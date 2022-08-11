Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Andy Baker Tape” (NR) (3) [Available Aug. 12 on various digital platforms.] — Bret Lada’s intriguing, award-winning, found-footage, quirky, suspenseful, humor-dotted, twist-filled, 70-minute, 2021 horror thriller in the vein of “The Blair Witch Project” in which an ambitious, charming New Jersey YouTube food blogger (Bret Lada) discovers that he has a mentality unstable half-brother (Dustin Fontaine) after the death of his father, and when they meet and go on a culinary road trip in October 2020 supposedly to sample and critique cuisine at various food venues, the short-lived, volatile collaboration does not go as hoped.
“Cars 2” (G) (2.5) — “Cars 2” (G) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — A fun, unevenly paced, predictable, 3D, star-studded (voiceovers by Michael Caine, Tony Shalhoub, Bruce Campbell, Vanessa Redgrave, John Turturro, Bonnie Hunt, Thomas Kretschmann, Cheech Marin, Eddie Izzard, Jenifer Lewis, Richard Kind, Joe Mantegna, Katherine Helmond, John Ratzenberger, Jason Isaacs, John Lasseter, Franco Nero, et al.) animated comedy in which a rusty tow truck (voiceover by Danny 'Larry the Cable Guy' Whitney) and his best friend (voiceover by Owen Wilson) become embroiled in an international spy caper with two super agents (voiceovers by Michael Caine and Emily Mortimer) when they head to Europe for the World Grand Prix Championships; may be too sophisticated for young children.
“Dawn” (NR) (2) [Available Aug. 8 on various digital platforms.] — When a wealthy salesman (Jared Cohen) and his pregnant fiancée (Sarah French) get into a car driven by a psychopathic, crazed, deranged, rule-obsessed rideshare driver (Jackie Moore) in Nicholas Ryan’s intense, suspenseful, violent, predictable, 85-minute thriller, they spend the night being terrorized, forced to divulge unsavory incidents from their past, and desperately trying to avoid the fate of previous victims (Eric Roberts, Bridget McGuinness, Nicole Cinaglia, Charles Chudabala, and Nicholas Brendon) despite not being able to get the attention of an unsuspecting traffic cop (Michael Paré) after the car was pulled over.
“The Dead Girl in Apartment 03” (NR) (3) [Available Aug. 9 on various digital platforms and Nov. 22 on Blue-ray and DVD.] — After a pretty, twentysomething woman (Laura Dooling) moves to Queens, New York, and two detectives (Adrienne King and Frank Wihbey) end up investigating the mysterious death of her roommate who dies two months later under odd circumstances in Kurtis M. Spieler’s creative, suspenseful, taut, dark, unpredictable, 72-minute thriller, she begins to feel very uneasy and an unusual presence in the apartment and finds evidence of black magic while reaching out to her former boyfriend (Bryan Manley Davis) for help and then her roommate’s obsessed ex-boyfriend (Michael Schantz) shows up unexpectedly.
“Emergency Declaration” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Aug. 12 in theaters.] — After a mentally disturbed, suicidal, South Korean pharmaceutical researcher (Si-wan Yim) boards an international flight to Hawaii with a highly contagious, deadly virus intent on killing all passengers and crew onboard, and when it disperses one passenger and the Captain suddenly die of hemorrhaging as the first officer (Kim Nam-gil) and more crew and passengers are taken ill in Jae-rim Han’s captivating, inventive, gripping, fast-paced, intense, action-packed, factually inspired, 147-minute thriller, the terrorist threat goes viral online as panicked, trapped passengers (Lee Byung-hun, Kim Gook-hee, et al.) try to remain calm while various government agencies and a police sergeant (Song Kang-ho) try to determine how to save everyone onboard amidst international political turmoil and civilian protests.
“Fall” (PG-13) (3) [Bloody images, intense peril, and strong language.] [Opens Aug. 12 in theaters.] — After a mountain climber (Mason Gooding) tragically dies in a climbing accident in Scott Mann’s riveting, suspenseful, intense, well-acted, 107-minute thriller, his depressed, traumatized, free-climbing wife (Grace Caroline Currey), whose concerned father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) becomes increasingly worried about her drinking and mental health, decides to climb an abandoned, dilapidated, 2,000-foot radio tower with her feisty, adrenaline-junkie best friend (Virginia Gardner) to scatter his ashes, and when they become trapped at the top, they must figured out a way down.
“Five Summer Stories” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Aug. 12 in select theaters in celebration of its 50th anniversary.] — Awesome cinematography, scenery, nostalgic soundtrack, and surfing footage dominate MacGillivray and Jim Freeman’s engaging, insightful, colorful, fascinating, well-paced, 94-minute, 1972 documentary that showcases attire, music, lifestyle, and skateboarding in the 1970s and is divided into numerous segments: 1) “An Hawaiian Odyssey,” 1-3/4) “Sea Changes,” 2) “Women in Motion,” 2-1/2) “Different Drummers,” 3) “The Shaun Tomson Story,” 3-1/4) “Contest Weight,” 3-3/4) “Magic Rolling Board,” 4) “Connections,” 4-1/2) “Closed Out,” and 5) “Heaven's Gift to Men Tunnel of Love” and highlights talented surfers such as Eddie Aikau, Dru Harrison, Gerry Lopez, David Nuuhiwa, Rory Russell, Angie Reno, Yuri Farrant, Tom Stone, Bud Browne, Ray Beatty, Herbie Fletcher, Curt Mastalka, Bill Hamilton, Laird Hamilton, Ryan Dotson, Jock Sutherland, Mark Martinson, Corky Carroll, Linda Benson, Jeff Hakman, Drew Kampion, Shaun Tomson, Ben Aipa, Larry Bertleman, Johnny Fain, Mike Purpus, Dale Dobson, Tiger Makin, Nat Young, Eddie Aikau, Peter Townend, Brad MaCaul, and Mark Lydell.
“I Dream of a Psychopomp” (NR) (3) [Available Aug. 12 on Terror Films Channel, Aug. 19 on various digital platforms, and Aug. 26 on Kings of Horror Channel]. — Terrific cinematography highlights Danny Villanueva Jr.’s compelling, dark, well-acted, creative, original, thought-provoking, low-budget, 80-minute, 2021 supernatural thriller in which a grieving, guilt-ridden widower (Elohim Peña) is visited by the restless ghost of his wife (Kulani Kaia) who he accidentally killed in a car accident and then goes on an enlightening journey in his dreams with a spiritual guide (Steven Alonte) as three vignettes unfold, including a shy and traumatized high school student (Fiona Rose) who invites a classmate to a Halloween dance after a school tragedy, a psychic medium (N. Meridian) who tries to convince a deranged killer (Peter Knox) to tell detectives (Dan Davies and H. Adoni Esho) where the body of a young boy is located, and a terminally ill young girl (Jillian Lebling) who seeks out an immortal vampire (Ben Shaul) in an abandoned library.
“Green Lantern” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action.] [DVD and VOD only] — Nifty special effects and frenetic action dominates this 3D, intense, thrilling, entertaining, star-laden (Tim Robbins, Geoffrey Rush, Jon Tenney, Angela Bassett, Michael Clark Duncan, and Mark Strong) sci-fi thriller in which a reckless, hotshot test pilot (Ryan Reynolds), to the surprise of his girlfriend (Blake Lively) and geeky coworker (Taika Wai), becomes a member of the Green Lantern Corp. that protects the universe after an alien crash lands on Earth to bestow on him a mysterious, powerful green ring and then must find the courage to save mankind when fear-feeding, fiendish, menacing, monstrous Parallax (Clancy Brown) attacks Earth.
“Hawaiian Vacation” (G) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — A funny, creative, 3-minute cartoon in which the toys (voiceovers by Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, John Ratzenberger, Estelle Harris, Joan Cusack, Timothy Dalton, Don Rickles, Blake Clark, Wallace Shawn, et al.) from “Toy Story” try recreate the Hawaiian Islands for Barbie (voiceover by Jodi Benson) and Ken (Michael Keaton) when their owner Bonnie leaves them in her bedroom after going on vacation.
“Hobo with a Shotgun” (NR) (1.5) [DVD and VOD only] — Over-the-top violence and foul language dominate this bloody, gory, 90-minute satire in which a vigilante homeless transient (Rutger Hauer), who is befriended by an abused prostitute (Molly Dunsworth), takes the law into his own weary hands when a maniacal businessman (Brian Downey), his two deviant sons (Gregory Smith and Nick Bateman), and the town police chief (Jeremy Akerman) gleefully and randomly murder helpless citizens.
“Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip” (NR) (3) [Played Aug. 5 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and various VOD platforms.] — Jonathan Silver Scott and Edward Osei-Gyimah’s powerful, eye-opening, educational, insightful, candid, 83-minute, 2020 documentary that examines how solar power is being threatened by fossil fuel monopolies, the necessity of achieving energy freedom, and inaccessibility of renewable energy sources to people across the board, and consists of commentary by economy professors Paul Sullivan and Daniel Kammen, actor and activist Mark Ruffalo, Newbern Creek Farms owner Alvin Walker Jr., California Solar & Storage Association Executive Director Bernadette Del Chiaro, Energy & Policy Institute Executive Director David Pomerantz, Edison Electric Institute President Thomas R. Kuhn, Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center Deputy Director and lawyer Wes Addington, Kentucky Coal Mining Museum volunteer and coal miner Mike Obradovich, coal miners (such as William ‘Hoss’ McCool, Stanley Sturgill, Earl Shoupe, and Charles Noble), senators Bernie Sanders and Edward Markey, Sunrun solar panel installer Sarah Thomas, Sunrun construction supervisor Danny Anderson, Public Utilities Commission of Nevada Director Anne-Marie Cuneo, Institute for Energy Research Director Kenneth Stein, Emerald Cities Collaborative professor emeritus Denise Fairchild, NV Energy CEO Paul Caudill, Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers Executive Director Richard McCann, Resource Planning & Integration Georgetown Utility Systems Manager Christopher Foster, Public Communications Manager of Georgetown Keith Hutchinson, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Manager Deenise Becenti, Navajo Nation residents Robert Maryboy and Lou Betsuie, environmentalist and activist Albert Arnold Gore Jr., and Conservatives for Energy Freedom founder and President Debbie Dooley.
“L. A. AIDS Jabber” (NR) (1) [Available Aug. 9 on Blu-ray™ and various VOD platforms.] — When an angry, despondent, depressed, 19-year-old unemployed man (Jason Majik) in Los Angeles learns that he has AIDS after seeing a doctor for stomach pains and recklessly decides to get revenge on the world by using a syringe to inject his infected blood into various people, including a prostitute, an elderly woman, and his former boss, in Drew Godderis’ lackluster, poorly acted, melancholy, low-budget, 87-minute, 1994 thriller with a surprise ending, detectives, a police captain, and a news reporter start investigating the incidents.
“A Love Song” (PG) (3) [Mild thematic elements.][Opens Aug. 12 in theaters.]— Max Walker-Silverman’s compelling, award-winning, languid-paced, well-acted, touching, down-to-earth, bittersweet, 81-minute, 2021 film with striking photography and minimal dialogue in which a crawfish-catching, mechanically-inclined, wrinkle-lined widow (Dale Dickey), who lives in a camper in scenic Colorado, reconnects with a guitar-playing, widowed, high school sweetheart (Wes Studi) when he shows up with wild flowers and a black dog while being befriended by a lesbian couple (Michelle Wilson and Benia K. Thomas) and a mail carrier (John Way) and helping out a young girl (Marty Grace Dennis) and her four brothers (Sam Engbring, Scout Engbring, Gregory Hope, and Jesse Hope) when they have engine trouble.
“M.E.A.D.” (NR) (2) [Available Aug. 9 on various VOD platforms.] — When a menacing, power-hungry, evil admiral (Robert Picardo) creates the M.E.A.D. spaceship (voiceover by Patton Oswalt) that is run by artificial intelligence to take over the galaxy but the ship refuses to engage in a war in J. Allen Williams’ weird, unusual, confusing, creative, 93-minute animated, sci-fi film combined with live action, adapted from underground comic “Fever Dreams,” and highlighted by striking animation, the rogue ship, a robot (voiceover by Patrick Warburton), and its sex-starved captain (Samuel Hunt) escape and use the ship’s technology to fool bounty hunters who are pursuing them across the universe and to defeat the admiral.
“Mack & Rita” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some drug use, sexual references, and language.] [Opens Aug. 12 in theaters and played Aug. 10 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups.] — After a reclusive, reserved, disillusioned, 30-year-old influencer and writer (Elizabeth Lail), who was close with her grandmother (Catherine Carlen), suffers from writer’s block, and is being bugged by her agent (Patti Harrison), goes to Palm Springs for a wild weekend as the maid of honor for her best friend (Taylour Paige) at her bachelorette party and ends up turning into her 70-year-old future self (Diane Keaton) while visiting a spiritual regression guru (Simon Rex) in Katie Aselton’s quirky, wacky, heartwarming, sporadically funny, unoriginal, star-dotted (Martin Short, Nicole Byer, Catherine Carlen, Paige Locke, and Sara Amini), 95-minute comedy, she finds herself gaining confidence as she spends time with a charming, dog-walking private wealth manager (Dustin Milligan) and a feisty, supportive group of elderly wine lovers (Lois Smith, Loretta Devine, Wendie Malick, and Amy Hill).
“Of the Devil” (NR) (1.5) [Available Aug. 9 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — When distraught, worried parents (Jonathan Stoddard and Daniela Palavecino) learn that their 8-year-old son (Lucas Sequeira) has an aggressive brain cancer not treatable by conventional means and seek unorthodox treatment in Mexico with a mysterious, tattooed shaman (Robert LaSardo) that results in the child being possessed by an ancient, evil demon (Dekland Jones), which his religious grandmother (Roslyn Gentle) realizes, in Kelton Jones’ intense, bizarre, violent, unpredictable, 90-minute thriller based on James Cullen Bressack’s story, they turn to a family priest (Vernon Wells) for help to save their son and his soul but the exorcism goes awry while detectives (Manuel Rafael Lozano and Kelton Jones) investigate suspicious events.
“Somewhere” (R) (1.5) [Sexual content, nudity and language.] [DVD and VOD only]] — A lackluster, low-key, Sofia Coppola, 2010 film in which a divorced, bored, hard-partying Hollywood actor (Stephen Dorff), who lives at the famous, infamous Chateau Marmont, slowly comes to the realization that he must change his life when his 11-year-old daughter (Elle Fanning) shows up at the hotel after her mother goes absent.
“The Trip” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only]— Life imitates art and art imitates life in this quirky, improvisational film filled with scrumptious food, gorgeous countryside, poetry, and celebrity impressions when grumpy, British actor Steve Coogan, who is on the outs with his girlfriend (Margo Stilley), and popular Welsh impersonating comedian Rob Brydon, who leaves his devoted wife (Claire Keelan) and baby at home, try to one-up each other while on a culinary road trip in northern England.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
