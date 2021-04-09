Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Despicable Me” (PG) (2.5) [Rude humor and mild action.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a geeky inventor (voiceover by Jason Segel) steals a pyramid in Egypt in this entertaining, family-friendly, fun-filled, whimsical, star-studded (voiceovers by Julie Andrews, Will Arnett, Danny McBride, Kristen Wiig, and Ken Jeong), 3D, animated film, a mean-spirited, sharp-nosed villain (voiceover by Steve Carell) and his minions (voiceover by Russell Brand, et al.) try to best him by adopting a trio of ballet-loving orphans (voiceovers by Miranda Cosgrove, Elsie Fisher, and Dana Gaier) to help him steal a machine to shrink the Moon and in the process his cruel heart unexpectedly finds love as a father.
“Exposed” (R) (2) [Intense violence, sexual nudity, and hard language.][DVD and VOD only] — A melodramatic, wacky, preposterous 1983 film about a Wisconsin pianist (Nastassja Kinski) who is turned into a high-fashion model by a photographer (Ian McShane) after he spots her working as a waitress in a New York City restaurant, and when she finds herself attracted to a mysterious violinist (Rudolf Nureyev), she becomes involved with hunting terrorists (Harvey Keitel, Bibi Andersson) in Paris who were responsible for the murder of his family.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.] [Available March 31 in theaters and HBO MAX.] — When the legendary reptilian Godzilla rises from the sea and suddenly creates havoc in Florida followed by King Kong trying to protect an armada of ships in this action-packed, fast-paced, entertaining, star-studded (Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Zhang Ziyi Shun Oguri, Elza González, Millie Bobby Brown, Julia Dennison, Van Marten, Lance Reddick, Jessica Henwick, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Benjamin Rigby), 3D, 113-minute film dotted with loopholes, techno babble, and terrific special effects, an orphaned deaf girl (Kaylee Hottle), her scientist protector (Rebecca Hall), and a geologist (Alexander Skarsgård) go on a dangerous journey to the center of the Earth in the hopes of finding Kong’s home only to end up in Hong Kong where the fight between the two titans escalates and a mechagodzilla created by a power hungry businessman (Demián Bichir) enters the battle.
“The Girl on the Train” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After her tattooed wrestler boyfriend (Nicolas Duvauchelle) gets injured in a knife attack and arrested while working for a drug dealer (Alain Cauchi) in this down-to-earth, factually based film, an unemployed, rollerblading, love-starved, lying-prone, 23-year-old French woman (Émilie Dequenne), who lives with her daycare owner mother (Catherine Deneuve) in the suburbs of Paris, ends up concocting a story that six men attacked her on a train when they thought she was Jewish.
“The Last Airbender” (PG) (2) [Fantasy action violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — Spectacular special effects and Asian-inspired sets highlight this disappointing, disjointed, action-packed, 3D, M. Night Shamalan fantasy adventure film, which is based on the Nickelodeon animated series and filled with poor acting and weak characters, in which a 12-year-old orphan (Noah Ringer), who has the ability to control air, water, earth, and fire with training, is accompanied by two Water Nation siblings (Nicola Peltz and Jackson Rathbone) who become convinced along with others that the boy is the long-awaited avatar who will save them from the warring Fire Nation tribe (Dav Patel, Shaun Toub, Cliff Curtis, Morgan Spector, Aasif Mandvi, Seychelle Gabriel, et al.) and bring harmony back to Earth.
“Looking for Eric” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — While a lonely, depressed, guilt-ridden, divorced British postman (Steve Evets) in Manchester tries to get his life back together through lively, imaginary discussions with his advice-spewing soccer idol (Eric Cantona) and then tries to reconnect with his first wife (Stephanie Bishop) whom he abandoned 30 years earlier along with their daughter (Lucy-Jo Hudson) in this low-key, charming, quirky, uneven 2009 comedy, he ends up gathering his steadfast mates (Des Sharples, Greg Cook, Johnny Travis, Justin Moorhouse, et al.) beside him to help keep his reckless, lazy teenage stepsons (Gerard Kearns and Stefan Gumbs) safe from a gun-caring hoodlum.
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens April 9 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — When the beautiful woman (Dea Liane) he loves enters into an arranged marriage to a foreign affairs bigwig (Saad Lostan) who works at the Syrian embassy in Belgium in Kaouther Ben Hania’s intriguing, factually inspired, well-acted, original, thought-provoking, satirical, unpredictable, 104-minute, 2020 film, a desperate Syrian refugee (Yahya Mahayni) living in Lebanon and working at a chicken factory decides to sell his back in 2011 as a canvas to a well-respected, famous, controversial, contemporary artist (Koen De Bouw), who works with a smooth-talking art dealer (Monica Bellucci), to tattoo a living Schengen visa artwork piece in exchange for money and a visa that would allow him freedom to travel and go to Brussels and then finds himself in the middle of a bidding war by art collectors (Patrick Albenque, et al.) at an auction and his valuable body insured by an insurance broker Wim Delvoye).
“My True Fairytale” (NR) (3) [Available April 9 in theaters and on various VOD platforms.] — When 17-year-old Florida student (Emma Kennedy), who lives with her grandparents (Joanna Cassidy and Bruce Davison), mysteriously disappears after a tragic car accident in D. Mitry’s surreal, moving, intriguing, factually inspired, bittersweet, 86-minute film, she desires to fulfill her childhood fantasy of becoming a superhero by helping those searching for her to reconnect, including with her estranged musician father (Darri Ingolfsson) and a beautiful woman (Taylor Cole) with whom he is smitten, a strict and proud Mexican chauffeur (Hector Hugo) with his college-bound daughter (Juliana Destefano), a high school friend (Morgan Lindholm) with her Black boyfriend (B. J. Mitchell) who her parents (Terry Knight and Alyshia Ochse) disapprove of, and a powerful Chinese businessman (Arnold Chun) with his troublesome teenage son (Mark Daugherty).
“Rain Fall” (R) (2.5) [Some violence and language.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — While a frustrated, duplicitous CIA agent (Gary Oldman) in Tokyo searches for a valuable flash drive and a veteran Japanese detective (Akira Emoto) searches for a freelance, American-born assassin (Kippei Shiina) who may be responsible for the deaths of three corrupt, high-powered ministers who were connected to the Yakuza in this well-paced, action-packed, intense, 2009 political thriller based on Barry Eisler’s novel “Dance of the Dragon,” the hit man tries to protect a pianist (Kyoko Hasegawa) after the death of her father and sister.
“Slalom” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens April 9 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — Stunning mountain scenery highlights Charlène Favier’s gripping, disturbing, relevant, predictable, 92-minute, 2020 film in which pressures and isolation increase for a talented, ambitious, determined, 15-year-old French student (Noée Abita), whose neglectful, divorced mother (Muriel Combeau) works in Marseilles, as she trains with a hard-nosed coach (Jérémie Renier), who is married to a skiing instructor (Marie Denarnaud), and other teenage skiers (Maïra Schmitt, Axel Auriant Blot, et al.) at an elite skiing school in the French Alps to become a champion professional skier, but as she increasingly shows promise the coach becomes increasingly abusive and sexually charged.
“The Truffle Hunters” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language.] [Opens April 9 at Landmark Theaters.] — Gorgeous cinematography and scenery highlight this engaging, informative, fascinating, 84-minute documentary that focuses on three proud, secretive, octogenarian Italian truffle (aka tartufolio) hunters—Carlo Gonella, Sergio Cauda, and Aurelio Conterno—and their expertly trained truffle-sniffing canines in Piedmont, Italy, as they cope with the daily challenges of searching out and finding the illusive and aromatic Alba fungi (which cannot be cultivated and is not as abundant due to deforestation and climate change), dealing with greedy interlopers intruding in their territory and poisoning their dogs, and the increasingly competitive truffle market where a truffle garner thousand of euros, all the while dealing with their declining health.
“Winter’s Bone” (R) (4) [Some drug material, language, and violent content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Terrific acting and memorable folk music punctuate this gritty, powerful, critically acclaimed, discussion-provoking film in which a dirt-poor, feisty, headstrong, 17-year-old girl (Jennifer Lawrence), who cares for her sickly mother (Valerie Richards) and two younger siblings (Isaiah Stone and Ashelee Thompson) in a dilapidated shack in the Ozark Mountains with little help from her cocaine-snorting brother (John Hawke), desperately searches for her father when she learns from the sheriff (Garrett Dillahunt) and a bail bondsman that she is danger of losing her home and land if her dad misses his court hearing.
The following films are available free through April at twincitiesfilmfest.org/streams as part of TCFF’s encore presentation:
"Cool for Five Seconds" (NR) (3) — Dani Wieder’s touching, down-to-Earth, thought-provoking, well-written, candid, 12-minute, 2020 film in which a pharmaceutical employee (Katherine Bourne Taylor), who attends Narcotics Anonymous meetings, invites her estranged sister (Mary Tilden) to a cafe in Chicago during Christmastime to reconnect and apologize and make amends for the pain and problems she caused in the past because of her addiction.
“Falling Down in Public” (NR) (2.5) — Allison Radomski’s quirky, oddball, 6-minute film in which a tenacious, cigarette-smoking, helmet-wearing woman (Allison Radomski), who blows out her candles on her cake by herself on her 30th birthday, tries to learn how to skateboard in a parking lot after just breaking up with her boyfriend (Derron Edwards).
“Fulfillment” (NR) (3) — Marisa Coughlan’s captivating, touching, dialogue-free, melancholy, 13-minute film in which a lonely bike rider (Nick Hefferman) daydreams about a pretty blonde coworker (Marisa Coughlan) who unknowingly is grieving the recent loss of her mother while working in the shipping department at an Amazon-like fulfillment center.
“Men Among Men” (NR) (3.5) — Savannah Reich’s engaging, black-and-white, creative, entertaining, down-to-Earth, award-winning, 11-minute film in which goldminers (Peter Rusk, Jon Cole, David Melendez, John Vogen, Jason Vogen, Alex Barreto Hathaway, Rob Goetzke, James Jordan, and Graham Levine) living and working together in the mountains in California sit around a campfire in 1849 discussing health problems and how to relate to women at a party in town after not seeing the opposite sex for months.
“Pappy Hour” (NR) (3) — When the grieving daughter (Samantha Sloyan) of a military veteran arrives at the memorial service of her father with other attendees (Myles Cranford, Christopher Amitrano, et al.) after announcing her intentions of scattering his ashes in the river to fulfill his last wishes in Nell Teare’s dark, well-acted, realistic, predictable, 10-minute film, a needless fight ensues between two women (April Lang and Jan Haley-Soule).
“Pretty Young Thing” (NR) (3) — Brittany Benjamin’s intriguing, entertaining, realistic, satirical, 5-minute, 2020 comedy in which two older, beautiful, confident friends (Brittany Benjamin and Marisa Coughlan) are enjoying an evening drinking at a bar while discussing the attractiveness of women as they age while two interested men (Noah Gillette and Sam Heyn) offer to buy them drinks.
“Quarantined with a Ghost” (NR) (3) — An original, satirical, charming, award-winning, 5-minute, 2020 comedy in which a lonely, woman (Kristin Schaack) ends up putting together puzzles, baking banana bread, and watching mindless television with her headband-wearing, basketball-playing ghostly housemate (Justin Schaack) during the global pandemic.
“Someluck” (NR) (2.5) — Josh Hanesack’s realistic, well-acted, 9-minute, 2019 film about a smoking deliveryman (Tony Falk) who works for a restaurant manager (Nick Hansen) delivering pizzas, lives with his mother (Cynthia Schreiner Smith), and hopes to change his mundane life by purchasing scratch off lottery tickets and winning big.
“Sugar Blasters” (NR) (2.5) — Sean A. Skinner’s wacky, funny, oddball, 7-minute, 2020 comedy in which a frustrated director (Joe Cocozzello) must deal with temperamental actors (Jackson Skinner, Buck Smith, et al.) and cigarette-smoking sponsors who want to change the script at the last minute while making a kid’s cereal commercial.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
