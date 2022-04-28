Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Bluff” (NR) (3.5) [Available April 28 on Amazon Prime Video and various digital platforms.] — Sheikh Shahnawaz’s riveting, gritty, nonlinear, well-acted, suspenseful, violent, 115-minute neo-noir crime thriller in which a tenacious British detective (Gurj Gill) pays a high price when he accepts a secret, dangerous assignment from the Metropolitan Police chief constable (James Jaysen Bryhan), who keeps the gig under wraps because he suspects veteran cops (Lisa Blissitt, et al.) maybe corrupt, to go undercover as a strung-out addict in a small English town to infiltrate a heroin and crack cocaine drug ring controlled by a ruthless drug lord (Nisaro Karim) and his henchmen (Joe Egan, et al.), and he befriends and then enlists the help of a likable, stocking-cap-wearing heroin junkie (Jason Adam) to identify the primary traffickers bringing narcotics into the U.K.
“Certified Copy” (NR)(3) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A cerebral, intriguing, thought-provoking, romantic 2010 film about the unfolding relationship of an enthusiastic French art dealer and gallery owner (Juliette Binoche) and a moody English writer (William Shimell) who spend a sun-filled afternoon together in Tuscany.
“Cold Weather” NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — A slow-paced, lackluster, albeit realistic 2010 film in which a twenty-something slacker (Chris Lankenau) in Portland uses his sketchy forensic science knowledge when he, his sister (Trieste Kelly Dunn), and a part-time DJ friend (Raúl Castillo) try to find and help an imperiled former girlfriend (Robyn Rikoon).
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” (PG) (2) [Some mild rude humor and mischief.] [DVD and VOD only] — A family-friendly, down-to-earth, intermittently funny comedy in which a 12-year-old 7th grader (Zachary Gordon), who lives with his parents (Steve Zahn and Rachel Harris) and two brothers (Devon Bostick and Connor Fielding), finds himself the incessant target of bullying and taunts by his drum-playing, rocker older brother while he tries to stay one step ahead of his advice columnist mother who wants her two oldest sons to improve their tumultuous relationship and to impress a comely peer (Peyton List) who has just moved into town.
“The Duke” (R) (3.5) [Language and brief sexuality.] [Opens April 29 in theaters.] — Roger Michell’s entertaining, factually based, touching, humorous, superbly acted, enjoyable, well-written, star-dotted (James Wilby, Jack Bandeira, Anna Maxwell Martin, Richard McCabe, Aimee Kelly, and Charlotte Spencer), 96-minute, 2020 comedy with a surprise ending in which plucky, curmudgeonly, eccentric, pipe-smoking, aspiring playwright, 60-year-old, retired British taxi driver Kempton Cannon Bunton (Jim Broadbent), who lives on a modest pension with his cleaning lady wife (Dame Helen Mirren) and wannabe shipbuilder son (Fionn Whitehead) in Newcastle upon Tyne, steals Goya’s “The Portrait of the Duke of Wellington” painting worth about £140,000 from the National Gallery in London in 1961 in an attempt to coerce the government to provide license-free television access to elderly people, and after he is arrested, a defense attorney (Matthew Goode) represents him in court.
“Enviar y Recibir” (aka “Shipping and Receiving”) (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available April 26 via streaming on MUBI.] — When his boss (Javier Ronceros) tells him he can dispose of a damaged pink, satin slip however he wants and his daughter (Steph Fernandez Sanchez) and neighbor (Gerardo de Pablos) do not want it in Cosmo Collins Salovaara’s delightful, realistic, unpredictable, 9-minute, 2021 film, a warehouse clerk (Alex Cacho) decides to wear it himself.
“Eye for Eye” (NR) (1) [Available currently on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After his beautiful, pregnant wife (Ashley Rae McGee) is senselessly murdered in Montana in L. J Martin’s lackluster, dreadfully acted, poorly-written, low-budget, cliché-driven, amateurish, unoriginal, 102-minute, 2021 western adapted from L. J Martin’s novella, a grieving, gunslinging, revenge-fueled rancher (Shane Clouse), who is aided by a Latina widow (Lola McLaughlin) and her son (Slant Streets) and a native American, puts down his sheriff’s badge to pursue a land-grabbing cattlemen (John Savage) and his lackeys (Cody Root, Derek Sorrell, Brandon Bing, Davy Williams, Sean Eden Yi, et al.).
“Inbetween Girl” (NR) (3) [Available May 3 on various VOD platforms and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, iTunes, and Altavod.] — Mei Makino’s award-winning, coming-of-age, realistic, well-acted, 89-minute, 2021 film in which an artistic, Chinese-American, Episcopalian high school student (Emma Galbraith) in Texas struggles to deal with the sudden divorce of her parents (KaiChow Lau and Liz Waters) and takes comfort in hooking up with a hunky student (William Magnuson) who unfortunately already has a girlfriend (Emily Garrett), but her guilt gets the best of her when she becomes friends with her romantic rival.
“Insidious” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic material, violence, terror and frightening images, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a young boy (Ty Simpkins) becomes comatose without any medical explanation and slips deeper into “the Further” realm in this eerie, intense, creepy thriller, his worried grandmother (Barbara Hershey) seeks the help of a longtime medium (Lin Shaye) and two ghost hunters (Leigh Whannell and Tucker Angus Sampson) when his parents, a terrified pianist (Rose Byrne) and her camera-phobic, schoolteacher husband (Patrick Wilson), don’t know where to turn and become increasingly frightened by the escalating supernatural attacks in their homes.
“Luzifer” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available April 25 via streaming on MUBI.] — Breathtaking mountain scenery and great acting highlight Peter Brunner’s award-winning, powerful, highly disturbing, thought-provoking, tension-filled, unpredictable, 103-minute, 2021 film factually inspired by an exorcism story in which a mentally challenged Austrian man-child (Franz Rogowski), whose best friends are an eagle and a veteran an (Monika Hinterhuber), lives a hermit-like existence with nature and his manipulative, abused, tattooed, former alcohol and drug addicted, ritual-performing, religious fanatic mother (Susanne Jensen) in a small cabin in the Alps, and when a ruthless land developer begins harassing them with phone calls and drones and threatening their lives and property in order to build a ski resort on their land, all Hell breaks loose.
“The Music Never Stopped” (PG) (3.5) [Thematic elements, some mild drug references, language, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — A touching, heartbreaking, uplifting, well-acted, factually based film, which is based on the essay “The Last Hippie,” in which a New York couple (J. K. Simmons and Cara Seymour) in 1986 use music with the help of a music therapist (Julia Ormond) to try to reconnect with their memory-impaired son (Lou Taylor Pucci), who has been estranged for more than 20 years, after he suffered a traumatic brain injury due to a benign tumor.
“Never Let Me Go” (R) (3) [Some sexuality and nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — Scenic, idyllic countryside dominates this intriguing, unusual, captivating, sci-fi 2010 film in which a numb British caregiver (Carey Mulligan) reflects about growing up during the 1970s at an English boarding school run by a strict headmistress (Charlotte Rampling) and her close-knit friendship with two other students (Andrew Garfield and Keira Knightley) that hits a few snags when they learn from a schoolteacher (Sally Hawkins) that they were all born to be donors for organ transplants.
“Oktapodi” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — A hilarious, colorful, Oscar-nominated, 5-minute, 2007 animated French film in which an octopus in Greece tries to rescue his partner that is destined to become a restaurant meal when it becomes trapped in a truck.
“Stu's Show” (NR) (3) [Available May 2 via various digital platforms.] — C.J. Wallis’ informative, entertaining, fascinating, 96-minute documentary in which TV historian, archivist, and comedian Stuart Shostak discusses hosting his internet podcasts where he interviews a multitude of celebrities from the golden age of television, gives insights into legendary actress Lucille Ball as her archivist and Gary Morton’s assistant, describes in detail the rollercoaster recovery of his wife from a traumatic brain injury, and consists of archival photographs and television clips commentary by actors (such as Edward Asner, Jimmy Garrett, Tony Dow, Jeannie Russell, Larry Anderson, Donovan Scott, Stanley Livingstone, Jill Howard Ullo, Michael Cole Beverly Washburn, Betty White, Butch Patrick, Jon Provost, and Keith Thibodeaux), game show host and producer Wink Martindale, voiceover talent and author Randy West, writers Ken Levine and Mark Evanier, music teacher and Stu’s wife Jeanine Kasun, writers and producers Bob Illes and Jerry Jacobius, director Mark Daniels, publicist Tom Watson, radio and TV host Ronnie Paul, friend Lee Valentine, radio actress Shirley Mitchell, Tony Dow’s wife Lauren Dow, Stu’s daughter Lisa Shostak, Stanley Livingston’s wife Paula, Jerry Jacobius’ wife Arleen, Wink Martindale’s wife Sandy, Shemp Howard’s granddaughter Jill Howard Marcus, neighbors Sue and Jeff Brown, and home therapist Maureen Williams.
“Sucker Punch” (PG-13) (2) [Thematic material involving sexuality, violence, and combat sequences, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Red-eyed giants, zeppelins, disfigured Nazis, zombie soldiers, mechanized gunmen, bombs, hair creatures, and fire-breathing dragons highlight this arty, nonsensical, action-packed, star-dotted (Carla Gugino, Jon Hamm, Scott Glenn, and Oscar Isaac) fantasy film in which a hard-edged, imaginative teenager (Emily Browning) is placed in a bleak, hillside mental institution in Vermont after the death of her wealthy mother and her greedy, abusive stepfather (Gerard Plunkett) blames the murder of her younger sister her and tries to escape her nightmarish, hellish surroundings through her imagination and the thoughts of trying to help other inmates (Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jamie Chung) escape.
“A Thousand Little Cuts” (NR) (2.5) [Available May 3 on various VOD platforms.] — When an emotionally distraught businesswoman (Rebecca Liddiard), who is dating an abusive boyfriend (Andrew Creer) and placed on temporary leave by her boss (William Langan), wakes up with dissociative amnesia and a severe thigh injury in the hospital in Josh Brandon’s realistic, nonlinear, twist-filled, predictable, 87-minute psychological thriller, she works with an understanding psychiatrist (Marina Sirtis) to bring her repressed memories to the surface while a stressed-out detective (Colin Ferguson) is anxious to uncover the truth.
“West Side Story” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material, and brief smoking.] [Played April 22 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Memorable song and dance numbers dominate Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated, entertaining, well-acted, enjoyable, violent, star-studded (Rita Moreno, Jamie Harris, Harvey Evans, Sean Harrison Jones, and Mike Iveson), 156-minute musical remake of the 1961 classic highlighted by awesome choreography, musical score, cinematography, and costumes in which sparks fly between an Angelo ex-con (Ansel Elgort) and a beautiful Latina (Rachel Zegler) in a “Romeo and Juliet” romance amidst rival white Jet gang members (Mike Faist, Patrick Higgins, Iris Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Julian Elia, et al.) and Puerto Rican Shark gang members (David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, et al.) trying to stay one step ahead of the cops (Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy, and Ryan Woodle) as they attempt to leave their guns and knives at home and use their feet rather than fists in rumbles as they dance and break into song to gain control of their impoverished neighborhood in 1957 in Manhattan, which is undergoing demolition to build ritzy apartments, but when a fight ensues and deaths occur, the weapons come out.
“The Yellow Handkerchief” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual content, some violence, language, and thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only] — A kindhearted, lonely former deep sea oil rigger (William Hurt) just released from prison after 6 years in this touching, engaging, 2008 remake of Yôji Yamada’s award-winning 1977 Japanese film reminisces about his devoted, estranged wife (Maria Bello) in Louisiana after he abandoned her due to a manslaughter conviction while on the road in a convertible with two teenagers (Kristen Stewart and Eddie Redmayne).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
