Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“8: The Mormon Proposition” (R) (3) [Some language/sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — Dustin Lance Black narrates this informative, thought-provoking, insightful, ire-raising, controversial, 2009 documentary that deftly chronicles the heavy-handed involvement of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the passing of Proposition 8 (that is, “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California”) in California on Nov. 4, 2008, that rescinded the equal rights of homosexuals to marry and through eye-opening investigations led by California Against Hate founder Fred Karger and interviews with married gay couple Spencer Jones and Tyler Barrick, Yes on 8 spokesperson Chip White, former Salt Lake City mayor Rocky Anderson, Alliance for Justice member Liz Towne, Americans United for Separation of Church and State member Barry Lynn, former Mormon Emily Pearson, Mormon activists Gayle Ruzicka and Paul Mero, homeless youth counselors Melissa Bird and Bonnie Owens, Mormon Utah senator Chris Bettars, Mormon Carol Lynn Pearson, former Mormon Mike Nelson, San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom, gay rights activist Tracy Williams, Executive Director David Melson and Assistant Director George Cole of Affirmation: Gay & Lesbian Mormons, and attorney Dennis Herrera a bright, shameful light is shed on how high-ranking church officials, including Mormon prophet Thomas Monson and elders Quentin R. Cook, L. Whitney Clayton, and M. Russell Ballard, pressured church members to donate million of dollars and their time to the cause.
“Annette” (R) (2) [Sexual content, including some nudity, and language.] [Opens Aug. 6 in theaters.] — Leos Carax’s extremely bizarre, creative, risqué, over-the-top, polarizing, slow-paced, star-dotted (Ron Mael, Russell Mael, Leos Carax, and Simon Helberg), 140-minute operatic, rock musical highlighted by weird, repetitive songs in which a famous, redheaded opera singer (Marion Cotillard) and a filthy-mouthed, morose, cynical, unfunny, standup comedian (Adam Driver) fall in love and marry in Los Angeles and quickly give birth, which drastically changes their tumultuous lives when their mysterious, peculiar, puppet daughter (Devyn McDowell) develops magical powers and a stunning singing voice and catapults to worldwide stardom.
“CODA” (aka “Children of Deaf Adults”) (PG-13) (3.5) [Strong sexual content and language, and drug use.] [Partially subtitled] [Opens Aug. 13 in theaters and available on Apple TV+.] — Siân Heder’s poignant, captivating, award-winning, well-acted, bittersweet, humorous, risqué, coming-of-age, 111-minute film adapted from the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier” in which a talented, ASL-signing, 17-year-old high school student (Emilia Jones), who dreams of a singing career and lives with her deaf parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and older deaf brother (Daniel Durant) in Massachusetts, spends a lot of time interpreting for her family as they struggle to make a living fishing, and when she has a chance to perform with a smitten, guitar-playing partner (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) in the school musical and to audition for a prestigious music school near Boston with the help of her devoted, no-nonsense choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez), she becomes torn as to what direction her life should take because of her dependent family.
“Danika” (R) (2.5) [Violence, language, some sexual content, and a scene of drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — A creepy, tension-filled, convoluted, 2006 psychological thriller in which an overprotective bank employee (Marisa Tomei) begins seeing a psychiatrist (Regina Hall) when she starts to experience horrifying, traumatic hallucinations about her adulterous husband (Craig Bierko) who had an affair with the comely nanny (Jacqueline Piñol) and her rebellious children (Nicki Prian, Kyle Gallner, and Ride Canipe) who add to the havoc in the household.
“Family Prayers” (PG) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — A down-to-earth, coming-of-age, cameo-dotted (Patti LuPone and Conchata Ferrell) 1993 film about a 13-year-old Jewish boy (Tzvi Ratner Stauber) in 1969 who is preparing for his bar mitzvah in California with a tutor (Paul Reiser) while dealing with his gambling-addicted father (Joe Mantegna) and terrified mother (Anne Archer) who are headed for divorce.
“Free Guy” (PG-13) (3) [Strong fantasy violence throughout, language, and crude/suggestive references.] [Opens Aug. 13 in theaters.] — When a lonely, coffee-loving, blue-shirt-wearing bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) decides to pursue a curvy, sunglasses-wearing, leather-clad woman (Jodie Comer) on a whim in Free City in Shawn Levy’s entertaining, imaginative, humorous, cameo-dotted (Alex Trebek, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Tina Fey, Meg Fox, LazerBeam, DanTDM, Ninja, Pokimane, and Jacksepticeye), 115-minute comedy highlighted by striking special effects, he ends up discovering that he is actually an avatar in a videogame as are the other clueless citizens (Camille Kostek, et al.), including his security guard best friend (Lil Rel Howery) and the coffee shop barista (Octavia Chavez-Richmond), and wants to spice up his mundane life while empathetic and concerned videogame developers (Jodie Comer, Joe Kerry, and Utkarsh Ambudkar) try to help their creations and stop the videogame owner (Taika Waititi) from shutting down Free City.
“Get Low” (PG-13) (4) [Some thematic material and brief violent content.] [DVD and VOD only] — A captivating, smartly written, critically acclaimed, well-acted, 2009 film in which a guilt-ridden, reclusive, Tennessee carpenter (Robert Duvall) shocks a slick funeral home owner (Bill Murray) and his greenhorn assistant (Lucas Black) in the 1930s when they are asked to arrange a funeral party for him at which folks from four counties are invited to tell the stories that they had heard about hermit over the years but his hidden agenda is threatened by two preachers (Bill Cobbs and Gerald McRaney) and the widowed sister (Sissy Spacek) of the woman he once loved.
“The Green Knight” (R) (3) [Violence, some sexuality, and graphic nudity.] [Opens July 30 in theaters and HBO Max.] — Considerable garbled dialogue detracts from David Lowery’s visually stunning, unusual, convoluted, star-studded (Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Megan Tierman, and Erin Kellyman), 130-minute film adapted from the 14th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” in which the alcohol-guzzling, womanizing nephew (Dev Patel), who frequents a smitten prostitute (Alicia Vikander) in a brothel, to the sickly King Arthur (Sean Harris) in 424 A.D. agrees to play a dangerous game and to go up against the mysterious, axe-wielding, tree-bark-like Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) in Camelot on Christmas Day, but then he must reluctantly make a perilous journey one year later to the Green Chapel to confront the giant knight who will return the strike.
“Little Q” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Aug. 17 on Blu-ray™.] — When a depressed, withdrawn, prominent, well-known pastry chef (Simon Yam) goes blind and is reluctant to accept help and protection from a loyal yellow lab that learns to be a guide dog after living with a Japanese family (Roger Kwok Chun On, Charlie Young, and Chu Tian Liu/Angela Yuen) and working with a Japanese trainer (Him Law) in Wing Cheong-Law’s engaging, factually inspired, heartwarming, heartbreaking, bittersweet, well-acted, 106-minute, 2019 film adapted from Ryohei Akimoto’s and Kengo Ishiguro’s book “The Life of Quill, the Seeing-Eye Dog, Little Q,” he gradually bonds with his furball companion as the dog refuses to give up on his new master, which enriches both of their lives.
“Midnight Diner” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available Aug. 17 on Blu-ray™.] — Tony Leung Ka-Fai’s captivating, delightfully charming, quirky, well-acted, 103-minute, 2019 film based on Yarô Abe’s manga series “Shin’ya Shokudo” in which a kindhearted, talented, no-nonsense, hardworking, scarred Chinese chef (Tony Leung Ka-Fai) diligently operates a small, hole-in-the-wall, counter-only restaurant from midnight to early morning catering to the palates and hearts of his faithful, eclectic clientele, including a mediocre boxer (Tony Yo-ning Yang) who falls for a symphony-loving mother (Tao Liu) with a disabled daughter, an elderly tailor (Stanley Sui-Fan Fung) who eventually dates a feisty alcohol-swigging seafood vendor (Elaine Jin), a pudgy perfumer (Joyce Cheng) with a highly sensitive nose working at an aromatherapy firm desperately tries to lose weight in the hopes of attracting the eye of a basketball-playing executive (Charles “Blackie” Chen) who was her high school crush after he invites her to dinner, a guilt-ridden policeman (Li Zhang) with a temper who secretly wants to make amends for a past wrong, a wonton-loving singer/musician (Junyan Jiao) who tragically suffers from a brain tumor teams up with a lyricist (Deng Chao) after returning to China after her parents’ death, and a jealous taxi driver (Vision Wei) who is smitten with an ambitious, omelet-obsessed receptionist (Yishang Zhang) who dreams of being an actress, who enter his humble establishment in Shanghai to partake of his culinary delights.
“The Paper Tigers” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language, offensive slurs, and violence.] [Available Aug. 7 on Netflix.] — When they discover at the funeral of their Kung Fu master (Roger Yuan) from a longtime nemesis (Matthew Page) that he was murdered in Quoc Bao Tran’s funny, wacky, entertaining, well-choreographed, slapstick, 108-minute, 2020 comedy, three middle-aged, out-of-shape, childhood friends (aka Three Tigers), including a divorced father (Alain Uy) with an ex-wife (Jae Suh Park) and young son (Joziah Lagonoy), a bum-legged smoker (Ron Yuan), and a Black martial artist (Mykel Shannon Jenkins), come together to revenge his death and to find a Kung Fu assassin (Ken Quitugua) and in the process, they regained their long-lost self-respect and sense of honor.
“Raging Fire” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Aug. 9 as the Centerpiece film selection of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), Aug. 10 on Fantasia at https://fantasiafestival.com/en/film/raging-fire, and Aug. 13 in theaters.] — After a once respected Hong Kong police officer (Nicholas Tse) is imprisoned for manslaughter for 3 years with other policemen (Tony Wu, Kang Yu, German Cheung Man-kit, and Prince Mak) in Benny Chan’s action-packed, bullet-riddled, violent, complicated, well-paced, star-studded (Ray Lui, Simon Yam, Patrick Tam, Kwok-keung Cheung, Ben Lam, Ken Lo, Derek Kok, Ben Yuen, and Fire Lee), 126-minute thriller, the anger-fueled protégé seeks revenge against his Chinese inspector mentor (Donnie Yen), who has a pregnant wife (Qin Lan), and other cops (Kenny Wong, Deep Ng, Jeana Ho, Angus Yeung, Bruce Tong, et al.) in the Regional Crime Unit who testified against him in court or wronged him.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.