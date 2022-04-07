Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Ambulance” (R) (3) [Intense violence, bloody images, and language throughout.] [Opens Apr. 8 in theaters.] — When a desperate, decorated Marine veteran (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who needs money to pay an experimental surgery for his wife (Moses Ingram), makes the foolish decision to join an eclectic group of thieves (Adolfo Martínez, Brendan Miller, et al.) on a heist of $32 million from a Los Angeles bank orchestrated by his calculating, psychopathic, adoptive brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Michael Bay’s entertaining, action-packed, frenetic-paced, intense, suspenseful, 136-minute thriller dominated by car chases and crashes, they end up hijacking an ambulance and taking a severely injured cop (Jackson White) and a cynical paramedic (Eiza González) hostage after their exit strategy goes awry, and then they find themselves pursued by a tenacious police captain (Garret Dillahunt), an FBI agent (Keir O'Donnell), and their teams (Olivia Stambouliah, Cedric Sanders, Affrunti Adam, et al.) while trying to plan an escape and keeping the cop alive.
“Beastly” (PG-13) (2.5) [Language, including crude comments, brief violence, and some thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a snobbish, hunky, self-absorbed, spoiled, 17-year-old student (Alex Pettyfer) in New York City is cursed by a witch (Mary-Kate Olsen) so that his ugliness on the inside appears on the outside in this predictable, moral-driven, romantic film based on the “Beauty and the Beast” classic, he finds himself neglected by his wealthy, equally shallow father (Peter Krause) while a cheeky blind tutor (Neil Patrick Harris) and a compassionate housekeeper (Lisa Gary Harden) help him get close to a beautiful, free-spirited student (Vanessa Hudgens) so that he can possibly free himself from the life-changing, character-building curse.
“Coast” (NR) (2) [Opens April 8 in theaters and on various VOD platforms.] — While her estranged, depressed, heavy drinking mom (Cristela Alonzo), who is on the verge of a divorce from her cheating husband (Paul McCarthy-Boyington), works the night shift as a nurse caring for an elderly, terminally ill patient (Melissa Leo) in a Central California farming community in Jessica Hester and Derek Schweickart’s factually inspired, coming-of-age, quirky, down-to-earth, low-key, disconnected, 96-minute film, her restless, 16-year-old, Mexican-American daughter (Fatima Ptacek) must decide whether to leave her best friends (Mia Frampton and Mia Xitlali) and family and the direction her life will take after falling for the hunky lead singer (Kane Ritchotte) of a traveling rock band.
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (R) (3) [Some violence, sexual material, and language.] [Opens April 8 in theaters.] — When a stressed-out Chinese-American laundromat owner (Michelle Yeoh), whose gay daughter (Stephanie Hsu) is dating her supportive girlfriend (Tallie Medel), goes to the IRS with her divorce-seeking husband (Ke Huy Quan) and elderly father (James Hong) due to questionable deductions on her taxes and meets with a no-nonsense auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis) in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s wacky, entertaining, funny, frenetic-paced, over-the-top, risqué, quirky, action-packed, overly long, star-dotted (Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., Andy Le, Brian Le, Audrey Wasilewski, and Daniel Scheinert), 146-minute sci-fi comedy, mayhem ensues after she finds herself in alternate universes.
“Freeland” (NR) (3.5) [Available April 8 via streaming on MUBI.] — Gorgeous cinematography dominates Mario Furloni and Kate McLean’s compelling, award-winning, factually inspired, well-acted, superbly-written, moving, evenly paced, 80-minute film in which the longtime livelihood of more than 30 years of an elderly, tenacious, highly successful, illegal cannabis grower (Krisha Fairchild), who is comforted by a former lover (John Craven) who is leaving the pot business, and her seasonal weed harvesting employees (Frank Mosley, Lily Gladstone, and Cameron James Matthews) in Humboldt County in Northern California is in jeopardy when marijuana farming becomes legal and mounting bureaucratic government regulations, competitors’ state-of-the-art facilities, potential fines, and her paranoia become increasingly difficult to overcome.
“The Hand of God” (R) (3) [Sexual content, language, some graphic nudity, and brief drug use.] [Subtitled] [Netflix Only] — Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated, coming-of-age, poignant, well-acted, touching, intermittently funny, 130-minute autobiographical film in which soccer-obsessed, wannabe Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (Filippo Scotti), who lives with his prankster parents (Toni Servillo and Teresa Saponangelo) and older brother (Marlon Joubert) in Naples, struggles as a teenager growing up in the 1980s, dealing with a sudden family tragedy, and feeling emotionally connected to his beautiful, mentally disturbed aunt (Luisa Ranieri) while eventually gaining a mentor in director Antonio Capuano (Ciro Capano) and being seduced by a baroness (Betti Pedrazzi).
“Jurassic Island” (NR) (1.5) [Available April 5 on various digital platforms and April 11 on DVD.] — After her adventurous father and st’ hokey, gory, poorly-written and acted, violent, 77-minute, 2019 film, his determined daughter (Sarah T. Cohen) hires a reluctant boat captain (Ricardo Freitas) to take her to the island despite the dire warning by her traumatized grandfather (David Hallows), and when she arrives with a paleobotanist (Jamila Martin-Wingett) and other searchers (Ray Whelan, Alistair Stoneman, and Howard J. Davey), they discover hungry, prehistoric dinosaurs and deadly leeches that turn unsuspecting victims into flesh-craving zombies.
“Mars Needs Moms” (PG) (2) [Sci-fi action and peril.] [DVD and VOD only] — After his mother (voiceover by Joan Cusack) is kidnapped by Martians who want to steal her nurturing memories for their nanny bots while his father (voiceover by Tom Everett Scott) is away on business in this family-oriented, occasionally scary, 3-D, star-dotted (voiceovers by Breckin Meyer, Billy Dee Williams, et al.), animated comedy, a young boy (voiceover by Seth Green) is befriended by a lonely Earthling (voiceover by Dan Fogler) stranded on the Red Planet for years and a free-spirited, color-loving alien (voiceover by Elisabeth Harnois) who help him save his mom.
“Mothering Sunday” (R) (3) [Sexual content, graphic nudity, and some language.] [Opens Apr. 8 in theaters.] — Striking cinematography, sets, and period costumes dominate Eva Husson’s somber, well-acted, languid-paced, risqué, miltilayered, 110-minute film based on Graham Swift’s bestselling 2016 novel in which a free-spirited, orphaned English maid (Odessa Young), who works in the manor home of a grieving British couple (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman) after losing two sons during WWI, is having a secret, long-term affair with a neighboring aristocratic gentleman (Josh O’Connor) in 1924 who is engaged however to his dead brother’s fiancée (Emma D’Arcy), and then finds herself years later a successful writer (Glenda Jackson) married to a Black philosopher (Sope Dirisu) she met while working in a bookstore and reminiscing and writing about those trysts she had in the 1920s.
“Prototype” (NR) (2) [Available April 5 via various digital platforms.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a controlling, abusive scientist (Jamie Robertson) creates a humanlike android (Luke Robinson) that has artificial intelligence with the help of his business partner (Andrew Rolfe) and then builds a supposedly improved model (Zoe Purdy) that has superhuman abilities but becomes mentally unstable and turns violent in Jack Peter Mundy’s dark, low-budget, violent, predictable, 88-minute futuristic, sci-fi thriller, it puts himself, his unhappy and stressed-out wife (Danielle Scott), teenage son (Tom Taplin), and daughter (Stephanie Lodge) in grave danger as the second android decides to take over and threatens the family.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG) (2.5) [Action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language.] [Opens April 8 in theaters.] — Jeff Fowler’s over-the-top, action-packed, frenetic-paced, intermittently funny, family-oriented, colorful, entertaining, star-dotted (Shemar Moore, Adam Palley, Tom Butler, Lee Majdoub, Natasha Rothwell, and Elfina Luk), live-action with animation 2-hour comedic sequel based on the popular videogame in which the speedy hedgehog (voiceover by Ben Schwartz), who is living with his adopted sheriff father (James Marsden) and kindhearted veterinarian wife (Tika Sumpter) in Montana, teams up with an fluffy, two-tailed, flying alien fox (voiceover by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) to stop an evil, duplicitous, villainous, mustache-wearing scientist (Jim Carrey) and his new, naive, red-hued alien echidna partner (voiceover by Idris Elba) from finding the powerful master emerald that would allow him to conquer and enslave mankind.
“Take Me Home Tonight” (R) (1) [Language, sexual content, and drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — Reckless, juvenile antics dominate this male-geared, sporadically funny, foul-language-filled, star-dotted (Michelle Trachtenberg, Lucy Punch, Michael Biehn, Demetri Martin, Chris Pratt, et al.) comedy in which an aimless MIT graduate (Topher Grace), who works at a video store in Los Angeles, runs into his sexy high school crush (Teresa Palmer) and pretends to be an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in the late 1980s, and when he ends up at a party with his sister (Anna Faris) and his pudgy, unemployed best friend (Dan Fogler), the evening does not go as expected for the threesome.
“The Tillman Story” (R) (3.5) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Josh Brolin narrates Amir Bar-Lev’s ire-inducing, disturbing, Oscar-nominated, 94-minute documentary that chronicles the shameful, outrageous, high-level government coverup when former defense NFL football star Corporal Patrick Daniel Tillman for the Arizona Cardinals was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004, after joining the Army Rangers in 2002 and examines its shocking aftermath through home movies, news clips, and candid, revealing interviews with parents Mary ‘Dannie’ Tillman and Patrick Tillman, Sr., brothers Kevin and Richard, wife Marie, childhood neighbors Syd and Peggy Melbourne, former Cardinal head coach Dave McGinnis, lead military investigator Ralph Kauziarich, Lt. Gen. Philip Kinsinger of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and 2/75 Ranger Battalion soldiers Russell Baer, Stan Goff, Bryan O’Neal, and Jason Parsons.
“The Ventures: Stars on Guitars” (NR) (3) [Played March 30 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms, including Tubi.] — Staci Layne Wilson’s fascinating, inspirational, informative, insightful, 89-minute, 2020 documentary that focuses on the popular instrumental, quartet rock group The Ventures, including Don Wilson (rhythm guitarist), bass guitarist Bob Bogle, lead guitarist Nokie Edwards, and drummer Mel Taylor, and their rise to fame during the 1960s and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by actor Eric Roberts, actor/musician Billy Bob Thornton, Hollywood historian Giddle Partridge, songwriters Christian Wilde and Josie Cotton, Dolton Records owner Robert Reisdorff, singers/songwriters Liz Brasher and Dean Passarella, music producer Josie Wilson, singer Mark Farner, former tour manager Bill Ford, cover model/Hollywood historian Pleasant Gehman, Don Wilson’s daughter Staci Wilson, and musicians John Fogerty, Danny Amis, Jeffrey Baxter, Jack DeFranco, Paul Warren, Bill Engelhart, Waddy Wachtel, Del Cashar, Randy Bachman, Barry Goudreau, Wayne Kramer, Lalo Schifrin, Duke Dickerson, Tim Polecat, Marky Ramone, Rayuki, and Jimmy Page.
“Writing with Fire” (TV-PG) (4) [Subtitled] [Played March 28 on PBS and available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and VUDU.] — Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s Oscar-nominated, critically acclaimed, powerful, educational, insightful, inspirational, thought-provoking, 94-minute, 2021 documentary in which three courageous, tenacious Dalit women, including bureau chief Meera Devi (who has a degree in political science and teaching), journalist Shyamkali Devi, and senior reporter Suneeta Prajapati, in Uttar Pradesh, India, began the only all-female-run weekly Indian newspaper “Khabar Lahariya” (aka “Waves of News”) in 2002 and a popular YouTube channel news program that are having a positive impact after when they publish gut-wrenching news stories such as villages without electricity gaining access to the power grid, a perpetrator is arrested and charged after raping a housewife, the dangers of a mafia-run mine are exposed when miners were buried alive or killed in blasts, remote villagers dying of tuberculosis with no hospitals get access to medical care and medicine, and Prime Minister Modi is questioned about his campaign promises while preparing for the Uttar Pradesh election.
“A Woman, a Gun, and a Noodle Shop” (R) (3) [Some violence.][Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After the adulterous wife (Ni Yan) of an abusive noodle shop owner (Dahong Ni) buys a gun from a traveling Persian trader (Julien Gaudfroy) with plans to kill her spouse while the devoted employees (Xiao Shenyang, Cheng Ye, and Mao Mao) safeguard her secret and her husband learns about her affair with a kindhearted employee (Xiao Shen-Yang) in this hilarious,, dark, highly entertaining, 2009 comedy, which is filled with striking cinematography and based on the 1984 thriller “Blood Simple,” the hasty, revengeful plan backfires when the husband hire a greedy Chinese cop (Benshan Zhao) to kill his wife in feudal China.
“You Won't Be Alone” (R) (2.5) [Violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and sexual assault.] [Subtitled] [Opens April 1 in theaters.] — After a desperate, Serbian mother (Kamka Tocinovski) of a newborn makes a blood pact with a powerful, jealous, evil, stake-burned, shape-shifting, 200-year-old witch (Anamaria Marinca) in 19th-century Macedonia to allow her to raise her daughter until she turns age 16 in Goran Stolevski’s original, poignant, gritty, bloody, gruesome, violent, 108-minute horror film, the witch then claims her prize 16 years later by turning the mute teenager (Sara Klimoska) into a black-clawed witch, who then experiences life and learns what it is to be human by taking over the bodies of different people, including a peasant mother (Noomi Rapace) she killed accidentally, a handsome villager (Carloto Cotta), and a wife (Alice Englert) to a farmer (Félix Maritaud) by consuming their organs.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
