Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Air” (R) (3) [Language.] [Opens April 5 in theaters.] — Ben Affleck’s intriguing, factually inspired, poignant, well-acted, star-studded (Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Matthew Maher, Jessica Green, Tom Papa, Joel Gretsch, and Gustaf Skarsgård), 112-minute film that centers on tenacious, doggedly determined, confident, risk-taking Nike basketball scout Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) in 1984 in Beaverton, Oregon, who eventually sways skeptical Nike cofounder (Ben Affleck) and marketing VP (Jason Bateman) to back him in wooing the savvy, supportive parents (Viola Davis and Julius Tennon) and up-and-coming, rookie, 18-year-old basketball player Michael Jordan (Damian Delano Young) to convince to them to accept an endorsement deal over Converse and Adidas with the intent of establishing a lucrative partnership and creating the iconic Air Jordan sports sneaker, which sold millions and made millions for everyone.
“Big Miracle” (PG) (3) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When three California grey whales get trapped in the ice five miles from open water in Point Barrow, Ak., in 1988 in this inspirational, family friendly, heart-tugging, factually inspired, propaganda-heavy, star-studded (Ted Danson, Kathy Baker, Tim Blake Nelson, John Michael Higgins, Bruce Altman, Shea Whigham, James LeGros, Stephen Root, and Vinessa Shaw) film, which is based on Tom Rose’s novel <i>Freeing the Whales</i>, journalists (John Krasinski, Kristen Bell, et al.) gather to document the story while a Greenpeace activist (Drew Barrymore) leads the effort of many concerned citizens (Ahmaogak Sweeney, John Pingayak, et al.), to save the whales.
“Chronicle” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense action and violence, thematic material, some language, sexual content, and teen drinking.] [DVD and VOD only] — As the mysterious super powers increase and get out of control in three high school students (Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, and Michael B. Jordan) in Seattle who document their supernatural gifts with a hand-held camera in this imaginative, teenage-geared, unpredictable film, their friendship and ultimately their lives are threatened.
“Fist of the Condor” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Opens April 4 in Alamo Drafthouse Theaters and available April 7 on Hi-YAH!; for more information, log on to www.hiyahtv.com.] — Stunning martial arts choreography and cinematography dominate Ernesto Díaz Espinoza’s captivating, entertaining, fast-paced, convoluted, low-budget, violent, 80-minute thriller let down only by a thin plot in which a skilled martial artist (Marko Zaror), who has a wife (Fernanda Urrejola) and young daughter, competes against three assassins (Jose Manuel, Eyal Meyer, and Man Soo Yoon), who are well-trained by a martial arts instructor (Gina Aguad), while all searching for the 16th-century Inca book detailing the powerful and deadly “fist of the condor” fighting technique in modern-day Chile.
“The Grey” (R) (3) [Disturbing content including bloody images, and pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A suspenseful, gut-wrenching, heartbreaking thriller in which seven oil rigging company employees (Liam Neeson, Dermont Mulroney, Frank Grillo, James Badge Dale, Dallas Roberts, Joe Anderson, and Ben Bray) must battle the harsh elements, vicious wolves, and their own inner demons when a plane crashes in the remote, grey Alaskan wilderness.
“Hunt Club” (NR) (1) [Available April 4 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — Elizabeth Blake-Thomas’ stupid, poorly written, misogynistic, bloody, violent, predictable, 87-minute thriller in which moronic, foul-mouthed, testosterone-fueled, deceptive hunters (Mickey Rourke, Casper Van Dien, Geoff Samuels, Jason London, Jeremy London, David Lipper, Kipp Tribble, Will Peltz, and Kenny Yates) entice unsuspecting women (Maya Stojan, Emily Labowe, Abrielle Stedman, Sumayyah Ameerah, Paige Stark, Abbie Georganna, et al.) to a Georgia island on the pretense of possibly winning $100,000 by taking part in a hunt, and when a gay schoolteacher (Mena Suvari) ends up realizing her daughter may be a victim, she joins forces with another captive (Jessica Belkin) to seek revenge and escape.
“Hypnotica” (NR) (2.5) [Available March 31 on various digital platforms.] — After a wet-behind-the-ears psychiatrist (Tim Torre) decides to use hypnosis on a disturbed, repressed, mentally unstable, piccolo-playing patient (Adam Johnson), who is estranged from his family, when other treatments fail and consults with a colleague (Marisa Echeverria) for advice in A.T. Sharma’s scary, tense, eerie, somber, twist-filled, thought-provoking, 75-minute horror thriller, which is allegedly based on true case studies and punctuated with fascinating cinematography, it ends up threatening his life and that of his wife (Taylor Foster) as a demonic possession takes over.
“If I Could Ride” (NR) (2) [Available April 4 on various VOD platforms.] — When an unhappy 17-year-old, equestrian champion (Eva Igo), who lives with her wealthy, dysfunctional parents (Ursula Boutwell and Michael Anthony Coppola) and works with a widowed horse trainer (Tom Vera) in Vermont, meets an 11-year-old girl (Alexis Arnold), who lives with her widowed mother (Rhyleigh Russell) and grandfather (Jeff Kavy) and is recovering from scoliosis surgery, in Shawn S. Welling’s family-friendly, unrealistic, poorly acted, miscast, predictable, Hallmark-esque, 142-minute film based on Don Miller’s novel and dominated by stunning cinematography and scenery, they end up supporting each other after she breaks her leg and her new friend dreams of riding horses.
“Juniper” (NR) (3.5) [Available Apr. 4 Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and various other VOD platforms.] — When a depressed, grieving, rebellious, 17-year-old student (George Ferrier) in New Zealand is expelled from boarding school after the death of his mother and returns home in Matthew J. Saville’s captivating, poignant, award-winning, well-acted, realistic, bittersweet, moving, coming-of-age, 94-minute, 2021 film with striking cinematography and landscapes, he learns that his widowed father (Marton Csokas) has hired a home health nurse (Edith Poor) and moved his estranged, crotchety, feisty, gin-guzzling, wheelchair-bound, English grandmother (Charlotte Rampling) into his home, and then they try to find a common ground in their grief and loneliness in their strained, fiery relationship.
“Man on a Ledge” (PG-13) (3) [Violence and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a police psychologist and hostage negotiator (Elizabeth Banks) tries to prevent a former detective (Sam Worthington), who recently escaped from Sing Sing prison after receiving a 25-year sentence for robbery, from jumping off the ledge of a mid-town Manhattan hotel in this suspenseful, action-packed, twisting, star-studded (Kyra Sedgwick, Ed Burns, Anthony Mackie, William Sadler, et al.) thriller, his brother (Jamie Bell) and a sultry woman (Genesis Rodriguez) try to break in to a vault across the street to steal a $40 million diamond from an unscrupulous, ruthless real estate developer (Ed Harris) to prove his innocence.
“On a Wing and a Prayer” (PG) (3) [Thematic elements, peril, suggestive references, and some language.] [Played April 4 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available April 7 on Amazon Prime Video.] — After attending the funeral for his brother (Brett Rice) in Naples, Fla., with his beloved wife (Heather Graham) and two teenage daughters (Jessi Case and Abigail Rhyne) in Sean McNamara’s gripping, compelling, factually based, intense, gut-wrenching, faith-based, 102-minute film, white-knuckled, stressed-out, 56-year-old pharmacist Doug White (Dennis Quaid) ends up having to try and fly and land the King Air 200 plane on his way back to Louisiana with his family onboard on Easter Sunday 2009 with the help of experienced pilots (Jesse Metcalfe and E. Roger Mitchell) and air traffic controllers (Selena Anduze, Rocky Myers, Myke Holmes, and Dan Matteucci) when the pilot (Wilbur Fitzgerald) suddenly dies of a massive heart attack mid-flight shortly after takeoff.
“One Day As a Lion” (R) (3) [Pervasive language, some violence, and sexual references.] [Opens April 4 in select theaters and available April 7 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a hit on a money-indebt old guy (J.K. Simmons) riding a horse goes awry in John Swab’s wacky, entertaining, humorous, predictable, star-studded (Frank Grillo, Taryn Manning, Bruce Davis. Billy Blair, Slaine, and George Carroll), 87-minute crime comedy, the inept, would-be hitman (Scott Caan), who is trying to get money to get his 16-year-old son (Dash Melrose) out of jail, takes a feisty waitress (Marianne Rendón) hostage at a local diner, and together they end up attempting to get cash from her dying mother (Virginia Madsen).
“One for the Money” (PG-13) (2.5) [Violence, sexual references and language, some drug material, and partial nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — An uneven, sporadically funny, predictable, star-dotted (Debbie Reynolds, John Leguizamo, Fisher Stevens, Adam Paul, Debra Monk, and Nate Mooney) comedy in which a tenacious, down-on-her-luck divorcee (Katherine Heigl) in New Jersey takes a job as a bounty hunter working for her cousin (Patrick Fischler) and with the help of a colorful prostitute (Sherri Shepherd) and a sharpshooting cop (Daniel Sunjata) tries to nab a slippery cop (Jason O’Mara), who is charged with killing a hooker, for a $50,000 check.
“Ride On” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens April 7 in theaters.] — When an aging, highly skilled Chinese stuntman (Jackie Chan), who is struggling to make ends meet, is in danger of losing his beloved horse that he raised and trained from a foal to debt collectors in Larry Yang’s entertaining, family-oriented, action-packed, hilarious, touching, fun-filled, well-paced, 126-minute comedy, he reaches out to his estranged college student daughter (Liu Haocun) and her greenhorn, nervous, attorney boyfriend (Qilin Guo) to help him keep his horse.
“A Separation” (PG-13) (3) [Mature thematic material.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] —When an Iranian housewife (Leila Hatami) seeks a divorce from her bank employee husband (Peyman Moaadi) because he is unwilling to move with her and their 11-year-old daughter (Sarina Farhadi) to another country to improve their life in this insightful, poignant, heartbreaking, realistic, Golden Globe winning and Oscar-nominated film dominated by empathetic characters, the separated couple ends up conflicting with a pregnant, stressed out caretaker (Sareh Bayat) and her unemployed husband (Shahab Hosseini) after she accuses the husband of killing her unborn baby after a physical altercation while caring for his Alzheimer’s-afflicted father (Ali-Asghar Shahbazi).
“Sprout” (NR) (2.5) [Plays as part of the Athens International Film & Video Festival that runs April 10-16; for more information, log on to http://athensfilmfest.org.] — Zora Kovac’s quirky, colorful, creative, witty, dialogue-free, 8-minute animated film about a lonely, ice-cream-loving agoraphobic scientist (Christian Cerezo), who isolates himself during the COVID-19 pandemic, grows a plant that ends up absorbing him as it gets bigger and together they eventually go on a joyful, eye-opening journey in the outside world.
“The Strange Case of Jack’s Caillou” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens April 7 in theaters in NYC and L.A. and available April 11 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — After his elderly grandmother (Edwige Blondiau), who possesses magical healing powers, suddenly dies in the French Alps in Lucas Delangle’s intriguing, eerie, quirky, creative, intense, 92-minute thriller highlighted by wonderful cinematography and scenery, an emotionally-torn, aspiring musician (Thomas Parigi), who also has supernatural healing abilities, tries desperately to cure a beautiful, mysterious woman (Lou Lampros) who has an odd rash on her back that is gradually turning into a patch of fur as she begins to transform into a she-wolf that endangers valuable livestock and the townspeople (Georges Isnard, et al.).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.