such as fractional reserve banking and compound interest).
“Creation” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some intense thematic material.] [DVD only] — Gorgeous cinematography highlights this factually inspired, slow-paced, overwrought, fascinating, tender, cameo-dotted (Jeremy Northam, Toby Jones, and Benedict Cumberbatch) film, which is based on the novel “Annie’s Box,” that examines the process of naturalist Charles Darwin (Paul Bettany) as he wrote his controversial, famous, bestselling book on evolution “The Origin of the Species” while coping with a debilitating illness, a devoutly religious wife (Jennifer Connelly), and the death of their precocious daughter (Martha West) in Victorian England.
“Inception” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sequences of violence and action throughout.] — In this Aug. 14 rerelease of the 2010 blockbuster, mind-blowing special effects dominate Christopher Nolan's visually stunning, complicated, action-packed, imaginative, multidimensional, psychological, star-dotted (Michael Caine, Pete Postlethwaite, Tom Berenger, Lukas Haas, et al.), 150-minute, sci-fi thriller in which a widowed dream invader (Leonardo DiCaprio), who created an elaborate dream world with his wife (Marion Cortillard) and is estranged from his two children, and his team (Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dileep Rao, and Tom Hardy) go to extraordinary lengths to implant an idea into the mind of an energy conglomerate heir (Cillian Murphy) when they are hired by a desperate Japanese businessman (Ken Watanabe).
"Intimate Battles" (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Plays in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — Striking photography highlights this touching, emotional, critically acclaimed, anger-inducing, 87-minute, 2016 documentary that consists of insightful, candid interviews with five courageous survivors of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse from the United States, Spain, Finland, Mexico, and India as they rebuild their lives after living through horrific domestic violence.
“Out Stealing Horses” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — When a reserved, grief-stricken, 67-year-old Swedish widower (Stellan Skarsgård) ends up meeting his guilt-ridden neighbor (Bjørn Floberg) in the winter of 1999 in the Norwegian countryside and realizes he knew him from his childhood in this poignant, somber, low-key, well-acted, critically acclaimed, 123-minute, 2019 film adapted from Per Petterson’s 2003 bestselling novel and highlighted by gorgeous cinematography and scenery, the meeting triggers him to reminisce about his difficult summer in 1948 as a sexually-awakening 15-year-old teenager (Jon Ranes) living with his father (Tobias Santelmann) in Norway while his mother (Tone Beate Mostraum) and sister stayed in Sweden and finding himself attracted to the striking mother (Danica Curcic) of a close friend (Sjur Vatne Brean).
“Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” (PG) (2.5) [Action violence and peril, some scary images and suggestive material, and mild language.] [DVD only] — After a coveted, powerful lightning bolt is stolen and Zeus (Sean Bean) demands its return to Olympus before the summer solstice to prevent unleashing war on earth and Hades (Steve Coogan) kidnaps the ex-wife (Catherine Keener) of Poseidon (Kevin McKidd) to force her teenage son (Logan Lerman) to give him the lightning bolt, which would allow him to escape Hell, in this fast-paced, action-packed, family-geared, entertaining, star-studded (Pierce Brosnan, Rosario Dawson, Joe Pantoliano, and Melina Kanakaredes) film, Poseidon’s water-wielding son (Logan Lerman), the sword-wielding daughter (Alexandra Daddario) of Athena, and a protective, crutch-wielding satyr (Brandon T. Jackson) leave other Demi-gods (Jake Abel, et al.) at Camp Half-Blood and battle Medusa (Uma Thurman), a fire-breathing hydra, and Hell hounds while on a cross-country trip to collect three magical pearls that are the keys to escaping the underworld.
“Waiting for Armageddon” (NR) (3) [[DVD only] — An educational, fascinating, discussion-provoking documentary in which award-winning filmmakers Franco Sacchi, Kate Davis, and David Heilbroner interview writers (such as Barbara Rossing, Dr. Mel White, Gersham Gorenberg, and David Hunt), Executive Director of Pre-Trib Research Center Thomas Ice, Pastor Dr. Robert L. Dean, biblical studies professor Gary Derickson, Mount Temple Center director Rabbi Felix Roger, Director of Christian Friends of Israel Ray Sanders, and Prophecy Watch Television President Phillip Goodman to provide a Christian, Zionist, and Jewish prospective on the relationship of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam in Middle East politics; to examine the Evangelical world and apocalyptic beliefs of fundamentalist Christians who believe the Rapture is imminent; and to follow an Evangelical group in Israel as they visit the Jordan River, the Temple Mount, and the Sea of Galilee.
“The Wolfman” (R) (3.5) [Blood horror, violence, and gore.] [DVD only] — An ominous, somber, eerie atmosphere and striking cinematography drench this graphically violent, intense remake of the classic 1941 Lon Chaney thriller in which a brooding New York City actor (Benicio Del Toro) returns home to the dilapidated Blackmoor estate of his widowed father (Anthony Hopkins), who lives with his longtime servant (Art Malik), in England in 1891 after his estranged brother disappears, and when his brother is found disemboweled and he promises his late brother’s comely fiancée (Emily Blunt) that he will find his killer, he becomes the victim of a werewolf while hunting the animal with gypsies and is in turned hunted by villagers and a tenacious Scotland Yard inspector (Hugo Weaving) when the lycanthropy curse reveals itself during a full moon.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.